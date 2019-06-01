Sidney Powell Discusses DOJ in The Lawfare Era: “Guilty Until Proven Innocent”…

Not enough people understand the role of the Lawfare group in the corruption and political weaponization of the DOJ, FBI and larger intelligence community.
What Media Matters is to corrupt left-wing media, the Lawfare group is to the corrupt DOJ and FBI.
All of the headline names around the seditious conspiracy against Donald Trump assemble within the network of the Lawfare group.
Three days after the October 21st, 2016, FISA warrant was obtained, Benjamin Wittes outlined the insurance policy approach.
FBI Director James Comey, FBI Legal Counsel James Baker, Comey memo recepient Daniel Richman, Deputy AG Sally Yates, Comey friend Benjamin Wittes, FBI lead agent Peter Strzok, FBI counsel Lisa Page, Mueller lead Andrew Weissmann and the Mueller team of lawyers, all of them -and more- are connected to the Lawfare group; and this network provides the sounding board for all of the weaponized approaches, including the various new legal theories as outlined within the Weissmann-Mueller Report.
The Lawfare continuum is very simple. The corrupt 2015 Clinton exoneration; which became the corrupt 2016 DOJ/FBI Trump investigation; which became the corrupt 2017 DOJ/FBI Mueller probe; is currently the 2019 “impeachment” plan. Weissmann and Mueller delivering their report evolved the plan from corrupt legal theory into corrupt political targeting. Every phase within the continuum holds the same goal.
The current “impeachment strategy” is planned-out within the Lawfare group.
After the 2018 mid-terms, and in preparation for the “impeachment” strategy, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler hired Lawfare Group members to become committee staff. Chairman Schiff hired former SDNY U.S. Attorney Daniel Goldman (link), and Chairman Nadler hired Obama Administration lawyer Norm Eisen and criminal defense attorney Barry Berke (link), all are within the Lawfare network.
Remember, Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller didn’t come into this process as an ‘outsider’, and Mueller didn’t select his team. The corrupt Lawfare team inside government (FBI Counsel James Baker, DOJ Deputy Andrew Weissmann, FBI Deputy McCabe etc.) already knew Mueller. The team had established personal and professional connections to Mueller, and they brought him in to lead the team.
When you realize that Robert Mueller didn’t select the team; rather the preexisting team selected their figurehead, Robert Mueller; then results make sense. Robert Mueller can never be allowed to testify to congress because if questioned he actually has very little understanding of what took place.
A disconcerting aspect to the Lawfare dynamic is how current U.S. Attorney General William Barr has knowledge of this. Barr knows and understands how the Lawfare network operates. Barr is from this professional neighborhood. Like Mueller, Barr also knows these people.
“As a matter of law. In other words, we didn’t agree with the legal analysis- a lot of the legal analysis in the report. It did not reflect the views of the department. It was the views of a particular lawyer or lawyers“…
Under Eric Holder, Sally Yates, Loretta Lynch, Tom Perez, Robert Mueller, James Comey and Andrew McCabe, the focus of the DOJ and FBI became prismatic toward politics and tribalism. All of the hired senior lawyers and officials had to be aligned with the political intents of the offices.
[CIA Director John Brennan brought the same political goals to an intelligence apparatus that held a preexisting disposition of alignment, see Mike Morell: “I ran the CIA now I’m endorsing Hillary Clinton”.]
Their agencies were used against their ideological enemies in large operations like Fast-n-Furious, IRS targeting, Gibson Guitar etc. And also smaller operations: Henry Louis Gates, George Zimmerman, Darren Wilson, Ferguson, Baltimore etc. All of these activist Lawfare examples were pushed and promoted by an allied media.
Many of the ‘weaponized’ approaches use radical legal theory (ex. disparate impact), and that ties into the purposes and methods of the Lawfare Group. The intent of Lawfare is described in the name: to use Law as a tool in Warfare. The ideology that binds the group is the ideological outlook and purpose: using the legal system to target political opposition.
The Lawfare group ensures you have the right to remain guilty until they verify your politics and determine your alignment with the tribe. If accepted, your disposition shifts to innocent and you receive a pass to avoid any legal jeopardy…
When special counsel Robert Mueller formally closed the Russia investigation on May 29th, he opened the door to wide-ranging speculation as to the intent behind his statement. In the eyes of Former Texas Prosecutor Sidney Powell, Mueller’s words stood the rule of law and the presumption of innocence on their heads.
