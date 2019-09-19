USMCA Update – Kudlow Discusses Pelosi Playing Politics With Trade Ratification…

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo had Kevin McCarthy and Larry Kudlow on Fox Business to discuss the status of ratification for the USMCA agreement.   After McCarthy outlines the politics of Nancy Pelosi intentionally holding back the ratification vote, and states if the agreement is not passed prior to Thanksgiving it will not be done, Larry Kudlow follows up with a more optimistic outlook.

Keep in mind, Speaker Pelosi doesn’t know that close trade followers are aware of her deal with Justin Trudeau to hold back on ratification in an blatantly political effort. Here’s Kevin McCarthy’s full interview.

The bottom line is that Nancy Pelosi is waiting and hoping to see the outcome of the Canadian election on October 21st. If Justin Trudeau loses the election in Canada there will be massive pressure on Pelosi.

As we previously pointed out, the October 21st election in Canada will be an influence.

Justin Trudeau made an agreement with Pelosi to stop the Canadian Parliament from considering ratification. If Trudeau loses the election October 21st, his replacement will likely move more quickly to ratify the USMCA, this will be a defeat for Pelosi.  However, if Trudeau wins, he will help keep the pressure off Pelosi by simultaneously stalling ratification in Canada.

This dynamic has yet to play out.

The U.S. multinationals on Wall Street do not want the USMCA to pass because they don’t want President Trump to have leverage that allows him to continue the fight against China and the EU. It is a simple dynamic, USMCA ratification makes the Wall Street prior investments in China worth less.

In all of these efforts U.S. multinational corporations, big companies on Wall St, are heavily opposed to President Trump because they have invested in those overseas operations. Those companies facilitated the loss of U.S. manufacturing jobs.

There is also now a clear alignment between those Wall Street multinationals, and democrats like Nancy Pelosi. Wall Street’s ability to pay Pelosi and political leadership to protect their multinational interests; in combination with corporate promises of funding to Pelosi’s party; has created the unholy alliance of united interests.

That’s why Nancy Pelosi instructed Justin Trudeau to stall the Canadian ratification of the USMCA. That’s the motive behind why Pelosi is working to stall, perhaps even eliminate, the USMCA ratification in the House.

It is a political strategy and calculation for Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to attempt to sink the U.S. Main Street economy. Weakening Trump’s China confrontation; blocking the USMCA; and impeding a trade agreement between the U.S. and U.K. are part of that calculation.

The aligned interests of Wall Street, media pundits and Democrats are all contingent upon harming the U.S. economy. That is how severely ideological modern democrats are.

The democrats are willing to destroy Main Street in order to retain power.

There are trillions at stake.

54 Responses to USMCA Update – Kudlow Discusses Pelosi Playing Politics With Trade Ratification…

  1. DaPicayune says:
    September 19, 2019 at 1:58 pm

    Headline: “Trudeau’s Reelect Chances Now Looking Darker”.

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  2. Louisiana Tea Rose says:
    September 19, 2019 at 2:01 pm

    HEY YA’LL!!!

    Did ya ever think that trade policy, trade negotions, markets, and money could be SO SEXY????

    THAT TRUMP DUDE’S GOT HIMSELF ONE HELLUVA WAND! AND IT’S REALLY, REALLY BIG!!!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. Guyski says:
    September 19, 2019 at 2:02 pm

    Anything happened very recently that might change his mind about USMCA? Which might help his re-election? 🤔

    Like

    Reply
  4. CharterOakie says:
    September 19, 2019 at 2:05 pm

    PDJT doesn’t seem too concerned about it, which implies (to me) that he hasn’t yet played his Ace of Trump (heh) and/or is perfectly willing to let Pelosi & Co hang themselves with this ploy vis a vis their labor union rank and file constituents…the ones that didn’t already vote for Trump in 2016.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Beau Geste says:
      September 19, 2019 at 2:28 pm

      There was a posting here on CTH that the Treaty would supercede state laws (such as “right to work” laws, and recent Supreme Court holding that government workers such as teachers do not need to pay union dues).

      Does anyone know if this is true? If so, the USMCA should be rejected.

      Like

      Reply
  5. Zephyrbreeze says:
    September 19, 2019 at 2:08 pm

    PHOTO: And there is a third photo of Justin Trudeau in blackface.
    PHOTO: And there is zipper gate. Pants down fly open.

    https://canadafreepress.com/article/pants-down-fly-open-photo-of-justin-trudeau-resurfaces

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    September 19, 2019 at 2:11 pm

    Pelosi should go back to being Miss Lube Rack or whatever she was.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. sarasotosfan says:
    September 19, 2019 at 2:14 pm

    Trump should let everyone know we are withdrawing from NAFTA and if the USMCA is not ratified by the date of withdrawal then tariffs will begin as needed.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  8. TexasDude says:
    September 19, 2019 at 2:14 pm

    Don’t we go to pre-NAFTA trade deals if it doesn’t pass?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. rutwood says:
    September 19, 2019 at 2:26 pm

    The “People’s Party” displays their true colors.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. JBS says:
    September 19, 2019 at 2:40 pm

    Well, if USMCA does not pass, I expect the Dems failure to pass it or even bring it up for a vote in the House will be a big campaign issue for Trump’s reelection. I can’t imagine Dems would win on this issue during the 2020 campaign.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. KnowSERENoFear says:
    September 19, 2019 at 2:45 pm

    If USMCA is not passed, and President Trump nixes NAFTA, how does that help Wall Street?

