Kangaroo Court – Christine Ford’s Attorney Agrees to Testimony(?) – Michael Bromwich Joins Ford Legal Team…

The professional political-left have turned the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh into an absolute kangaroo court. The latest reports are that Ms. Christine Blasey-Ford has agreed to a senate hearing next week, well, maybe.
A letter from Team Ford (outlined below) carried multiple caveats and vague terms for appearance that cast doubts on the seriousness of the accuser to appear.
Additionally, and with another level of bizarre overlay, Michael Bromwich is now joining Debra Katz to represent Ms. Ford.
Michael Bromwich was/is the legal counsel of fired FBI Director Andrew McCabe; and Bromwich’s appearance within the current scheme only serves to underline the political nature of the current resistance maneuvering to block a Brett Kavanaugh confirmation. Bromwich is directly connected to the usurping Lawfare group leading the DC resistance. At this point, the fiasco is an embarrassment upon the Senate; then again, that’s likely part of the strategy.
Perhaps strongly plausible – Team Ford is paying off the legal debts of McCabe hence the hiring and representation of Bromwich as part of a reciprocity deal. According to CNN insider Laura Jarrett, Bromwich has to resign from his law firm to join Team Ford.
RIP america. You tried your last gasp with electing Trump. But it’s over. The swamp is alive and strong. And as long as the politicians we have in Congress/Senate – yes spineless coward erepublicans and any democrat – it really doesn’t matter.
President Trump – you’re NOT draining the swamp. There is not one company you have bought over your business career – you didn’t get rid of the execs of the old company. Yet as president – you’re not firing all the “execs” of the swamp. And when you do? You fill the position with another career swamp rat.
RIP – we’re done.
LikeLike
Your post is pathetic.
LikeLiked by 7 people
We will never give up.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LOL! That’s a knee-slapper, buddy! Hahahahaha!
LikeLiked by 2 people
With Bromwich, Dems continue to use Ford as leverage on SPYGATE.
LikeLike
And RINOs let them.
LikeLike
How much of this could also be a direct result of the FISA redact/unredact?
Grassley is as old as Feinstein, neither are going anywhere so why bother. The Dims are, for sure, going to drag this out until the election and that blue wave of nausea hits.
All I know is I’m sick to death of the threats made by the Democrats at every little breeze that upsets their rotten apple cart. Impeach, impeach, impeach is the only word in their vocabulary.
LikeLiked by 2 people
IF my wife or sister were in this situation, there isn’t a chance in hell that she would be given any of the requests that this woman has bombed on to the congressional committee.
If she wants her case heard, it should be in open forum and under oath.
LikeLike
Spouse Me said that he’ll be confirmed; he has an excellent pedigree. This is just a show and that I should relax.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Thank Mr. Me Husband for that desperately needed dose of optimism.
😊
LikeLike
IMO, Trump is better off waiting until after the midterm election in regard to Rosenstein and Kavanaugh. No sense getting involved in something diverting from the election campaign. This is galvanizing Trump’s base and creating an even greater resolve among Republicans. Republicans will win both the House and Senate making it easier for Trump’s agenda and Trump’s Supreme Court pick after the Republican midterm election win.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I believe there is an important Immigration case to be heard by SCOTUS. That is why they need Kavanaugh to be seated or it will be a 4-4 vote and then it goes to the lower court’s decision.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The first ‘important’ (and it related to illegal alien detaineders) is set for argument Oct 10. There is a time window. Also recal that any important 4-4 case can be scheduled for reargument before a decision, or an equivalent case can be brought up later. Most recent Gorsuch example was Janus. The previous same public union mandatory dues issue locked 4-4. Took just under a year to a binding SCOTUS decision resolving the question.
The wheels of justice grind slowly, but fine.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Interesting take. I think the prevailing counter-opinion is that by dragging this out it can galvanize Democrats because a delayed vote would mean they could “stop” the nomination if they win the midterms. One question remains though, how many “Democrats” are actually left? Independents who voted for Trump are not going to vote to prevent his SCOTUS appointments, and Independents are a large part of why the Democrats lost in 2016.
Regardless, all I can say is we’ve got to get out the vote! 🙂
LikeLiked by 7 people
I have yet to meet anyone who voted for Trump would not vote for Trump again. I have talked to plenty who voted for Hillary who would not vote for her again. There are a ton of Democrat “#Walk Away”. About all which is left with Democrats are “useful idiots” and the Globalist Marxists who control them.
