Sunday Talks: Kevin McCarthy -vs- Maria Bartiromo…

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy appears on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo to discuss several ongoing political issues.

In the first two-thirds of the interview Leader McCarthy discusses Iran attacking the Saudi oil facility, and the ramifications therein. Speaker Nancy Pelosi holding back the USMCA hoping to get past the Canadian election; and the current field of 2020 democrat candidates. McCarthy holds the opinion that Elizabeth Warren will be the Democrat candidate for President.

In the last third of the interview (@11:15) McCarthy discusses the upcoming IG report on FISA abuse.  McCarthy believes: Andrew McCabe will be indicted; the IG report will identify culpability for James Comey, and the construct of a soft coup will be highlighted.

  1. BlackKnightRides says:
    September 15, 2019 at 11:02 pm

    As predicted on earlier thread: Emergency Pipeline Approvals to unleash USA Production

    • SHV says:
      September 15, 2019 at 11:51 pm

      “the oil pipelines currently in the permitting process in Texas and various other States.”
      ****
      Another brilliant CEO move by PDJT, especially cut the BS and get the pipelines constructed from Alberta, Canada to US refineries. From what I read, there is a glut of petroleum in the Alberta oil sands regions that can’t be moved because of a lack of pipelines to the US.

    • GB Bari says:
      September 15, 2019 at 11:59 pm

      Good call, BKR!

  2. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    September 15, 2019 at 11:20 pm

    So will the Saudis hit back and will we join in . . . or do we let the mullahs continue to stew into deeper financial desperation ?

  3. Herbert Kroll says:
    September 15, 2019 at 11:21 pm

    Fox News has disabled the comment section on all their YT video’s of late… What’s going on there?

  4. Dutchman says:
    September 15, 2019 at 11:22 pm

    As McCarthy says he thinks Warren will be the nominee, I can’t really give too much credence to anything else hexsays, such as what the,I.G. report will show.
    He’s an empty suit, he was Paul Ryans picked heir apperent, and he was in on the coup.
    And he is now Speaker, and 3 rd in line.
    Sad,…

  5. MAGADJT says:
    September 15, 2019 at 11:24 pm

    All I can say is that the gulf states better spend some of those oil bucks to protect their interests. USA has no reason to get involved. We can supply our own petroleum consumption if need be. No need for us to spend money to defend countries who have more money than we do.

  6. mr. deacon says:
    September 15, 2019 at 11:41 pm

    I have said all along Warren would pass through the portals of the gods of the east, shaken, but unscathed from her journey, for she wears the media’s Cloak of Absolution. The Iran-SA scene is a continuation of the U.N. Global Warming/Global Control of Energy game. Cut down on the competition. Drive those prices up. Show the world who is running the show. Got that U.N. jibber jabber coming up. So Iran says to Trump; “We dare you to blow us up.” We triple dog dare you.” Trump shows everybody in the world their paychecks and strikes a match. Decide he says. Do you work for us or do I fire you? Abundance and low energy costs keeps prices low and the economy booming in America. The U.S. and British “awl bidnezz” is big in Saudi Arabia. Exxon Mobil, Shell, etc. They have extensive experience in rebuilding plants.

  7. cheryl says:
    September 16, 2019 at 12:03 am

    Investing in a company that takes CO2 from the air? He believes in the climate hoax, really? Good lord, politicians are dumb.

  8. Pa Hermit says:
    September 16, 2019 at 12:06 am

    This man is a swamp rat. I don’t think he’s third in line, but we need a true Conservative leading the Party. We need turn overs in this next election. Term Limits needed so bad it hurts! McCarthy is not the man/person we need leading this Party!

  9. noswamp says:
    September 16, 2019 at 12:08 am

    McCarthy, not sure how to take him. He gives me a bit of hope. But, let’s see how this plays out. I do not like the fact that he was chosen by Ryan the traitor either. I will believe him until proven wrong.

  10. neal s says:
    September 16, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Removing CO2 from air will not be helpful. CO2 is plant food and is helping plants grow more with less need for water. CO2 is not causing either global warming or climate change. If anything, I think more CO2 should be added to the air, especially if it could be done without combustion.

  11. BlackKnightRides says:
    September 16, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Trump’s approach will be EPIC:
    • Considers SPR release to fill the production gap
    … with EXPORTS
    … goosing GDP.
    • Pursues Emergency Pipeline Approvals FIRST to boost production.
    • D-rats announce Congress will block use of the SPR.
    • Lawfare blocks the Pipeline Approvals in Court.

    D-rats then OWN any dips in GDP and spikes in Energy Prices
    … to the cheers of their crazed unemployable base
    … through the 2020 Election at Federal, STATE and LOCAL LEVELS
    … with a Platform to END ALL FOSSIL FUELS if we elect em.

