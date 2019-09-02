Panda Games – China Files WTO Complaint Against U.S. Tariffs…

After benefiting from ridiculous preferential treatment by the World Trade Organization under “emerging nation” status for the past two decades, Beijing now turns to the WTO and files a complaint against the U.S. over recent tariffs and countervailing duties.

The substance to Beijing’s complaint is silly.  China claims there was a “leadership agreement” during the Osaka G20 summit not to apply additional tariffs.  However, the latest round of U.S. tariffs on China were in response to Chinese tariffs applied after Osaka.  Bottom line, Beijing is playing political games.

China, once again playing the wounded panda routine, is trying to set up a narrative that President Trump has broken his word.  That’s the cornerstone of their position, and they know such a complaint won’t go anywhere at the WTO; the complaint is really for the use, exploitation, and consumption by President Trump’s political opposition, domestic and international.  (emphasis mine)

HONG KONG/GENEVA (Reuters) – China has lodged a complaint against the United States at the World Trade Organization over U.S. import duties, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said on Monday.

The United States began imposing 15% tariffs on a variety of Chinese goods on Sunday and China began imposing new duties on U.S. crude oil, the latest escalation in their trade war.

China did not release details of its legal case but said the U.S. tariffs affected $300 billion of Chinese exports.  The latest tariff actions violated the consensus reached by leaders of China and the United States in a meeting in Osaka, the Commerce Ministry said in the statement. (more)

China did not release details of the legal case because there is no legal case.  You cannot go to the WTO and say: ‘but, he promised to buy my pickles‘…. because the WTO will ask you to prove the contract.  There isn’t a contract.  The whole claim is silly.

Notice how the claim comes from the “China Commerce Ministry”.

Those who are following closely will note the dragon face behind the panda mask of Vice-Premier Liu He is Chinese Commerce Minister Zhong Shan.

This political scheme, to complain to the WTO, is specifically from Zhong Shan and Beijing counts on Americans being to stupid to understand what is going on.

The aggregate U.S. position on tariffs relates to countervailing duties being used as sanctions against the practice of: (A) intellectual property theft; and, (B) forced transfer of technology.  The U.S. position is that the tariffs are countervailing payments due to both issues.

The U.S. position on all enhanced tariffs against China, as explained to the WTO, falls under the category of “measures necessary to protect public morals.”  China is stealing the intellectual property of the U.S, another WTO member, and therefore violating WTO rules.

There is clear evidence of these illegal practices, and the U.S. has already outlined the case.

Within international trade agreements each nation can protect their interests by using the clause “public morals” and “cultural industries.”  This is the same way Canada keeps media competition out of their country in the technology sector of the USMCA.

In the U.S. example the theft of intellectual property and forced tech transfer in order to do business with China, are clear examples of China violating international trade rules and “public morals”, stealing is not allowed; and the U.S. tariffs are applied and upheld based on that obvious -and internationally accepted- authority.

Beijing is just playing a political panda game with their ‘complaint’ to the WTO about the latest tariffs.  They are looking for allies to join them in their Orange-Man-Bad narrative.

Ridiculous.

103 Responses to Panda Games – China Files WTO Complaint Against U.S. Tariffs…

  1. Peoria Jones says:
    September 2, 2019 at 2:25 pm

    Screw China. And the WTO.

    Reply
  2. GrandpaM says:
    September 2, 2019 at 2:31 pm

    I was reading the article to my son-in-law, and my comment was, “China can go and self-fornicate”.

    Reply
  3. TradeBait says:
    September 2, 2019 at 2:35 pm

    Until PDT, I did not focus on the origin of products I bought as closely as I should have. I do now. If it says Made in China it does not get purchased.

    Reply
  4. Merkin Muffley says:
    September 2, 2019 at 2:37 pm

    And the good Globalist servants at the WTO will be happy to oblige their Communist Chinese masters.

    Reply
  5. Mike Robinson says:
    September 2, 2019 at 2:39 pm

    China, the World Trade Organization does not matter to the United States.

