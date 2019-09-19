Pillsbury Warns Beijing – Things Could Get Worse: “tariffs could go to 50 percent or 100 percent”…

Michael Pillsbury traveled to Hong Kong recently to help explain the goals and objectives of President Trump’s U.S-China trade position. During an interview, Mr. Pillsbury warns Beijing interests not to interpret the current U.S. position as aggressive, because the dragon has yet to see the severe side to Trump’s position.
During an interview with the South China Morning Post, Pillsbury points out there are a great many more ways that President Trump is prepared to respond if the combative trade position from China remains hostile to any concessions. This first option was their best option. However, should they choose further trade conflict, President Trump will happily oblige.
CTH research on Trump’s outlook, vis-a-vis China, has led us to believe there is no upper limit to the economic weapons President Trump is willing to deploy; and considering that Pillsbury can be relied upon to deliver honest, accurate and deliberate remarks about the White House position, these warnings from a close advisor to the President should be weighted accordingly.
(South China Morning Post) – The United States is set to ramp up the pressure on China if a trade deal is not agreed soon, a key White House adviser said, adding that Washington has so far imposed only “low level tariffs” on the Asian giant.
Described by US President Donald Trump as “the leading authority on China”, Michael Pillsbury said in an interview in Hong Kong on Thursday that Trump had been “remarkably restrained in the pressure he has brought to bear on China in the trade field”.
“Does the president have options to escalate the trade war? Yes, the tariffs can be raised higher. These are low level tariffs that could go to 50 per cent or 100 per cent,” he said, adding that Trump’s critics were wrong to assume the president was “just bluffing” when he threatened an all-out trade war.
“There are other options involving the financial markets, Wall Street, you know, the president has a whole range of options,” he said.
[…] “I believe President Trump uses social media, especially on China, to convey his thinking. So I reject the idea that I or anyone else is some kind of adviser to him on China,” he said.
“His focus is revealed frequently in the tweets that I think everybody should take very seriously as presidential statements.” (read more)
President Trump has been brutally consistent for more than three decades on his intent and purpose with the Chinese.
President Trump is the first U.S. President to understand how the red dragon hides behind the panda mask.
There is no doubt in my mind that President Trump has a very well thought out long-term strategy regarding China. President Trump takes strategic messaging toward the people of china very importantly.
President Trump has, very publicly, complimented the friendship he feels toward President Xi Jinping; and praises Chairman Xi for his character, strength and purposeful leadership.
Historic Chinese geopolitical policy, vis-a-vis their totalitarian control over political sentiment (action) and diplomacy through silence, is evident in the strategic use of the space between carefully chosen words, not just the words themselves.
Each time China takes aggressive action (red dragon) China projects a panda face through silence and non-response to opinion of that action;…. and the action continues. The red dragon has a tendency to say one necessary thing publicly, while manipulating another necessary thing privately. The Art of War.
President Trump is the first U.S. President to understand how the red dragon hides behind the panda mask.
It is specifically because he understands that Panda is a mask that President Trump messages warmth toward the Chinese people, and pours vociferous praise upon Xi Jinping, while simultaneously confronting the geopolitical doctrine of the Xi regime.
In essence Trump is mirroring the behavior of China while confronting their economic duplicity.
Additionally, while carrying out the objectives of the confrontation, Secretary Mnuchin, Secretary Ross, Ambassador Lighthizer and adviser Navarro are well aware of Beijing’s panda mask; POTUS Trump will never let them forget about it.
President Trump will not back down from his position; the U.S. holds all of the leverage and the issue must be addressed. President Trump has waiting three decades for this moment. This President and his team are entirely prepared for this.
We are finally confronting the geopolitical Red Dragon, China!
Some call it ‘Globalism vs Nationalism’, at other times it is best described as “Wall Street -vs- Main Street”; however, the overarching bigger picture is a battle over economics and the financial power structures that oppose President Trump.
CTH has often said ‘everything is about the economics’, because it is. Ask the ‘why’ question five times to any issue and you will find the root issue is money. Power, greed and control, it is all about the money and the economics.
Opposition to President Trump’s singularly unique and transformational reset of the U.S. economic system boils down to a battle against the ‘Big Club’.
The process of U.S. Agriculture multinationals charging the U.S. consumer more for a product, that under normal national market conditions would cost less, is a process called exfiltration of wealth.
It is never discussed.
To control the market price some contracted product may even be secured and shipped with the intent to allow it to sit idle (or rot). It’s all about controlling the price and maximizing the profit equation. To gain the same $1 profit a widget multinational might have to sell 20 widgets in El-Salvador (.25¢ each), or two widgets in the U.S. ($2.50/each).
