Brexit Presents Unique Trade Opportunity for U.S. and U.K. Economic Alliance….

First rule in geopolitics, it’s always about the economics. Second rule in geopolitics: refer to rule #1. Understanding this basic truism is the key to understand how President Trump is able to be so effective. There are trillions at stake, and infinite interests.
“Economic security is national security.” ~President Trump
All politics circles back to the underlying economics; whether it is an individual financial self-interest for a specific politician, or whether it is a larger financial interest for a group or even a nation. Everything is always about the money, and that essential truth is why Donald Trump is so uniquely qualified, influential and stunningly effective. Today:
(VIA CBC) The United States would “enthusiastically” support a no-deal Brexit if that is what the British government decided to do, U.S. national security adviser John Bolton told reporters on Monday.
[…] As the United Kingdom prepares to leave the European Union on Oct. 31, its biggest geopolitical shift since the Second World War, many diplomats expect London to become increasingly reliant on the United States.
“If that’s the decision of the British government we will support it enthusiastically, and that’s what I’m trying to convey. We’re with you, we’re with you,” said Bolton, in London for two days of talks with British officials. The U.S. administration is seeking an improved U.S.-British relationship with Prime Minister Boris Johnson after sometimes tense ties between Donald Trump and Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May.
A central message Bolton was making is that the United States will help cushion Britain’s exit from the EU with a free trade agreement that is being negotiated by U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and his British counterpart, Liz Truss. (read more)
Also today from New Jersey:
Notice how President Trump doesn’t rely on John Bolton to deliver his message. President Trump builds inherent checks into the process when others deliver his messages about economic deals, strategies and trade proposals. Classic CEO Executive Trump.
It is not that President Trump doesn’t trust Bolton, but rather Trump understands a difference in political priority exists. Donald Trump isn’t a politician, he’s working through a plan for what he views (we agree) is bigger than any ideological aspects.
The economics of all things is the priority for President Trump…. step into that lane, or bring forth a policy directive that crosses into that economic lane, and you step into an administration agenda item completely controlled and directed by Donald Trump.
Every policy engagement from the big to the small goes through the prism of economics first and last. Essentially this is the foundation of the Trump doctrine. Brexit, Huawei, Iran, the larger EU etc. all cross paths with President Trump’s primary focus, U.S. economic wealth, influence and security.
Donald Trump isn’t leaving anything to chance or misinterpretation…. He’s full bore economic Obsessive Compulsive! …And unapologetic about it.
President Trump has single-handily, and purposefully, stalled the global economy and is forcing massive amounts of wealth back into the United States. In essence Titan Trump is engaged in a process of: (a) repatriating wealth (trade policy); (b) blocking exfiltration (main street policy); (c) creating new and modern economic alliances based on reciprocity; and (d) dismantling the post WWII Marshall plan for global trade and one-way tariffs.
Every minute element within this process, no matter how seemingly small, has President Trump’s full attention. He has assignments to many, but he relies upon none.
(Reuters) – The United States overtook Germany as the biggest supplier of imports into Britain for the first time since the early 2000s in the last financial year, the UK government said on Friday.
British trade minister Liz Truss has said the United States tops her priority list for post-Brexit trade deals and has been in Washington this week, along with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, to promote UK-US ties.
Imports from the United States increased by 14% to 78.27 billion pounds ($94.43 billion) in the year to April, the Department for Trade said, while imports from Germany fell by 0.1% to 78.26 billion pounds.
While Germany has long been Britain’s biggest source of imports, the United States was already Britain’s largest export market, with exports reaching a record high of 121.6 billion pounds in the last financial year.
“Now that the U.S. is our largest market for both exports and imports, there has never been a better time for us to make the most of this golden opportunity and deliver a free trade agreement with the US,” Truss said in a statement. (more)
As a Brit, can I say thank you to PDJT.
We are fighting the same fight; patriots vs globalists. With Boris, I hope we have turned a corner.
I do not tell citizens of other countries what they should or should not be doing, with respect to their home.
I will tell you, I hope Great Britain continues to choose freedom and liberty and many Americans are pulling for you all. I am glad to see this President reaching out to your new Prime Minister.
Godspeed!
MEGA PRIME HAS BEEN ACTIVATED 👍
Spot on!
As about the world’s 6th Biggest Economy, the UK don’t need no stinkin’ PU…er…EU!
It’s all about the money honey.
President TRUMP learned that long ago. 🙂
Why am I sensing a Brussel sprout sandwich?
That might be a bit too far, bert.
