Chaos in UK Parliament as Globalists From Both Parties Attempt to Block PM Johnson’s Brexit…

All of the elitist political masks are dropping today in Great Britain. The UniParty within British Parliament is on full display.

Globalist members of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s conservative party crossed lines to vote with the globalists in the Labour party in a scheme to stop the U.K. from leaving the European Union.

The minority Labour Party, led by Jeremy Corbyn, developed a plan to stop any ‘No Deal’ exit from the EU by passing a law that required the U.K. (PM Johnson) to have a deal with the European Union in order to fulfill the Brexit referendum.

In order to accomplish this plan the globalists (ie, the ‘Remain’ group) needed support from the Remainers in both parties. Today 21 members of Boris Johnson’s party joined with Jeremy Corbyn to seize control of the House of Commons in a 328 to 301 vote.

The Remainers next step would be to pass legislation requiring a deal with the EU, which would essentially block Prime Minister Johnson from delivering a No-Deal Brexit.

Johnson fired back by saying he would demand a SNAP election on October 14th, where voters in the nationalist Brexit party could remove the usurping rebels from his own party. However, to get the snap election would require two-thirds vote to support.

Corbyn doesn’t want the British people to have a voice in the matter, and will not allow Prime Minister Johnson to have the Snap election…. But Corbyn also doesn’t want the political fallout from blocking democracy, so he’s being obtuse and saying the SNAP election should come after his legislation is constructed to block the no-deal Brexit.

Overall it is once again a political scheme, run by elitists, to stop the people within Britain from removing politicians who want to remain in the EU. Brexiteers -vs- Globalists.

If a Snap election were held, Brexit Party Leader Nigel Farage would rally the British people to remove the globalists in both parties. The Snap election would likely wipe-out the Remain/Globalist assembly in both Labour and Conservative parties. This would then force a no-deal Brexit, and Great Britain would finally be out of the EU. So Jeremy Corbyn cannot allow a Snap election until after he can get the “no-deal law” passed.

(Via Daily Mail) Boris Johnson called for a snap election tonight after he Remainers seized control of Parliament to rule out No Deal Brexit. The Prime Minister humiliatingly lost a crunch vote that gives a rebel alliance control of Commons business – with the aim of passing a law to stop the UK crashing out at the end of October. The victory for pro-EU MPs – by a huge margin of 328 to 301 – came despite Mr Johnson threatening to end the careers of Tories who joined the revolt by deselecting them. Some 21 Conservatives – including eight former Cabinet ministers – took part in the mutiny. Senior figures such as Ken Clarke and Philip Hammond face being brutally ejected from the party in what one government source described as a ‘bloodbath’. That will leave the government an eye-watering 43 MPs short of a majority, and completely unable to control the House. Speaking after the result, Mr Johnson said Parliament was ‘on the brink of wrecking’ the Brexit negotiations. ‘The people are going to have to choose,’ he said. ‘I can confirm tonight we are tabling a motion under the Fixed Term Parliaments Act.’ The motion to trigger a poll will be put to another crucial vote tomorrow night. However, the law dictates that two-thirds of the Commons must agree to hold an early election, meaning he needs Opposition support. And despite spending years demanding a poll, Jeremy Corbyn said tonight that the No Deal legislation must be passed before a snap poll can happen. (more)

Analogous:

The Brexit party is essentially the MAGA coalition.

The Conservative party is essentially the GOPe Republicans.

The Labour party is essentially the Democrats.

What is happening in the U.K. is essentially the same uprising happening all over the globe. Nationalists, the ordinary middle-class (ie. Trump voters), are rising-up and confronting the elitist-minded Globalists.

In an effort to remain in power, the globalists are furiously working all kinds of schemes to fend-off the nationalists. The schemes, many of them funded by multinationals and lobbyists defending their financial stakes, include uniting with the socialist elite.

Globalism writ large requires Big Government, central planning, and full control of systems by political elites. Socialism requires exactly the same structure. Through globalism you have multinational corporations, financial elites, making rules for the underclass. Socialism requires the exact same top-down distribution process.

A few high powered political institutions (think Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren) decide the wealth distribution and sharing processes used to support the masses. They retain power through control at all costs. Within this alignment you see financial elites, globalists in every sense of the word, accepting socialism as a tool to retain corrupt power and influence; and defend against the independent action of lower-class rubes.

Another very recent example of this surfaced in Italy where Globalist (beholden to the multinational financial interests) Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’ has now aligned with the far-left Five Star Party socialists, to keep power.

Donald Trump (U.S.), Nigel Farage (U.K), Matteo Salvini (Italy), Jair Bolsonaro (Brazil) and Shinzo Abe (Japan) are all disrupting agents. Each of them is more nationalist toward their countries economics; and stand adverse to the interests of the multinationals.

Angela Merkel (Germany), Emmanuel Macron (France), Donald Tusk (EU), Justin Trudeau (Canada), Moon Jae-in (South Korea), Nancy Pelosi (U.S.) and now Giuseppe Conte’ (Italy), all personify the social construct of the elitist world-view. These same globalist outlooks will even align with Communism (Xi Jinping, China) to retain power.

Individual Freedom -vs- Socialist Authoritarianism.

Nationalism -vs- Globalism

Main Street -vs- Wall Street.

Ultimately it’s all the same fight..

If @BorisJohnson confirms that 21 Remainer Tory rebels will be kicked out of the party, that would be an act of real leadership. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) September 3, 2019

Susan has travelled from Yorkshire to protest at Westminster: "I am disgusted parliament is not implementing our decision… I want to go without a deal. I never thought I'd say that. I want out." pic.twitter.com/KxFStU8wjc — talkRADIO (@talkRADIO) September 3, 2019

I fear that we are rapidly headed towards a very dark place. pic.twitter.com/uGwhI6qJ6E — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) September 3, 2019

Record numbers watching Brexit Party Leader @Nigel_Farage’s speech across our platforms tonight. Don’t miss it. ⬇️ https://t.co/SQ8YYYpUaQ — The Brexit Party (@brexitparty_uk) September 3, 2019

Advertisements