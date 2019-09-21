Amid Too Much Good MAGAnomic Data, Bloomberg Cancels the Recession…

Last week U.S. economic data included the Labor Department’s report on initial filings for unemployment benefits, at historically low levels. Also last week, the Commerce Department reported the U.S. housing market (new homes and permits) was the strongest since 2007. Then came the Philadelphia Fed’s index of manufacturing business activity in September, more than doubling estimates as factories continue to expand. And if that wasn’t too much winning, the Commerce Department then announced August retail sales growth was double expectations. Main Street USA is very strong.
None of the economic data supports the almost month-long ‘recession narrative’ pushed by financial pundits and media narrative engineers; and next week the second estimate of Q2 GDP growth will be released. Attempting to retain the smallest remaining whiff of credibility, the Bloomberg economists now announce they’re cancelling the recession.
Yes, in a piece titled “Hold That Recession – U.S. Indicators are Trouncing Forecasts“, Bloomberg admits the economy doesn’t match their gloomy narrative:
(Bloomberg) — The U.S. economy is outperforming expectations by the most this year, offering a fresh rebuttal to last month’s resurgent recession fears fueled by the trade war and a manufacturing slump.
The Bloomberg Economic Surprise Index has reached an 11-month high after four indicators released Thursday, including existing home sales and jobless claims, each surpassed expectations.
The gauge continued to advance after swinging to positive from negative on Tuesday for the first time this year. The data also pushed a similar measure produced by Citigroup Inc. to the highest level since April 2018.
“It says things are getting better,” said Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at Leuthold Group in Minneapolis “There’s a definitive change in the growth profile and there’s an acceleration in growth. It’s interesting how pessimistic the attitudes still are among investors, yet when you look at surprise indexes, you would think people would feel better about growth. There’s a disconnect.” (read more)
Yes, there is indeed a “disconnect”. We’ve been talking about it on these pages for almost ten years. When you focus on the America-First economic agenda, Main Street thrives. However, the outcomes for Wall Street are no longer attached to the success of Main Street USA.
And when you apply MAGAnomic policy, well, the Era of De-Globalization is here.
There is nothing that China and the EU can do to stop the de-globalization process; and efforts to stimulate their economy, more quantitative easing (pumping money) while the global supply chains are being shifted, are futile.
The more a nations’ economy is dependent on exports, the more exposure they have to the inherent downsides of de-globalization. U.S. companies that are invested in these nations will lose their investment over time; some rapidly. This will keep the stock market volatile, yet the Main Street USA economy is thriving.
Allianz Group chief economic advisor, Mohamed El-Erian, accurately describes what is happening in an era where deglobalization is taking place. The U.S. economy is strong; however, the multinationals on Wall Street -invested overseas- are exposed. Thus there’s a disconnect and accompanying market volatility.
What if they gave a recession and nobody came?
Or an impeachment? 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Maybe if they combine them into an Impcession or Repeachment..;
Acme coyote never lurnz.
Or a democrat fundraiser?
LOL !!! !!!
What about a public hanging of few elite Dims guilty of treason and everybody came in conceal carry uniforms…also did you catch Mohammed and these pricks saying everything but Magonomics and Trump and his team are genuinely very sane and genius…
He pretty much started out saying what I have said many times. We cannot save the rest of the world, we can only save ourselves.
It is going to get rough in many countries that are heavily export reliant.
Interesting when a plan comes together.
Beginning of the end of US Citizens being used as a global ATM machine.
One man DID make a difference and he’s working to save our republic.
He Came.
He Saw.
He Fix it.
Then said “KAG”.
Even the “Economic Experts” crying recession have lost credibility like the fake news talking heads. Educated idiots who couldn’t run a hot dog stand.
Like the incessant whining on Zero Hedge?
I have my 401Ks, my IRAs and some emergency gold and silver. They are all doing just fine. 2 years ago at 59 years old my family sold our Mcdonalds franchises. We were compelled to sell all 3 of them by corporate. I needed a career change. I have voluminous skills so I started a Home Remodeling business. I have so much work I can’t keep up. Something is very very right with this economy.