Think of the process like the historic reference of OPEC (Oil Producing Economic Countries). Only in the modern era massive multinational corporations are playing the role of OPEC and it’s not oil being controlled, it’s almost everything, including food.
Yes, President Trump, the man and his policy team, is an existential threat to the elitist hierarchy of things well beyond the borders of the DC Swamp. In the era of explaining the complex it’s a planetary economic reset almost too massive and consequential to encapsulate in words.
There are massive international corporate and financial interests who are inherently at risk from President Trump’s “America-First” economic and trade platform. Believe it or not, President Trump is up against an entire world economic establishment.
President Trump has single-handily, and purposefully, stalled the global economy and is forcing massive amounts of wealth back into the United States. In essence Titan Trump is engaged in a process of: (a) repatriating wealth (trade policy); (b) blocking exfiltration (main street policy); (c) creating new and modern economic alliances based on reciprocity; and (d) dismantling the post WWII Marshall plan for global trade and one-way tariffs.
Every minute element within this process, no matter how seemingly small, has President Trump’s full attention. He has assignments to many, but he relies upon none.
They say he’s one man. They say they have him outnumbered. Yet somehow, as unreal as it seems, he’s the one who appears to have them surrounded.
And they are beginning to realize he will win!
Ha! Seems like little panda is gonna find out what The Trump Dragon has in store for him!!!!
You should have listened, but noooooo, you had to play like the school yard bully….let’s see what you do when The Trump Dragon punches back at you twice as hard and three times as fast!
I literally have NO compassion for you, your stupidity, your greed and the terrible things it will bring to your country, Xi. Poor, poor communists…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
China knows what Trump has in store. China is counting on other forces to stop him. I think it’s obvious given the lack of any sort of real negotiation. “We don’t have to negotiate” is clearly their position based on their actions.
I can’t help but think the connections between China and the swamp needs to severed and quickly. After that, I get the feeling things would run smoothly. Forget about tariffs. Let’s talk about sanctions.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Daniel,
I don’t know whether its as you say, or more,…complex. China realises they have NO options, they are completely buffalowed, regarding how to react to, or counter what PDJT is doing.
So, its denial/wishful thinking, that they HOPE their quislings in the,swamp, media and Congress can defeat him, cause they got,…..NOTHING.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Repeat after me. There is NO trade deal with China. Ever! This drag on pretending negotiation is used to allow everyone time to decouple from China orderly and not trampled for exit. However, make no mistake about it. We are at the end of the road. Anyone still deludes that “I dream of China” will lose it all starting 2020 that is the multi faucet hammers will put on China.
LikeLiked by 3 people
US Terminator,
Sing it, brother! I have been singing the same tune, as have others for (?) Over a year now?
Only thing I would hesitate on, is this being end of the road. We’re taking in Billions, we can take in more, and as the article points out, PDJT can increase tarifs, and has all sorts of as yet unused additional arrows in his quiver.
“And CCP has got,…….nothing!”
“Well, they got Pelosi, Difi, McConnell and McCarthy!”
“Like I said,…They got NOTHING!”
An approval rating of 50, does NOT mean 50/50. It translates to around 60% of the popular vote.
They got NOTHING, and China is so screwed.
LikeLike
Well they have most politicians (not cryin’ Chuck apparently); a vast spy network which has infiltrated every facet of our govt. educational system, and biggest most powerful corporations; and all the assets they gained from corrupt African nations.
I think China can last even with 100% tariffs far longer than we imagine.
LikeLike
We will last much longer than China because we soon don’t need China anymore. We will source and trade with other nations.
LikeLike
Exactly! Trump KNOWS that Beijing will never honor the terms of any agreement that says it won’t spy, steal intellectual property nor open its markets to allow reciprocal entry into Chinese markets. China can buy US companies(ie… Smithfield ) but the US CAN NOT buy Chinese companies…as it is a communist country.
It really makes no sense for us to actually sign an agreement that we cannot enforce.
I assume that Trump is only posturing to keep Wall street from Tanking. Eventually either Trump cranks up the tariffs to the point where companies move out and leave China a hollow shell of its previous economy, or hopefully the Chinese equivalent of the Berlin Wall happens and there is a major change of leadership in China
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think I was one of the first to say that Trump’s intent might be to economically break China like Regan broke Russia.
One thing I do not see is a trade deal without Trump bringing in the man made islands. He Is going to have to deal with those and the best time to deal with those is when has leverage.