    Reply
  6. Brant says:
    September 2, 2019 at 2:41 pm

    Dang, if people could just see the steps that China has never ever had to take to seek remedy, they could see how good Trump is doing. China is quickly running out of real estate/options. COC, dims, and RINOs can not allow the people to see how easily this could have been done decades ago.

    Reply
    • Pa Hermit says:
      September 2, 2019 at 2:53 pm

      Trump is exposing the game they are playing and they can’t afford for the people to see what/how they are doing it! Slight of hand if you will. There’s an old adage that goes like: “What doesn’t come out in the wash, will come out in the rinse.” It’s only a matter of time!

      Reply
      • mopar2016 says:
        September 2, 2019 at 4:31 pm

        President Trump has complained about China having “developing – country” status with the WTO. He’s also complained about India having “developing – country” status.

        I wish that he would pull us out of the WTO. Before we were a member it was a lot harder for other countries to buy up the US. IMO China would own the Chicago Stock Exchange if it weren’t for PDJTs influence on the SEC.

        Reply
        • rashomon says:
          September 2, 2019 at 4:59 pm

          How about exiting the U.N., which has become a non-elected neanderthal once used to kick-start the NWO and now simply serves aa vehicle to pay off war lords and facilitate drug/arms/energy/human-slave cartels. Oh, yea, don’t leave out food allocations. Food controls the peeps.

          Reply
    • CountryClassVulgarian says:
      September 2, 2019 at 5:01 pm

      The naysayers in this country are so used to selling out the very IDEA of standing up for America did not even dawn on them.

      Reply
  7. calbear84 says:
    September 2, 2019 at 2:45 pm

    According to the WTO web site, “non-discrimination” is their highest value. “A country should not discriminate between its trading partners and it should not discriminate between its own and foreign products, services or nationals.”
    So in essence the WTO is to trade what open borders are to national sovereignty: a globalist’s dream come true!
    https://www.wto.org/english/thewto_e/whatis_e/what_stand_for_e.htm

    Reply
    • emet says:
      September 2, 2019 at 2:57 pm

      File counter claim against China for its treatment of Uighers, and its iron glove response to Hong Kong protestors.

      Reply
    • Q&A says:
      September 2, 2019 at 4:27 pm

      Free trade (except not for the US or UK)
      Free movement of people (No borders)
      Free use of intellectual property (all your innovations belong to us)
      Redistribution of wealth (your money is my money)

      These ideas and more are all hiding behind masks of non-discrimination, climate change, fairness, sharing, one-world togetherness. They are meant to erase national distinction, punish success, diminish motivation and destroy pride of accomplishment.

      This is what your children are being fed from all sources – tv shows, school, extracurricular activities, music, media – from early childhood through college and beyond.

      The agenda is there. Once you see it, you’ll see it everywhere.

      Reply
  8. oldschool says:
    September 2, 2019 at 2:46 pm

    Punish China as hard as possible – no slack, no mercy – make the panda cry…

    Reply
  9. Baby El says:
    September 2, 2019 at 2:52 pm

    This just shows that China is in a world of hurt and doesn’t see a way out. They don’t see the dems taking over in 2020 and they can’t give in. Time to rescind most favored nation status pushed through by the clinton admin!

    Reply
  10. Zippy says:
    September 2, 2019 at 2:53 pm

    China is NO LONGER a “developing nation.”

    Trump targets China in call for WTO to reform ‘developing’ country status
    JULY 26, 2019

    https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trade-wto/trump-targets-china-in-call-for-wto-to-reform-developing-country-status-idUSKCN1UL2G6

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump put pressure on the World Trade Organization on Friday to change how it designates developing countries, singling out China for unfairly getting preferential treatment.

    Trump, in a memo, directed the United States Trade Representative to stop treating such countries as developing countries for the purpose of WTO membership if “substantial progress” toward reform had not been made within 90 days.

    Reply
    • BlackKnightRides says:
      September 2, 2019 at 3:03 pm

      July 26th + 90 days => October 24th
      52 days to WTO D-Day!