Your forced sale portends the same outcome of Globalists’ Investments in China.
nerveman, Floor & Decor (approx 100 stores in over 20 states) is a client of the Hazwaste disposal firm I work with. Making a service call on their Bham, AL store yesterday, I asked the Mgr “How is business?” He shook his head and replied “It’s off the chain – new construction and remodeling.”
I’ve serviced this store quarterly for about a year, yesterday the waste removed (ceramic tile cutting-sludge) was double what I was taking out just 6 mos ago, which seems to bear out his answer.
LikeLiked by 6 people
No doubt. Materials are flying out everywhere.
Give the mandarins a break. They’re just reading the script written for them by their globalist overlords.
So I’m wondering about Australia. Are they at risk from de-globalization? As Sundance summarized, “The more a nations’ economy is dependent on exports, the more exposure they have to the inherent downsides of de-globalization.”
But at the state dinner, Australia’s Prime Minister Morrison noted:
“I mean, Australia has never got rich selling things to itself. And we’ve always had an outward looking perspective when it comes to engaging our economic opportunities.”
Or was he only talking about raw materials, rather than manufactured goods?
(My economic education continues, thanks to CTH and its knowledgeable posters…)
Ever seen anything labeled” Made in Australia “ ?
A 2003 Mitsubishi!
Most of Australia’s exports are to the Asian nations surrounding it.
To bruzedorange – Australia DOES export a lot of raw materials.
My last blood pressure med says made in Australia, not India.
Fosters Lager.
Some high-quality car parts come from Oz.
Think rare earth metals. They are spinning up and have a 2 year head start. Trump is good for them.
Also coal – lots to China, some to India. Their green woggies have fits about it from time to time.
Observations from a smaller limb.
@ bruzedorange
Australia’s export last I looked were:
Iron ore: 20%
Coal; 19%
Gold: 12%
Oil and gas 8.3%
Exports were to:
China: 35%
Japan: 14%
South Korea: 7.4%
India: 6.1%
If the production chain moves they can if acting smartly and move exports to them. At least with the new Australian Prime Minister working with PDJT they haven’t been left on the side lines like they were with the last one.
They have a serious chance to be included in any Asian reorganization. That was not the chance before Morrison was elected.
They should do well once the dust settles.
😎
Australia is uniquely a very natural resource rich but otherwise relatively barren continent.
So they sell high quality steam coal, iron ore, black sands (titanium ore comprising ilmenite and rutile sands), LNG, and such (rare earths part of the present visit). Plus excellent wines and opals. A unique economy. Huge geography, relatively small population. And as we saw yesterday, a true long term US ally.
My unfortunately too few business visits to Aus were all magical.
Was hosted to a Australian Rules Football national championship game in Melbourne. Those guys are crazy. Playing almost NFL rules at almost NFL speed, but with rugby like (meaning almost no) pad/ helmet protection.
Australians seem a little more rugged, the women beautiful, and supposedly some of their men quite sexist … which means the Aussie women love our gentlemanly ways.
I have a brother that has lived in Perth for 10 years. He’s the safety manager on a road construction site. They’ve had steady to robust work, albeit contract to contract.. non stop for that period of time. His current contract ends in December and there is no whiff of anything else forthcoming. He and his wife are moving back to the states. Anecdotal, yes, but he also says the average money people have after paying their bills each week is around $11 due to their housing bubble. He thinks Australia will go through a housing burst that will make ours 10 years ago seem tame.
My models still point to a Oct 2021 bottom for markets (similar in nature to Feb 2016 & Dec 26 2018)
Two election years and 9 months into Trump’s second term? I’ll roll with it.
Models have ZERO capability to incorporate shifting Economic Drivers:
• MAGAnomics
• Bilateral Trade Deals
• De-Globalization
• Re-Shoring
• Anti-Trust Break-ups/Competition
• Federal Government Downsizing
• Tax Cuts 2.0
• Re-Regulation to Accelerate Competitive Growth
They require Experience-over-Time as New Drivers take hold and Economies Respond
• Growth Cauldron Effects of interactions among all of the above.
• Multi-Year Cycles of National Monetary & Fiscal Policy Responses.