Lawfare group: a bunch of creepy porn lawyers type people with the official power of government to abuse. They need to go to jail like creepy porn lawyer is going to jail. JMHO
Absolutely! They are activist/terrorist thugs in suits.
Friends
Beach friends
Excellent interview. Spread it far and wide. Sidney Powell is a national treasure.
Barr has to go after Mueller.
Barr has to expose Mueller’s “role” or lack thereof.
Mueller is just the doddering old fool that agreed to be part of this “investigation” scheme. It’s unclear at this point whether or not he actually MADE any executive — let alone legal — decisions. Which is why he insists on “not talking”… because he LITERALLY has no answers. Barr needs to go after the 3 or 4 ring leaders on Team Mueller. Or however many there were.
Agreed !
I would demand Mueller’s medical records if he continues to refuse to testify. His whole report could be thrown out if he lacked mental capacity
…..lacked mental capacity…due to alcoholism ??????likely….
OR Stage 2 of some kind of dementia? I look at Mueller and don’t want to be a gentleman.
I want to rip him to shreds. Our side needs to be more on the attack like Mark Levine.
Either he lied at the presser or had an Senior Moment. Hopefully Mueller will be forced to be a witness. https://www.libertynation.com/is-robert-mueller-on-the-grassy-knoll/
Mueller may not have been a willing leader. He may have been blackmailed into taking the position (how many times did the media pound the “He’s a Republican” mantra for Mueller (and Comey and Rosenstein as well). Actually party is not relevant unless you are referring to the Muskeg Party, of which nearly all Deep Staters hold membership (the KKK wore white sheets, Muskeggers wear bottom scum).
Mueller’s “performance” Thursday gave credence to the idea that he did not author the report which bears his name. His ghostwriter (and the eidolon behind the whole farce known as the Special Counsel) has a history of barely legal or illegal shenanigans but, as Sidney pointed out, is able to hide behind the shield of prosecutor. Roger Stone, Paul Manafort and General Flynn all need to be able to sue Weissmann and the other Special Coup members to recover what they have lost in the Trump Inquisition. The Russians did not receive any where near the treatment that these Americans have.
The pervasive appearances of TOO MANY “blackmail” incidents. Just the “Chicago Way”. After all he is “The One”. Business as usual. Time to cut the head off the snake.
when people use the ‘but, he’s a republican’ spiel I simply say so was John McCain… what’s your point?
shuts them down real fast
Disagree. It wasn’t Weismann giving the presser.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mule patty is a useful idiot. Maybe a compliant useful idiot or just a doddering old fool as you so aptly put it.
Mueller has been doing this his entire adult life.
http://www.redpillsentinel.com/home/deconstructing-robert-mueller-ultimate-disinformation-agent-or-keystone-cop-911-and-able-danger
He is a deepstate fixer.
No, disagree. Mueller is politically ‘broken’ reputationally, and now irrelevant. No collusion, no obstruction. His epitaph rests there.
The people Barr has to go after hard to prevent a repeat—never again—are the small group including Brennan and Clapper on the predicate EC (weaponized IC community) and Comey, Yates and whoever else within DoJ/FBI, who perpetrated the hoax that led to the SC investigation.
Along with Zero and Cankles, but I don’t think that will happen. I will take your list plus a few more mid-levels in orange jump suits though.
They might think they have power, but they are all going to stand before God and pay for their wickedness.
Hebrews 9:27.
All of us are going to do what you stated.
These criminals must be defeated for humanity’s sake.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, all of us stand before God eventually.
I however won’t have to answer for crimes against humanity.
Cannot wait for the guilty to appear before God. Here and now is where the battle MUST be fought and WON. They lose, we win. No exceptions or excuses. All in.
If you ever looked at Alamo-girl dot c o m you’d see that they have been in control a long time.
I don’t mean that to imply that you don’t know.
It’s just disheartening to keep seeing evil always win. On the earth anyway.
Many in the Judiciary, up to and including the Supremes are members.They probably head over to ‘skull&bones’ after their weekly briefing at ‘Lawfare Inc’ .. Stopping only to pick up a 🍕 at the closest comet.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Luciferians never drop the Baal👿
Thank God our group isn’t’woke’, but are the “AWAKENING”..