Trump just stick to the campaign and not let the Left-wing get him embroiled in a needless distraction at this point is the best strategy until after midterms.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Same here! Every Trump supporter I know supports him more now than they did in 2016! 🙂
LikeLike
Cold Anger is growing stronger and stronger!
LikeLike
Is she insisting on wearing sunglasses when she testifies?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Two paper bags suits me fine.
🤢
LikeLiked by 3 people
Do not believe for a minute the whitewash this woman is getting in the press.She was a big time party girl from high school until well into her 30’s. She took up surfing (almost all are scummy to the nth power), she worked as a barmaid in a hot pickup place in Dewey Beach Delaware, a major party town. she did the beach scene in L.A. and in Santa Cruz (major drug/party town). We are getting dis-informed by the mainstream media about Ms. Ford, and they are using the #MeToo cudgel/veil to keep anyone from investigating her or asking any questions about her. Also, she and her husband own homes worth millions of dollars in Palo Alto and Santa Cruz, she is not some poor, simple and dedicated academic whose life was ruined by an increasingly embellished “assault’ at a time, date and place that she can’t recall.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I agree with every word that you wrote Jogregge however since she’s had almost every scintilla of her past and recent eras scrubbed she can’t be countered on anything that might appear to be partisan.
Her image is nothing. No bio to glean from. No past other than some high school junk. This is a professional hit job and since bringing in Bromwel ,this is not going away. It’s taking on new life, imho
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nothing can be fully scrubbed from the web. Literally. Dig harder rather than posting dispair.
LikeLiked by 1 person
…”can’t stop the signal, Mal” …
LikeLike
It can if the social media companies help
LikeLike
Kind of like our former Chi-Town Pole Smoker in Chief, huh? Is she also a red diaper baby, who was brought up on the, uh, “knee” of Uncle Frank?
LikeLike
Wapo is sitting on information about her and a famous pro golfer. She told the reporter to contact him. Apparently she thought he would speak well of her. The opposite occurred.
LikeLike
This might freak ya’ll out. Someone that might be worth paying attention too? Mika Brzezinski. Yep THAT Mika. She is 1985 graduate of Madeira, one of those private all girl schools surrounding DC. Madeira still has sport matches with Holton-Arms. These private (boy/girl) schools make up a nice little elite group.
Kavanaugh graduated in 1983.
Christine Blasey graduated in 1984.
Gorsuch graduated in 1985.
Brzezinski graduared in 1985.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Didn’t I read Morning Joe was speaking in terms, that Kavanaugh would be confirmed -the other day?
LikeLike
This whole affair is beyond satire!!!!
Let’s assume that the nominee at age 16/17 played “Pile On!” at a party while inebriated!!!
WHO CARES 35 YEARS LATER??? People usually grow up, mature, and are not the morons they might have been at 12 or 22 or even 32!
The ONLY question should be: has your ADULT life been one of probity, courage, and sense?
That our opponents are SUCCESSFULLY forcing their STUPID agenda onto a Senate Supreme Court nomination process only shows how far the Republicans have fallen!
“She has to be heard!” “She has to be taken seriously!” “She has to be believed!”
NO! NO! NO!!! NO, she does NOT need to heard, taken seriously, or believed, because the charge is 35 years old, and because it is obvious what her agenda is and has been!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Should we also invoke a famous phrase from Shrillary Clinton: “WHAT DIFFERENCE AT THIS POINT DOES IT MAKE?”
LikeLiked by 8 people
Well put!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Dianne is the one who kept Chrissy from being heard. She sat on it, keeping it secret for 3 months. DiFi should be made to resign in shame for misusing her Girl Power to subvert the Senate Committee.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Scared Chrissy went to a lot of effort to “be heard”. DiFi sat on at the same time Ford was already contacting the favorite propaganda arm of corrupt Dems~~~~~~~~~
She contacted The Post through a tip line in early July, when it had become clear that Kavanaugh was on the shortlist of possible nominees to replace retiring justice Anthony M. Kennedy but before Trump announced his name publicly. A registered Democrat who has made small contributions to political organizations, she contacted her congresswoman, Democrat Anna G. Eshoo, around the same time. In late July, she sent a letter via Eshoo’s office to Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, the ranking Democrat on the Judiciary Committee.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/investigations/california-professor-writer-of-confidential-brett-kavanaugh-letter-speaks-out-about-her-allegation-of-sexual-assault/2018/09/16/46982194-b846-11e8-94eb-3bd52dfe917b_story.html?utm_term=.9de9189e8056
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly. It was shopped with everyone but the Committee Chair, har har! Dems refused to investigate knowing it had zero merit. Not to mention it was from an agreed upon anonymous source. Dianne is keeping her head down knowing full well she could have investigated in time. That’s why she waited til 11th hour … she didn’t count on this defective witness ever seeing the light of day.
