It’s Deja-Vu All Over Again – The Ukraine Effort is Simply “Obstruction 2.0″…

[Background] As I’m wiping down the white-board to outline the corrupt purposes, intents and connections, suddenly it becomes obvious. The Ukraine story is Obstruction 2.0.
To assemble a quick elevator explanation of the Muh Russia obstruction construction, and to better understand the end goal of the political objective which encompassed the use of the FISA court, CTH previously said:
To get impeachment, they needed obstruction. To get obstruction, they needed an investigation. To get the investigation, they needed evidence. To change dossier from oppo-research to evidence they needed a FISA. To get a FISA they needed a target. The target was Carter Page.
While assembling the more recent deployment of Adam Schiff’s Ukraine story, I recognize something familiar:
To get impeachment Schiff needs obstruction. To get obstruction, Schiff needs an investigation. To get an investigation Schiff needs evidence. To change political innuendo into evidence, Schiff needs a ‘whistle-blower’. To use a ‘whistle-blower’ they need a report… And guess where we are?
In the 2016/2017 Muh Russia operation we notice the same general cast of characters were involved. •Embeds in the intelligence apparatus; •Lawfare allies -inside and outside government- constructing the narrative for media absorption and distribution; and •politicians working to utilize their constructs.
Now, remember, the Lawfare Alliance is quite smart, they purposefully use the intelligence apparatus as part of the constructed narrative because the intelligence aspect itself can act as a shield.
You might remember when Adam Schiff was making claims in 2017 about the ‘highly classified’ FISA application used against Carter Page?
As the HPSCI ranking member Adam Schiff was saying in 2017 the ‘Steele Dossier’ was not the structural evidence underlying the application (it was). However, Schiff knew: (A) the application was hidden by its classified status; and (B) if the application did ever become public in 2018, his allied media would never hold him accountable for the 2017 lies.
When the FISA application was ultimately released, albeit in redacted form (Aug ’18), the Steele Dossier was the structural underpinning for it; yet Adam Schiff was never held accountable for the fraudulent content in the House Minority Intelligence Report.
Fast forward to 2019 and overlay this Trump/Ukraine story and what you will immediately notice is an almost identical deployment of the same playbook.
♦Obstruction 1.0 (2016 original version): Source for Obstruction narrative, Chris Steele.
♦Obstruction 2.0 (2019 Ukraine version): Source for Obstruction narrative, an unnamed “Whistle-Blower”.
♦Obstruction 1.0: Tool for Obstruction narrative, Steele Dossier.
♦Obstruction 2.0: Tool for Obstruction narrative, Whistle-Blower Complaint.
♦Obstruction 1.0: The impediment to Obstruction narrative advancement (a needed special counsel) was AG Jeff Sessions. Solution was to force recusal.
♦Obstruction 2.0: The impediment to Obstruction narrative advancement is current Acting DNI Joseph McGuire. Solution ongoing, hence call him before HPSCI.
[IMHO The House Intelligence Committee will likely attempt some recusal process against Joseph McGuire. Also, if you accept this Ukraine angle was planned to roll-out, it is almost certain to explain why Schiff and the Democrats were desperately demanding the appointment of Sue Gordon. They’ve had this operation in the works for weeks.]
♦Obstruction 1.0: narrative exploitation needed a Special Counsel investigation.
♦Obstruction 2.0: narrative exploitation now needs HPSCI investigation.
It doesn’t matter that the underlying premise is false. What matters is the ability of Schiff and team -including media- to create the illusion of possibility within their premise:
♦Obstruction 1.0: Obstruction narrative needed the premise Trump worked with the Russians etc.
♦Obstruction 2.0: Obstruction narrative needs the premise Trump worked with (pressured) the Ukranians.
Once Schiff/Lawfare create the premise and cement a false narrative; then all efforts shift to taking aggressive measures to bait President Trump into taking action that would lead to the charge of obstruction:
♦Obstruction 1.0: Obstruction narrative mostly based on Trump firing James Comey.
♦Obstruction 2.0: Obstruction narrative will advance by baiting Trump to remove Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG).
