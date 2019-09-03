Chaos in UK Parliament as Globalists From Both Parties Attempt to Block PM Johnson’s Brexit…

All of the elitist political masks are dropping today in Great Britain. The UniParty within British Parliament is on full display.
Globalist members of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s conservative party crossed lines to vote with the globalists in the Labour party in a scheme to stop the U.K. from leaving the European Union.
The minority Labour Party, led by Jeremy Corbyn, developed a plan to stop any ‘No Deal’ exit from the EU by passing a law that required the U.K. (PM Johnson) to have a deal with the European Union in order to fulfill the Brexit referendum.
In order to accomplish this plan the globalists (ie, the ‘Remain’ group) needed support from the Remainers in both parties. Today 21 members of Boris Johnson’s party joined with Jeremy Corbyn to seize control of the House of Commons in a 328 to 301 vote.
The Remainers next step would be to pass legislation requiring a deal with the EU, which would essentially block Prime Minister Johnson from delivering a No-Deal Brexit.
Johnson fired back by saying he would demand a SNAP election on October 14th, where voters in the nationalist Brexit party could remove the usurping rebels from his own party. However, to get the snap election would require two-thirds vote to support.
Corbyn doesn’t want the British people to have a voice in the matter, and will not allow Prime Minister Johnson to have the Snap election…. But Corbyn also doesn’t want the political fallout from blocking democracy, so he’s being obtuse and saying the SNAP election should come after his legislation is constructed to block the no-deal Brexit.
Overall it is once again a political scheme, run by elitists, to stop the people within Britain from removing politicians who want to remain in the EU. Brexiteers -vs- Globalists.
If a Snap election were held, Brexit Party Leader Nigel Farage would rally the British people to remove the globalists in both parties. The Snap election would likely wipe-out the Remain/Globalist assembly in both Labour and Conservative parties. This would then force a no-deal Brexit, and Great Britain would finally be out of the EU. So Jeremy Corbyn cannot allow a Snap election until after he can get the “no-deal law” passed.
(Via Daily Mail) Boris Johnson called for a snap election tonight after he Remainers seized control of Parliament to rule out No Deal Brexit.
The Prime Minister humiliatingly lost a crunch vote that gives a rebel alliance control of Commons business – with the aim of passing a law to stop the UK crashing out at the end of October.
The victory for pro-EU MPs – by a huge margin of 328 to 301 – came despite Mr Johnson threatening to end the careers of Tories who joined the revolt by deselecting them.
Some 21 Conservatives – including eight former Cabinet ministers – took part in the mutiny.
Senior figures such as Ken Clarke and Philip Hammond face being brutally ejected from the party in what one government source described as a ‘bloodbath’.
That will leave the government an eye-watering 43 MPs short of a majority, and completely unable to control the House.
Speaking after the result, Mr Johnson said Parliament was ‘on the brink of wrecking’ the Brexit negotiations.
‘The people are going to have to choose,’ he said. ‘I can confirm tonight we are tabling a motion under the Fixed Term Parliaments Act.’
The motion to trigger a poll will be put to another crucial vote tomorrow night.
However, the law dictates that two-thirds of the Commons must agree to hold an early election, meaning he needs Opposition support.
And despite spending years demanding a poll, Jeremy Corbyn said tonight that the No Deal legislation must be passed before a snap poll can happen. (more)
Analogous:
- The Brexit party is essentially the MAGA coalition.
- The Conservative party is essentially the GOPe Republicans.
- The Labour party is essentially the Democrats.
What is happening in the U.K. is essentially the same uprising happening all over the globe. Nationalists, the ordinary middle-class (ie. Trump voters), are rising-up and confronting the elitist-minded Globalists.
In an effort to remain in power, the globalists are furiously working all kinds of schemes to fend-off the nationalists. The schemes, many of them funded by multinationals and lobbyists defending their financial stakes, include uniting with the socialist elite.