      Reply
    • mike says:
      September 2, 2019 at 4:14 pm

      China sez it has the largest economy in the world and wants to take on the US military in So China Sea. That’s not a developing country.

      However in the worst case it might be a disintegrated country if it goes MAD.

      Reply
      • Dutchman says:
        September 2, 2019 at 5:01 pm

        Nope, going MAD don’t help, either.
        A war is a money pit. Like one of those buildings you buy as a ‘fixer upper’, where the more you fix, the more you find you need to fix, and youvrealise you would have to put way more $ into it, than it would be worth once everything is fixed.

        China is going bankrupt, with a little help from PDJT. To go out and buy a money pit fixer upper, hoping by doing so you will avoid bankruptcy?

        No help there. Besides the Chinese military is for intimidation, not combat let alone conquest. People feared the USSR would nuke us, if Reagan didn’t back down, but he stayed the coarse.

        War is NOT an option, for China. They simply have NO option, but to succumb.
        And no, I DON’T mean a ‘deal’.

        Reply
    • Aeyrie says:
      September 2, 2019 at 5:33 pm

      “Trump targets China in call for WTO to reform ‘developing’ country status
      JULY 26, 2019”

      I hope to shout, Zippy. Second largest GDP in the world and they still have “Developing Nation” status?! You have GOT to be kidding me!!

      Awwww, poor Panda. The big bad U.S. is treating you soooo bad.

      Excellent move, PDJT. Long overdue. BTW, I hear the Hong Kong protests are spreading to the mainland. Ruh Roh. China has even bigger problems now. Go Hong Kong!

      Reply
  11. Grandma Covfefe says:
    September 2, 2019 at 2:53 pm

    Cry Baby, Sore Loser, Spoil Brat,
    Send a box full of American made pacifiers flavored with Carolina Reaper pepper sauce to CCP.

    Reply
  12. labrat says:
    September 2, 2019 at 2:53 pm

    https://hamodia.com/2019/09/01/trump-right-strategy-bejing-chinese-dissident-id-know/

    Mr. Trump, with an admittedly unorthodox style, is trying to break down the systems, and the concessions, that have allowed the CCP to operate unchecked for too long. He deserves credit, not criticism, for saying: Enough.

    Reply
  13. Frank says:
    September 2, 2019 at 2:55 pm

    Trump has already ordered US companies to get their butts out of China. I would guess he’s going to completely cease all trade with the commies sometime around the end of this year. THEN WHAT, XI? What are the parasites gonna do when the host flicks them away?

    Reply
  14. oldersoul says:
    September 2, 2019 at 2:56 pm

    China now telegraphs their increasing weakness. Their One Belt can no longer hold up their trousers. Most embarassing.

    Reply
  15. bessie2003 says:
    September 2, 2019 at 3:00 pm

    Wonder if the outcome will be that China loses its developing nation status with the WTO. The United States’ response seems like an excellent avenue to create such an appropriate end result.

    Reply
  16. sundance says:
    September 2, 2019 at 3:01 pm

    Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, met with a delegation of the US-China Working Group from the US Congress in Beijing on Monday, including Co-Chairs Steve Daines and senator David Perdue.

    Hailing the contributions the US-China Working Group has made in promoting the development of bilateral ties and exchanges between the two legislatures, Li said that the NPC is willing to strengthen exchanges and communication with the US Congress, implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state during their meeting in Osaka, and properly manage the differences and sensitive issues through dialogue rather than confrontation.

    http://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/201909/02/WS5d6d2d21a310cf3e35569457.html

    Reply
    • A2 says:
      September 2, 2019 at 3:18 pm

      Mostly these bipartisan congressional groups are at first active, then languish for lack of interest. The US-China Working group is still active mostly because there seems to be a consensus that China is a bad actor.
      Excerpt from “ Report of the Working Group on Chinese Influence Activities in the United States”