Lawfare, kinda like a mob hitman, from a legal and political perspective. Noncompliance results in political death and more. The shepherd of the democrat party. Keeps the democrats baaaing the same tune and slingshots any enemies.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“. . .and more.” Surried reputation such that any subsequent dealings with any institution (state agencies, churches, schools, mortgage brokers, medical establishments, etc.) grinds a soul down to the bare bones to the extent of living bare bones just to not have to face the ghoulish delight of those ‘in the know of the background code’ who get off having something to hold you in silent contempt of . . .
Great interview.
Nice find Dman!
“The first thing we do, let’s kill all the lawyers.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Shakespeare.
And still good advice.
Thank you!
these people are classic tyrants. Why don’t they just move to Iran or North Korea where their ideology and tactics would have a real home? Leave us alone.
Because they can’t get away with lawfare in those countries. If they tried this against a duly elected Mullah or Chairman, they would quickly disappear; or be used as practice targets for the newest AA gun.
I would love to see them operate this way against Kim Jung Gun!! And his trials are short and sweet (if you like being shot). The ayatollahs would give you your head in a handbasket. Literally!
Thank you for bringing in Sidney Powell, who has been one of the very few — maybe the only one — to attack this abuse by the judiciary system. We need her to tear out the grief and graft from the those who have made a laughing stock of the law while ruining people, families and entire companies only to get.a notch in their belt. Forget the law.
Aside: Lori Lightfoot has taken over from Rambo Emanuel as major of Chicago and, for the first time since the 50s, the corruption that has been known as “The Chicago Way” is under a microscope. Alderman Ed Burke, who has run the finances for the city since he was in diapers (he took over his father’s seat) as well as Kim Fox, the states’ attorney in the Jussie Smollett case, were the first to get the onion skin peeled away. She asked Burke to resign after a second round of federal charges, and then opened the sealed files on Jussie to the chagrin of Ms. Kim.
Perhaps with other unveilings and turn-around elections across the world that, of course, the media spins through with a lightening stagecraft, citizens are EXPECTING more of their blithering leaders. Tony Blair is really ticked off. Well, too blinking bad.
So Chicago at least has a chance to cease being the septic tank of the US, leaving LA and Frisco to battle for the title. Every swamp drained is a help.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“So Chicago at least has a chance to cease being the septic tank of the US …”
Don’t count on it
Keep these 2 links open in your browser and check them everyday
http://www.cwbchicago.com/
http://secondcitycop.blogspot.com/
They document police being undercut by City prosecutors and higher-ups in law enforcement, many of whom gained their positions because they’re “just us”
… and rampant crime, including robberies and assaults on mass transit, flash-mob wildings and shoplifting sprees, and a running litany of shootings; the wildings are done by “teens” who take mass transit into the city center high-end business district (no sense shoplifting Walmart-quality items, better to thieve what the rich people buy)
… whose perpetrators are released on probation when they ARE caught (rare) and tried, plus a huge movement by the prosecutors’ office to not even bring charges in many cases (see Jussie Smollet)
With a little bit o’ luck, it might turn manageable by the next century.
1. The Burke investigation is federal and pre-dates Lightfoot.
2. Lightfoot is city. Kim Fox is county. Lightfoot has no control over the county. A third party lawsuit forced Fox to release documents.
I think it was the Police Union that forced sunlight on Ms. Fox’s misdeeds
Another excellent summary and insight into what’s going on! Perhaps we can crowd-source how to help expose all of the malfeasances. I’m frankly tired of contacting my representatives and getting no answers at all. It’s as if they’re afraid to answer simple questions, much less work to expose the criminality by DOJ/HRC/FBI/CIA/British Intelligence/etc. I really do appreciate the information collated and analyzed by Sundance, and am hoping a large group of smart people can develop a way to at least help shed light on what’s going on.
My reps are as useless as teats on a bull. I contact Jim Jordan, MARK Meadows, John Ratcliffe, and Matt Gaetz any way possible (snail mail to Congress still works). Most liberals require an address in their district to contact them (and I include the chairman of the Senate “Intelligence” committee as well as the ranking members of the Constitution or the Oversight and Federal Courts subcommittees—maybe tomfoolery or buffoonery should be attached to their titles).
I wonder what the skeletons are in Benjamin Wittes closet?