Globalism writ large requires Big Government, central planning, and full control of systems by political elites. Socialism requires exactly the same structure. Through globalism you have multinational corporations, financial elites, making rules for the underclass. Socialism requires the exact same top-down distribution process.
A few high powered political institutions (think Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren) decide the wealth distribution and sharing processes used to support the masses. They retain power through control at all costs. Within this alignment you see financial elites, globalists in every sense of the word, accepting socialism as a tool to retain corrupt power and influence; and defend against the independent action of lower-class rubes.
Another very recent example of this surfaced in Italy where Globalist (beholden to the multinational financial interests) Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’ has now aligned with the far-left Five Star Party socialists, to keep power.
Donald Trump (U.S.), Nigel Farage (U.K), Matteo Salvini (Italy), Jair Bolsonaro (Brazil) and Shinzo Abe (Japan) are all disrupting agents. Each of them is more nationalist toward their countries economics; and stand adverse to the interests of the multinationals.
Angela Merkel (Germany), Emmanuel Macron (France), Donald Tusk (EU), Justin Trudeau (Canada), Moon Jae-in (South Korea), Nancy Pelosi (U.S.) and now Giuseppe Conte’ (Italy), all personify the social construct of the elitist world-view. These same globalist outlooks will even align with Communism (Xi Jinping, China) to retain power.
Individual Freedom -vs- Socialist Authoritarianism.
Nationalism -vs- Globalism
Main Street -vs- Wall Street.
Ultimately it’s all the same fight..
And we think we have problems!
It’s the same kind of problems, at the root of the matter. Elites think they know better than us. They’re ignoring the voice of the people over there, while trying to overturn peoples’ voices here.
It’s not the same kind. It is the exact same problem, Mr. Steele.
The Left is completely out of control. This is ridiculous!
An absolute monster when you awaken that sleeping giant, eh? God Bless PDJT! The snowball that’s become an avalanche!
Some of those politicians had better watch their backs.
A mirror image of what happened in the USA when Donald J Trump won! Fought tooth and nail by members of your own party—globalists!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Opinion_polling_for_the_next_United_Kingdom_general_election#National_poll_results
Given current polls, Corbyn doesn’t want an election. Although Theresa May had a big lead and blew it.
I say Boris should take the Corbyn deal. If he wins the election, undo the “No Deal, No Brexit” law. It’s not binding on future gov’ts.
My guess is the Corbyn deal will disappear if Boris is willing to take.
Pray for the Freedom of Britain !
My guess is that IF Boris and Farage can get enough people to mass in the streets (aka: France’s Yellow Vests), many “remainers” will lose their nerve if supporting Corbyn means blocking snap elections, which would really infuriate the great unwashed masses. If nothing else, all politicians are shameless hacks that read the tea leaves when it comes to saving their own worthless “careers.”
That’s what I was wondering. Could Boris get the 2/3 needed to hold an election, hold it on Oct 14, if he wins, quickly form a government and repeal Corbyn’s law before Oct 31?
I wonder what would happen in President Trump told the EU that they better cut Great Britain loose if the EU wants access to the USA market for EU products.
LikeLiked by 6 people
25% tariff on EU cars if Boris Johnson SNAP election blocked.
Under current circumstances, the EU is not blocking Brexit.
No; their glove puppets in the UK parliament are…
President Trump getting involved might be counterproductive. Obama fought against Brexit and it was perceived as meddling. Let the U.K. fight their own battles with the EU.
ANY deal with the EU is not a real Brexit.
It’s a deal with the devil.
No deal!
Why?
To me, it was similar reaction to when the President endorsed the appointed Senator in Alabama and everyone couldn’t understand why he didn’t endorse Moore. Saw something about the man we didn’t, and am thinking the same thing with this tweet he did; as it seems our VSG of a President can see 10, 20, 30 steps ahead.
He didnt endorse Moore because Moore is an idiot dressed up in a preacher’;s cloth.
You know we can work for MAGA leaders who are NOT morons. Moore was not supportive of PDJT and said so before the 2016 election. People just fell from the Bannon mist, split the base, and gave the seat away.
