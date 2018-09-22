Kangaroo Court – Christine Ford’s Attorney Agrees to Testimony(?) – Michael Bromwich Joins Ford Legal Team…

The professional political-left have turned the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh into an absolute kangaroo court. The latest reports are that Ms. Christine Blasey-Ford has agreed to a senate hearing next week, well, maybe.

A letter from Team Ford (outlined below) carried multiple caveats and vague terms for appearance that cast doubts on the seriousness of the accuser to appear.

Additionally, and with another level of bizarre overlay, Michael Bromwich is now joining Debra Katz to represent Ms. Ford.

Michael Bromwich was/is the legal counsel of fired FBI Director Andrew McCabe; and Bromwich’s appearance within the current scheme only serves to underline the political nature of the current resistance maneuvering to block a Brett Kavanaugh confirmation. Bromwich is directly connected to the usurping Lawfare group leading the DC resistance. At this point, the fiasco is an embarrassment upon the Senate; then again, that’s likely part of the strategy.

Perhaps strongly plausible – Team Ford is paying off the legal debts of McCabe hence the hiring and representation of Bromwich as part of a reciprocity deal. According to CNN insider Laura Jarrett, Bromwich has to resign from his law firm to join Team Ford.

