Despite Warnings Media Steps on a Rake With “Whistleblower” Story – Ukraine Government Initiated Contact – Giuliani Engagement Was Requested by State Dept. Officials…

Well, well, well… the media cannot say President Trump didn’t try to warn them about throwing fake-news rakes in front of their narrative parade – then wondering why they keep getting black-eyes. Here we go, the details begin to surface.
With more reporting by John Solomon, cited and attributed to on-the-record officials in the State Department and Ukraine, a much more clear picture emerges. In reality, and unfortunately as expected, the fulsome picture is 180° divergent from the media narrative.
The government of Ukraine under both Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, and now President Volodymyr Zelensky, had been trying to deliver information about Obama officials and Democrat party officials (DNC on behalf of Hillary Clinton) requesting the government of Ukraine to interfere in the 2016 election.
Both Poroshenko and Zelensky administrations had tried, unsuccessfully, to get information to current U.S. officials. U.S. State Department officials in Ukraine were refusing to give visa’s to Ukrainian emissaries because they did not want the damaging information sent to the President Trump administration.
Failing to get help from the U.S. State Department, the Ukranians tried a workaround, and hired a respected U.S. lawyer to hand deliver the documentary evidence directly to the U.S. Department of Justice. The contracted American lawyer hand-delivered the information to the U.S. Department of Justice in New York.
However, after delivering the information and not hearing back from the U.S. government, the Ukrainian government, now led by President Zelensky, interpreted the silence as the Trump administration and U.S. government (writ large) being upset about the Ukraine involvement overall. Out of concern for a serious diplomatic breakdown, the Zelensky administration made a personal request to the U.S. State Department for assistance.
The U.S. State Department then reached out to Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani; and asked him if he would meet with Zelensky’s top lawyer, Andrei Yermak.
Rudy Giuliani agreed to act as a diplomatic intermediary and met with Yermak in Spain. After the meeting, Mr. Giuliani then contacted the State Department Officials in charge of Ukraine and Europe and debriefed them on the totality of the subject matter as relayed by Andrei Yermak.
All of this activity preceded the phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
President Trump and President Zelensky discussed the issues, and this phone call is the one now referenced by the concerned “whistleblower”. The “whistleblower” obviously had no knowledge of the background and why the subject matter discussed in the phone call was framed as it was.
Apparently in the phone call, President Zelensky was explaining what action the Ukranian government had already taken to try and get the information about corrupt U.S. officials, including former VP Joe Biden, to the U.S. government.
It was from this clarification of information that President Trump is reported to have told Zelensky it was OK to proceed with any internal investigation of corruption in Ukraine that might also encompass former U.S. officials. Yes, that would include Joe Biden.
From this context we can see how the “whistle-blower”, knowing only half of the information – might incorrectly perceive the conversation. Additionally, there’s a possibility the “whistle-blower” may be ideologically aligned with the same government entities that were trying to block the Ukrainian government from delivering the information in the first place.
Beyond the media, pundits and democrat politicians making fools of themselves, four very significant questions/issues become obvious:
- (#1) who in the U.S. State Department Ukraine embassy was blocking the visas of Ukrainian officials, and why?
- (#2) Who was the official at the New York office of the DOJ who took custody of the records hand-delivered by the American lawyer working on behalf of Ukraine?…. and
- (#3) why were those records never turned over to Main Justice?…. Or
- (#4) if they were turned over to Main Justice, why didn’t they inform the Trump administration they had received them?
At the end of this fake news narrative parade, these will be the questions that remain.
Q Mr. President, do you want to address this whistleblower story, sir?
Q Will you be asking — will you be asking —
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Wait a moment, please.
Q Do you want to address this whistleblower story?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: What story?
Q The whistleblower, whether it was (inaudible)?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: It’s a ridiculous story. It’s a partisan whistleblower. Shouldn’t even have information. I’ve had conversations with many leaders. They’re always appropriate. I think Scott can tell you that. Always appropriate. At the highest level, always appropriate. And anything I do, I fight for this country. I fight so strongly for this country. It’s just another political hack job.
