President Trump Announces Tariff Increases on Chinese Products…

President Trump has announced the raising of tariffs on China effective Sept 1st and October 1st, 2019. This is one arrow in a quiver filled with economic consequences:
- The preexisting 25 percent tariff on $250 billion in Chinese goods will increase to 30 percent effective October 1st, 2019.
- The pre-planned 10 percent tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods will increase to 15 percent, effective September 1st, 2019.
This targeted tariff approach is only a small sample of the economic action that is available to President Trump. There are a host of tools and targeted economic weapons available to President Trump that are far more damaging to Beijing.
This announcement also sends a clear message to the members of the G7 as they prepare for their meetings in France.
Additionally, President Trump is setting up a political dynamic that is visible on the horizon. As the trade conflict gets more serious; as President Trump targets more leverage upon the Chinese economy; he is positioning the 2020 Presidential race as a choice between two candidates: Either President Trump, or Chairman Xi Jinping.
Voting for the best outcome for USA and Main Street will mean a vote for President Trump. Voting for the best outcome for China and Wall Street will be a vote for the Democrat candidate.
President Trump is clearly, and smartly establishing this domestic political dynamic within the trade conflict with Beijing.
always framing 45 as the attacker when he is always “A Counter-Puncher”.
You said it ! 😉
SPLODEY HEADS!
Clean up on Aisles 1 through 24, and on the back row also!
He just gave businesses another 20 Billion reasons or so to NOT do business in China.
Don’t know much about Steve Bannon, but he’s got good comments on this Communist China trade workings.
Steve Bannon (August 21, 2019): “”…..people are gonna be absolutely stunned when they see how the elites..of the Western democracies and the United States went along with China and exacerbated a situation when it was quite evident they (China) were at economic war with us.”
My President!
At some point the Chinese are going to be more receptive to the messages of President Trump. They have no choice.
Gordon Chang, who’s slightly too pessimistic for me but regardless understands this stuff as good as anybody, said this morning that politically Xi cannot bow to this pressure politically because it will make him look weak… , so he predicts the end result will be the complete destruction of China as an economic powerhouse. I think his latest book is called “The Coming Downfall of China”.
I get the desire to look strong, but this is like touching a live wire and getting shocked. It does not take long to become reluctant to touch a live wire.
While the temptation to get payback for 50 years of unfair trade tactics by China is strong I trust PDJT to refrain from not leaving Xi room to gracefully make a deal that he can claim to his people as fair. We don’t want to back him into a corner that compels him into military action for either economic or political reasons. But Xi must also realize that we have more arrows in our quiver if he chooses to persevere on his current course. Happily Schumer has backed the President’s policy publicly although the media is doing it’s usual job as a subversive element.
…and the Chinese people will starve. Sad, but so be it-
Remember Baghdad Bob announcing the defeat of the American forces as US tanks were rolling in behind him? I think President Xi will be similarly crowing of his economic victories against the US as his people starve and his govt teeters on insolvency.
This upsets me a lot. There are hundreds of thousands, maybe millions, of disabled orphans in China. Orphans are already stigmatized in China and they’re often medically neglected. If these orphans grow up, they can only dream about one day working in a factory so they can have their own family. Of course, it’s China’s problem and POTUS Trump is still doing the right thing as leader of our country, but there will be no gloating from me. There’s a lot of sadness in this world, most of it created by humanity.
So far, it *does* appear that China is taking the “self-destruct” road. Just judging by Hong Kong alone, they’re doing everything they can to drive all the Big Money OUT of HK.
It seems they haven’t been faced with “saving face” in a loooong time-…..so long in fact, that they’ve forgotten how to do it w/o shooting themselves in the foot.
Downfall of China, huh? Yeah, that works, too.
I’m beginning to think Red China might fall. Xi is not stupid, yet he has moved a big fat zero on this, why? Because he can’t?
If you think about it… he can’t move. The whole point of China is they get by on unfairly manipulating the market.
We can’t even make a deal with them, because you can’t trust anything they say and everybody knows it. They’ve proven it about 5 times in the past year.
So what CAN they do? If we will no longer believe their lies, they have no other choice.
They cannot give the Hong Kong protesters any concessions, because then everybody else wants the same concessions. They can’t give up their forced patriation of foreign tech, because they can’t innovate their own tech.
Communism only ends 1 way. It’s just a matter of how long does it take?
