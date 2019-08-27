Lawfare Expects McCabe Arrest – That Explains Why CNN Hired Him….

The Lawfare group are the external influence agents for corrupt politically motivated lawyers working in government. The group fingerprints show up everywhere including among “beach friends” and legal schemes hatched from the premise of their assembly. Lawfare = use the law as a tool in warfare. [Adult Alinsky disciples.]
The Lawfare group is headed by Comey’s friend Benjamin Wittes; and the group give resistance advice to ideologues inside government as well as outside organizations who are resisting (suing) the Trump administration.
So when Benjamin Wittes announces to his ideological resistance followers:
…”You should thus expect charges against McCabe to be forthcoming any day. And if such charges don’t happen, that doesn’t mean they weren’t planned but, rather, that some extrinsic event has intervened”… (link)
…readers can assume Lawfare leadership has known about McCabe’s risk position for quite some time. Remember, former FBI chief legal counsel James Baker also works for Lawfare.
It is almost guaranteed Andrew McCabe and his lawyer Michael Bromwich are in daily conversations with their network of friends inside Lawfare. This same ideological network has vast affiliates throughout media. The pending indictment of Andrew McCabe would explain why CNN hired him.
Knowing the DOJ was likely to indict McCabe, CNN could help frame a narrative that serves both their interests. That narrative was already in the New York Times article describing the potential for the indictment.
When McCabe is charged the media narrative will be it’s because he took the job with CNN… Trump/Barr weaponizing the DOJ and trying to kill free speech etc. CNN doesn’t have to defend their action in hiring a known liar, they’ll instead frame McCabe as a victim, a fellow traveler to the larger cause of justice – whose indictment is evidence of how far Trump and Barr will go to destroy their enemies etc.
Hey, at least now we know Andrew McCabe is about to be indicted.
Additionally, Wittes goes on to say that something else must be behind the conduct of McCabe if the DOJ is actually going to indict him:
[…] But criminal charges? At least based on what’s in the inspector general’s report, this is very far from a criminal case. Criminal dispositions on false statements matters in internal investigations are exceptionally rare. Absent some gross aggravating factor, I struggle to think of any other examples. Workplace false statements are normally handled through internal disciplinary means, not criminal charges. (link)
Essentially, the Lawfare position is that McCabe was authorized to leak to the media; ergo, the investigation of McCabe leaking to the media was a non-criminal investigation…. ergo, according to Lawfare logic, McCabe lying about non-criminal conduct to the FBI INSD (internal investigators) is not itself criminal. To wit Andrew McCabe is only lying as a common workplace type of lying, not illegal lying in a criminal investigation.
So Wittes says there must be more to the story…
Which then expands the Lawfare mindset to believe the decision to indict must be related to something discovered within the criminal investigation of events in/around the FISA application (intentionally and materially false presentations to the court), etc.
Perhaps…. I guess we’ll soon find out.
However, it is worth remembering how this entire internecine mess was started.
Andrew McCabe lied to INSD about leaking to the media when the INSD was investigating leaks to the media. McCabe’s statements contradicted the statements of his assigned DOJ lawer, Lisa Page; who said McCabe instructed and coordinated the leaks to journalist Devlin Barrett of the Wall Street Journal.
When confronted with two sets of competing stories, Lisa Page -vs- Andrew McCabe, it appears the IG-INSD asked Page if she could prove her side of the story. The need to prove her version of events appears to be the impetus for Page revealing her text messaging. Page’s texts proved her story, and proved McCabe was lying.
However, from that text messaging review (June/July 2017), in addition to texts between Page and McCabe, the investigation turned-up discussions between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok.
And that’s how that whole thing got started…
If he is indicted, every Trump guest on every show on every network must repeat lines from the very esteemed Michael Horowitz report. Over and over and over and over. Repetition has been a key to effective Dem communication to the public ever since Reagan days followed by Clinton days.
Anymore all these supposedly right leaning talking heads appear to me as lubricant as the public is shlonged.
Wow, spoken like a, a, a, Pale rider. Nicely put!
Joe DiGenova’s sources are telling him that the Horowitz investigation has found that all four FISA applications were illegal. If that’s the case, it may be McCabe’s involvement with those that have triggered his possible indictment–not his lying to the FBI. Maybe every Trump guest on every show must repeat lines from the NEXT Horowitz report.