      “Most recently, the 115th Congress has actively embraced the Trump administration’s view that China has benefited more from the bilateral relationship than has the United States.
      In fact, amidst all the partisan warfare currently dividing Republicans and Democrats in Washington, a skepticism about China’s intentions and reliability and a willingness to
      push back in a bipartisan manner against its un-reciprocal, and sometimes even predatory, policies, is one of the most surprising phenomena. In 2018, for example, the Congress unanimously passed the Taiwan Travel Act, which encourages the Trump administration to host more high-ranking officials from Taiwan, a move that angered Beijing. Still, Congress is hardly united, even on trade. Some members have objected to the adverse impacts punitive tariffs are having on their constituencies, or they have opposed imposing tariffs on allies
      at the same time tariffs are imposed on China. And some members criticized President Trump’s decision in May 2018 to ease harsh sanctions against the prominent Chinese high-technology firm ZTE, in response to a personal plea from the Chinese president. Nevertheless, President Trump’s dominance in the Republican Party means that few in the Republican ranks controlling Congress are inclined to oppose him, especially on China. Indeed, Congress is generally endorsing the most significant reevaluation of American- China policy since the start of normalization fifty years ago. As such, it can be said that Chinese influence on Capitol Hill has reached a low point.” ( p. 16)
      https://www.hoover.org/sites/default/files/research/docs/chineseinfluence_americaninterests_fullreport_web.pdf

      I’d still check their pockets after the meeting.🤣

      Reply
    • TheWanderingStar says:
      September 2, 2019 at 3:24 pm

      “…two legislatures…” that’s rich.

      Reply
    • Paprika says:
      September 2, 2019 at 3:35 pm

      Well now, there’s a real surprise! /s

      I bet China surely would love to deal with all their bought and paid for US Congress critters and the “US” CoC instead of having to deal with President Trump.

      Reply
    • jrapdx says:
      September 2, 2019 at 3:49 pm

      Probably just a curious coincidence but the abbreviation “NPC” has taken on a not-so-favorable meaning these days. It sure seems the idea to “manage the differences…through dialogue rather than confrontation” is just another sneaky way to attempt to undermine President Trump. No doubt China hopes to enlist Congress in their effort to keep taking advantage of US workers and of course the Democrats will go along with it as usual.

      IOW just more panda masks. China’s producing more than enough to easily supply all leftist Congressmen with one of their very own.

      Reply
  17. A2 says:
    September 2, 2019 at 3:01 pm

    China hasn’t exactly had a winning streak at the WTO.🤣🤑🤣🤣

    China pulls WTO suit over claim to be a market economy
    https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-china-wto-eu/china-pulls-wto-suit-over-claim-to-be-a-market-economy-idUSKCN1TI10A

    WTO Confirms China Loses Rare-Earths Case
    World Trade Organization Says International Trade Rules Violated
    https://www.wsj.com/articles/wto-says-chinas-rare-earth-restrictions-break-trade-rules-1395838961

    China ‘regrets’ WTO ruling after losing grain import quota case brought by US
    World Trade Organisation panel decided China’s system of tariff rate quota system for rice, wheat and corn violated international trading rules
    Case was filed by the administration of former president Barack Obama in December 2016 before Donald Trump began the ongoing US-China trade war
    https://www.scmp.com/economy/china-economy/article/3006862/china-regrets-wto-ruling-after-losing-grain-import-quota-case

    Yo can read about the cases pending here, if you have the time and inclination.
    https://www.wto.org/english/tratop_e/dispu_e/dispu_by_country_e.htm

    Reply
  18. SHV says:
    September 2, 2019 at 3:07 pm

    “the complaint is really for the use, exploitation, and consumption by President Trump’s political opposition, domestic and international. ”
    *****
    “Political opposition” and the $100 million in bribes by the Chamber of Commerce, re:”Orange Man Bad! Panda Victim” will go into the sh*tter when the Dragon deploys PLA troops and mechanized armor on the streets of Hong Kong.

    Reply
  19. A2 says:
    September 2, 2019 at 3:23 pm

    Poland and the US have just signed the “The U.S.-Poland Joint Declaration on #5G (signed Today in Warsaw) mentions the Prague 5G Security Conference, hosted by CZ PM #Babiš in May. More about that event in a broader context of CZ🇨🇿-CN🇨🇳relations .”