China wants all the perks of Western Civilization and “Free Trade”, contracts, free travel and access to education, but with none of the responsibilities of following the law or honoring human rights.
President Trump is the first to have the guts to stand up, say so, and do something about it. Too bad the used-to-be-called ‘loyal’ opposition is acts more loyal to our country’s opposition and helping China by demoralizing the US and undercutting our economic expansion (like sitting on USMCA, which would be good for all three countries.
Let the stock market fall, it’s temporary, while the shift away from China and its cheating ways is long term.
America is well positioned to become much stronger and China will fall back to its natural lesser position. This is very GOOD for the US!
I just love happy endings.
Ouch.
Epic! We are witness to significant historical events.
I have my protective gear on in advance of the collective “BOOM” from the exploding heads across the media and their Leftwing robots across the country.
25% across the board on everything from communist china.
Easy does it;
Slow roast, as opposed to fast fry.
As PDJT pointed out, China has taken TRILLIONS from us. Lets get as much back, as we can, before we implode their economy back where it belongs.
You don’t ‘wolf down’a fine, medium rare prime rib, the way you might a quarter pounder,…you SAVOR it, enjoying the experience, and extracting the maximum nutritional benefit.
Do you think there are any left, who still the the goal here, is to actually ‘get’a trade deal, with CCP controlled China?
Go Trump Go!
Someone explain to me, why anybody that can do math thinks it’s alright to run a huge trade deficit? Our money goes out of the country, and now Chinese people have it. They spend it on whatever they want but they ain’t spending it on Main Street America.
Alternately, if we produce the stuff HERE, then the companies that sell it send the money to the factories that make it… here. The money stays in the United States, and is respent HERE. Which means it’s taxed again. It’s taxed when it’s spent as Sales tax and then it’s taxed when it’s earned at the same time as income tax. Then it happens again and again, taxed over and over again and churned through the economy over and over.
How can anybody who does math, think that it’s beneficial to send it out of the country, kiss it goodbye, as opposed to spreading it around our own country instead?
It seems obvious to me.
We don’t pay the politicians as much as China, the Cartels, or the COC. Of course our ‘leaders’ are going to vote for theirs (not our) best interest.
The choice in 2020 is clear: Freedom or Socialism / Communism.
We have to vote like our lives depend on it because they do.
The math works out alright for Wall Street Globalists, and alright for all the corrupt Ds and Rs they pay off, because they are all getting a cut of all those Billions China has stolen from real Americans. Good for Wall Street/Globalist/DC traitors, bad for real Americans.
Skimmers versus the Producers
You would be surprised at the lengths that the Trump haters will go to convince themselves and others that a trade deficit is good. Forbes has numerous articles that have caused their credibility to go negative in my book.
It seems to me that the economy is propped up by this cyclical re spending, and re taxing, of the money here locally. If you spend it out of the country some of it comes back (Chinese wealthy folks buying condos, etc.) but much of it is spent elsewhere.
It seems to me that once the money is gone and no longer churning through our local economy, we lose a little steam. The cumulative effect of all that churning and retaxing dissapearing adds up after awhile and we end up with an economy like Obama’s.
Well, the money can always come back as the chimes but up companies and resources. Again, President Trump gets its as he has increased scrutiny of attempted Chinese acquisitions.
It’s a different type of game when you know up front that China, it’s companies and it’s citizens do not see any need to follow rules or law. Quite the contrary, many, if not most, of Chinese enterprises, acquisitions, partnerships, or research collaboration or education is specifically aimed at unlawful purposes like stealing intellectual property rights and research.
You KNOW they can’t be trusted before you begin so why would anyone be surprised when then are caught cheating.
Better to do business with honorable people who won’t sell you poisoned products. There are direct repercussions, even to lowly consumers.
Thank you President Trump!
Oh, spell check
China can buy…
Lately they’re trying to get everyone to focus on how American farmers are being detrimentally affected. Because we should focus on the $9.3B in very-low-profit-margin US ag exports to China (2018) instead of the $558B in imports FROM China. They think we’re stupid. Problem for the Trump-haters and their media lackeys is that US farmers know they’re being used in this way and the Federal government can very easily and cheaply make them whole (and then some) for any losses they’re suffering due to actions being taken by China. https://ustr.gov/countries-regions/china-mongolia-taiwan/peoples-republic-china
Yup. And who are the farmers going to vote for, if we’re being realistic? If we’re talking politics, are the farmers really going to vote Democrat? It’s not even Democrat anymore, it’s Communist. Are the farmers going to vote Communist?