Q Mr. President, on that point, did you discuss Joe Biden, his son, or his family with the leader of Ukraine?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: It doesn’t matter what I discuss. But I will say this: Somebody ought to look into Joe Biden’s statement, because it was disgraceful, where he talked about billions of dollars that he’s not giving to a certain country unless a certain prosecutor is taken off the case.
So, somebody ought to look into that. And you wouldn’t, because he’s a Democrat. And the Fake News doesn’t look into things like that. It’s a disgrace.
But I had a great conversation with numerous people. I don’t even know exactly who you’re talking about, but I had a great conversation with numerous people — numerous leaders. And I always look for the conversation that’s going to help the United States the most. That’s very important.
Q Mr. President, do you know the identity of the whistleblower? Do you know the identity of the whistleblower?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: I don’t know the identity of the whistleblower. I just hear it’s a partisan person, meaning it comes out from another party. But I don’t have any idea. But I can say it was a totally appropriate conversation. It was actually a beautiful conversation.
And this is no different than — you know, the press has had a very bad week with Justice Kavanaugh and all of those ridiculous charges and all of the mistakes made at the New York Times and other places. You’ve had a very bad week. And this will be better than all of them. This is another one. So keep — so keep — so keep playing it up, because you’re going to look really bad when it falls. You know, I guess I’m about — I guess I’m about 22 and 0, and I’ll keep it that way.
Q Did you mention Joe Biden during the conversation though, Mr. President?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: I don’t want to talk about any conversation, other than to say — other than to say: great conversation, totally appropriate conversation, couldn’t have been better. And keep asking questions and build it up as big as possible so you can have a bigger downfall.
Q Mr. President, on the whistleblower, have you read the complaint? Have you read the complaint of the —
PRESIDENT TRUMP: No, I haven’t. It’s — it’s —
Q Who in your White House has?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: I just tell you, it is — everybody has read it and they laugh at it. And it’s another —
Q But you haven’t read it?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: It’s another media disaster. The media has lost so much credibility in this country. Our media has become the laughingstock of the world.
When you look at what they did to Justice Kavanaugh and so many other things last week, I think this is one of the worst weeks in the history of the fake news media. You have been wrong on so many things and this one will be — I wouldn’t say it will top the list, because I think you can’t do worse than some of the stories you missed over the last week or two, but the media of our country is laughed at all over the world now. You’re a joke.
Okay, what else?
Q Mr. President, (inaudible) clarify: When you talk about the conversation that you —
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Which conservation?
Q Well, we’re trying to figure out what conversation you’re —
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Well, figure it out. You’re supposed to be the media. Figure it out.
Q July 25th? Was it July 25th?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: It was — which conversation?
Q Was it July 25th, with the President of Ukraine?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: I really don’t know. I don’t know.
Q Should Congress see the complaint and the transcript of your call to clear any confusion?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: There is nothing. It’s nothing.
Q Should Congress see it?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: There’s nothing.
This explains the firing of the US ambassador to Ukraine four months ago. She was in on the cover up for the pigs of the DNC, Obama administration and Clinton campaign.
Democrats come to the aid of “career” bureaucrat, as highlighted in this supposedly esteemed publication:
https://foreignpolicy.com/2019/05/07/us-ambassador-to-ukraine-recalled-in-political-hit-job-lawmakers-say-marie-yovanovitch-lutsenko-right-wing-media-accusations-congress-diplomats-diplomacy/
This from March where Ambassador is reportedly ordered dismissed for good cause. It looks like Joe DiGenova was right on this one, but early on the timing.
it would seem worthy enough to be included in the President’s Daily Briefing. People need to be fired
When Biden did that interview where he talks about this, he said if they did not believe him to call Obama. He was lying or Obama was approving obstruction of justice.
Biden is done. Poof!
Boy oh boy, is President Donald J. Trump’s second term gonna be something else or what!
Whew… I. Can’t. Wait.
Ordering two moar cases of Winnamins right now.
And, because he won’t have to worry about re-election, he can take a blow torch to the left, the MSM and the Rinos. Trump’s 2nd term will be EPIC!
