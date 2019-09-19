USMCA Update – Kudlow Discusses Pelosi Playing Politics With Trade Ratification…

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo had Kevin McCarthy and Larry Kudlow on Fox Business to discuss the status of ratification for the USMCA agreement. After McCarthy outlines the politics of Nancy Pelosi intentionally holding back the ratification vote, and states if the agreement is not passed prior to Thanksgiving it will not be done, Larry Kudlow follows up with a more optimistic outlook.
Keep in mind, Speaker Pelosi doesn’t know that close trade followers are aware of her deal with Justin Trudeau to hold back on ratification in an blatantly political effort. Here’s Kevin McCarthy’s full interview.
The bottom line is that Nancy Pelosi is waiting and hoping to see the outcome of the Canadian election on October 21st. If Justin Trudeau loses the election in Canada there will be massive pressure on Pelosi.
As we previously pointed out, the October 21st election in Canada will be an influence.
Justin Trudeau made an agreement with Pelosi to stop the Canadian Parliament from considering ratification. If Trudeau loses the election October 21st, his replacement will likely move more quickly to ratify the USMCA, this will be a defeat for Pelosi. However, if Trudeau wins, he will help keep the pressure off Pelosi by simultaneously stalling ratification in Canada.
This dynamic has yet to play out.
The U.S. multinationals on Wall Street do not want the USMCA to pass because they don’t want President Trump to have leverage that allows him to continue the fight against China and the EU. It is a simple dynamic, USMCA ratification makes the Wall Street prior investments in China worth less.
In all of these efforts U.S. multinational corporations, big companies on Wall St, are heavily opposed to President Trump because they have invested in those overseas operations. Those companies facilitated the loss of U.S. manufacturing jobs.
There is also now a clear alignment between those Wall Street multinationals, and democrats like Nancy Pelosi. Wall Street’s ability to pay Pelosi and political leadership to protect their multinational interests; in combination with corporate promises of funding to Pelosi’s party; has created the unholy alliance of united interests.
That’s why Nancy Pelosi instructed Justin Trudeau to stall the Canadian ratification of the USMCA. That’s the motive behind why Pelosi is working to stall, perhaps even eliminate, the USMCA ratification in the House.
It is a political strategy and calculation for Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to attempt to sink the U.S. Main Street economy. Weakening Trump’s China confrontation; blocking the USMCA; and impeding a trade agreement between the U.S. and U.K. are part of that calculation.
The aligned interests of Wall Street, media pundits and Democrats are all contingent upon harming the U.S. economy. That is how severely ideological modern democrats are.
The democrats are willing to destroy Main Street in order to retain power.
There are trillions at stake.
Headline: “Trudeau’s Reelect Chances Now Looking Darker”.
Nice.
Headline: "Trudeau's Reelection CampaignTakes on a New Face"
Headline: "Trudeau Says the Son is Always Darkest Before the Dawn."
This is hilarious!
She basically said the USMCA was good for America when asked why she would give a win to Trump. So it looks like shes holding out for her own graft, be it for her, unions etc. etc. whatever. So it looks like it will be a go..
"has created the unholy alliance of united interests"
… should read:
"has created the unholy alliance of anti-United-States interests"
ROTFL!!!!!!!!!!!!
We see what you did there.
Psst….. BTW Trudeau is a Chronic Blackfacer evidently…..
Trudeau Apologizes for Wearing Blackface in High School and Brownface in 2001
https://legalinsurrection.com/2019/09/trudeau-apologizes-for-wearing-blackface-in-high-school-and-brownface-in-2001/
justin twinkle socks was going to lose the election due to his malfeasance in office anyway, abuse of authority by ordering their AG to drop charges against a company on his favored list, which was well before the discovery of the controversial photos. The recent photos are just icing on the cake of his demise in politics.
Honest ma, I was just protesting Khadaffi / Ayatollah in brownface …
HEY YA'LL!!!
Did ya ever think that trade policy, trade negotions, markets, and money could be SO SEXY????
THAT TRUMP DUDE'S GOT HIMSELF ONE HELLUVA WAND! AND IT'S REALLY, REALLY BIG!!!
Perhaps even magical.
The rejoinders almost write themselves:
"Trump swings a really, really big magic wand."
Everyone talked about how big his hands were in the debates, but no one talks about how big his wand is in trade!
'BATTER UP!'
"Witness claims Trump's friends pushed his big magic wand into Pelosi's hand."
PLAYGIRL MAG: "…we're sending someone right over, hoping to get some revealing details on 'you've seen mine, now you can show me yours..' "
Yes, and he is sprinkling fairy dust as he walks to and fro
Anything happened very recently that might change his mind about USMCA? Which might help his re-election? 🤔
Ding ding ding winner. Trump is all over this. He can play dirty too.
If Pelosi wants to play that game, PDT can call her bluff and we can have no trade pact at all. IIRC, that is his default position.
Guyski, are you referring to the photo going round, the one where the guy in between the ladies is wearing a dark face and a wig? Once again we see a perfect example of how much Karma is a bitch. Snort, snort, snort, chuckle, chuckle, chuckle.
PDJT doesn't seem too concerned about it, which implies (to me) that he hasn't yet played his Ace of Trump (heh) and/or is perfectly willing to let Pelosi & Co hang themselves with this ploy vis a vis their labor union rank and file constituents…the ones that didn't already vote for Trump in 2016.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Am fairly certain neither is correct.
Does anyone know if this is true? If so, the USMCA should be rejected.
Am fairly certain neither is correct.
