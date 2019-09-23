Rudy Giuliani Challenges The Media Over Ukraine: “Take Me On”…

Rudy Giuliani was fired-up when he appeared on Fox News to discuss the story of Joe Biden’s influence campaign toward Ukraine; and how the media are covering-up the most explosive aspects to the story.
Advertisements
Rudy Giuliani was fired-up when he appeared on Fox News to discuss the story of Joe Biden’s influence campaign toward Ukraine; and how the media are covering-up the most explosive aspects to the story.
Chris Wallace was acting like he was working for the DNC instead of Fox News.
LikeLike