Trust PDJT. I believe he knows who he wants in office and who he believes with work with him.
Sorry, Trump’s tweet pissed me off to no end.
Conte was a Leftist law professor from Florence. I was angry that Salvini okayed him for Prime Minister. It was only a matter of time before Conte showed his true colors.
Salvini had 40% of the vote of the population. Conte and DiMaio were threatened. If a vote was held Salvini would be Prime Minister.
Sergio Mattarella, the LEFTIST President of Italy asked DiMaio and the PD Communists to form a government when they did not have a majority.
Mattarella should have asked Salvini and Berlusconi or Savini and Giorgia Meloni to form a government if he did not want the people to vote as they had a larger percent than DiMaio and the PD Communists.
The EU told the people of Italy that their vote doesn’t mean $#!T.
Oh, and by the way, that declassification you were waiting for from the Italian government on Mifsud and the FBI/CIA just went bye-bye.
Yes, I have dual citizenship in Italy and America.
So kindly don’t tell me it is raining out when you are peeing on my leg.
Yes, that is rather odd of PDT to say …
POTUS knows what the opposition is willing to do.
PDJT looked in his eyes, sized him up, and apparently decided he can do business with him. Remember, his team also hammered out a deal with the communist AMLO in Mexico. In business you are always making deals with people whose interests are directly opposed to yours. Experience is the key. You always prefer as an opponent a guy who knows what’s what, over amateurs and sparklefart dreamers who don’t have a clue what is important and what is chaff.
Trump may have assessed that Salvini can’t pull off a win. If Conte’s going to end up in charge, better to be on good terms with him. Just a thought.
It just never stops, does it?
Politicians scheming to keep their seats of power and the voice of the voters be damned.
Also sounds like a similar move going on by those two U.S. Senators meeting in China with the Chinese trade representative, so assuming they are scheming to get China to not negotiate with our actual, appointed trade representatives, hoping to hold onto whatever power they think they hold until the 2020 elections –
globalists fighting to keep their club together.
Very complicated, and ugly, business.
But am continuing to bet they lose. Bigly.
Thanks Bessie. Are those US Senators considered decepticons dispatched by McConnell on behalf of the CoC?
We have our hands full with Burr and Tillis in NC. We have a shot at Tillis as he is being primaried.
Unfortunately the man primarying Tillis is a never Trumper. So, there would be no difference. The guy is running ads saying he is against giving citizenship to illegals and supports the wall, but never once does he mention President Trump.
The Republican Party in NC is not pro Trump. I don’t get it. The House Reps are pretty good, but the Senate candidates are all like Burr and this new guy or else they have no money and are unelectable…like they run a Baptist Minister that no one knows and goes over board with social issues…cannot win a Senate seat on that basis particularly in a purple state which NC is becoming or is.
It would be sweet if their passports got canceled while they’re there.
Isn’t what they’re doing illegal?
Britain has been sleeping for many, many years while the Socialist body snatchers took over.
It was an easy coup. Keep your own peoples in slavery to the crown and landed gentry, send them off to war after war, and then offer them comfort, healthcare, and education. The cost? You’re looking at it right now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They were able to seize the agenda for Wednesday. This means they plan to pass a law to force a delay of Brexit until 31 January UNLESS MPs approve a new deal.
Time for a snap election. And Boris should force the Tories to be allowed to only stand under the Tory Party banner if they will agree to No Deal Brexit. That will bring the Brexit party people back into the fold and he can reform a government.
This doesn’t even scratch the surface of the mess. First the Brits have no written Constitution. Everything runs on tradition. Boris doesn’t have to legally do what ever these clowns vote for. This will enrage them but they are already enraged. The speaker of their house has trampled on tradition by allowing this vote to even occur. Their house has no executive power they cannot force anything to happen. If they pass an extension of Brexit, Boris could allow it to go to the EU and then veto the motion to pass it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pass the No Deal Law and repeal it and the Fixed Term Parliament Act if you win the snap election.