Beau Geste, since when is President Trump a big fan of anything the United Nations does or wants to do, including controlling, We, The People?
PHOTO: And there is a third photo of Justin Trudeau in blackface.
PHOTO: And there is a third photo of Justin Trudeau in blackface.
Awesome.
https://canadafreepress.com/article/pants-down-fly-open-photo-of-justin-trudeau-resurfaces
LikeLiked by 2 people
Awesome.
Correction: Its a VIDEO of the third instance of Trudeau in blackface.
https://globalnews.ca/news/5922861/justin-trudeau-brownface-video/
Sorry, wrong thread.
Pelosi should go back to being Miss Lube Rack or whatever she was.
Hopefully he got his cocktail weenie caught in the zipper.
Don't we go to pre-NAFTA trade deals if it doesn't pass?
The "People's Party" displays their true colors.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Don’t we go to pre-NAFTA trade deals if it doesn’t pass?
LikeLiked by 2 people
The “People’s Party” displays their true colors.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well, if USMCA does not pass, I expect the Dems failure to pass it or even bring it up for a vote in the House will be a big campaign issue for Trump’s reelection. I can’t imagine Dems would win on this issue during the 2020 campaign.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If USMCA is not passed, and President Trump nixes NAFTA, how does that help Wall Street?
I like Kudlow’s optimism. But also think Pelosi has no real choice but to proceed on an ‘American’ deal.
First, Trudeau has been placed in a very poor light by the embarrassing disclosures of the past day, and by the SNL Levalle scandal in Quebec. He probably won’t win, Scheer will ratify, and that almost forces Pelosi. And if Trudeau does win, he will be inclined to quickly ratify also—it is his deal, after all.
Second, if Canada delays, or Pelosi delays (or both) PDJT has another good option. Declare NAFTA dead in 6 months under section 22(5); Pelosi cannot stop it. Go to AMLO and put the US Mexico part in place on 6 months plus 1 day using 19USC§2902 10 year bilateral authority. Pelosi can do nothing. Then pass either USMCA or permanent bilat after PDJT takes back the House using Pelosi intransigence as a major campaign issue.
All PDJT has to do is let Pelosi know what his alternative option is, and she will move on it. That is a November move, after the Canada election result.
rivstan…prayers still with you and yours…Always look forward to you're posts and legal insights!!!!
Then he moves to BILATERAL Executive Agreements like the one with China.
The best deal will be the first offer.
Mexico will be first … if the UK doesn’t beat them to it.
Canada will have screwed itself, courtesy of Justine.
rivstan…prayers still with you and yours…Always look forward to you’re posts and legal insights!!!!
Ristvan, think Midwest House Seats and Sen Peters from MI. She can’t screw things up for what is essentially a Blue-Collar Bill. Imho the backlash would give me more tailwinds to PDJT in these states. Now whether the GOP will have candidates to make for the loses in these states ( 11th in MI comes to mind as Dave Trott’s retirement was a total screw up and loosing Mike Bishop in the House in MI-8), is another matter….
Kudow’s old partner Kramer (still with CNBC) just interviewed Ms Pelosi the other day and pitched her about supporting the USMCA. He saId he believed it would pass overwhelmingly in the House.
Speaking of Mexico…
POTUS is ENDING CATCH-and-RELEASE in 2 weeks!
RE: Press gaggle yesterday on Air Force One,
Stunning news, BKR. Whodathunk it was possible with an obstructionist Congress? This President… 😎
THE PRESIDENT: There will be no more catch and release. Nobody coming into the country.
ACTING COMMISSIONER MORGAN: That’s right.
THE PRESIDENT: It would be a big — a big step. And that’s without the Democrats. It would have been easier — you know, if we could have done it the other way. But because of what we’ve done through regulation and what we’re doing with Mexico, we won’t have catch — within two weeks, we’ll be free of catch-and-release — releasing people into the country.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I personally believe Nancy Pelosi has WAY too much power.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agree.

She's got so much power she could go around in public in Blackface all the time.
He’s now moving to the BIG STUFF … which has been in the works for the past year+.
Look at what each Cabinet Member has begun to announce over the past month.
Incredible and Unprecedented in both scope and scale.
[Twitter feeds and White House news]
I personally believe Nancy Pelosi has WAY too much power.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Agree.
She’s got so much power she could go around in public in Blackface all the time.
I don’t think Nancy has enough power. She and her mafia friends could use about 12,000 volts in the chair after some convictions.
Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Mitch McConnell and Rep.McCarthy. Give credit where due, don’t shortchange the RepubliCON leadership, as they are,all in on the plan.
THEY don’t want it to come up for a vote in the House, or for Mitch to face the conundrum of exposing himself by stalling or instructing his caucus to vote sgainst, and he REALLY doesn’t want to put it up for a vote and pass.
Its UNIPARTY all the way, NOT just “Dems”. IMHO,..
Very interesting…….
Earlier this morning I found a piece on yahoo reporting pelosi claiming the vote on the canada/mexico/US trade deal is forthcoming very soon.
Unfortunately I didn’t grab a link, and now there’s no sign of the story anywhere I can find.
Funny how that works……
Does anyone else have to sign in multiple times in order to post?
Am I the only poster whose posts sometimes disappear instead of posting?
I just made a post about the usmca and having seen a story earlier on yahoo wherein pelosi assured the vote is coming very soon. I didn’t grab a link at the time and the story appears to have been taken down.
Anybody else see it?
So now my earlier post is visible, although I had to sign in a second time to post.
Word Press is weird.
Ya gotta double-clutch to change gears.