• Model-Building Cause-Effect Analyses within & between National Economies over time.
Good luck with those Obama-Era Models.
They further cannot “Predict” Revolutionary Sector Shifts
• USA Energy Dominance
• USA Manufacturing Renaissance
• USA Health Solutions Dominance
… Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals, Cancer, Heart Disease, Alzheimer’s
• Automation-AI-Robotics
• Cyber-Secure Cloud-Enabled Commercial/Personal Interoperability
• Space Commercialization
Have no expertise whatsoever in economics, but am curious Schmitty whether “models” can take jnto consideration a Donald Trump ir whether they are based on the status quo which has been operative for perhaps 100 years certainly sinc 1988 when H W Bush took an axe to Ronald Reagan’s economy, Not questioning, just asking
And we LOVE IT!
Thank you, President Trump!
MAGA!
I live in central Ohio. It’s absolutely booming. Housing construction and demand through the roof, Private Capital flocking to small and mediums sized businesses to fund growth, Chase with like 300+ tech and operations job openings. Buckeyes laying 75 points on a fall Saturday. MAGA indeed
Believe me, in the coming months, the media will create a recession where there is none. They will report daily on the hardship and suffering of a totally non-existent recession. They did this in 1992 and they will do it again.
Down, Debbie, DOWN.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I see what you’re doing there, BKR. 😉
Say what you want they were right in 92. I could look around and see it everyone could except Bushie. I know how high milk was even if he didn’t. I was standing in an inmate TV room doing shakedown around 2 in the morning listening to Bushie denny the recession. I said to my self that idiot just lost the election.
Here in SWLA we are experiencing such a boost to our economy, there is just not enough housing to take care of all the people coming into the area. In fact, the growth of our little town is way too much for me and I’m considering a move to different location. Recession Indeed 😛
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank you, Wilburine!
He’s everywhere.
The choice was between telling the truth or giving up on credibility. Bloomberg needs a least a little credibility to keep its readership and subscribers.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“They” continually miss with their projections. I guess it is like waether forecasting. You can be repeatedly wrong and still keep you job LOL
(Bloomberg) — The U.S. economy is outperforming expectations by the most this year, offering a fresh rebuttal to last month’s resurgent recession fears fueled by the trade war and a manufacturing slump.
The so called “Financial Experts” are more interested in blabbing about politics than studying the actual financial strengths and weakness of individual companies.
I have followed El-Arian for years and he has been one who studies the facts, not what he wishes were true. He has not always been correct, but has been more often than not.
Best financial advice I ever heard was to stick to what you know, if it sounds too good to be true it probably is, and Buy American.
OK, progressive/socialists — you tried russia, racism, recession. Whatcha got next? How ’bout reckless, repulsive, ruthless, rabid — oh, sorry, those are reserved for you.
They’re counting on our President to over-react, like firing Mueller, and do something they can use. They’ve locked into their own pre-conception that Trump is unstable, perhaps because they remain hopeful they can use Trump’s mental state against him, for Impeachment or invoking the 25th.
The USA “media”, is 100% PROPAGANDA! 100%! Propaganda is NOT covered under the 1st Amendment of the US Constitution…..so why are Propagandist allowed to spread hate and propaganda worldwide?
LikeLiked by 4 people
I believe propaganda is indeed covered under the 1st amendment unless it runs afoul of slander or libel laws.
I wouldn’t want the government deciding what was propaganda and what was legitimate. Look at what FB and Google are doing in that arena.
Propaganda is NOT covered under the 1st Amendment of the US Constitution . Anybody who think it is then they can State-Their-Case immediately.
LYING is NOT Constitutional. (if it was then WE would NOT have a Constitution). Honesty plays a MAJOR part in everything about the US Constitution!! LIARS are NOT US Constitutional! Fact! Most Politicians and ALL Democrats are in VIOLATION of the United States Constitution! It is What it Is Folks!….
Try stating yours first,
You guys/gals might want to try reading the 1st amendment before deciding what it does or does not say on your own. It says, “Congress shall make no law…abridging the freedom of speech,……..”
The 1st amendment restricts ONLY Congress and their ability to abridge the freedom of speech, right?.