It should be emphasized the Inspector General for the Intelligence Community; the guy who accepted the ridiculous premise of a hearsay ‘whistle-blower‘ complaint who was “blowing-the-whistle” based on second hand information of a phone call without any direct personal knowledge; is Michael K. Atkinson.
Atkinson’s self-interest: Michael K Atkinson was previously the Senior Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General of the National Security Division of the Department of Justice. That makes Atkinson Senior counsel to John Carlin and Mary McCord at the DOJ-NSD in 2016.
[Irony Reminder: The DOJ-NSD was purposefully under no IG oversight. In 2015 the OIG requested oversight and it was Sally Yates who responded with a lengthy 58 page legal explanation saying, essentially, ‘nope – not allowed.’ (PDF HERE) All of the DOJ is subject to oversight, except the NSD.]
Put another way, Michael Atkinson was the lawyer for the same DOJ-NDS players who: (1) lied to the FISA court (Judge Rosemary Collyer) about the 80% non compliant NSA database abuse using FBI contractors; (2) filed the FISA application against Carter Page; and (3) used FARA violations as tools for political surveillance and political targeting.
Yes, that means Michael Atkinson was Senior Counsel for the DOJ-NSD, at the very epicenter of the political weaponization and FISA abuse.
Immediately after the Carter Page FISA warrant is approved,… in the period where DOJ-NSD head John Carlin has given his notice of intent to leave, but not yet left… Inside those specific two weeks, the National Security Division of the DOJ tells the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) they have been breaking the law; and the NSD specifically informs the court they have been using FISA applications to spy on their domestic political opposition.
If the DOJ-NSD FISA abuse and/or FARA corruption were ever to reach sunlight, Atkinson -as the lawyer for the process- would be under a lot of scrutiny for his involvement. Yes, that gives current ICIG Michael Atkinson a strong and corrupt motive to participate with the Lawfare objective.
.
If you stand back and look at the big picture, what becomes visible is the purpose for this entire Adam Schiff Ukraine Whistle-blower narrative is to generate the same situation previously used to generate the impeachment via obstruction effort.
It is an almost identical playbook.
Meanwhile…
My thoughts exactly , they have now begun foreign interference 2.0 .. it is shameful and another goal of theirs is to hamstring our President from having PRIVATE conversations with other foreign leaders .. this just makes me sick ..
I think that this is the Democrats’ way to make the call public, to disclose the thinking of Ukranian prosecutors so that everyone can get their stories straight and prepare.
And I expect this to turn out just as well as Russia,Russia, Russia…
I expect things will turn out to be a flop much faster than the Muh Russia! hoax.
The swamp in the DOJ would have to convince Barr to recuse, with someone recommending another Special Counsel.
So are we to assume President Trump—who is the target of Schiff’s delusions—has no idea what Schiffy is up to and is incapable of mounting a defense? How many times have we been at such a juncture? More than a few, yet the President has managed to prevail. What prevents that from happening again? I have been impressed with the outcomes as his opponents have rather consistently underestimated his resources and resourcefulness. On that basis I’d predict he’ll prevail this time as well, but I suppose nothing’s guaranteed. We’ll just have to see what happens.
If obstruction 1.0 was going so well, why would they need to even start an obstruction 2.0. So go ahead, run the same playbook and hope for a different result.
The picture of AG Barr Sundance posted with this story cracks me up…
Yeah, because it’s just so god damned funny that we have no representation and an evil group of corrupt globalist tools interfering in MAGA while Barr bagpipes rather than declass.
Hilarious.
SMH
Certainly starting to appear to be all wind and bagpipes.Hope I’m wrong.
🎵🎶🎵🎶🎵🎶🎵🎵🎵
PDJT, like the Roadrunner, knows how to step around Wile E. Coyote’s ACME traps by now.
It would be nice if this were a trap set by the Roadrunner…
WTH? This really needs to stop- America hates this type of BS- VSGPDJT needs not answer any press questions on any international phone calls- it’s always a trap
Beep beep!!!