I’ll believe when I see it.
If McCabe isn’t indicted, no one will be. It’s not lack of candor it just “a fuzzy and faulty” memory.
I think CNN hires McCabe because they know the DOJ won’t indict one of their own. It’s basically an in your face response and they are LAUGHING at all of us. The joke is on us.
You break the law you are indicted and go to jail. The elites break the law and they get off.
I agree. CNN hired him for the effect of sensationalism and to mock us. It’s their bread and butter at this point. And he won’t be indicted.
Really at this point can CNN mock anyone.
Still not sure on the indictment front.
Shock and awe is the only way to do this. The timidity of the prosecution, indicting defendants one by one slowly over time, will be yet another mistake. The deep state is built to fight a protracted war of attrition like that. McCabe shouldn’t be indicted unless all the other indictable major players are also indicted simultaneously. This has to be done with at least equal vigor as that with which the hoax was prosecuted. Hopefully greater. But as we’ve already seen, it isn’t being, and it won’t be. At the end of the day, most of the people around PDJT, most of the prosecution team, are still scared of the New York Times. As it has ever been with establishment Republicans.
Incorrect. Unless you are part of a major complex prosecution, you have no idea what is the best approach. I’ve seen federal criminal probes going drip, drip, drip quite successful sending the rats scurrying (and talking) in every direction.
Let it play out with the professionals in charge. They know what they are facing in any prosecution and a complex RICO type case which may be applicable in this seditionist conspiracy.
That assumes McCabe doesn’t flip… like he threatened to. Hard for me to reconcile him flipping with being on CNN – DOJ would probably forbid public comments if he enters into an agreement, no?
If I had to bet, I’d bet he skates. But I hope they have told him he could flip and practically skate now, or take his chances that the investigation doesn’t circle back to him!
LikeLiked by 1 person
IF I had to bet, he will flip in a heart beat, throw everyone remotely related to all this spygate scandal under the bus and sing like a canary. Why: W.I.M.P. (Weak, Impotent, Malignant and Pansy). The real question, was he smart enough to record incriminating evidence against either the Clinton’s or Obama himself. Those are the only “get outta jail cards” that can help. The others: Comey, Strozk, Brennan, etc. are all expendable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pansy? I haven’t heard that one yet………….
That assumes McCabe doesn’t flip… like he threatened to. Hard for me to reconcile him flipping with being on CNN – DOJ would probably forbid public comments if he enters into an agreement, no?
If I had to bet, I’d bet he skates. But I hope they have told him he could flip and practically skate now, or take his chances that the investigation doesn’t circle back to him!
I disagree Mr. Skeptic
Yep it’s being played as if Trump is personally indicting McCabe, Barr is a lackey, etc. This will happen for ANY and ALL who are indicted. Of course, the release of the documents that Sundance has outlined and sunshine is the antidote to it. The antidote, in a sufficient dosage, seems extremely unlikely at this time. Therefore, Lawfare achieves at least a short term victory.
It is only being “played” in the first place because and only because the msm is corrupt to the bone.
Try and imagine what this country would be like without the rotten, in your face, unapologetic corruption of the msm. Actually the corruption of EVERY information platform in this country.
Living with it is foolish. It’s for chumps.
If you have been authorized to leak to the media, which IS forbidden, all you have to do is tell them who authorized it and you are off the hook.
There was no need to lie if it was authorized.
That could lead to a botched robbery, or even suicide.
Maybe. Just maybe this time around that the reason there has been so much waiting until there are indictments is that there is a real painstaking investigation that will nab the unlawful spying and saboteurs of the 2016 election.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t think CNN hiring McCabe is about CNN. I think there’s a larger strategy in play here.
McCabe and his lawfare handlers attempted to litigate Trump-Russia in the media, and now they’ll try to defend the scheme in the same way.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You may be right but they have a very weak hand. All they have, all the ever have is the msm, and that’s a lot. The msm has and will continue to do immense damage to this country.
I think it’s simply a means to provide McCabe an income so he can pay the lawfare group to defend him without going broke
LikeLike
^^THIS^^
Sure, Barr and the DOJ are against the media (they’ll spin). Meanwhile back in the real world, the media are active coup participants. Unbelievable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We’ve know this for years. Why does it seem like a new revelation? I see know need for gnashing of teeth because the media is complicit. I loathe them but I am not afraid of them. Truth is a powerful thing. Hold that in mind.