It would be like solving Iran before getting a Israel/Palestine deal.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It appears that The Lion does NOT sleep tonight!
Perhaps he never sleeps!
This is LONG overdue!
TRUMP IN 2020!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLike
Trump gets a trade deal when Trump wants a trade deal. Trump may want to drag this out to closer to the election and then turn up the screws. No matter what Trump wins this, it is just a matter of timing on the win for most leverage.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Chinese learned the corruption game quite well. They just don’t understand how to deal with an honest man.
They soon will and the lesson will cost them dearly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hahahahahaha. I can’t get past the first couple paragraphs. Hahahahaha. So much for smoothing over ruffled panda fur. Take a buzz saw to it.
“Xi, you have no idea the world of hurt that we can bring down on you, and we have 65 million and counting pissed off Americans demanding we do it. Here. Sign this. Your move, sport.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
NO!
It is NOT “65 million”; it is MUCH more than that. An “approval rating” for a POTUS running for reelection, one YEAR before the election, of 40 or over is ‘viable’. 45-48 is a landslide, and over 50% “approval rating” means about 60%~ of the popular vote.
And that is a boatload more than “65million Americans.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The American spirit is rolled into everything we make. The world use to clamor for our products built with quality that lasted. If this is done right we should have such an excess of money we wouldn’t even need to be taxed, just like it used to be.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is glorious to watch from your vantage point Sundance! I would be lost without your insight, analysis and wisdom. I know God is blessing you with wisdom and strength. May you and your team be completely protected and rewarded for bringing light into an otherwise frighteningly dark place. I pray your reader increase as the craving for truth increases. I find great grounding and a sense of peace by coming here daily. Thank you and God bless you richly… far above all you could ask for or imagine. In Jesus Mighty Name! Amen!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Yes, atop Mt. Sundance the horizon is clear
LikeLiked by 2 people
IMHO, atop Mt. Sundance, one can see clearly TO the horizon, but that actually helps one to clearly see the overflowing Hubris River, the Valley of Treachery, the Caves of Corruption, and the Plains of Perfidy all the way out in every direction.
LikeLiked by 3 people
AMEN
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hutzpa,
Great words. Might I suggest (if you haven’t already) for you and anyone saying “Amen” as they read your words, that you consider becoming “evangelists” for CTH?
Each will have to evaluate their own strengths, but bear in mind honest witnessing to another, is VERY powerful, and doesn’t require a “polished” presentation if its from the heart.
Suggestions; if you ARE able to reach out, in grocery store, etc. might have business cards made up, with CTH web address on them.
Might print one or two articles from the archives, that particularly spun your head around. Perhaps practice a 30 second, 1,2 & 5 minute “elevator speech”.
SPREAD “The word” about the gospel of Sundance?
Just suggesting,…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I already tell all those who will listen about CTH! Love your suggestions too! Will give them a go! Thanks!
LikeLike
Send “the inscrutable Chinese” back to bicycles, pajamas, and flip flops. They’ll actually be much better off. The horrible pollution will be eliminated. They will be healthier. They’ll stop making crapola. Who knows? Maybe global warming will end 😎
LikeLiked by 1 person
From the linked SCMP story:
“… Pillsbury said, adding that such critics “feed on super hawks like Steve Bannon”, who “does not understand much about China”.
Interesting comment as Bannon has been in the news a lot over recent months taped/interviewed on China. Pillsbury has a low opinion of him. That’s interesting. He presents as being knowledgable. Hmmm.
LikeLike
While he appears to be quite learned and articulate on the trade and illegal immigration issues, Bannon’s ego burned a few bridges during his first trip through the White House.
It is not surprising that other prominent “policy experts” who operate within the DC Swamp and who place (1) respect among Swampian peers as well as (2) accumulating a lot of political capital at the top of their priorities, would feel disaffected by Mr. Bannon despite his recent, well-presented speeches.
IMHO. YMMV.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“In essence Trump is mirroring the behavior of China while confronting their economic duplicity.”
Those who understand this revel in it. Those who don’t are ripe for harvet in the blizzard of demagoguery blasted out daily by a subverted MSM.
“President Trump will not back down from his position; the U.S. holds all of the leverage and the issue must be addressed. President Trump has waiting three decades for this moment. This President and his team are entirely prepared for this.”
It isn’t difficult to find economists who refute Trumps’ “leverage” by minimizingthe percentage of US/Chinese critical exposures. Without predicting which might be correct, you can safely bet your lunch money (or even the farm) that these same people “predicted” Hillary would be our first woman President.