Yep, something’s got to give, I don’t see how we can handle 3 moar years of globalist corruptocrat/rino interference while enemedia spreads the bullsh!t narrative that President Trump is a “criminal” occupying the White House.
It’s definitely Twilight Zone living in America right now.
Full faith in our VSG President though, not going to “worry”, it does nothing productive!
I’ll join anyone in being sick of it though, because I damn sure am.
‘the first concrete evidence of “warpipes” being used in their traditional role on the battlefield comes from writings about the Battle of North Inch in 1396. This early association with the military has always stayed with the bagpipes; their penetrating notes were used to unsettle the enemy, and communicate with allies’
👍😲
Well hell’s bells let’s pray that his bagpiping signified just that.
If not, President Trump’s got some serious work to do ahead of him on top of all the other normal and usual business. At last President Trump can handle it.
Barr, not so sure at all, especially with his tarnished bushie past.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How is AG Barr not totally embarrassed and outraged by all of this?
We have……..
An unsecured server with thousands of government emails
Destroying of government emails
Destroying of government issued property
Thousands of government emails found on a civilian laptop
A known bogus Dossier
A Dossier feed purposely backdoor into the government
A bogus Dossier used to secure multiple FISA warrants
A audit which finds 85% of FISA warrants in a 6 month period are not compliant
A bias group of investigators
Lost investigative evidence
A hacked DNC server that isn’t confiscated or tested via government forensics
Massive government leaking to the media
Alleged foreign agents who were known western agents all along
Framing and setting up individuals within the administration
a Uranium 1 Whistleblower no one seems to talks with
And now this – Attempt at frame job #2
All for the single purpose IMO to cause INTENDED harm to a sitting President of the United States.
How much of this crap do the American people have to stomach until the rule of law for all is upheld?
How much more BS is it going to take to see some action by those sworn to uphold the laws of this land?
Have some patience man. Barr has only been in there for six months or so you know.
So if the small group got RICO’d, then that would include Michael Atkinson, right? (My God why do we still have so many treasonous Obama-holdovers!!!!!)
I saw a different thread on here a while back WRT bagpipes, if you don’t learn history you are doomed to repeat it.
Bagpipes – An Instrument of War?
https://learn.dojouniversity.com/bagpipes-an-instrument-of-war/
Bagpipes at with the British Army for 250 years!
As a Senior NCO, stationed in Belze, in the 70’s, we had the Britsh Forces Combined services together for a game of Soccer against the Belizean National team. The Massed pipes of the Argylll and Sutherlands introduced the match with ‘Dark Isle’. Don’t know what effect it had on the Belizeans, but Combined services won, 5-0. Certainly makes the hair on the back of your head stand up, stirring stuff, if you’re on the right side.
My grandfather fought in the British army in WWI (1914 – 1918). I remember as a small child his telling my parents that the Scottish battalions were feared by the Germans more than anything else. This was because the Scotts took no prisoners. They simply slaughtered all enemy combatants.
Grandad said that one German prisoner he and his fellow English soldiers captured referred to the kilt wearing, bagpipe playing scotts as “the ladies from Hell” and went on to say that the German soldiers would be scared to death whenever they heard bagpipes.
My grandfather was badly wounded at the battle of the Somme and received an honorable discharge in 1917. We still have his medals.
If these Deep State and Lawfare machinations are visible to the general public (at least to those who are paying attention), what does that say about our federal justice system? And how can the citizenry ensure that the Justice Department is operating as it should, blind to partisanship and influence? The situation does not seem to be improving, and there are very few options left open.
They’re all afraid of ending up like Scalia.
The difference being that there is an actual, real AG in charge of the DOJ now (who can actually play bagpipes, handle the scandal and rebuff Schiff, all with one hand tied behind his back) and not a Rosenstein. Hence you can go fly a kite Mr. Schiff.
Incidentally, Rudy was incandescent on Fox today. John Roberts was unable to maintain his talking points narrative. . Not sure if what he said was new information, but it sure shut Roberts up.
Surprised I have not seen that commented on here (I may have missed it)
Trump should have removed that Obama holdover Rodentstein from the DOJ when he came to office.
