Panda Games – China Files WTO Complaint Against U.S. Tariffs…

After benefiting from ridiculous preferential treatment by the World Trade Organization under “emerging nation” status for the past two decades, Beijing now turns to the WTO and files a complaint against the U.S. over recent tariffs and countervailing duties.
The substance to Beijing’s complaint is silly. China claims there was a “leadership agreement” during the Osaka G20 summit not to apply additional tariffs. However, the latest round of U.S. tariffs on China were in response to Chinese tariffs applied after Osaka. Bottom line, Beijing is playing political games.
China, once again playing the wounded panda routine, is trying to set up a narrative that President Trump has broken his word. That’s the cornerstone of their position, and they know such a complaint won’t go anywhere at the WTO; the complaint is really for the use, exploitation, and consumption by President Trump’s political opposition, domestic and international. (emphasis mine)
HONG KONG/GENEVA (Reuters) – China has lodged a complaint against the United States at the World Trade Organization over U.S. import duties, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said on Monday.
The United States began imposing 15% tariffs on a variety of Chinese goods on Sunday and China began imposing new duties on U.S. crude oil, the latest escalation in their trade war.
China did not release details of its legal case but said the U.S. tariffs affected $300 billion of Chinese exports. The latest tariff actions violated the consensus reached by leaders of China and the United States in a meeting in Osaka, the Commerce Ministry said in the statement. (more)
China did not release details of the legal case because there is no legal case. You cannot go to the WTO and say: ‘but, he promised to buy my pickles‘…. because the WTO will ask you to prove the contract. There isn’t a contract. The whole claim is silly.
Notice how the claim comes from the “China Commerce Ministry”.
Those who are following closely will note the dragon face behind the panda mask of Vice-Premier Liu He is Chinese Commerce Minister Zhong Shan.
This political scheme, to complain to the WTO, is specifically from Zhong Shan and Beijing counts on Americans being to stupid to understand what is going on.
The aggregate U.S. position on tariffs relates to countervailing duties being used as sanctions against the practice of: (A) intellectual property theft; and, (B) forced transfer of technology. The U.S. position is that the tariffs are countervailing payments due to both issues.
The U.S. position on all enhanced tariffs against China, as explained to the WTO, falls under the category of “measures necessary to protect public morals.” China is stealing the intellectual property of the U.S, another WTO member, and therefore violating WTO rules.
There is clear evidence of these illegal practices, and the U.S. has already outlined the case.
Within international trade agreements each nation can protect their interests by using the clause “public morals” and “cultural industries.” This is the same way Canada keeps media competition out of their country in the technology sector of the USMCA.
In the U.S. example the theft of intellectual property and forced tech transfer in order to do business with China, are clear examples of China violating international trade rules and “public morals”, stealing is not allowed; and the U.S. tariffs are applied and upheld based on that obvious -and internationally accepted- authority.
Beijing is just playing a political panda game with their ‘complaint’ to the WTO about the latest tariffs. They are looking for allies to join them in their Orange-Man-Bad narrative.
Ridiculous.
Screw China. And the WTO.
LikeLiked by 30 people
That’s about all that needs said and I concur wholeheartedly.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Triple ditto to that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Quad-ditto
LikeLiked by 1 person
So as I add my own concurrence, can we then all agree that China is thrice, quad,…heck MANY times SCREWED?
Good, so tired of their cheap crap, and evil ways.
“Oh lord you’ve got to change your evil ways, CHINA. You’ve been a cheatin, and abeatin, and running around,…
This can’t go Oooonn, Lord knows you’ve got to CHANGE!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree with you, Dutchman, and everyone else up thread.
LikeLike
Trying to save face. Won’t work. Buh-bye China. The rest of the world will greatly benefit from your communist stupidity.
LikeLiked by 4 people
China, show us how wounded you are, and set an example of compassion with Hong Kong. Show us what a trusted business partner you are. Oh — you already have. Show us who you really are and pay the consequences with your neighbors in the world.