Apologies for the spelling errors……..
Let’s hope they have been 2 hopping these civil servants, what an awesome weapon to have in your justice arsenal..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oooohhhh!! Mr bandwagon that’s an excellent point. I mean if they could 2 hop Page, Pap and others, why not be able to 2 hop McCabe, Comey et al. Of course they are possibly smart enough … nevermind, they are clearly not smart!
No need for sarcasm…………especially if you are due egg on your face.
Typically, the US Attorney’s Office would wait for the more serious charges like framing the President of the United States for a crime that he never committed, unmasking innocent people and fraud on the FISA Court then piggyback everything and everybody like Strzok, Page, Comey and Samantha Power in one package indictment hanging each of them with the other’s guilt. That’s the way it’s always done not chicken-sh*t piecemeal nonsense like this!
LikeLiked by 2 people
So working at the FBI or CIA is just like any other 9 to 5 job according to the lawfare folks? In that case, what are the lefties so upset about when PDJT does something they don’t like………just workplace stuff afterall. 😜
But what Trump’s cabinet communicates among itself (i.e., Flynn and Pence) is the proper subject of DOJ counter-intelligence activities and public criminal accusations?? Right.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“You should thus expect charges against McCabe… if such charges don’t happen, that doesn’t mean they weren’t planned but, rather, that some extrinsic event has intervened.” Extrinsic? Like, threats, blackmail, bribery, payoff, or some other calculated intervention by the cabal?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I, too, would love to know what specifically they think could happen to spare their boy from facing up to his crimes.
Since Brookings/Lawfare wrote the Mueller Weissmann Report…a year before it was used against President Trump…are they liable as well?
Like the “plant” that Trump has on the inside of The Lawfare Group tips off their next move? Kinda like the insider (FBI guy) who was on the inside of Mueller’s (Weisman’s) S.C. Team for two years.
The only way McCabe talks is he is facing real hard time, not Club Fed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The way I figure, he’s facing 17 years max (3 counts lying, 1 count leaking), which of course will probably be reduced to a tiny fraction of that.
Reduced to time served at CNN.
LikeLike
Now that’s funny!
> When McCabe is charged the media narrative will be it’s because he took the job with CNN
Reason# 516973882 why Barr needs to pick up the pace. Do not give them infinite amounts of time to construct narratives. Drive the agenda.
I personally think the bagpipes was a harbinger. He didn’t have harp music or a poetry reading.
He had Scotland the Brave. I think the Byrne gentleman was spot on.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is it just me or is that guy in the foreground George W. Bush?
LikeLiked by 4 people
I thought the same thing
With Bill O’Reilly there too
LikeLiked by 3 people
LOL.
Also, Huber sitting on the stage
next to the woman in the red dress.
Even patriots can have a little fun
This means McCabe’s lawyers think he will be indicted. Their last minute conferences with prosecutors didn’t pan out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Which may also mean they asked him to sing and he refused to cooperate, preferring instead to try the Trump is bullying me defense.
Wild theories and questions:
1. Perhaps Wittes is saying, “golly, there must be more …..” so that if/when McCabe IS indicted on lying over leaking, Wittes can fan himself in shock, having laid the groundwork to claim that Barr hung an indictment on such a thin reed ….. (of course, any half-thinking person would compare Lawfare’s shrug over McCabe to its hysteria over Flynn and see that it’s all insincere shilling)
2. If it’s true that McCabe will be indicted — the comparison between the McCabe and Comey treatment is interesting fodder for speculation. From the messaging on Comey — bigger indictment coming — one might think McCabe is escaping blame for FISA malfeasance, which actually could be a *good* thing, because if they’re going after McCabe for a lower offense a logical inference is that they’re going higher in the chain on the big stuff.
3. Re CNN: why would they fight for the Comey memos, when they’ve never cared about having evidence in their reporting. Documenting what’s true has never factored into their Russiagate reporting and lacking facts has never stopped them. If anything, the truth is obstacle to narrative construction. Theory: what if CNN’s agenda here is like Diane Feinstein’s, when she desperately and unilaterally released the Fusion GPS transcript so all the co-conspirators could get their stories straight. If those memos were Comey’s own personal insurance file — his kill switch — then perhaps he activated it long ago, has been cooperating (or rather, negotiating), and his fellow conspirators are desperate to know what he’s said, and so enlisted CNN to do the dirty work of finding out. At least that would be a better explanation for DOJ foot-dragging.