I don’t think the farmers are going to vote Communist.
Abraham Lincoln once made a similar argument concerning a ton of steel rails, England, and twenty-five dollars. You stand in good company.
Raising an already enormous tranche of tariffs that have not yet even come into effect – I love it!
Now for the icing on the cake. Yes we like icing, especially when Xi is paying for it. Hereeee KimKimKim come to papa POTUS. Waddle right into his arms. He will protect you from the evil Chins.
Remember when Russia was invited to take over Crimea by 90% vote? Dimms demanded sanctions/war…
What will happen if China INVADES Taiwan??
They will starve and freeze, alone and afoot in the dark.
1,000% tariffs and pain like they never knew.
If the Dimms embrace China I think that has serious political consequences for the Dimms. It’s one thing to say socialism works o.k. in Sweden or whatever the hell they claim, but straight up embracing communist China when we can exhibit so much of their barbarisms I don’t think any American who’s actually paying attention will tolerate.
At some point though, the Dimms may reach a situation where they’re more concerned about political donations from the far left, than they are about actual electability.
The DNC is openly soliciting for donations in the Narco State of Mexico. I think they’ve already crossed that Rubicon.
They won’t. Taiwan is not exactly defenseless, an invasion attempt would be extremely costly to China, and not a small consideration is inviting the participation of allies including the US. Furthermore such a move by China will result in worldwide denunciation and punitive action in various forms further weakening China. It’s highly unlikely they’d risk it at this point or in the foreseeable future.
Imagine every debt-trapped One-Master-One-Noose country rising as one to evict their new overlords as China is 100% isolated economically, as their South China Sea islands mysteriously sink, their investments in nations and corporations are irrevokably seized, and the US military gets busy.
Unimaginable pain, the end of Xi and the CCP.
They WON’T.
Next question?
that vote was a sham (I am currently in Ukraine)
I just LOVE the fact that President Trump has ripped the mask from the Democrats, RINO’s, and the Uniparty! Maybe now that people can see the truth they will stop voting for these people (dems/reps/uniparty) and we can start to restore America.
It’s not a done deal though, we all have to work to turn out the biggest monster vote the USA has ever seen – to overcome the massive voter fraud the democrats and deep state hacks have planned. Pray for America.
president please keep stand for America,
The Chosen One……..chose by We The People.
Our chosen one fights.
Love this from Sundance:
“Additionally, President Trump is setting up a political dynamic that is visible on the horizon. As the trade conflict gets more serious; as President Trump targets more leverage upon the Chinese economy; he is positioning the 2020 Presidential race as a choice between two candidates: Either President Trump, or Chairman Xi Jinping.”
Yes. 2020 will be simple — Team USA or Team China, Team USA or Team Hate USA (Squad).
Very simplistic, easy-to-understand dynamic for the voter. You’re either a patriot or you’re not. And everyone wants to be a patriot.
I’m most impressed at the swift nature of President Trump’s counter attacks (and they’re all mostly counter-attacks).
So today’s timeline:
china signals early this morning they will install counter tariffs again.
Powell gives a lackluster speech, says the trade situation with China is troublesome and the fed will monitor that and act accordingly if it gets worse… but declines to say the Fed will drop rates, as President Trump wants.
President immediately goes ballistic on twitter, amplifying the Chinese situation…. and effectively calling Powell’s bluff to supposedly intervene if conditions worsen (which they just did via tweet). Powell said he’ll intervene if it gets worse, Trump just made it much worse (in Powell’s estimation)
Immediately nobody’s talking about Powell, and everybody’s talking about Trump again. He’s brilliant.
Chinese hit us with a new $7.5 Billion tariff, Trump hist back with $27.5 Billion more – I love his math
How do you cry “Uncle” in Chinese?
they don’t… they go down with the ship, to the chagrin of 1.4 billion sailors on board.
Like Reagan, Trump is a Populist and Nationalist.
Reagan A New Breed Of Populist [March 27, 1980]
The mood of the country is one of reform, of distrust of the old system that has brought turmoil, unease, inflation. We seem to want change for change’s sake. The old formula of a free lunch for everyone is bankrupt.
Reagan likely will be the catalyst for change.
Not many political pundits have yet grasped the fundamental reason why the former union leader-actor-governor might move forward as the exponent of this new mood.