So why did Diane do this desperate hijinx? Just a guess here, but she probably buckled under pressure to her Senate election opponent DeLeon. Her own Party Cental Committee chose him (super leftie) over her in a nasty fight. He may have threatened to bring this forward if she didn’t.
LikeLike
In the long run, it doesn’t matter if they derail Kavanaugh’s nomination now due to Flake, Collins, or Murkowski flaking out.
After the 2018 election and we have more Republican Senators, President Trump will ram Kavanaugh down the Dems throat and there’s nothing they can do, even if the Dems take the House.
Then, Ginsberg’s replacement will be on deck and sail through.
Relax, Trump has got this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
As of 5 pm CST, there has been no agreement to terms regarding Ford’s appearance with the Senate. Her lawyer team AGAIN wanted to RE-negotiate the Grassley terms getting the Senator to acquiesce to Thursday instead of Wednesday. Remember Wednesday is already a compromise from Monday. This is not a done deal—just because she says she wants to testify means nothing if they don’t meet Grassley’s terms—which they haven’t agreed to!!! We could still have a Monday confirmation vote if this isn’t resolved.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What is so disturbing about this fabricated crisis is that some woman who has mental issues can garner such incredible nation wide attention to derail a government process so critical to our nation. And the discussion is so sophomoric. Just like high school. It’s our country and we are bombarded by stuff in teenage diaries. Our country is at the brink of destruction and we are here? REALLY?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Where is Condoleeza Rice? She has to be fuming (like the rest of us).
It would be nice if George W. Bush would tap Collins, Murkowski and Flake on their shoulders and suggest they “get with it” and “get on board” with the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh – it would be a splendid gesture if he did so.
LikeLike
For sure, CDuran! If this actually happened (which I believe she is lying), a teenage boy tries to cop a feel and gets rebuffed! Really!!! The left is making this out to be rape. Did I ever try to cop a feel in HS? Damn right, but not forcible rape. Did girls want a boy to explore her within reason. Damn right. That’s part of human nature and being that age! Was there a crime? Absolutely not! Bulls**t!!!
LikeLike
Never forget His story. His!
There are at least 2 wills of God:
1). Will Of Decree
2). Will Of Command
He commands that we do our utmost, and yet is Sovereign. He commands each of us to do our parts yet decreee whatever He ultimately desires.
Pray. Worship. Vote. Convince others to vote.
GOD……..is in control. Oh God! Help!
LikeLiked by 2 people
If Flake votes “present” for the committee vote on Kavanaugh, then it seems he may be trying to set up his own “Thumbs down” moment in the full Senate so he can go out like McCain. Cannot trust him at all, so better know that Murkowski and Collins (and Corker, and Sasse) are on board before this goes to the full Senate.
I believe that a tied vote in committee (10-10-1) would advance the nomination to the full Senate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Referencing this tweet:
LikeLiked by 2 people
Flake’s Post Senate aspirations…..not dog catcher. No- look out MSNBC with his friend Brennen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What was he doing with all that time in Africa?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cannot wait until he’s gone
LikeLiked by 2 people
committee only gives a recommendation. you don’t need a win or even a tie…just a “proceed to the full Senate” for a vote.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good point, Ben. You’re right. But Flake still gets to “punt” his vote and can set up his McCain moment if he wants.
Shame he’s still here. Ditto with Corker. It will be much better when they are gone.
LikeLike
Even if she loses in committee, they can still advance it to the full Senate – as they did with Justice Thomas.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re right, Corvette. Just as Ben is. But Flake still gets to play “cute” if he likes and can delay his final “thumbs down” until later, for dramatic effect.