Different obstruction. same group of criminals. Wash, rinse, repeat.
Thank you, SD, for another brilliant analysis.
Is it time for an Oval Office address from the President to the American Public explaining IN DETAIL the entire conspiracy? Could the networks be conned into carrying it with a false premise so that they couldn’t all go dark once it started? And could US Marshals or the US Military simultaneously be arresting the main plotters of the coup while the address is being telecast?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I looked at Bogeyfree’s list above and thought of all the globalist warring going on against We The People to it in my mind as there isn’t enough bandwidth to write it all here… it’s immense in scope and evil in nature, from the fed to the extortion of our property that is used to finance the destruction of our nation, and our very lives, and back around to the insane act of “legalizing” the killing of the only innocent Americans to exist, in the womb.
Term Two. It has to happen and there must be a severe Reckoning. I’m positive President Trump knows this and it is the reason he became President.
The waiting is the hardest part.
What’s is typical is IG Atkinson totally overlooks Vice President Biden shaking down Ukraine by extortion and threatening to withhold $1 billion in aide unless the prosecutor investigating Hunter Biden was fired. Atkinson was not outraged about that or the highest ranking officials in the DOJ, FBI and CIA using false evidence to obtain FISA warrants, unmasking hundreds of innocent Americans and attempting to frame the President of the United States and his family members for a crime he that not only didn’t commit but a crime that never even happened. Why isn’t IG Atkinson investigating any of that? President Trump should fire the guy immediately after the 2020 election along with two incompetents….Wray and Powell!
Biden’s corruption is so glaringly obvious it can’t be ignored. His bragging about bribing Ukraine with our money is now very well known. Atkinson’s nonfeasance might not stand the sunlight and he will be destroyed.
The deep state knows the best defense is offense. I’m so ready for the takedown.
Hey dems, is protecting hilly and 0Bomba really worth it, or is the evidence of corruption and sick behavior that they have on you enough to fill a library?
This is brilliant and I sincerely appreciate you taking the time to keep up with everything, remember everything and diligently remind us of everything.
The thing is, if someone isn’t held accountable soon, this will just continue. I mean, this is the crowd that implied Scalia’s death was a murder and they were not too upset.
Podesta: “I didn’t think ‘wet-works’ meant pool parties in the vineyard.”
“Yes, that means Michael Atkinson was Senior Counsel for the DOJ-NSD, at the very epicenter of the political weaponization and FISA abuse.”
I’m sure Adam Schiffon is well aware of who the swamp rats are, who could be useful in various situations, and what could be used to encourage their participation.
Let him have his little hearing. Our side would be able to ask some embarrassing questions.
Unfortunately I think that there is going to only one way to drain and clean the swamp. The hard way. I
I’ve been wondering all week.
Who recommended Atkinson to Trump?
Perhaps Sen. John McCain 2.0?
Consider also whether this is a means to force pressure on Barr NOT to declassify documents. (The declassification may be blown up into some kind of obstruction/intimidation of the Intelligence Community).
Damn the torpedoes full speed ahead! Attack Attack Attack.
In other words, don’t play defense.
The cabal didn’t succeed with Obstruction 1.0 because the President was within his rights to fire Comey. It seems like he would be within his rights to fire Atkinson as well. If he found there was cause to fire Atkinson, doesn’t that make Atkinson potentially criminally liable and (with all of the inside info he has) a risk of revealing what he knows to avoid criminal liability. And firing Atkinson would eliminate a high ranking IC person with Obama loyalty who would no longer be able to monitor what’s going on in his neck of the IC for the cabal. And would open his position to a Trump loyalist.
I’m just trying to think like an evil cabal member. Maybe they’ll try to keep the impeachment dream going on the basis of the contents of the phone call and if that doesn’t work, try to manufacture another obstruction scenario.
God called Donald Trump to the presidency, as he called Moses, Noah, and David to lead His people. Our Father is guiding him to restore our Christian nation. Have faith in Him and our president. God is in control & has His hands on President Trump.