“Yes, President Trump, the man and his policy team, is an existential threat to the elitist hierarchy of things well beyond the borders of the DC Swamp.”
If the eletist hierarchy cannot oust Trump by the time 2020 elction comes aorund… their remaing options are limited. Trying to kill him will undoubtedly float to the top of their list. “Existential” means a fight to the death. And dead is what they’ll settle for if it has Trump’s name on it.
LikeLike
The Chinese Panda’s fur on his backside is quite singed. It may get even more singed. The Chinese, no doubt, see what is headed their way. We can handle them. It’s the Wall Street / U.S. Chamber of Commerce crowd that we need to bring around to Main Street policy and activities. They are the ones who enabled the Chinese to the detriment of the U.S. in the first place. Whether it was simple greed, bribery and sedition, or treason is irrelevant. It must stop. It has almost completely infected the U.S. Congress. We can’t continue like this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love that,”He has them surrounded”. Perfect.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If Japan is any precursor on surrender, I’d say hit them with everything now and get it over with. Any money they would lose is going to go straight to democrats to obstruct and impeach. If you squint a little you can see China’s hand on demm candidates and congressmen. You don’t have to squint to see it on the MSM.
LikeLike
I live on a small island (around 7 square mile land mass) 635 miles south of Guam. The Chinese are here, in their Chinese government issued uniforms. If they are here, they are everywhere. I’m glad President Trump is taking them on.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s not only China but Wall Street who will learn from Trump’s comittment to make Main Street the priority for all of us. You know, it’s odd that it took this long for us to have a President who understood this and who was willing to do anything about it. Does anyone remember Pat Bucannon?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Does anyone doubt that DJT will be reelected? I’m frankly afraid that someone will take him out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe GOD helped us elect him. I believe God has His hand on VSG’s shoulder and through MI and SS He will protect him. Pray daily, if you are inclined, for our wonderful POTUS.
LikeLike
I’m loving watching this dance and reading about it. 👍🏼💯
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like the new OPEC acronym definition in the article. The US is now the main “OPEC”. Love it!
LikeLike
SD mentions Big Ag again. What I have yet to read is who the $billions in aid to farmers actually went to. Big Ag, or the “owner-Operators” who own the farms.
LikeLike
The important thing is to break the contract cycle. Farmers sell crops before they plant them. They sign a contract to produce and deliver x amount of whatever, then they plant it, grow it, harvest it, deliver it. This means that they’re committed and prices are locked in ahead of time. This lets the big club control production in advance. There’s nothing inherently wrong with the farmers trading flexibility for security, but it needs to be “reset” in order to adjust to the new reality. Disruption followed by a new order of business. Preferably, USMCA will enter the fray and help guide things so that our farmers have far more leverage.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s just amazing how much I have learned here about economics. I always knew how to make money and play the long game for retirement…or so I thought. When SD finally got through my thick head that he knew far more than I did, my 401K started growing a lot faster. I got completely out of Emerging Markets and put that money into the Small to Midcap U.S. market. Against the advice I might add of my financial advisor. I realized he was advising me based on the globalists view, rather than the Sundance view. Thank you SD. I almost feel like I should split the profits with you. I do hit the donate button though. The automatic $25 a month is a bargain. Oh…and my advisor thinks I’m a genius.
LikeLike
Good for you.
Most all 401-Ks are managed by Wall Street Globalist. The average person can spend a little time and learn it their-self. The reason most people do not make any real money is because they spend all their time earning a livening.
LikeLike
Take notice when you shop.
If it’s not stamped Loud and Proud “Made in USA”.
Then it is not, walk on by.
LikeLike
I just realized something, it is China and not Mexico that will build our wall, Yippee! I love our Lion!
LikeLike
LikeLike
Thank you for everything you do, Sundance! If this were The Matrix, you would be Morpheus, giving us the “red pill” to see the world as it really is, not the illusion put out by the elites and the MSM. I can’t imagine how you can do all this plus your day job! Your parenthetical about OPEC may have been tongue-in-cheek, but if not, please allow me to humbly offer that it actually stands for the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries. Thanks, again, and keep up the great work!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Welcome to the Treehouse Fan! (From another drop of red in a sea of deep blue.) 😀
LikeLike
Trump’s most lethal economic weapon against China is to simply withdraw from the Middle East and let Iran wage war on Saudi Arabia. Some 8 million barrels of oil per day in oil production could go off line. The cut in oil production could be worse if the Saudis can not learn how to intercept cruise missiles.
TORCH CHINA’S FUEL SUPPLY!
LikeLike