LikeLike
He must be a semi-crat.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He’s awful, Howie
LikeLike
The nominee can advance to the Senate floor regardless of the committee vote! They just have to vote. Senate rules do not demand a positive vote at committee. It could be 9-11-1, and they can still forward the nominee to the full Senate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They can skip the committee and throw it straight to the full Senate if they want. McConnell must have a reason for sticking with Grassley.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
If Ms. Ford weren’t such a basket case she would be in DC already making her case. But she is and she’s not. Perhaps Senator Grassley has realized that it is time to stop talking and start doing. All this delay and blah-blah is giving the vagina-hats time and inspiration to show up en masse at the Capitol and spread their misery over DC and every one of us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly! Too much time to assemble the crazies and troll for other pathetic, over privileged private school girls who believe they could have had a similar experience and must also be heard. No more! Confirm already!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Democrats are counting on Trump to fire Rosenstein and for Trump to make a big deal out of Kavanaugh now. The Democrats want nothing more than Trump become embroiled in something other than Rally’s for Republican candidates.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump needs to make a big deal out of Kavanaugh. A retreat here would be devastating for him and his movement. If he loses this one then this will happen again and again. The new Trump MAGA movement absolutely hates the rollover and quit routine that so many Republicans have been fond of over the last 30 years.
LikeLike
On Thursday at the rally PDJT said unequivocally that we need to support Kavanaugh. Huge cheer from the crowd.
LikeLike
Judge Robert Bork was prevented from being confirmed to the Supreme Court which led to Clarence Thomas almost being lynched by the left too. Which led to John Roberts being confirmed and ultimately approving Obamacare. I think there is a pattern here.
LikeLike
I think they need to bring up the Roy Moore tearbook forgery to ahow that ecen tearful charges can not only be he said / she said matters but fabrications from women.
LikeLike
I haven’t seen this scenario posted. After she drives cross-country, getting a flat tire, having an accident, food poisoning, etc., stalling and postponing the date, she then presses charges against Kavanaugh in Maryland. Her lawyers then say she can’t testify in the Senate because of an ongoing criminal investigation, and you don’t want to confirm a judge involved in a criminal investigation. Checkmate?
LikeLike
If Grassley wasn’t a feeble old man and a coward he’d have her scrubbed social media sites recovered.
LikeLike
Could it be that Grassley is also part of the problem and not the solution? Is he ‘dragging the chain’ deliberately? Why he simply hasn’t told her & her lawyers to be present at a specific time and place to present testimony and be cross examined, under oath, is beyond me.
Piss-ant people playing games, from what I can see from down under.
How about the malingerers have some juicy details about their past brought to the fore – things that they think are secrets? Or perhaps whispered in their ears? There is nothing that works as well as letting on that you know their ‘secrets’ – and are prepared to let everyone else know.
LikeLike
Senator Grassley, just dump this crap and set up the vote on Monday MORNING, to end this absurdity.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She’s on the road-bet she has a little contrived “accident” in the middle of nowhere.
“I have to have my car towed to bugtussle springs just to get it repaired.” “Please postpone..”
LikeLike
She’s already in Delaware according to Sperry.
LikeLike
Hmmmm
Trump Calls Out Feinstein and Democrats for Obstruction: ‘TAKE THE VOTE!’
https://www.westernjournal.com/trump-calls-feinstein-democrats-obstruction-take-vote/?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=PostTopSharingButtons&utm_content=2018-09-22&utm_campaign=websitesharingbuttons
LikeLike
Grassley will continue to cave to the Ford team demands as he doesn’t want his chairmanship to ‘appear’ intolerant. His has capitulated to every demand since Fienstein pulled her last minute stunt. Flake, the court jester of the committee cannot wait to do the McStain thumbs down. GOP is in full French style retreat.
LikeLike
Not a gop fan but they are screwed in the senate. A one vote margin with at least five rino’s they have to keep sucking up to to pass bills. Then you have this issue so good luck controlling the outcome. November election should firm things up with a stronger majority.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What if it’s a trap.
Just think about it for a second.
What good is a 36 year old high school grope allegation even if it is true, and can be proven with a preponderance of the evidence?
The accused would apologize, and insist he is a changed better person after 36 years, and not loose a single vote.
But what if the allegation was vague enough, and ridiculous enough with an obvious motive of postponement to sell it?
This would set up a perfect situation of perjury in the here and now, that if categorically denied and then proven true. The same situation would then bury the nominee!
LikeLike
Except, it’s not true. Not a thing the Rats have done point to them beeleeeving her.