Maybe you can find a king Josiah, and repent as a nation. It has happened before.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 20 people
Xi’s gone Baby-Face to save himself.
LikeLiked by 2 people
His panda mask was not working so he went geisha.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I prefer a Winnie the Pooh head.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ad Rem, where do I submit a receipt for reimbursement from Sundance for a coffee damaged laptop?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hahaha! Whatever works! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
The post “They Hate You” covers President Trump’s moves against the Chinese, the illegals, and damn near everyone else who is evil recently. Reading it is like a Reader’s nf take on the news.
Here’s the link:
https://howtobeyourowndetective.com/2019/09/02/they-hate-you/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rotsa ruck with that, China!
LikeLiked by 1 person
No explanation needed, ditto for GOPe/DNC, new game, new Sheriff!
LikeLike
No explanation needed, ditto for GOPe/DNC, new game, new Sheriff!
LikeLike
I was reading the article to my son-in-law, and my comment was, “China can go and self-fornicate”.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Until PDT, I did not focus on the origin of products I bought as closely as I should have. I do now. If it says Made in China it does not get purchased.
LikeLiked by 20 people
And the good Globalist servants at the WTO will be happy to oblige their Communist Chinese masters.
LikeLike
Yeah, but they and whose army will enforce their ruling? And who will fund them when the US withdraws from the WTO?
LikeLiked by 1 person
China, the World Trade Organization does not matter to the United States.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The optics feed the Deep State.
LikeLike
Dang, if people could just see the steps that China has never ever had to take to seek remedy, they could see how good Trump is doing. China is quickly running out of real estate/options. COC, dims, and RINOs can not allow the people to see how easily this could have been done decades ago.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Trump is exposing the game they are playing and they can’t afford for the people to see what/how they are doing it! Slight of hand if you will. There’s an old adage that goes like: “What doesn’t come out in the wash, will come out in the rinse.” It’s only a matter of time!
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump has complained about China having “developing – country” status with the WTO. He’s also complained about India having “developing – country” status.
I wish that he would pull us out of the WTO. Before we were a member it was a lot harder for other countries to buy up the US. IMO China would own the Chicago Stock Exchange if it weren’t for PDJTs influence on the SEC.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How about exiting the U.N., which has become a non-elected neanderthal once used to kick-start the NWO and now simply serves aa vehicle to pay off war lords and facilitate drug/arms/energy/human-slave cartels. Oh, yea, don’t leave out food allocations. Food controls the peeps.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The naysayers in this country are so used to selling out the very IDEA of standing up for America did not even dawn on them.
LikeLike
According to the WTO web site, “non-discrimination” is their highest value. “A country should not discriminate between its trading partners and it should not discriminate between its own and foreign products, services or nationals.”
So in essence the WTO is to trade what open borders are to national sovereignty: a globalist’s dream come true!
https://www.wto.org/english/thewto_e/whatis_e/what_stand_for_e.htm
LikeLiked by 2 people
File counter claim against China for its treatment of Uighers, and its iron glove response to Hong Kong protestors.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And its treatment of Tibet.
LikeLike
Free trade (except not for the US or UK)
Free movement of people (No borders)
Free use of intellectual property (all your innovations belong to us)
Redistribution of wealth (your money is my money)
These ideas and more are all hiding behind masks of non-discrimination, climate change, fairness, sharing, one-world togetherness. They are meant to erase national distinction, punish success, diminish motivation and destroy pride of accomplishment.
This is what your children are being fed from all sources – tv shows, school, extracurricular activities, music, media – from early childhood through college and beyond.
The agenda is there. Once you see it, you’ll see it everywhere.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They replace both National anthems and hymms to God with J.Lennons “Imagine”; a very appealing song, if your a low I.Q. 6 year old.
LikeLike
New World Order, as advanced by the Committee of 300.