I hope you are right, but a story in The Hill doesn’t carry the same weight as do stories in the NYT, WSJ, WaPo, etc., even if they do later get clarified in 3 paragraphs on page A9 (used to be A37, but no paper is that long these days). When I see a wire story covering this back story on the front page of the Seattle Times I’ll say they stepped on a rake, otherwise it’s Fake News spewing false “naratives,” aka “business as usual.”
The only “weight” that matters is the truth.
Everything else is chaff and countermeasures…
Thank you for stating that. Not that it needs to be said, but sometimes it must be said.
This really depends on just who is reading the “mainstream” press. Progressives wanna believe anything that’s bad about Trump as do the “never trumpers”. Real moderates who honestly don’t know what to believe are an increasingly rare demographic. Trump’s base remains rock solid regardless of what the NYT says about him. This whole “Whistleblower” issue has about as much substance a vaping smoke. Nonetheless, Biden said what he said and even bragged about it. That gives Trump all he needs. New we can just sit back and watch the fireworks.
The NYT, WSJ, WaPo, etc.are of the spices vampyroteuthis Infernalis, lit. “Vampire Squid from Hell”, sending their tentacles out to any and everything that looks like truth and strangling it to death.
The Hill story is very interesting. I’ll bet a dozen donuts that a certain US Attorney from Connecticut would find much of the information quite relevant to his special assignment.
Thank you, as always for putting this in clear context. Of course the leftists’ heads are exploding over this, and over half the country will never understand what really happened.
This is why the leaker didn’t leak the transcript of the call. In other words, this wasn’t a mistake by someone not knowing the background, this was just a huge miscalculation by someone who probably can’t play checkers very well.
Trump versus Washington. The Resistance.
This is why the Samurai were taught not to go into combat angry.
Excellent questions.
And this:
Failing to get help from the U.S. State Department, the Ukranians tried a workaround, and hired a respected U.S. lawyer to hand deliver the documentary evidence directly to the U.S. Department of Justice. The contracted American lawyer hand-delivered the information to the U.S. Department of Justice in New York.
WHO WAS THIS “RESPECTED” US LAWYER?
One of those who were allied with Hillary?
WHY DID HE HAND IT OVER TO US DOJ IN NY?
Ukraine should name this lawyer. I think he deliberately handed it over to the DOJ in NY who as we know is corrupt.
Why didnt he take it to Pres Trump?
Why didnt he contact Rudy peronally with the evidence?
OBAMA HOLDOVERS-IN EVERY CASE
FIRE THEM ALL
I agree spoogels my thoughts also..
who was this attorney ?
why of all places the NY DOJ?..
These dems, obama holdover doj’s,
an msm up to no good!
Wish we could fire all of the holdovers but we can’t and they know this. Remember the Project Veritas video? He caught Democratic Socialists of America (who screamed at Neilsen in restaurant) laughing about the fact they could do nothing about them even if caught. Just like judges, in place for life. SMH
After everything that has happened the last three years, and with the initial rebuffs of the Ukranians by the State Dept., can we assume that the State Dept. wasn’t actually trying to set up Giuliani and by proxy PDJT? Sad to even ask the question, but… there is certainly a history to promote that conjecture. I’m still waiting for a large part of the swamp to be drained… they are a constant irritation… but understand the magnitude of the problem. We simply can’t trust the major agencies – and that is a huge problem.
Maybe after the elections of 2020, he can fire a couple hundred of the political appointees.
I think that we may all “forget” that this swamp problem is actually and literally a global problem… it’s based in the district of criminals but spread worldwide.
Hard to go full ballistic in term one, but term two he will have that “flexibility” we’ve heard mentioned before… 😉
SD:
“…four very significant questions/issues become obvious:
…
(#3) why were those records never turned over to Main Justice?…. Or
(#4) if they were turned over to Main Justice, why didn’t they inform the Trump administration they had received them?”
I think the President should begin the questioning with Mr. Barr. IMO, SD is subtle but clear about the point of his inquisitiveness.
Barr may not even know the depths of corruption. He might need a bigger boat…
When I hear ‘DOJ in NY’ I assume ‘SDNY’ which sort of makes the rest all make sense.