LikeLike
Ford’s story is becoming increasingly embellished. While hiding every detail about her past life, she is blaming the alleged 36 year old assault on essentially ruining her life. Which is an interesting argument coming from a well employed professor who is married, has two children, and is worth millions of dollars. Also, while it is established that she’s written multiple articles on behalf of the abortion pill, I have read that her husband is or was an executive for the same big pharma company, i.e. the one that manufactures the pill. We are told that she had to move out of her house due to death threats, so I guess that means the multi-millon dollar home in Palo Alto. One wonders, has she moved down to her multi-million dollar beach house in Santa Cruz? Or is she staying at the Ritz Carleton? Also, Ms. Ford spent her years from high school until well into her 30’s partying hard, not exactly a credible accuser of someone else’s sterling reputation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This still rattles me…With all the physical proof against Ellison, the democrats are still rallying behind him strange
LikeLike
That’s NOT his ex-girlfriend.
She tweeted earlier for people to stop associating her with that image.
LikeLike
not her. don’t post fake photos.
LikeLike
Well, he is going to be confirmed, so start packing honey!!
=====
The woman accusing Judge Brett Kavanaugh of attempting to sexually assault her over 35 years ago reportedly threatened to leave the country if he was confirmed to the Supreme Court.
Christine Blasey Ford began worrying about her “secret” that Kavanaugh allegedly attacked her when they were teenagers after Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement in June, according to her husband, Russell Ford.
https://dailycaller.com/2018/09/22/kavanaugh-accuser-considers-fleeing-us/?utm_campaign=atdailycaller&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter
LikeLike
Karma is a bi-otch. Maybe you Demoncraps and RINOS are celebrating today, but truth, honesty and following what God has planned will always win out. We finally, finally have a VSG in President Donald J Trump. Above and beyond all the great strides he is making in our economy, our border security, jobs and military…he loves God, he loves America, he loves Americans and in the face of every adversity he is striving to restore our nation to one nation under God and one following our constitution. He understands that our government is of the people, for the people, by the people. He celebrates WE, not me. God has this, President Trump, who honors God, has this. Those who choose to deceive, lie and cheat may prosper for a season, but in the end, RIGHT will always win. God bless America, God bless President Trump and those who choose RIGHT in his administration, God bless those who honor God and truth. I pray for those who are so dissilusioned and who follow lies, may their hearts and eyes be opened Lord.
LikeLike
Caveat: Call me old-fashioned.(Full disclosure: I’m 72). However, I was raised to be modest in dress, to mind my manners; I didn’t drink or ‘have sex’ (before I was married — how novel is that!) I didn’t act provocatively and didn’t put myself into situations where there were likely to be — or even ‘might’ be problems with the opposite sex – who, btw, in my day were all gentlemen. At least the guys I dated were. There were some exceptions (we called them sluts) but mostly the girls back in the stone age were like me. SO…IF a girl in those days had the courage to come forward with an accusation of molestation or worse: rape, she could generally be believed. But NOW? When females of every age often dress like streetwalkers (yet heaven forfend somebody should think that of them!) where they go to parties and get so drunk they can’t remember what or where, have sex with whomever (mama got them ‘the pill’ at age 13 ‘just in case’)… come on to guys about as much as guys come onto girls: We are NOW supposed to believe Christine and other “omg he touched metoo!” females are timid little virginal flowers??? GIVE ME A BREAK.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If this is way the Democrats want to do things, fine. Rescind Kavanaugh’s nomination & select an even more conservative justice! Can you imagine the size of the safe-space you would need?That might just push the Dimwitokkkrats completely over the edge enough that the only wave anyone would see come November would be the #walkaway wave.
LikeLike
Bad idea. They want to delay the vote for 2 reasons. First there will be cases he will not be able to hear. Second they are hoping the win in the midterms to block all nominations.
LikeLike
Everything now rests with Senators Grassley and McConnell. Frankly, I’m tired of all the blathering and bloviating. The Dems have WON in the court of public opinion. They SUCCEEDED in delaying the vote. They EXCEEDED their expectations in getting the Republicans to fight each other and also to give Senator Flake to reek is revenge on PDJT.
They’ve won the opening battle. If Grassley and McConnell don’t come through, the Dems will have won the WAR. PDJT may not get another chance to nominate someone that will eventually make it to the court.
LikeLike
Time for:
LikeLike
What is going on with all of the double postings?
LikeLike
Yea, thanks for your interest in appearing for Ms. Ford publicly, but that won’t be necessary. We will be interviewing her in private. So sorry to hear you quit your day job.
Sincerely, Chuck G
LikeLike
Pretty much how I feel about the whole thing.
LikeLike