    Read this( in English):
    Czech Republic on the Challenges in Cooperation with China
    http://www.pism.pl/czytaj/Czechy-wobec-wspolpracy-z-Chinami?lang=en

    Not exactly PRC winning.
    😉

    Reply
    • Paprika says:
      September 2, 2019 at 3:41 pm

      Thanks for posting that, A2! Poland is standing strong and on a roll! So glad to see Poland and the US really working together for the benefit of both countries!

      Reply
  20. redthunder238 says:
    September 2, 2019 at 3:25 pm

    “Beijing counts on Americans being to stupid to understand what is going on.”

    Most of them are….bigly. The MSM is a serious problem.

    Reply
    • CountryClassVulgarian says:
      September 2, 2019 at 5:10 pm

      I’d say the ones who consume very fake news hysterical drive by media products. I still believe the silent majority is way smarter and way more savvy than is believed.

      Reply
  21. SHV says:
    September 2, 2019 at 3:41 pm

    Wonder what this means in the “Panda Games”?

    “HONG KONG LAW & CRIME POLITICS & PROTEST
    Havoc I caused is ‘unforgivable’: Hong Kong’s Carrie Lam says she would apologise and quit if she could”

    ““For a chief executive to have caused this huge havoc to Hong Kong is unforgivable,” she said. “If I have a choice, the first thing is to quit – having made a deep apology – is to step down. So I make a plea to you for your forgiveness.”

    She said the extradition bill, which would have allowed case-by-case fugitive transfers to China, was her idea: “This is not something instructed, coerced by the central government,” she said, expressing regret about her decision and for underestimating Hongkongers’ scepticism over mainland encroachment.”

    https://www.hongkongfp.com/2019/09/03/havoc-i-caused-unforgivable-hong-kongs-carrie-lam-says-apologise-quit/

    Reply
  22. A2 says:
    September 2, 2019 at 3:42 pm

    If anyone deserves the Janus coin it is Merkel’s Germany. However that is her calling card. She sells The PLA high tech then pretends to be an ally.

    A recent 2019 report on “The Subnational Dimension of EU-China Relations”

    http://www.pism.pl/upload/files/The%20Subnational%20Dimension%20of%20theEU-China%20Relations.pdf

    Poland, on the other hand,

    Pence says US committed to expanding military presence in Poland, details still thin
    (Excerpt)
    “Lots of proposals have been put on the table,” Duda said. “We hope this year we will be able to sign a final agreement concerning the extension of the U.S. presence” in Poland.

    Pence said sites “for our joint bases have also been finalized,” but referred a reporter’s question about the timeline of the boost into Poland to the Pentagon.

    https://www.stripes.com/news/europe/pence-says-us-committed-to-expanding-military-presence-in-poland-details-still-thin-1.596994

    Reply
    • SHV says:
      September 2, 2019 at 3:49 pm

      Question related to your China expertise:

      I notice that many/most of the Hong Kongers reported in news stories have “English” first names, are these names “legal” names or adopted as a social “convenience”?

      Reply
      • A2 says:
        September 2, 2019 at 4:01 pm

        Some are legal in the sense of on birth certificates, but the convention in HK is that usually when children enter school they chose an English first name to distinguish themselves as there are only about 100 surnames making up about 85% of all surnames out of about 4K available in Chinese and it gets confusing. The custom is widespread elsewhere and even in China it has been adopted.

        Reply
    • sarasotosfan says:
      September 2, 2019 at 4:05 pm

      You can not overstate the significance or importance of this. It is an amazing development and underscores the rollback of Russian reach, even with Putin in power.

      Reply
  23. Pyrthroes says:
    September 2, 2019 at 3:46 pm

    What with China’s decades-long abuse of WTO principles, lately combined with proxy Huawei’s drive to pervert 5G technology to surveillance ends, Peking’s fog of unreality resembles an incoming Eye of Dorian.