4. Timing. Why finally indict McCabe now, if indeed it’s coming? Perhaps Barr is finally catching up to Liu’s handiwork over the past couple years, and fixing what he can. Perhaps other more significant investigations are wrapping up, and it’s time to start rolling out the lesser charges against those who aren’t targeted for more serious crimes. McCabe is particularly loathesome — but he was #2. His greed and vanity and pettiness may have made him a ripe candidate to help with the cover-up — MYE — but it’s not clear he was tied to the deeper web, e.g., U1, and pervasive spying-for-hire. (Or if he was, I’ve lost track ……).
Anyway, if, finally, McCabe is getting indicted, it seems it can only be a good thing, and perhaps finally a concrete indicator that the wheels of justice finally are moving.
Hmm. He was the Andy in Andy’s office that discussed the insurance policy with Strzok and Page and others. He also had discussions of Rosenstain wearing a wire. He isn’t just some guy that got confused what the question was in a chaotic environment. He is in this up to his eyeballs.
Not to mention the strangeness of his wife receiving $700k for her campaign from Clintonian Terry McCaullife in a race where the normal spending is around $50k.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Newhere, your point #3 is interesting… I think you may have hit on something…
Agree, RR, it is quite plausible that seditionists are looking desperately for the lantern in the tower.
I also think the impending indictment will involve a lot more than a “lack of candor”…..
Your post dovetails w/ my thoughts & posts on this. Let me try to summarize your 4 points, formulate them, elaborate on them (I’ll try to keep to a minimum, but no promises), & see if we can shed some light….
1. What is Wittes getting at if, as he claims, he has no dog in the fight?
Lawfare operates at the margins, the borders, the areas where law & media-politics overlap. Here Lawfare is engaged in what Media Researchers call Agenda-Setting. I’d suggest NYT did the Framing, Wittes is doing the Priming & Gatekeeping
2. ” The comparison between the McCabe and Comey treatment is interesting fodder for speculation….”
Agreed. You throw out one tantalizing possibility, if I understand you correctly. Bearing in mind the Horrowitz reports (Comey cut-out, FISA) are most likely finished, you’re wondering if prosecuting McCabe could lead to his cooperation w/ Durham or somehow benefit Durham’s investigations down the line.
3. Might CNN be fighting over the Comey Memos in order to gain access to the information before others in order to use it or disseminate it for their own purposes?
Again that makes sense. Comey Memos seems like something Judicial Watch should be suing over, not CNN, if we go w/ the idea they want the truth or the information made public for altruistic reasons.
5. Why this? Why now?
I think the multiple delays in the IG report, the revelation of a cut-out investigation into Comey, & Patrick Byrne’s dramatic & courageous act last week are proof this thing is way more complicated & unruly behind the scenes than we know. & DoJ internal business on something like this would already be non-public for good reasons. Add to that Byrne & the other whistleblowers he said have come forward & you’ve got reports that have to be rewritten, decisions that have to be re-made, etc
LikeLiked by 1 person
“4. Timing. Why finally indict McCabe now, if indeed it’s coming?…”
If he is indeed indicted, it may portend a Domino Theory we can all live with.
Blaming lawyers for most of the nations ills wouldn’t be scapegoating it would be observation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And the damned truth. Lawyers have decimated our laws by writing in all the job security for themselves in good ole swamp DC
I have mixed feelings about this. I’m not a fan of these “lying to investigators” prosecutions, although I see McCabe’s hypocrisy. He was one of those involved in setting up Flynn and referring him for prosecution.
I’m also concerned that IF this happens, there will be TOO MUCH celebration on our side, We can’t lose sight that, so far as we know, this possible indictment concerns only lying about leaking regarding the Clinton investigation. I’ll be much more interested to see what is done to those — no doubt including McCabe — who conspired to misuse the awesome surveillance and investigative capabilities of the 21st Century State to derail a Presidential candidate, and later to undermine and try to remove a duly elected President.