The significant fact of Reagan’s candidacy is that he operates from center ground. He is not – repeat, not – a “conservative” as the east coast columnists like to declare – as if that label was some kind of epithet.
Reagan is a new breed of populist. Sooner or later the worn out politicos who have dominated the Washington scene for four sorry decades will have to deal with Reagan on that basis.
I’ve seen Reagan in action, before live audiences and on television. He’s better when he is eye-balling it. He speaks to the working man, the truly needy on welfare, the craftsman, the small businessman. It is this majority that elected him governor of California for eight years.
The so called “fat cats” don’t know Reagan. He castigates big business, big labor and big government indiscriminately. Employees, rank-and-file union members and overburdened tax payers are his main source of support.
The commentators move with similar haste to cut down Reagan as a man with no issues. Yet, his issues are plain and appealing to a large number of Americans.
Game on https://youtu.be/5YLxnkEaR2s
Hold fast https://youtu.be/azMA6upM5-Q
The key is industry exodus from China. US has suffered from this type of trade war for decades. China is not the US. The exodus is lightning rapid. Worse, Hong Kong vs China shows the stark and dangerous character of the Communist regime, so there will be not return of what is lost.
But the big weakness is agriculture. Ebola, agriculture diseases in Africa makes China’s move there to be dubious. On their mainland, drought, floods, pests are entering a 400 year cycle where dynasties fail. Bad time for a trade war. Next year will bring it to a head.
Timing.
Also, while a BIG country, a large portion is desert.
Bigger they are, harder they fall. This move by Xi seems,..desperate.
He KNEW what PDJT’s responce would be, so is Xi suicidal? Stubborn and unrealistic (in denial), or just so far out of his league he is lost?
Like a punch drunk boxer, stumbling and flailing, almost want to call on the, referee to stop the fight….I said ALMOST,…LOL
China cannot feed itself in the best of times. Too many mouths, not enough arable land.
I love my President.
^ Liked
I do too, though I never heard of him until 2015.
Guess I cocooned up after Vietnam and Carter.
It’s great to be alive and watch this man fight for us.
The best part of all of this was China has been touting a “Made in China 2025” campaign before the election. They ran into a BUZZSAW about November 2016.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Made_in_China_2025
Coming at you like a freight train rolling!!
TRUMP 2020!!!
Trump should tax the pot of $700 Billion in remittances that are also leaving the US every year, that”s real money, not COGS.
^ Liked
Every American Citizen should have a piece of that action !
Now time for some sober analysis of this latest “escalation” now that I am over the euphoria of the titanium b****s our president has displayed today!
I don’t believe these latest tariffs are meant to be permanent. I still believe we are in the posturing stage of this confrontation. Why? Because China and US still have talks planned for September. Both sides are feeling themselves out ahead of these very crucial talks. I think the objective of Trump’s latest salvo was to make the Chinese withdraw their latest tariffs and to come to the negotiation table in September with the full intent on making a deal rather than to string this process along in hopes of a President Biden or Warren in 2020. Trump is essentially saying to the Chinese that there are going to be real and very painful consequences in the short term for not coming to a deal ahead of 2020.
The Chinese, I think are actually willing to take that hit if they think Trump is not willing to see a major stock market decline. They believe that Trump cares a great deal about the stock market and they understand Trump has staked his reelection on the economy. They believe that these trade actions, while very harmful for China, will result in a US recession at some point. A US recession will imperil Trump’s reelection in their minds.
As Sundance said, Trump is shaping the battleground of the 2020 election around this China confrontation. Trump has always had the amazing ability to elevate any issue to the forefront to his great advantage. Whether it was immigration or the Muslim ban or Crooked Hillary’s emails, Trump has always commanded the issue focus and attention of the entire campaign to ensure that he’s in control of the narrative and is in the most advantageous position. I don’t think China is considering this in their thinking.
Therefore, in September there is a strong chance that China miscalculates and forces Trump’s hand. Again, I do not believe Trump wants to levy these latest tariffs. He wants a deal and one now! China thinks they have leverage solely because Xi is not subject to an election and Trump is subject to one next year. In their mind, holding out and causing a recession for a year, is worth defeating Trump. However, things are not that simple in American politics. When it comes to a legit fight/war, the American people will rally around the flag regardless of the economic consequences, so long as they can see a victory in the end (unlike Vietnam)! China would do well to consider the downside of their calculations and take prudent actions or else their days are numbered.