    Alas for Peking’s wily oriental gentlemen, the world’s 72-year Postwar Period ended with a three-generation default-to-zero in January 2017. “Time, gentlemen, please!”– and now that ChiComs’ fire-breathing Dragon Pub is closed, their Belt-and-Road path home leads straightway to oblivion beginning late in 2021.

    Reply
  24. Bubby says:
    September 2, 2019 at 3:51 pm

    Well we all know who the WTO will support! The WTO is the ninth circuit of trade organizations always siding against America IMHO!

    Reply
  25. Fools Gold says:
    September 2, 2019 at 3:55 pm

    “This political scheme, to complain to the WTO, is specifically from Zhong Shan and Beijing counts on Americans being to stupid to understand what is going on.”

    It most certainly will rally the MSLSD and their stupid insane viewers and democrat voters. The suggestion that that do this surely came from left political schemers and and scammers inside the communist party in the good old USA. The talking points were simultaneously passed out at the same time such as Orange man very bad for the world. I say continue to MAGA onward POTUS! Move tarrif implementation dates to the Left. Labor Day now comes to mind.

    Reply
  26. Maquis says:
    September 2, 2019 at 4:02 pm

    Impotent Panda.

    Reply
  27. dilonsfo says:
    September 2, 2019 at 4:08 pm

    This problem is caused by, for the USA, American companies rushing to China for two reasons: 1. The Chinese market. 2. Cheap labor to export back to the USA. Both reasons equal greed. A half billion in profits is not as good as 1 billion in profits even if it means selling out your country. The same rule applies to every other country whose home companies are doing business in China.

    Reply
    • evergreen says:
      September 2, 2019 at 4:27 pm

      I don’t think it necessarily qualifies that one is selling out his country if he moves operations overseas…if Congress has set the table for exactly this. In other words, if the owner adapts to the market or goes out of business, can you hold that against him for choosing?

      Those who lobby for the ability to exit are a different animal. That could be viewed as selling out.

      The entire issue at stake in Trump’s position is this: sell into American market, then you must own the overhead associated with doing so. Taxes, OSHA, insurance, worker’s comp, wages, EPA, liability, etc., all drive costs up. Leaving to manufacture on foreign shores avoids those costs which attach to U.S. operations, leaving the U.S. based competition to suffer those costs while you mosey on in and undersell them. Trump says, build here, carry the overhead, sell here no problem. Build there, sell here, you have a problem, and he’s going to fix it for you.

      Foreign lands are cheaper because they are comparatively devoid of first world labor and environmental protections. One would think liberals would be 100% on board with Trump.

      Reply
  28. Mike in a Truck says:
    September 2, 2019 at 4:11 pm

    Watch the commie MSM portray Red China as the injured party. I love this! PDJT will destroy the whole narrative with one tweet. Watch!

    Reply
  29. scrap1ron says:
    September 2, 2019 at 4:12 pm

    Chuck Fina and their American quisling proxies.

    Reply
  30. ilcon says:
    September 2, 2019 at 4:12 pm

    This thread is Aussie centric but China’s worldwide tentacles are exposed.
    Definitely a must read.

    Reply
    • A2 says:
      September 2, 2019 at 4:26 pm

      PM Morrison will dump an earful on the President about the PRC’s influence operations in Australia. I posted some of it on the presidential thread , but could easily fill a page with what has been going on and is now being exposed.

      Those two are on the #GreatChinaPayroll.
      Losers.

      Reply
    • mike says:
      September 2, 2019 at 4:29 pm

      Two traitorous opportunists that need to take a short walk off a platform with ropes around their necks…

      Reply
    • Robert Smith says:
      September 2, 2019 at 4:58 pm

      Lol what is Aus 60 minutes doing having those two clowns on? That’s not too clear is it?

      Reply
  31. Magabear says:
    September 2, 2019 at 4:14 pm

    The WTO is a joke all on its own. Another transnational agreement from the 90’s designed to fleece America.

    Reply
  32. Garavaglia says:
    September 2, 2019 at 4:23 pm

    This is like an outmatched cornerback complaining to the ref that the receiver he is covering is too fast for him. Full steam ahead Mr. President.