What of McCabe’s role in burying the damning evidence reportedly found on Weiner’s laptop? If that’s not obstruction of justice, I don’t know what is. It ranks right up there with murdering witnesses (like Epstein).
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
At times like this I wish we were more like Singapore, five years an a dozen strokes with a cane seem appropriate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
McCabe was under 3 investigations PRIOR to the 2016 election. Mostly having to do with actions relating to his wife’s faux-campaign for a State Legislative position. There was a questionably large donation made towards that effort– one that may, or may not have had something to do with subsequent “investigations” of Matters.
Nothing ever came of it– Not surprising. But it does indicate a pattern of shady behavior, & he shouldn’t keep getting away with it. Let’s hope this time, he doesn’t.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Media jobs provide cover for the guilty (McCabe, Brennan, et al). Trumps dog Barr (or whomever) is attacking us because we speak the truth and are innocent. I said this here last night.
Remember the grade school kid who starts trouble on the walk home from school and then gets chased home and then gives the finger from behind Mama’s skirt on the front porch.
LikeLike
Has to be really frustrating, weaving these intricate plots, only to have some annoying blogger blab to the world what they have up their sleeves and what they will try to pull next.
One would have to be an extra special kind of gullible to believe what they say and do, with advance knowledge of what they will say and do.
So, maybe… perhaps… there might be… at some point in the future… an indictment.
*slow clap* for the DOJ. Bravo. At this pace we will have the whole Muh Rusha Hoax perps prosecuted and held accountable sometime around the year 2152.
Of course, in addition to providing cover, CNN can also funnel this crook money for his lawyers.
Sundance, the link above following the Benjamin Wittes quote reads like a boastful resume of how those in the lawfare club avoid accountability. “Look at all the lying, and criminal misconduct we have always gotten away with in the past; it’s not fair that McCabe should be punished when no one else in our elite club ever has been before.”
I’d suggest examining that list, and reopening those where criminal punishment is still possible, especially for those who are part of politically motivated “clubs” advocating that its members abuse their government offices by resisting lawful authority, and thumbing their noses at the rule of law.
When Mueller pilloried General Flynn for an imaginary inconsistency in a statement to the FBI in a surprise interview, and had to threaten his son with criminal indictment and run up bankrupting legal bills for him, this complaint by Wittes absolutely outrageous.
LikeLiked by 1 person
At about 4:45 pm Pacific Time, Channel 2 (KATU) News in Portland, Oregon ran a brief feature pice about the potential for McCabe to be charged.
Once they intro’d the piece, their main reference brought was Judicial Watch, in which the speaker described Judicial Watch’s interest and had a brief verbal exchange with a JW staff member about the situation.
This is the ABC station (I guess). It’s one of the 3 letter ones.
https://katu.com/
I can’t see how to grab the link directly to the video. If you scroll down, you find it on the left side of the screen, at “featured videos”.
“When McCabe is charged the media narrative will be it’s because he took the job with CNN”
A whole lot of people will think that is giving CNN a grandeur well above its station.
Taking a job with CNN will be seen by many as more akin to shoveling s4!t in a pig stye.
Actually, who cares. So your telling me it will be business as usual at the networks? Ok, but I knew that already.
the man took over three quarters of a million dollars directly from Dimms…at a minimum this was a “bribe” but to conceal this from FISA possibly makes this a felony…
LikeLiked by 1 person
What if Wittes is setting himself for the ultimate deal with the President? What if Benny Boy tells Mr. President that he can call off Nadler, Schiff, Cummings, and Waters in exchange for not charging any of the criminal conspirators? I would actually like to be a fly on the wall if he’s dumb enough to make that “deal”. President Trump will destroy him. Completely. Totally. Permanently.
BTW McCabe was Director of FBI! this will be HUGE if true…maybe there was MORE MCCABE IN COMEY MEMOS!
Build the Lawfare Group a fire and it will be warm for the night. Set the Lawfare Group on fire and it will be warm for the rest of its life. All warfare is based on deception. Hey, Lawfare Group, what’s that Barr and Durham are doing behind you??!!
– Sun Tzu’s Great Nephew, Moon Yoo Tzu
The various groups that make up the Conservatives, the Republicans, the Right, and even the Libertarians should be going full force against CNN hiring such a biased and conflicted figure who is currently a proven liar and under investigation. It’s “Fake News” on a silver platter. But conservatives are timid.
