China Allows Currency to Drop – President Trump Responds – Devaluation Lowers Consumer Import Prices…

China needs to buy dollars to backstop their own currency (¥uan). When China trades with the U.S. they hold the return dollars as a peg against their weak currency. Remove the flow of dollars (lessen exports) and they start to run out of strong pegged currency.
What is happening today is not as much direct devaluation by China; rather they are intentionally allowing their currency to drop in value, in an effort to lower export prices and off-set any tariffs from the U.S. Simultaneously, Beijing is spending internally, burning cash, to keep their economy from weakening. Their Yuan burn rate is greater than the influx of higher valued dollars needed to hold their position.
They cannot keep this position indefinitely.
First, here’s a solid interview with former CEO Gerald Storch on how the currency devaluation leads to lower prices for U.S. consumers. Again, emphasizing the point that U.S. consumers are not paying for the tariffs against China. Watch:
President Trump responds to the current activity by China:
Beijing says they will keep lowering the value of their currency to keep the flow of cheap Chinese manufactured goods flowing to the United States, regardless of tariffs. Simultaneously they need the returning higher valued dollars to prop-up their own diminishing currency.
Hang on folks…. this is going to continue:
INTERNATIONAL TRADE IMPLICATIONS:
China’s manufacturing competitors must MATCH or BEAT China by devaluing THEIR currencies or cutting prices-and-profits.
The combination will eviscerate EU Manufacturing … unless the EU
• MATCHES China’s actions or
• FOLLOWS President Trump’s Tariffs on Chinese Exports or
• BLOCKS Imports from China … including Tariff-Evading Trans-Shipments through third countries.
BKR;
PDJT to his wolverines;
“First we F China,…then we F the EU!”
This is very perceptive.
Actually, Geoffgo, Abraham Lincoln imposed the first federal income tax in 1861, by signing the “Revenue Act.” The courts eventually ruled it unconstitutional, which is why a Constitutional Amendment was required before the Progressives could bring back an income tax in 1913 . . . though whether even the current income tax is constitutional AS COLLECTED remains an interesting question, given that the Constitution still stipulates federal internal taxes must be either direct taxes capitated, or else indirect excises. — V.S.
Tax court says your argument is frivolous. This is the problem with tax court.
“…The threat to food availability and security from Chinese pig Ebola and fall armyworm will prevent China from aggressively using tariffs as an offensive weapon against the U.S. over the coming year. Just as the poor structure of China’s leveraged economy necessitates that they return to the negotiating table with the U.S. — the largest buyer of its goods — food insecurity in China will oblige them to put aside their main retaliatory tool and start earnestly negotiating with the U.S.”
>>China was already in a severe “protein deficit” BEFORE the Asian Swine Flu/Pig Ebola crisis. The Chinese govt has been subsidizing the price of pork internally to avoid price pressures, but they can not keep subsidizing pork prices indefinitely. China is facing a major food crisis.
I don’t know how to embed graphics, but there is an interesting graph showing the spread of Asian Swine Flu/Pig Ebola in the FAO article linked below. It has already spread from other Asian countries like Vietnam to Central Europe. Bulgaria is in a crisis. The British Veterinary service feels that the Chinese pig crisis may be “at the point of no return” due to massive losses of sows/breeding stock.
http://www.fao.org/ag/againfo/programmes/en/empres/ASF/Situation_update.html
https://dailycaller.com/2019/06/26/chinese-pig-ebola-trump-trade-leverage-china/
I fervently hope the CDC is working on a vaccine as we speak . . .
The damn virus may already be here. Just one morsel of undercooked pork into a piggery’s feedstock and no more ‘the other white meat’ for perhaps years to come.
Way back when Pres. Trump knew he had to run and win. He knows what he’s doing. Today was a big day for our country.
China Just Overtook The US As The World’s Largest Economy
Mike Bird
Oct. 8, 2014
https://www.businessinsider.com/china-overtakes-us-as-worlds-largest-economy-2014-10
-snip-
So the IMF measures both GDP in market-exchange terms and in terms of purchasing power. On the purchasing-power basis, China is overtaking the US right about now and becoming the world’s biggest economy.
-snip-
For those wondering how this trade “war” might pan out, consider the following.
China has more millionaires than any other country and is producing more new millionaires every year than any other country.
Millionaires and billionaires are powerful people. Now put yourself in their shoes.
You have assets totalling (say) 60 million Yuan, which is worth 10 million US dollars.
In a global economy, where most of your purchases are foreign assets and foreign goods (jewellery, art, cars, foreign stocks) the value of your domestic currency is very important.
If the value of the Yuan drops by 10%, you no longer have US$10 million, you have only US$9 million. You’ve just been made less rich.
So now you have two options. Get as much of your money out of China as quickly as possible (if the Chinese government lets you, doubtful) or you use your domestic influence (however subtly) to pressure your government to find a solution to end this war.
There are hundreds of people in the Chinese politburo and they are ALL millionaires. They are ALL losing money on a daily basis. Then there are very powerful Billionaires (that’s a B) like Jack Ma, Pony Ma and Gong Hogjia. These people have influence and they will use it to put a stop to this trade war.
Xi is cornered to a great extent.