Since the Constitution never gave Congress permission to “abridge” the freedom of speech, it’s not even an amendment! What does it “amend”?
Any so-called “law” contrary to that (i.e. giving Congress authority to abridge the freedom of speech) is not a law at all per Hamilton in Fed. #33. To do that would, indeed, require an amendment.
I don’t know, can’t figure it out david.
https://www.businessinsider.com/ndaa-legalizes-propaganda-2012-5
Is POTUS required to have 2, 3, r serpent’s from the Propagandists?
Is the Christian Science Monitor there?
Invite college papers. Invite local papers. When they peddle dirt, shuffle the deck.
I believe the Smith-Mundt Act (1948) was signed into law to prevent propaganda on US citizens. However, in 2012 Obama signed HR 4310 which includes a section that allows for propaganda within the US.
Just noticed mopar2016 mentioned this.
Economists have predicted 5 out of the last 3 recessions. Weathermen and Tarot card readers have more credibility now…
I find Mohammad easy to understand; I like how he presents things. Thanks for posting, SD.
PDJT removed the main pillar that has always propped up Globalization- the transfer of wealth from Americans to: every friggen body else. Without the U.S. willingness to be gang raped by the rest of the world global this and that falls apart.
After Trump leaves office in 2024 and the economy continues to boom into 2026 and beyond, it’ll be dubbed the “Obama economy!”
I am willing to wager a small fortune that Neil Cavuto will NOT be reporting this news.
Putz
Awesome!
Maybe Sundance can explain the manufacturing mini-recession. Is this primarily a Boeing aircraft hangover?
Actually there was a bump in aircraft sales in July, but if you extract that from the manufacturing data, there was a decline or slowdown in about half the manufacturing sector. Manufacturing accounts for about 12% of GDP, and other indices seem to be healthy and growing.
It seems only logical that the slowdown is related to exports as the EU, China, and Asia generally, are slowing economically. Tariffs add a bit to this picture.
Forgot to add that the goods news is that manufacturing firms faced with some negative data will diversify.
Look back a couple of weeks ago. I believe this was discussed, here on CTH, in terms of overseas orders dipping to reflect economic woes off shore. The change was not as drastic as “Mini-recession” or even ” major dip”.
So, yes Boeing orders would also be part of the issue. You were on the right track.
So what is the best way to invest in the Main Street economy? Small caps?
LikeLike
I have no idea, but the fact that small caps actually rose after the Iran attack on SA’s oil fields, whereas stocks did decline slightly. May only mean that investors took the event in stride.
Sundance may be wrong on thete being “nothing” the EU and China can do.
1. They ate working the back and front door to elect a Democrat.
2. They are working to stop USMCA. POTUS plan unclear. Cancel NAFTA?
3. China investing heavily in Iran. Given what I’ve learned the past year, including likely hundreds of different Chinese front groups shipping illegal drugs into the US via our own postal carriers – I don’t doubt they would fund Iranian military moves via proxy organizations.
Strategy?
Pass USMCA.
Finalize Japan deal.
Ink Brexit UK trade deal.
Liberal heads explode.
Play Offense with California and Washington – EPA lawsuits, etc.
Sundance, between you and George Webb i am getting so much information i can hardly keep up.Kudos for all your hard work.
Interesting how the Libertarian economic crowd is in lockstep with the globalist economic establishment on Chicken Little pronouncements.
I don’t track the above mentioned advisor or his company, but if I did, I would venture to guess that someone there clued in to Sundance around about the Trump election victory and has been profiting handsomely in a “contrarian” market.
News media headlines forcasting doom and gloom economic activity are typically a self-fulfilling prophecy. They’ve killed the stock market and real estate market several times over the past thirty years and they tried to kill them again to keep President Trump from winning reelection in 2020 but it didn’t work. They tried really hard, too!
The bump in the road is sovereign debt. Not ours but negative bonds in the EU, and Chinas is has to be maxed out will leave only the USA that is solid. Capital will flow here in droves, driving our currency to high levels. Our import prices will dive while our exports will suffer. Inflation will be nonexistent. All good for American consumers except those that manufacture for export.