Brussels sprouts are delicious if cooked right.
We gave them Ms. Meghan Markle. Isn’t that enough?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Trust me matey you can have her back… and give it a few years, I suspect you will…..
LikeLiked by 3 people
And I was just starting to like you. 🙂
No really you can keep her.
Nah, she’s got Harry WHIPPED. She’s yours forever.
Two Rules:
“President Trump has single-handily, and purposefully, stalled the global economy and is forcing massive amounts of wealth back into the United States. In essence Titan Trump is engaged in a process of:
(a) repatriating wealth (trade policy);
(b) blocking exfiltration (main street policy);
(c) creating new and modern economic alliances based on reciprocity; and
(d) dismantling the post WWII Marshall plan for global trade and one-way tariffs.” … +
“Economic security is national security.” ~President Trump”
[TheConservativeTreehouse, August 12, 2019, Sundance.]
*****
If there was such a place as Mayberry, the residents would vote for Trump in 2020.
Theresa May should have taken President Trump’s advice.
LikeLiked by 6 people
You can’t fix stupid (and/or politicians dependent to donors).
Politicians like May think about their own self-interests. Hers are in the EU, multinational corporations, etc.
Germany can keep buying their gas from Russia and we can move all troops to Poland. I hope America and Britain become great partners again.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I agree except let’s bring all our troops home and close the European bases. Let Germans worry about the Fulda Gap.
Hell, I am for closing all bases out of country. Agreements to use foreign bases for training and staging take place all the time. Countries should pay for their own security. If they choose not to do so it is not our problem.
I am so very tired of being taken for granted.
NO..WE SHOULD MOVE ALL TROOPS TO BORDER ..TO STOP FOREIGN INASION ..SKIDROE…WARSAW PACT CEASED..1992….
LikeLiked by 1 person
What are you mumbling on about? And please quit yelling at us.
Iirc we have 30 +/- bases in Germany and the arrogant Germans charge us what amounts to “rent” on the land upon which they sit. I’d close all but a handful, move several to Poland and another pro US country and let Germany sink like a rock
LikeLiked by 1 person
Consider that Brexit has been in the works since the positive vote on June 23, 2016…. Isn’t it interesting that Candidate Trump had been vocally in favor of Brexit as far back as May 5th, 2016,
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2016/may/05/donald-trump-brexit-uk-leaving-european-union
Isn’t it also interesting that May 2016 resonates strongly as the start of the entrapment of Candidate Trump’s foreign policy expert Popadopoulis by British agencies. The British side of “the Big Ugly” framing Trump/Russia Collusion could be seen as revenge by pro-EU / anti-Brexit factions.
We also need to consider, in the unlikely event that Trump were to win the election in Nov 2016, that discovery of the British involvement in the coup (as it is in 2019) would so sour diplomacy that the US/British trade policy would be irrevocably damaged? Was Collusion 2017 all just a way to scorched earth future Trump/British relations?
I suspect if the true story ever comes out I suspect that Priti Patel and Boris told PDJT via Bibi what was going on:
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2017/nov/08/priti-patel-israel-trip-analysis-uk-foreign-policy
Yes. It WASN’T British, Italian, and New Zealand/Aussie Countries against DJT.
It was ELEMENTS in thos governments, golbalist/conmunist elements actually aligned with CCP, that were opposdd to and working against DJT as candidate and now POTUS.
And BREXIT is not just about Britain. Yes, its supporting our fellow deplorables across the pond. This IS a Worldwide movement, and battle.
But, as EU economy continues to wither, a vibrant bounce back of GB economy, fueled by getting out from under the crushing EU regulations, AND great trade deal with U.S. will make for an unbelievably stark compare/contrast.
In short, Katie bar the door, as Hungary, Poland, Italy (after elections)
Perhaps netherlands insist on leaving the EU.
EU is Conmunism lite; over regulation, high taxation, unelected buerocrats with no accountability, centralised government, “generous” social programs paid for with other peoples (our) money, WHAT else COULD you call it?
Every bit as bad as CCP in China.
Kill it, same was as CCP. Deprive it of other peoples money.
And GOOD riddance, and welcome to any countries that move to strong Nationalist, free market governments.
Welcome as healthy COMPETITORS, neither ‘allies’ nor ‘enemies’in the traditional sense.
Entanglements with NONE!
I never understood why Steele would hate President Trump so bad until I realized he is blaming BREXIT on him.
Love that picture of our First Couple.
And yay !!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
She’s got a flying saucer on her head.