“The Lawfare group ensures you have the right to remain guilty until they verify your politics and determine your alignment with the tribe. If accepted, your disposition shifts to innocent and you receive a pass to avoid any legal jeopardy…” (Pelosi below another example)
Nancy Pelosi explains ‘wrap-up smear’ tactic (June 22, 2017)
“…. you demonize and then you… it… we call it the wrap-up smear… if you wanna talk politics… you call it the wrap-up smear… you smear somebody with falsehoods and all the rest… and then you merchandise it… and then you write it… and they’ll say see it’s reported in the press that this, this, this and this… so they have that validation that the press reported the smear… and then it’s called the wrap-up smear… now I’m gonna merchandise the press’ report on the smear that we made… and it’s… it’s a tactic… and it’s… it’s self-evident….”
Is it any wonder that until Donald J. Trump NOT
ONE PERSON could FIGHT this WARFARE MACHINE.
NOncy knows all about the wrap-up smear. That is her method of leadership in the House.
That video clip is incredible! PT should use that in his defense!
Is this how you smeared Brett Kavanaugh, Nancy?
Sidney Powell has been fighting this absolute Washington DC prosecutorial corruption and bastardizing of the intent of the law by these Washington DC attorneys and prosecutors for years now. Everyday we get more information on the depth of the elitist Washington DC attorney crowd that holds this nation’s citizens in contempt and scorn. One that comes to mind among MANY others is Jessie Kong Liu, United States Attorney for the District of Columbia. She buried the McCabe referral and the Wolfe prosecution was a complete joke. Compare that with the Navy sailor who was vigorously prosecuted and went to prison for taking some photos aboard a submarine! Sidney’s statement that these attorneys are an entrenched cabal of crooked practitioners, who will bend the law to suit their political agenda, is well documented. Sidney states that this crowd of career bureaucrats know that will be around for years. All they have to do is out last any appointed AG, elected president, or wait for change of leadership in key places. They then come out from under their rocks and continue with their contempt for the rule of law, corruption of the Constitution, and distain for the American people. Every day we are hit with new revelations of ugly corruption. There seems no end to all this incredible double-dealing dishonesty. Are there any good guys left in Washington? How did we get here?
Don’t forget she covered for Imran Awan, quite possibly the source for all the “leaks”. He most assuredly had access to ALL the top Dem email accounts, classified documents and most of their computers. Since Hillary insisted on “controlling” the DNC during her campaign, old Imran was likely a party to everything in Hillary’s basement closet (including all the skeletons and the server).
They can blame Russia all day long (and I am in no way portraying the Russians as being pure as the driven snow, but I put my bet down on the Middle East being the source of the DNC and Hilliary leaks. Covering up for Benghazi May have come back to bite her in the proverbial Muslim buttocks!!
Jessie (DC version) is as innocent as Jesse (Chicago version). Deep State and deep in the Schitt!
One illegality stacked on top of another illegality, on top of another illegality, with a nice thick foundation of illegality.
We will see if Barr truly cares about restoring these institutions before too long. I pray he does.
Great job. The Law schools are just as bad.
AG Barr on Spygate:
“republics have fallen because of Praetorian Guard mentality where gov’t officials get arrogant, they identify national interest with own political preferences and they feel that anyone who has different opinion is an enemy of the state.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pretty good description of the Swampies. Most are lawyers or best buds of lawyers.
that’s a great quote from AG Barr. After listening to him testifying before the Senate I thought this guy would make a fine SCOTUS justice. Measured, deliberate, knowledgable…. hopefully we see Ginsburg retire very soon and POTUS nominates another, quickly. Find a Barr-like figure. The left and MSM will go absolutely apoplectic.
Eliminate Senior Executive Service as one of the ideas to clean up the government.
Like I’ve observed and said before. It’s Lenin’s Cheka all over again. This is not good. The Red Terror https://www.globalsecurity.org/intell/world/russia/red-terror.htm
I cant stand the guy that does the interview. Oh brother.
It is with 100% certainty that when Trump is done in 2024 and/or IF he loses in 2020, that things go back to exactly the way they were, CORRUPT, but x2. This country is done. The people are done. We have tyranny.
Unless and until there are REAL consequences.
Can they be prosecuted under RICO? It IS an anti-American group conspiring against our patriotic President and against his cabinet, interfering non-stop with the smooth running of this Administration.
HUBER Status report:
He hasn’t done anything on fisa, so that’s why i asked durham to take a look a the FISA stuff.
What he has been working on – is to do with Hillary Clinton(that’s winding down.)
Hopefully we’ll see something soon.
