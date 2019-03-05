Schiff and Nadler Hiring Lawfare Members for Investigative Staff…

HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff and Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler are hiring members of the anti-Trump “legal resistance movement”, ie Lawfare, to fill their key investigative staff roles.
Chairman Schiff announced his hiring of former SDNY U.S. Attorney Daniel Goldman today [See Here]. The associated network surrounding Goldman is filled with familiar names and ideological alignment. The Schiff hiring of Goldman follows on the heels of Chairman Nadler hiring Obama Administration lawyer Norm Eisen and criminal defense attorney Barry Berke [See Here].
A brutally obvious aspect to this is how all of these Trump-hating characters have interests, multiple tiered conflicts, and are vested in the outcome of the congressional investigation of President Trump. Heck, many of the players being absorbed by the congressional team staff are direct or indirect stakeholders in the investigative outcome. Thus we see a typical Lawfare control pattern.
The appointment of Robert Mueller was primarily a shield against discovery of Obama White House, DOJ and FBI misconduct of historic proportions. Mueller’s team was/is comprised of many active participants in the weaponization of government. The Mueller probe was/is a tool to defend themselves from exposure.
Some have speculated the Mueller probe may be winding down or coming to an end this month. The most reasonable evidence therein seems to be the planned retirement of DAG Rod Rosenstein who would not be leaving the DOJ if his partner, Robert Mueller, was still deep into his investigative process.
However, I would caution anyone who may think a conclusion to Mueller’s probe is equivalent to the end of the investigative duty of those resistance Lawfare allies within his team.
Exactly the opposite is true.
Remember, Robert Mueller didn’t come into this process as an ‘outsider’, and Mueller didn’t select the team. The corrupt team already inside government (FBI Counsel James Baker, DOJ Deputy Andrew Weissmann etc.) knew Mueller and they brought him in to lead the team. Mueller didn’t select the team; the team selected their figurehead – Mueller.
The larger alliance of lawyers, insiders, and corrupt DOJ and FBI officials have metastasized tentacles that reach inside and outside of government. In essence, Mueller’s official and unofficial crew will just move offices and become part of Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler’s staff.
With some additions, the names and intentions stay the same for all of these characters, their location within the larger Lawfare resistance movement is all that changes.
The same career workers, officials and U.S. attorney’s who were within the corrupt Obama DOJ and FBI; some of whom exited to the private sector for a more effective resistance approach; will re-enter into the realm of House investigative staff to continue the same process under a different file name. However, the activity is exactly the same.
Each of the corrupt metastatic worker bees shifts from weaponizing the Intelligence Community, White House, National Security Council, DOJ and FBI into weaponizing House committees. The objectives and agenda remains the same.
In addition to the removal of U.S. President Donald Trump each of the crew also have a responsibility to cover for the higher level external stakeholders: President Obama, Susan Rice, Denis McDonough, Ash Carter, James Clapper, John Brennan, Loretta Lynch, Sally Yates, James Comey, Andrew McCabe, James Baker, Robert Mueller, Rod Rosenstein, Dana Boente and the former facilitating White House officials writ large.
New Yorker – Representative Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, has hired a veteran prosecutor with experience fighting Russian organized crime to lead his investigation of the Trump Administration.
Last month, according to a committee source, Daniel Goldman, who served as an Assistant United States Attorney in the Southern District of New York from 2007 to 2017, joined the committee’s staff as a senior adviser and the director of investigations.
The hiring of Goldman, who will be joined by two other former federal prosecutors on Schiff’s staff, underlines Schiff’s decision to conduct an aggressive investigation of the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia during the 2016 Presidential campaign. In the rough division of labor among the various committees in the House of Representatives, Schiff’s panel is tackling the most provocative and, so far, most elusive subject related to the President: whether so-called collusion occurred between the Trump campaign and Moscow.
In public comments, Schiff has suggested that Trump’s interest as a private citizen in building a tower in Moscow led him to curry favor with Vladimir Putin, the Russian President. American intelligence agencies long ago concluded that the Russian government made significant efforts, through the hacking of e-mails and use of social media, to help elect Trump over Hillary Clinton. The question of whether the Trump campaign facilitated, assisted, or knew about these efforts has been at the heart of the investigation by the special counsel, Robert Mueller—and will also be central to Schiff’s inquiry.
Goldman seems well suited to lead this effort. As deputy chief of the organized-crime section of the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s office, Goldman supervised the prosecution of more than thirty defendants accused of racketeering, gambling, and money laundering. During his decade in the office, Goldman convicted individuals associated with Russian organized crime of securities fraud and health-care fraud, and convicted leading figures in the Genovese crime family of racketeering and murder.
One of Schiff’s previous committee hires drew a critical comment from the President. Last month, Schiff hired Abigail C. Grace, who served as an Asia-policy staffer on the National Security Council during the early part of the Trump Administration. In response, President Trump tweeted that the Democrats were going “nuts” and that Schiff was “stealing people who work at the White House.” In response, Schiff pointed out that congressional committees often employ individuals with experience in the executive branch. (read more)
Notice how the rats abandon their corrupt DOJ ship with Captain AG William Barr at the helm; and now jump into the corrupt House Committee ship for safe passage.
In actuality the corrupt usurpers were running amok inside the Executive Branch for over two years; now they transfer to the Legislative Branch to continue. Setting the stage for a siege of the Executive.
All of this made possible by….
Wait for it…..
Yup, primarily DAG Rod Rosenstein.
FUBAR!
I just spoke with the office of my fairly liberal Congresswoman. Said that I was utterly frustrated with all these never ending “investigations” and that I want Congress to actually deal with pressing issues like taxes, health care, roads, border security, etc….I said that many people who didn’t even support Trump are getting fed up with this silliness and it actually makes him look better and the Democrats look petty! The kid on the phone actually agreed with me and thanked me for calling!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Rod Rosenstein's wife, Lisa Barsoomian, is Deep State's SES lawyer on-call for Clintons, CIA, and FBI https://brassballs.blog/home/rod-rosensteins-wife-lisa-barsoomian-is-justice-department-ses-lawyer-on-call-for-deep-state-multiple-presidents-and-federal-agencies-senior-executive-service
LikeLiked by 5 people