LikeLike
Punish China as hard as possible – no slack, no mercy – make the panda cry…
LikeLiked by 3 people
This just shows that China is in a world of hurt and doesn’t see a way out. They don’t see the dems taking over in 2020 and they can’t give in. Time to rescind most favored nation status pushed through by the clinton admin!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I thought the exact same thing. The tariffs must be killing them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
China is NO LONGER a “developing nation.”
Trump targets China in call for WTO to reform ‘developing’ country status
JULY 26, 2019
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trade-wto/trump-targets-china-in-call-for-wto-to-reform-developing-country-status-idUSKCN1UL2G6
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump put pressure on the World Trade Organization on Friday to change how it designates developing countries, singling out China for unfairly getting preferential treatment.
Trump, in a memo, directed the United States Trade Representative to stop treating such countries as developing countries for the purpose of WTO membership if “substantial progress” toward reform had not been made within 90 days.
LikeLiked by 2 people
July 26th + 90 days => October 24th
52 days to WTO D-Day!
LikeLike
That’s going on Sundance’s calendar!
LikeLiked by 1 person
China sez it has the largest economy in the world and wants to take on the US military in So China Sea. That’s not a developing country.
However in the worst case it might be a disintegrated country if it goes MAD.
LikeLike
Nope, going MAD don’t help, either.
A war is a money pit. Like one of those buildings you buy as a ‘fixer upper’, where the more you fix, the more you find you need to fix, and youvrealise you would have to put way more $ into it, than it would be worth once everything is fixed.
China is going bankrupt, with a little help from PDJT. To go out and buy a money pit fixer upper, hoping by doing so you will avoid bankruptcy?
No help there. Besides the Chinese military is for intimidation, not combat let alone conquest. People feared the USSR would nuke us, if Reagan didn’t back down, but he stayed the coarse.
War is NOT an option, for China. They simply have NO option, but to succumb.
And no, I DON’T mean a ‘deal’.
LikeLike
“Trump targets China in call for WTO to reform ‘developing’ country status
JULY 26, 2019”
I hope to shout, Zippy. Second largest GDP in the world and they still have “Developing Nation” status?! You have GOT to be kidding me!!
Awwww, poor Panda. The big bad U.S. is treating you soooo bad.
Excellent move, PDJT. Long overdue. BTW, I hear the Hong Kong protests are spreading to the mainland. Ruh Roh. China has even bigger problems now. Go Hong Kong!
LikeLike
Cry Baby, Sore Loser, Spoil Brat,
Send a box full of American made pacifiers flavored with Carolina Reaper pepper sauce to CCP.
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://hamodia.com/2019/09/01/trump-right-strategy-bejing-chinese-dissident-id-know/
Mr. Trump, with an admittedly unorthodox style, is trying to break down the systems, and the concessions, that have allowed the CCP to operate unchecked for too long. He deserves credit, not criticism, for saying: Enough.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trump has already ordered US companies to get their butts out of China. I would guess he’s going to completely cease all trade with the commies sometime around the end of this year. THEN WHAT, XI? What are the parasites gonna do when the host flicks them away?
LikeLike
China now telegraphs their increasing weakness. Their One Belt can no longer hold up their trousers. Most embarassing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wonder if the outcome will be that China loses its developing nation status with the WTO. The United States’ response seems like an excellent avenue to create such an appropriate end result.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, met with a delegation of the US-China Working Group from the US Congress in Beijing on Monday, including Co-Chairs Steve Daines and senator David Perdue.
Hailing the contributions the US-China Working Group has made in promoting the development of bilateral ties and exchanges between the two legislatures, Li said that the NPC is willing to strengthen exchanges and communication with the US Congress, implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state during their meeting in Osaka, and properly manage the differences and sensitive issues through dialogue rather than confrontation.
http://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/201909/02/WS5d6d2d21a310cf3e35569457.html
LikeLiked by 4 people
Mostly these bipartisan congressional groups are at first active, then languish for lack of interest. The US-China Working group is still active mostly because there seems to be a consensus that China is a bad actor.