The British people voted to leave the EU THREE YEARS AGO ! They should stage a national strike and refuse to work until the will of the people has been acted upon. This latest has turned the UK government into a tyranny fighting the people.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pass the No Deal Law and repeal it and the Fixed Term Parliament Act if you win the snap election.
We are witnessing a true crisis of democracy. (The struggle is even more stark in the UK, since it involves actually ceding sovereignty to a cabal of un-elected EU officials).
Elected politicians are betraying the nations that they seek to represent. The people have no recourse other than the ballot box. And if the people vote “wrong” the government acts in bad faith, stalls, and derails the clear will of the people. This is not how countries are supposed to work.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh..there is another kind of recourse.
Globalism is Marxism is New World Order. It’s all the same evil.
LikeLiked by 5 people
OMG Jacob Rees-Mogg is Bertie Wooster with an iQ of 300. I LOVE ME SOME JRM!
“Concatenation of circumstances” BURN ‘EM, JR-M!!!
I am always impressed by the few Brits that are able to come forward and succinctly tell public what is the weight that the bad guys will utilize to crush your sense of freedom,/
USA will continue to do well by understanding the interests of the global profiteers versus respect for the interests of citizens in individual countries.
If the British people who voted for the #UK to exit from the #EU are not even interested in supporting what they voted for, then Pres Trump should back off from the proposed US-UK trade deal. The President should instead start working in “convincing” the EU to begin lowering their tariff and other trade barriers on US exports to the EU. Meanwhile US tariffs on steel, aluminum, and auto US should be raised as originally planned
LikeLike
Pete,
Did you actually read Sundance’s post?
This is not the result of the British People “not” supporting “UK Exit”….this is about the UK Parliament “betraying” the will of the people.
The people have already voted for the exit…
Please do not spread such mis-information.
Thank you..
Your calm and reasoned post festers with the odor of a troll. Brits will have their clean Brexit. Calling for a surrender party before another major battle is not appropriate in the most polite circles.
Ray,
Odor of a Troll….Screw that…..I have been posting here for years…
Calling for Surrender???…..What planet are you on?
I never stated they should surrender….they must fight….the Parliament is surrendering not what the people wanted.
And just for you……
“A stupid man’s report of what a clever man says can never be accurate, because he unconsciously translates what he hears into something he can understand.”
hey you started this……maybe you should review Sundance’s rules of Etiquettel
First Seek to understand…..then be understood…
Bye…
Pardon my french, but F*CK the EU!
WHY in the WORLD would PDJT make a deal with the EU? (He wouldn’t).
Firstly, they are a centralised, Collectivist governing system in which unelected buerocrats micro manage with massive regulations and taxes, while totally ignoring the citisenry, and ‘offering’ cradle to grave social prigrams (that we pay for).
Which gets to the second; the EU has been ripping of the US, since its inception, every bit as much as CHINA.
Instead if intellectual property theft, EU has underfunding of NATO obligations, but the amount of that, plus tariffs and trade barriers, adds up to at least,as much as China.
So, they are a,Conmunist system, created at the outset as a ‘trading block’to screw the U.S., and which has been doing so for over 30 years!
Somebody explain to me why in the HELL PDJT would want to make a trafe deal with the EU? Their intransigence with Brexit, the yellow vests, and generally ignoring the will of their citisenry is EXACTLY like China.
They are Conmunism lite, only because they don’t have an army. Fugm.
Treat EU just like China; no deal on trade.
As a predicate to a trade deal with the EU, the discussion would begin by the proclamation, “Whatever benefits the Marshall Plan afforded European Countries are no longer in effect or grounds for further discussion”. Full Stop.
We are in trade negotiations with the EU (Eww? j/k) but China must be first. They will fall in line when President Trump normalizes trade with China.