    Like

    Reply
  12. ristvan says:
    September 19, 2019 at 2:47 pm

    I like Kudlow’s optimism. But also think Pelosi has no real choice but to proceed on an ‘American’ deal.

    First, Trudeau has been placed in a very poor light by the embarrassing disclosures of the past day, and by the SNL Levalle scandal in Quebec. He probably won’t win, Scheer will ratify, and that almost forces Pelosi. And if Trudeau does win, he will be inclined to quickly ratify also—it is his deal, after all.

    Second, if Canada delays, or Pelosi delays (or both) PDJT has another good option. Declare NAFTA dead in 6 months under section 22(5); Pelosi cannot stop it. Go to AMLO and put the US Mexico part in place on 6 months plus 1 day using 19USC§2902 10 year bilateral authority. Pelosi can do nothing. Then pass either USMCA or permanent bilat after PDJT takes back the House using Pelosi intransigence as a major campaign issue.

    All PDJT has to do is let Pelosi know what his alternative option is, and she will move on it. That is a November move, after the Canada election result.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • BlackKnightRides says:
      September 19, 2019 at 3:48 pm

      Once POTUS starts the 6 month clock on NAFTA cancellation, he can revert to Bilateral Deals, announce one with Mexico and give Congress a week to vote on it.

      Then he moves to BILATERAL Executive Agreements like the one with China.

      The best deal will be the first offer.

      Mexico will be first … if the UK doesn’t beat them to it.

      Canada will have screwed itself, courtesy of Justine.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • eagledriver50 says:
      September 19, 2019 at 3:48 pm

      rivstan…prayers still with you and yours…Always look forward to you’re posts and legal insights!!!!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • thesavvyinvester says:
      September 19, 2019 at 4:42 pm

      Ristvan, think Midwest House Seats and Sen Peters from MI. She can’t screw things up for what is essentially a Blue-Collar Bill. Imho the backlash would give me more tailwinds to PDJT in these states. Now whether the GOP will have candidates to make for the loses in these states ( 11th in MI comes to mind as Dave Trott’s retirement was a total screw up and loosing Mike Bishop in the House in MI-8), is another matter….

      Like

      Reply
  13. BigTalkers says:
    September 19, 2019 at 3:05 pm

    Kudow’s old partner Kramer (still with CNBC) just interviewed Ms Pelosi the other day and pitched her about supporting the USMCA. He saId he believed it would pass overwhelmingly in the House.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. BlackKnightRides says:
    September 19, 2019 at 3:12 pm

    Speaking of Mexico…
    POTUS is ENDING CATCH-and-RELEASE in 2 weeks!

    RE: Press gaggle yesterday on Air Force One,

    ACTING COMMISSIONER MORGAN: Yes, sir. So hopefully, within the next couple of weeks, because of the network of initiatives and policies by this administration that’s really been supported by several different entities within DHS — USCIS, ICE, as well as CBP — we’re confident that in a couple of weeks, we’re going to be able to end catch and release at the southwest border.

    THE PRESIDENT: There will be no more catch and release. Nobody coming into the country.

    ACTING COMMISSIONER MORGAN: That’s right.

    THE PRESIDENT: It would be a big — a big step. And that’s without the Democrats. It would have been easier — you know, if we could have done it the other way. But because of what we’ve done through regulation and what we’re doing with Mexico, we won’t have catch — within two weeks, we’ll be free of catch-and-release — releasing people into the country.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • JC says:
      September 19, 2019 at 3:42 pm

      Stunning news, BKR. Whodathunk it was possible with an obstructionist Congress? This President… 😎

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • BlackKnightRides says:
        September 19, 2019 at 3:57 pm

        It looks like POTUS has pretty well exhausted his campaign promises list.

        He’s now moving to the BIG STUFF … which has been in the works for the past year+.

        Look at what each Cabinet Member has begun to announce over the past month.
        Incredible and Unprecedented in both scope and scale.
        [Twitter feeds and White House news]

        Like

        Reply
  15. Dixie says:
    September 19, 2019 at 3:49 pm

    I personally believe Nancy Pelosi has WAY too much power.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. Dutchman says:
    September 19, 2019 at 4:16 pm

    Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Mitch McConnell and Rep.McCarthy. Give credit where due, don’t shortchange the RepubliCON leadership, as they are,all in on the plan.

    THEY don’t want it to come up for a vote in the House, or for Mitch to face the conundrum of exposing himself by stalling or instructing his caucus to vote sgainst, and he REALLY doesn’t want to put it up for a vote and pass.

    Its UNIPARTY all the way, NOT just “Dems”. IMHO,..

    Like

    Reply
  17. Ma McGriz says:
    September 19, 2019 at 4:28 pm

    Very interesting…….
    Earlier this morning I found a piece on yahoo reporting pelosi claiming the vote on the canada/mexico/US trade deal is forthcoming very soon.
    Unfortunately I didn’t grab a link, and now there’s no sign of the story anywhere I can find.
    Funny how that works……

    Like

    Reply
  18. Ma McGriz says:
    September 19, 2019 at 4:37 pm

    Does anyone else have to sign in multiple times in order to post?
    Am I the only poster whose posts sometimes disappear instead of posting?
    I just made a post about the usmca and having seen a story earlier on yahoo wherein pelosi assured the vote is coming very soon. I didn’t grab a link at the time and the story appears to have been taken down.
    Anybody else see it?

    Like

    Reply
    • Ma McGriz says:
      September 19, 2019 at 4:40 pm

      So now my earlier post is visible, although I had to sign in a second time to post.
      Word Press is weird.
      Ya gotta double-clutch to change gears.

      Like

      Reply