Excerpt from “ Report of the Working Group on Chinese Influence Activities in the United States”
“Most recently, the 115th Congress has actively embraced the Trump administration’s view that China has benefited more from the bilateral relationship than has the United States.
In fact, amidst all the partisan warfare currently dividing Republicans and Democrats in Washington, a skepticism about China’s intentions and reliability and a willingness to
push back in a bipartisan manner against its un-reciprocal, and sometimes even predatory, policies, is one of the most surprising phenomena. In 2018, for example, the Congress unanimously passed the Taiwan Travel Act, which encourages the Trump administration to host more high-ranking officials from Taiwan, a move that angered Beijing. Still, Congress is hardly united, even on trade. Some members have objected to the adverse impacts punitive tariffs are having on their constituencies, or they have opposed imposing tariffs on allies
at the same time tariffs are imposed on China. And some members criticized President Trump’s decision in May 2018 to ease harsh sanctions against the prominent Chinese high-technology firm ZTE, in response to a personal plea from the Chinese president. Nevertheless, President Trump’s dominance in the Republican Party means that few in the Republican ranks controlling Congress are inclined to oppose him, especially on China. Indeed, Congress is generally endorsing the most significant reevaluation of American- China policy since the start of normalization fifty years ago. As such, it can be said that Chinese influence on Capitol Hill has reached a low point.” ( p. 16)
https://www.hoover.org/sites/default/files/research/docs/chineseinfluence_americaninterests_fullreport_web.pdf
I’d still check their pockets after the meeting.🤣
LikeLiked by 4 people
Chinese influence is still overly present in DC and the country. Root it out.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Stop the China lobbyists treating congress to 8-martini lunches!
LikeLike
A2, I up ticked you because of your last sentence. Says it all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A2,
Good to see your still with us. Not just their pockets, but lucrative contracts for their relatives, huh?
LikeLike
“…two legislatures…” that’s rich.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well now, there’s a real surprise! /s
I bet China surely would love to deal with all their bought and paid for US Congress critters and the “US” CoC instead of having to deal with President Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Probably just a curious coincidence but the abbreviation “NPC” has taken on a not-so-favorable meaning these days. It sure seems the idea to “manage the differences…through dialogue rather than confrontation” is just another sneaky way to attempt to undermine President Trump. No doubt China hopes to enlist Congress in their effort to keep taking advantage of US workers and of course the Democrats will go along with it as usual.
IOW just more panda masks. China’s producing more than enough to easily supply all leftist Congressmen with one of their very own.
LikeLiked by 2 people
China hasn’t exactly had a winning streak at the WTO.🤣🤑🤣🤣
China pulls WTO suit over claim to be a market economy
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-china-wto-eu/china-pulls-wto-suit-over-claim-to-be-a-market-economy-idUSKCN1TI10A
WTO Confirms China Loses Rare-Earths Case
World Trade Organization Says International Trade Rules Violated
https://www.wsj.com/articles/wto-says-chinas-rare-earth-restrictions-break-trade-rules-1395838961
China ‘regrets’ WTO ruling after losing grain import quota case brought by US
World Trade Organisation panel decided China’s system of tariff rate quota system for rice, wheat and corn violated international trading rules
Case was filed by the administration of former president Barack Obama in December 2016 before Donald Trump began the ongoing US-China trade war
https://www.scmp.com/economy/china-economy/article/3006862/china-regrets-wto-ruling-after-losing-grain-import-quota-case
Yo can read about the cases pending here, if you have the time and inclination.
https://www.wto.org/english/tratop_e/dispu_e/dispu_by_country_e.htm
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks again, A2, for valuable information. Glad to see you’ve this far safely weathered the fierce tensions in Hong Kong. Continued prayers for you.
LikeLike
Thus far…
LikeLike
Things are just getting hotter. The students are now in revolt. Big time.