…geopolitics is also always about economics…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Most of the people around the world want freedom and capitalism not socialism or communism. Part of the big problem was Obama met with May, Merkel,Trudeau,and Macron and convinced them to stay HIS course even after Trump was elected. I think they are all regretting that decision. Obama played them for the fools they are. They will all be gone soon.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Skidroe,
I see it differently. They are ALL “Globalists”, and signed up in blood, on the team with CCP as their sponsor.
Obama MAY have been the quarterback, calling the plays, but they were and remain fully on board.
Their only regret MAY be realising they are on the loosing team. However, when your down 20 points in the last 5 minutes, you don’t concede and walk off the field, you keep playing till the final whistle.
Thats what they are doing now. They know PDJT is destroying their plans, and there is little they can do, but they continue. They are dead men/women walking and I suspect most know it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Observations from a smaller limb.
A look at some economic numbers for the U.K.
Released last Friday:
Preliminary GDP Q/Q : -0.2%
Manufacturing Production M/M :- 0.2%
Construction Output M/M ; -0.7%
Goods Trade Balance : -7.0B
Index of Services : 3M/3M: 0.1%
Industrial Production M/M -0.5%
Business Investment: -0.5%
Yeah, I think they are ready to have honest talks, May screwed up by putting it off and fighting Brexit. I wonder if the negotiations will include a few heads. Time is right and this should move quickly for both, this is a potential real win/win
https://www.ons.gov.uk/
😎
UK is overdue for MAGAnomics:
• Dump the entire EU Regulatory System … and cut 2 to add 1 UK Regulation
• Deport Foreigners who are “Public Charges”
• Fill their jobs with Citizen Apprentices
• Fund Tax Cuts with the Savings
• Multiply Growth with USUKA [do NOT pronounce aloud]
LikeLiked by 3 people
🤫
Start by dropping out of the Paris Climate accord bullshit.
LikeLiked by 2 people
👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼
Ah, BKR!
You mean “You-suck-a” ISN’T a good name for a trade deal?
Easily fixed, just turn east, towards EU, and raise arm and hand rapidly, while saying.
Kinda like thatveuphemism for the Northern part of the United States,…
“UPPUH U ASS!”
Great idea on regulations, adopt magonomic 2:1 cuts! Just getting out from under EU regs alone should give boost.
Deport the hordes, GREAT idea. This would also fuel the rush of other countries out.
Hey, EU; Last one out,….turn out the lights.
Dang, BKR! My jaw and cheek muscles are hurting,…again!
Ghost,
It may be a “smaller” limb, but I hope it is extreamly STOUT, as you always give great posts and you are much appreciated!
THANKS!!!
Who needs the EU? 😁
LikeLiked by 1 person
French & Germany….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Luckily they’ve always gotten along.
I cant proof this obviously, but its my gut feeling that Epstein was a operative for Le Cercle or some other Euro-centric pre-EU organization.
Manipulative Big Gummint is to peace-and-prosperity as Marvin the Torch is to home insurance. What Marvin does is render actuarial projections useless; by scrupulous prevention, it’s what he doesn’t do that matters.
Once in place, whatever adjustments circumstances may require in detail, Pres. Trump’s Jeffersonian-Henry Clay theme of American security through hard-won self-sufficiency is for the ages. After thirty years of climbing globulists’ (sic) post-WW II beanstalk to Cloud Cuckoo Land (qv), it’s time to set things right before the next Gangrenous demagogue-poseur promises his sadsack layabouts the moon..
LikeLiked by 1 person
We need to watch the House of Windsor (sp). The H.O.W. is involved in a bunch of the “soft coup” shenanigans as well as the whole Epstein debacle.
If the Queen decides to fight (quietly) Boris, they have a huge problem on their hands.
She’ll protect her family and the Royal House first. Damn the country.
Trump is a real POTUS. A sharp contrast from his immediate predecessors (and increasingly so). Obama was the archetype of a Figurehead/Pitchman. This is why I usually just refer to POTUS Trump as just the POTUS.
It’s quite a powerful thing to have legitimacy in our Constitutional Republic in the form of the Executive.
(By the way, I’ve only once heard the POTUS refer to himself as “as real POTUS,” which is probably best.)
The power of any president, really any leader of a sovereign, is a function of his power vis-à-vis domestic and foreign centers of power. DJT is the most powerful person on the planet of a different order from that which might come from being POTUS.
Per Nietzsche, The Resistance that didn’t destroy him has made him stronger.
Trump, a man of superlatives, means to be the greatest POTUS ever. It really is that simple.