Satan has tried everything to unite the world under his control, from the Tower of Babal to Communisim, Nazism, Socialism, even Global Warming. Self-governing nations are a biblical concept. Men like President Trump and Boris Johnson are on the right side.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Globalist Parties vs. The Patriot Parties
We’ve played this political party game of liberal/conservative for a long enough time now, let’s cut the shenanigans and be honest about party affiliation. Hey politicians ….It’s one or the other – which one are YOU? So much easier when we come at this in a full-frontal fashion sort of way. … amirite?
You’re either a globalist, or you’re not. It’s really that simple. #MAGA
LikeLiked by 1 person
PM Boris Johnson cannot call for a snap election without majority support from his party in the House of Commons. Twelve Tories who voted with Labor today will vote to stop a snap election. Unfortunately, Boris Johnson is boxed in on all sides.
Whoever votes against a snap election looks as though they are standing in the way of the people having a voice. That makes people unhappy. It strengthens Boris’ hand, even though it is a defeat.
Any Guy Fawkes over there any more?
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2017/10/31/hungary-europe-soros-network-list-allies-eu-parliament/
Leaked documents listing hundreds of EU parliament members that the George Soros network considers “reliable allies” should raise alarm bells across Europe, says Hungary.
The list, which includes 226 MEPs including former President of the European Parliament Martin Schulz, seven vice-presidents, and a number of committee heads, coordinators, and quaestors, was circulated within the billionaire open borders campaigner’s Open Society Foundations group, and revealed by DCLeaks.
Problem is, the disruptive process of dismantling globalism will significantly impact the economy and allow the socialists to blame conservatives for screwing up what the prior administrations “put into place”. Too many people won’t understand the anti-globalist, bi-lateral trade agreement point-of-view and pain it’ll take to get there…(“the hell with it, just give us our free stuff!”). Hate to say it but it’s unlikely we’ll get there in the next 15 months….especially after all the malinvestment from interest rates too low for too long.
Globalism = The Fourth Reich.
Karl Marx is a German son. Still, a few more participants in the movement will relegate Germany to a leader among the advocates.
Forgive my American ignorance, but I thought per protracted EU-England negotiations, England WILL exit on October 31, with or without a deal. Would Corbyn’s law forbidding an exit without a deal require the EU to postpone that exit? By what authority? Would it require Boris to agree to Theresa May’s deal? By what authority? If neither, then what would the law accomplish, other than pressuring both Boris and the EU to agree to another extension until after an election is held?
Just maybe the EU would figure out how to extend the deadline.
Farage is no patriot. He betrayed Tommy Robinson and the English people. He will do so again.
Says you 😱
Supporting Tommy Robinson is in no way, shape or form a litmus test for MGBGA folks. Farage is the real deal. Just because someone is an iconoclast, does not make them worthy of our support. Farage is the best hope for an independent GB.
Nigel Farage: “Democracy only works if you have the loser’s consent.”
P Trump has also never had the “loser’s consent.” The 2016 losers were immediately encouraged by whiner Hillary to become the Infamous anti Trump “Resistance movement” across the nation but the traitorous Coup attempt was already fully active. 2 years later, many American voters believed the anti Trump hoax media and joined the Resistance in 2018 by electing a Dem House majority. Who knows what version of corruptness and subterfuge Boris will be up against besides the overt negative votes in Parliament.
It’s imperative that the UK Conservative turncoats are kicked out of the party or “primaried” for not honoring the results of the Brexit referendum. But PM Johnson and Nigel Farage must also unite to fight this setback together especially when the next election occurs. A split vote would certainly elect the lefty radical Corbyn as PM. Then it will truly be a dark time for the UK or a bright time for Mayor Khan.
It’s lesser britain now. Great Britain is no more.
I understand that BoJo asked the queen to dissolve/suspend parliament for five weeks, which she has the power to do, and the queen has agreed. I don’t know when this is supposed to happen, but some time soon. October? I am assuming that would put a cork in it for the elitist parliamentarians doing something to stop Brexit.