China’s problems multiplying rapidly! Spent a lot of years in HK, 80’s- late 90’s. Never saw much evidence of Xtianity there in that time. Looks like it’s grown exponentially!
Lots of good HK tweets at PJ Watsons account:
Somebody on Varneys show said this morning that another tool would be to strip Chinese students of their visas. All the power brokers in China send their kids to our top universities. Notes that if Trump does it watch how fast Xi is replaced.
I really think a key dynamic worldwide is trying to ‘wait out’ the President till after the election. And conspire every which way in the universe to not have him serve another term.
Obviously that mindset has been in operation for years. No doubt he was on the swamp radar years or even decades before as a critical public figure.
And when he seriously and publicly questioned the Obama legitimacy it must have put him near the top of their list of enemies.
We know how he has survived the nuclear artillery of hate and crimes thrown his way. Absolutely panicking the deep state/globalist powers. And it seems with the countdown on to the election, the intensity of their efforts will accelerate. Four more years will set the swamp back decades. And hopefully entrench a movement based on Trumpian values and objectives.
That’s why it’s really encouraging to see aggressive, offensive moves unfolding and orchestrated to peak by election time.
The global trade reset maneuver is perhaps the master strategy. It doesn’t enflame the low information leftists the way other hot button issues do. Only the financial and political class have any grasp of the depths and ratification of what is unfolding. And the low information leftists have an innate suspicion about anything to do with high finance and the operatives involved. As long as their everyday world remains relatively status quo I doubt there will be knee recreations.
The media will try and play up whatever they can, but I doubt there will be more than a minor ripple of public anger. And what will be coming will be from primarily from the usual suspects. So called financial and academic experts in the media, COC talking heads, political adversaries, Wall Street and global corporations.
This economic transformative strategy is insanely massive in so many ways. In time, if implemented successfully it will reshape world economies and politics.
Nothing is certain, and all efforts will be made to help and compensate China to survive past the election. Vigilant attention should be paid to what is happening internationally. The enemies will not surrender quietly.
And every possible means of protection and security must be in place 24/7 for the President and his family.
Japan Lines Up to Join Germany in All-Negative Yield Curve Club
August 22, 2019
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-08-23/japan-lines-up-to-join-germany-in-all-negative-yield-curve-club
Japan’s sovereign debt market is in danger of joining Germany with negative bond yields across all maturities.
Yields in the Asian nation are already negative all the way out to debt maturing in 15 years, and buyers from home and abroad have been snapping up longer-tenor Japanese government bonds, adding to the downward pressure.
I literally love our president.
The one big problem we have is that China has a huge military and is armed with state of the art missiles. They may well decide to simply go to war with us.
Due to our corrupt politicians being paid off to not push for the protection of the national grid, the entire country could be put in the dark by a single high altitude nuke being airburst over Kansas, This would be due to the electromagnetic pulse or EMP that the nuke would release.
The EMP would destroy all computers, radio’s and TV’s. All cars would have their computers fried making them useless. Aren’t you proud of our sh!tty politicians?
The Chinese dictatorship couldn’t give a damn about wasting the lives of their people. They are not frightened to go to war. They don’t have to worry about what their people feel or think. there is no Chinese version of Antifa or the greenie hug the trees hippies causing them any trouble.
Add the distinct possibility that China may well get together with Russia to attack us. Don’t laugh, it’s all too real of a possibility. China and Russia are already holding joint military exercises.
I hope that after eight years of the communist Obama dismantling our military that we are prepared for any eventuality. I know that President Trump has poured billions into our defense but how much essential R&D was scrapped under Obama. How far did we fall behind technically? China during the same time frame has become a technical superstate.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-04-26/pentagon-official-us-far-behind-china-russia-
modernizing-nuclear-arsenalhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U2dcjFCvnmU
I suspect this will not last long. Worth a read if you want to know how some tariffs are being evaded.
👇👇👇
‘China-based firms look to obscure tariff loophole to dodge trade war, but US customs is cracking down
An arcane piece of trade law has caught the eye of exporters looking to avoid Donald Trump’s tariffs on goods valued at less than US$800 each
But US customs is looking into manipulation of Section 321, also know as the ‘de minimis’ rule, which can only be used within strict parameters’
https://www.scmp.com/economy/china-economy/article/3024108/china-based-firms-look-obscure-tariff-loophole-dodge-trade