This whistleblower story is a bait to bring fake msm to talk about Ukraine and Biden. The whole democratic establishment and deep state are putting money on Biden and they will push him to end so they can run country as Biden is not capable to do anything. Democrats do not see Warren or Bernie as establishment democrats. PTrump wants Warren as she is easier to beat as full angry socialist.
Disgrace ….and then some.
Oh, and thanks, “whistleblower”. hahahaha
Swamp cleaning in progress!
>God (continue to) bless President Donald J Trump.
They deserve it. Matter of fact, PDJT baited them to keep it going but they wouldn’t back down.
Oh well. Lol.
LOL Well done. Man this guy has to be having fun with these idiots. I love how he calls them out right to their faces.
LikeLike
Only Republican on list is Sensenbrenner who announced his pending retirement.
Curious.
You beat me to it, slightly…
Curious as to why Sensenbrenner (the only Republican on the trip) would be invited to go along. Also wondering about why Homeland Security reps and Ag committee members would be along. Italy and the Ukraine? Perche? Pochemu? Yeah, I know about Renzi and Italian intelligence, and about the Ukraine shenanigans. But why Sensenbrenner? Curious indeed.
LikeLike
That trip was in the summer of 2015. Nancy met separately with the prime minister then with President Poroshenko while in Kiev.
LikeLike
Oh… my! 😀
Gotta love it. So much moar to come.
Hi “Robert”!
When do they ever learn…
I get it… the kids represent the MSM. POTUS is the lid.
this is almost too dumb a mistake for the liberal media…could it be a plot to take down Joe Biden?
LikeLike
You don’t need a plot to take down Biden.
LikeLike
I d have 2 say that the LEAKER is SCREWED
Sure does sound like some operators at State Dept. are working for someone else instead of the Chief Executive.
So where are these items sent by Ukraine? Or have they already joined klinton’s emails and strozk/page’s cell phones?
LikeLike
Once again, this is why accountability and bringing people to justice is critical. It will get worse and worse and destroy our country. Now. Is. The. Time. Mr. Barr. Indict the SOBs.
LikeLike
This media induced fiasco can’t but help highlight the underlying corruption by Biden family members including Joe Biden himself. Is there anyway Biden makes it into 2020 as a presidential candidate? Secondly, it sure seems as though the entire federal power structure is beyond repair. What can be done?
LikeLike
This so called “whistle blower” just unleashed a storm the Dems were not expecting.
If they think for one moment that AG Barr is not looking into the efforts by the good law enforcement in the Ukraine to shed light on the Dems working with Ukraine to interfere in the 2016 Campaign, they are sadly mistaken.
IMO the State Dept IG is probably looking into why the original documents sent from Ukraine officials did not get to the them. Likewise, why the Visas were denied to the Ukraine Prosecutors.
LikeLike
Is it a criminal misuse of government funds when you threaten to withhold a billion f ing dollars if a prosecutor of a foreign government isn’t fired?
LikeLike
“From this context we can see how the “whistle-blower”, knowing only half of the information – might incorrectly perceive the conversation.”
1% chance.
“Additionally, there’s a possibility the “whistle-blower” may be ideologically aligned with the same government entities that were trying to block the Ukrainian government from delivering the information in the first place.”
99% chance.
Go for Four Nines., Gold at its finest .
😆
The “media” just don’t learn anything do they? LOL
It seems Sessions/Rosenstein were aware of malfeasance and SAT ON IT:
https://www.redstate.com/elizabeth-vaughn/2019/04/09/biggest-story-collusion-sessionsrosenstein-doj-repeatedly-refused-acknowledge-hopefully-william-barr-will-listen-act/
LikeLike
If this story is essentially true, that people in Oprabama admin and or Hiraly group were trying to get Ukraine somehow to interfere in election, then these state department types and deep staters may all have been on the watch for any indication that Trump was catching a whiff of this story.
Once someone did, I can almost see the immediate kerfuffle as they scurry to get ahead of the story.
The best they could come up with was “Ukraine Collusion.”
All this to say: deep staters have probably had one ear open for exactly this for a long time.