Until very recently, I was not aware that the queen had that power. That might explain some of the bizarre goings-on since the 2016 Brexit vote involving the British Royal Family. I can see where threats and intimidation would have been brought to bear to neutralize and stop the queen from suspending parliament at this crucial time.
There was also speculation that DJT brought classified intel, which he gave to the queen, when he visited the UK in June. He was also quoted as telling the queen to wait until a certain something happened. Possibly declassification of intel, unsealing of indictments and arrests a la Epstein.
I hope and pray that the UK gets clear of this awful trap.
All this and no 2A. Brit faction of Globohomo even has knives in the jackpot. So whuduhya think folks, ready for the Flaming 20’s by now or still waiting for, who is it now, to make it “all good”?
If a deal only Brexit is forced on Britain, it means the end of any major US-UK trade deal because the EU will never allow it. They will keep the UK bound to the dictates of those EU bureaucrats Brussels.
In this case, it was 21 Conservative UK MP’s (appx) that stabbed Boris and the Brexit voters in the back and not one Senator from Arizona that suddenly reversed the past 7 years of his promises to the voters. Same type of politician though.
Wow….
Really, really, REALLY time to storm the Bastille, swinging hard. That’s the ONLY thing these tools of Satan will understand.
Yet another example of how a parliamentary system of government doesn’t work in a crisis. In the 1930s the cowards in charge ignored the rise of Hitler until it was nearly too late and then basically turned the U.K. into a dictatorship under Churchill, only to vote him out again immediately after the Nazis were defeated.
Reading now The Guns Of August and it’s exactly as you say. The Brits mutual assistance compacts with Belgium and France and they dithered around until it was too late to help either country.
Susan in that video above is an example that proves the more the globalists try to fight Brexit,the more resistance they will face.
I do not understand how the British government works other than the people have no power. I’m glad we got rid of them when we did…living under that kind of rule is stifling.
Maybe 481,
However did your system work under Obama, and if not for PDJT just where would the U.S. be ?
Now I am no fan of the U.K. or its system I was born there, lived and worked there for a short time.
But IMO your Senate with the six year terms, is proven to work only for their interests. Never mind your Supreme Court what a disaster that would have been, should HRC be making these picks. Lifetime appointments…that is foolish.
Just M.O.
God bless PDJT
I wonder if grand dad’s Enfield is still in the upstairs closet ?
Shhhh……good old SMLE. Don’t forget the Bren and Vickers. One cartridge fits all! And Tommy will bring the STens, too.
Anyone else getting the sense this whole thing was planned out? I mean, after all is said and done..the end result is the same: No separation from the EU. It all seems kinda staged. Give the people the impression someone is fighting for them (Johnson) and they won’t revolt.
Same pig, different mask. Kinda like buying beans with a brand name and the same company making the lesser brand! I’m sick of it all
An absolute outrage. Spitting in the fac es of the majority who voted to be leave. And now they have to play this BS political game of maneuvering.
Ya know what? The time for politics is over, over there. If the people really want to leave, they’ll need to all go on strike and THEN storm Parliament and smash it to effing pieces.
Force is now necessary. If the people don’t put the fear of God in to those pols by violent destruction, the pols will roll right over them.
That’s the spirit!
Labor drives BoJo into the arms of Nigel.
The Tory Party is committing political suicide. But like the rabid NeverTrumpers in tne GOP who preferred Hillary, these tools are fake “conservatives” on the U.K. version of the Chamber of Commerce’s payroll.
Johnson is trying. But when is own party — that appointed him PM just weeks ago knowing EXACTLY what he would do — cuts him off at the knees, what can he do?
Rise up free men of the world! Rise up before the jackboots of globalism forever crush you and stamp out the light of freedom and self determination from this world! The hour is late…the time is now.. Rise up!
The stench of tribe runs deep. They intend to get their One World Government “utopia”. BAMN.
The globalists are everywhere doing their thing. Here’s a probable U.S.version.
I really wonder, what will it take to make the Brits angry?