#hongkongprotestart #antiELAB #FreeHongKong
加油!
LikeLike
“the complaint is really for the use, exploitation, and consumption by President Trump’s political opposition, domestic and international. ”
*****
“Political opposition” and the $100 million in bribes by the Chamber of Commerce, re:”Orange Man Bad! Panda Victim” will go into the sh*tter when the Dragon deploys PLA troops and mechanized armor on the streets of Hong Kong.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Poland and the US have just signed the “The U.S.-Poland Joint Declaration on #5G (signed Today in Warsaw) mentions the Prague 5G Security Conference, hosted by CZ PM #Babiš in May. More about that event in a broader context of CZ🇨🇿-CN🇨🇳relations .”
Read this( in English):
Czech Republic on the Challenges in Cooperation with China
http://www.pism.pl/czytaj/Czechy-wobec-wspolpracy-z-Chinami?lang=en
Not exactly PRC winning.
😉
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks for posting that, A2! Poland is standing strong and on a roll! So glad to see Poland and the US really working together for the benefit of both countries!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Beijing counts on Americans being to stupid to understand what is going on.”
Most of them are….bigly. The MSM is a serious problem.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’d say the ones who consume very fake news hysterical drive by media products. I still believe the silent majority is way smarter and way more savvy than is believed.
LikeLike
Wonder what this means in the “Panda Games”?
“HONG KONG LAW & CRIME POLITICS & PROTEST
Havoc I caused is ‘unforgivable’: Hong Kong’s Carrie Lam says she would apologise and quit if she could”
““For a chief executive to have caused this huge havoc to Hong Kong is unforgivable,” she said. “If I have a choice, the first thing is to quit – having made a deep apology – is to step down. So I make a plea to you for your forgiveness.”
She said the extradition bill, which would have allowed case-by-case fugitive transfers to China, was her idea: “This is not something instructed, coerced by the central government,” she said, expressing regret about her decision and for underestimating Hongkongers’ scepticism over mainland encroachment.”
https://www.hongkongfp.com/2019/09/03/havoc-i-caused-unforgivable-hong-kongs-carrie-lam-says-apologise-quit/
LikeLike
Release the tapes!
Another Reuter’s scoop
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-hongkong-protests-carrielam-specialre/special-report-hong-kong-leader-says-she-would-quit-if-she-could-fears-her-ability-to-resolve-crisis-now-very-limited-idUSKCN1VN1DU
LikeLike
Seems like the China’s last chance to save face and avoid Tiananmen 2.0 if Carrie Lam will WITHDRAW the damn thing AND fall on her sword, loudly taking all the blame.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sounds like the PRC is climbing down, and using this gal as the scapegoat, as if they never wanted to impose that extradition law and she did.
Nice try, comrades. Nobody believes you, there or here.
LikeLike
The ccp must really have a gun to her head.
LikeLike
If anyone deserves the Janus coin it is Merkel’s Germany. However that is her calling card. She sells The PLA high tech then pretends to be an ally.
A recent 2019 report on “The Subnational Dimension of EU-China Relations”
http://www.pism.pl/upload/files/The%20Subnational%20Dimension%20of%20theEU-China%20Relations.pdf
Poland, on the other hand,
Pence says US committed to expanding military presence in Poland, details still thin
(Excerpt)
“Lots of proposals have been put on the table,” Duda said. “We hope this year we will be able to sign a final agreement concerning the extension of the U.S. presence” in Poland.
Pence said sites “for our joint bases have also been finalized,” but referred a reporter’s question about the timeline of the boost into Poland to the Pentagon.
https://www.stripes.com/news/europe/pence-says-us-committed-to-expanding-military-presence-in-poland-details-still-thin-1.596994
LikeLike
Question related to your China expertise:
I notice that many/most of the Hong Kongers reported in news stories have “English” first names, are these names “legal” names or adopted as a social “convenience”?