Oh come on, why flagellate conservatives. We don’t bother because we don’t bother reasoning with liars that have clear animus to any and all things conservative. Save your scorn for the evil ones.
Do you not see how this hire by CNN continues to illustrate they currently are Ground Zero for TDS as well as sanctuary for seditionist FBI/DOJ/CIA/State Department cast-offs?
This only plays well for President Trump!
Someone let Lawfare know, Resistance is futile!
McCabe is up to his neck in potential legal problems and so is his wife. Now we could see a serious indictment of McCabe on serious charges. Or we can see him indicted on a single charge of untruthfulness, as happened with Wolfe. If the charges are serious, then we can presume that it is being done to put pressure on McCabe or is a serious move to clean house. If it is the latter, a single charge, which McCabe could possibly beat, and if not, which will see little or no jail time, then we can presume that the indictment is actually designed to protect McCabe. It is unknown what is in the next Horowitz report. But, it is a good bet that, as it is out for review within the DOJ, McCabe and his attorneys surely know what it contains.
I’ll believe McCabe charged when i see it. Earlier this week Washington DOJ Prosecutor handling the McCabe investigation refused to charge McCabe and instead deferred any action to AG Barr…since then we’ve heard nothing. Likely another is given a pass.
LikeLike
Has gasbag Barr has finally made a decision? Mr. No criminal intent.
I knew something stunk when the Communist News Network hired that leaking lying slag.
It seems pretty clear that the corrupt American media are getting set for a public battle royal, which I know Trump will win, cause he always has!
Flip the lawfare hypocrites and the horses they rode in on. If lying about non-criminal things was no big deal, then why did they persecute General Flynn? Raid the Flipper’s house at 4am with AR-15s drawn and cameras rolling. Can’t wait to see his perp walk!
I’m sick of the delays. Why don’t we have all the Strzok & Page messages, unredacted? As I recall they claimed they were “too inflammatory”. Really? Let’s see them.
And Rosenstein authorization memos, unredacted. Why are they kept secret?
Barr needs get his act together before this country goes into the abyss.
I didn’t expect this. Maybe we have all been victims of a serious disinformation campaign about the DOJ refusing to prosecute….and what about the decision of Jesse Liu to kick this up to Barr? Think of all the wonderful possibilities of other very serious charges for some TOP corrupt Obama dogs that we know nothing about!!! I don’t want to get my hopes up, but it’s possible!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t think the McCabe hiring by CNN is playing any role here. Wittes is a team Comey guy. I believe McCabe is on another team. There are lots of players and an unknown number of teams in this league and they need to be sorted out.
The motivation for Wittes is essentially to tar McCabe because at some point there will be a reckoning and my guess is team Comey has the ‘winning’ hand.
“I don’t think the McCabe hiring by CNN is playing any role here. Wittes is a team Comey guy. I believe McCabe is on another team.”
To paraphrase the Q Jack Nicholson’s character based on Whitey Bulger asks: When you’re facing a sweeping investigation into your criminal conspiracies,what’s the difference?
If a number of high level people, including McCabe, do not go to jail for a minimum of 10 years over this TREASON…then it does not bode well for the Republic.
The French revolution comes to mind.
So, I wonder who is the capo dei capi? The real boss?
Decades ago, after Capone was imprisoned, the FBI and the media focussed on Frank Nitti. But he was just a prop, not the boss of anything. His purpose was to draw the attention of the public and law enforcement. More recently Fat Tony Salerno was only there to keep attention fron Vincente Gigante, the actual boss.
This corruption preceeded the Obama administration. I noticed it right after Reagan left office.
Somebody suggested a good move would be McCabe goes to CNN. But who gave the nod? Who did the arranging? Soros? Clinton family/foundation? Some unknown entity that employs Brennan and Clapper? Who?
We’re very naïve about the # of communists working in the federal government. Senator McCarthy was right. Check the Venona Transcripts. Where do you think communists want to work? The system doesn’t work, because they don’t want it to work. They want to bring it down.
Why r so many of these players have names that r usually from a New Jersey size nation in the mid east… they seem to have a common origin.
LikeLike
THAT is a loaded caption with which I happen to agree. I think ole Lisa copped a deal long ago. But I have to say, I do like the caption. Very clever.