    Reply
  33. A2 says:
    September 2, 2019 at 4:23 pm

    PRC #NotWinning
    I have a series of posts on the first page of the presidential open thread on this topic. Will not repost here.

    But always like to pile on.

    “Chinese ambassador summoned in Lithuania over ‘deplorable behaviour’ by officials during Vilnius’ show of support for Hong Kong protesters
    Officials ‘crossed the line’ by orchestrating pro-Beijing supporters as they challenged demonstrators, says Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius
    Diplomatic row relates to human chain formed in Baltic state, held in tandem with Hongkongers”

    “https://amp.scmp.com/news/hong-kong/politics/article/3025417/chinese-ambassador-summoned-lithuania-over-deplorable?__twitter_impression=true

    🤣
    👇👇

    劉貽牧師
    @Frfrancisliu
    ·
    6h
    我讀小學的時候，記得有糧票肉票，很多東西都必須憑證供應，沒想到四十年過來，這些東西在大陸又出現了🤬🤬🤬

    (When I was in elementary school, I remember that there were food tickets for meat. Many things had to be provided with vouchers. I didn’t expect them to come over the past 40 years. These things have appeared on the mainland again.)

    Mao era food rationing happening in the PRC. Father Francis Liu tweeted this out

    Reply
  34. A2 says:
    September 2, 2019 at 4:43 pm

    Here is an article about Zhong Shan, an old buddy of Chairman Xi Mao 2.0 from his days in Zhejiang. This is when he was first rolled out in the negotiations.

    As one commentator said, “Zhong Shan’s more visible involvement in the negotiations is one of many signs that China has lost interest in a major deal that addresses the concerns of the United States and other countries about Chinese industrial policy and the lack of market reciprocity,” he said.
    “Those hoping for a deal that stabilises the relationship should give up such illusions. It won’t be coming any time soon.”

    “China’s hawkish new face in US talks Zhong Shan ‘shows Beijing is not close to a trade deal’
    Commerce minister tells People’s Daily ‘US started this economic and trade dispute’ and that ‘we must make the best of the spirit of struggle’
    Beijing is in no hurry to reach a deal, analyst says: ‘It looks like China is waiting to see what happens after the 2020 election’
    https://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy/article/3018734/chinas-commerce-minister-says-us-responsible-trade-war-and

    Reply
    • Robert Smith says:
      September 2, 2019 at 5:02 pm

      The election is so long away. Each week it seems it I even clearer how much damage is being done to China’s economy. It’s a nice front for them but it doesn’t seem sustainable.

      Reply
  35. 335blues says:
    September 2, 2019 at 4:49 pm

    America should move to revoke communist
    china’s most favored status as it is outdated
    by at least a decade.

    Reply
  36. A2 says:
    September 2, 2019 at 4:59 pm

    Also, some background on Li Zhanshu, the guy meeting with the Congress people. Another buddy of Chairman Xi from the ‘good’ old days.

    ‘Li Zhanshu: key aide to China’s Xi Jinping vaults to top of Communist Party
    New Politburo Standing Committee member Li Zhanshu befriended Xi when they ran neighbouring counties in Hebei more than three decades ago’

    https://www.scmp.com/news/china/policies-politics/article/2116576/li-zhanshu-key-aide-chinas-xi-jinping-vaults-top

    Reply
  37. KAR says:
    September 2, 2019 at 5:13 pm

    Hmm. Dunno. This article was published by Reuters. Reuters is owned by the enemy. May not be true that China lodged a complaint with the WTO. Reuters might be misrepresenting an event far more benign, to stir up conflict over Trump’s China policy. Why does CTH, now my favorite website, rely so much on Reuters? I see Reuters as the slickest propaganda of all: a lot of truth with a dash of poison. Frankly, I can’t afford the poison.

    Reply
  38. gary says:
    September 2, 2019 at 5:26 pm

    wonder if the world will file a complaint when these commie murderers take out hong kong.

    Reply