LikeLike
Some are legal in the sense of on birth certificates, but the convention in HK is that usually when children enter school they chose an English first name to distinguish themselves as there are only about 100 surnames making up about 85% of all surnames out of about 4K available in Chinese and it gets confusing. The custom is widespread elsewhere and even in China it has been adopted.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks…
LikeLike
You can not overstate the significance or importance of this. It is an amazing development and underscores the rollback of Russian reach, even with Putin in power.
LikeLike
What with China’s decades-long abuse of WTO principles, lately combined with proxy Huawei’s drive to pervert 5G technology to surveillance ends, Peking’s fog of unreality resembles an incoming Eye of Dorian.
Alas for Peking’s wily oriental gentlemen, the world’s 72-year Postwar Period ended with a three-generation default-to-zero in January 2017. “Time, gentlemen, please!”– and now that ChiComs’ fire-breathing Dragon Pub is closed, their Belt-and-Road path home leads straightway to oblivion beginning late in 2021.
LikeLike
Well we all know who the WTO will support! The WTO is the ninth circuit of trade organizations always siding against America IMHO!
LikeLike
“This political scheme, to complain to the WTO, is specifically from Zhong Shan and Beijing counts on Americans being to stupid to understand what is going on.”
It most certainly will rally the MSLSD and their stupid insane viewers and democrat voters. The suggestion that that do this surely came from left political schemers and and scammers inside the communist party in the good old USA. The talking points were simultaneously passed out at the same time such as Orange man very bad for the world. I say continue to MAGA onward POTUS! Move tarrif implementation dates to the Left. Labor Day now comes to mind.
LikeLike
Impotent Panda.
LikeLike
Correct. That crow bar is short and good as my thumb trying to dig out a nail buried in a 6×6…
LikeLike
This problem is caused by, for the USA, American companies rushing to China for two reasons: 1. The Chinese market. 2. Cheap labor to export back to the USA. Both reasons equal greed. A half billion in profits is not as good as 1 billion in profits even if it means selling out your country. The same rule applies to every other country whose home companies are doing business in China.
LikeLike
I don’t think it necessarily qualifies that one is selling out his country if he moves operations overseas…if Congress has set the table for exactly this. In other words, if the owner adapts to the market or goes out of business, can you hold that against him for choosing?
Those who lobby for the ability to exit are a different animal. That could be viewed as selling out.
The entire issue at stake in Trump’s position is this: sell into American market, then you must own the overhead associated with doing so. Taxes, OSHA, insurance, worker’s comp, wages, EPA, liability, etc., all drive costs up. Leaving to manufacture on foreign shores avoids those costs which attach to U.S. operations, leaving the U.S. based competition to suffer those costs while you mosey on in and undersell them. Trump says, build here, carry the overhead, sell here no problem. Build there, sell here, you have a problem, and he’s going to fix it for you.
Foreign lands are cheaper because they are comparatively devoid of first world labor and environmental protections. One would think liberals would be 100% on board with Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Explain why D-rat Commies working to destroy the USA would be on board with President Trump.
LikeLike
Watch the commie MSM portray Red China as the injured party. I love this! PDJT will destroy the whole narrative with one tweet. Watch!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Chuck Fina and their American quisling proxies.
LikeLike
This thread is Aussie centric but China’s worldwide tentacles are exposed.
Definitely a must read.
LikeLiked by 1 person
PM Morrison will dump an earful on the President about the PRC’s influence operations in Australia. I posted some of it on the presidential thread , but could easily fill a page with what has been going on and is now being exposed.
Those two are on the #GreatChinaPayroll.
Losers.
LikeLike
Pathetic losers. How awful to go through life with total lack of character and integrity.
LikeLike
Two traitorous opportunists that need to take a short walk off a platform with ropes around their necks…
LikeLike
Lol what is Aus 60 minutes doing having those two clowns on? That’s not too clear is it?
LikeLike
The WTO is a joke all on its own. Another transnational agreement from the 90’s designed to fleece America.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is like an outmatched cornerback complaining to the ref that the receiver he is covering is too fast for him. Full steam ahead Mr. President.
LikeLike
PRC #NotWinning
I have a series of posts on the first page of the presidential open thread on this topic. Will not repost here.
But always like to pile on.
“Chinese ambassador summoned in Lithuania over ‘deplorable behaviour’ by officials during Vilnius’ show of support for Hong Kong protesters
Officials ‘crossed the line’ by orchestrating pro-Beijing supporters as they challenged demonstrators, says Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius
Diplomatic row relates to human chain formed in Baltic state, held in tandem with Hongkongers”
“https://amp.scmp.com/news/hong-kong/politics/article/3025417/chinese-ambassador-summoned-lithuania-over-deplorable?__twitter_impression=true
🤣
👇👇
劉貽牧師
@Frfrancisliu
·
6h
我讀小學的時候，記得有糧票肉票，很多東西都必須憑證供應，沒想到四十年過來，這些東西在大陸又出現了🤬🤬🤬
(When I was in elementary school, I remember that there were food tickets for meat. Many things had to be provided with vouchers. I didn’t expect them to come over the past 40 years. These things have appeared on the mainland again.)
Mao era food rationing happening in the PRC. Father Francis Liu tweeted this out
LikeLike
Swine fever in China, no US soybeans or pigs = no (less) pork.
Fancy that.
LikeLike
Here is an article about Zhong Shan, an old buddy of Chairman Xi Mao 2.0 from his days in Zhejiang. This is when he was first rolled out in the negotiations.
As one commentator said, “Zhong Shan’s more visible involvement in the negotiations is one of many signs that China has lost interest in a major deal that addresses the concerns of the United States and other countries about Chinese industrial policy and the lack of market reciprocity,” he said.
“Those hoping for a deal that stabilises the relationship should give up such illusions. It won’t be coming any time soon.”
“China’s hawkish new face in US talks Zhong Shan ‘shows Beijing is not close to a trade deal’
Commerce minister tells People’s Daily ‘US started this economic and trade dispute’ and that ‘we must make the best of the spirit of struggle’
Beijing is in no hurry to reach a deal, analyst says: ‘It looks like China is waiting to see what happens after the 2020 election’
https://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy/article/3018734/chinas-commerce-minister-says-us-responsible-trade-war-and
LikeLike
The election is so long away. Each week it seems it I even clearer how much damage is being done to China’s economy. It’s a nice front for them but it doesn’t seem sustainable.
LikeLike
America should move to revoke communist
china’s most favored status as it is outdated
by at least a decade.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Also, some background on Li Zhanshu, the guy meeting with the Congress people. Another buddy of Chairman Xi from the ‘good’ old days.
‘Li Zhanshu: key aide to China’s Xi Jinping vaults to top of Communist Party
New Politburo Standing Committee member Li Zhanshu befriended Xi when they ran neighbouring counties in Hebei more than three decades ago’
https://www.scmp.com/news/china/policies-politics/article/2116576/li-zhanshu-key-aide-chinas-xi-jinping-vaults-top
LikeLike
Hmm. Dunno. This article was published by Reuters. Reuters is owned by the enemy. May not be true that China lodged a complaint with the WTO. Reuters might be misrepresenting an event far more benign, to stir up conflict over Trump’s China policy. Why does CTH, now my favorite website, rely so much on Reuters? I see Reuters as the slickest propaganda of all: a lot of truth with a dash of poison. Frankly, I can’t afford the poison.
LikeLike
???
🤪🤪🤪🤪
Reuter’s was blocked in the PRC in 2015, and since then has continually blocked their reports.
Here is the report from PRC mouthpiece The Global Times perhaps your preferred news source.
“China files WTO lawsuit against US tariffs on $300 billion Chinese goods”
http://www.globaltimes.cn/content/1163464.shtml
LikeLike
wonder if the world will file a complaint when these commie murderers take out hong kong.
LikeLike