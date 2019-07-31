MAGA Irrelevant – Federal Reserve Cuts Rate Quarter Point, First Since ’08 – Why It Doesn’t Matter…

In 2015 CTH outlined how candidate Donald Trump’s proposals were in-line with those who had long argued for a return of “economic nationalism”. We also outlined when those proposals (now policy) are implemented, Fed action would be essentially irrelevant.
The Federal Reserve is pegged to the Wall Street Economy. President Trump’s policies are pegged to the Main Street Economy. There is a disconnect; a new dimension in U.S. economics; and very few people understand what happens in this space between them.
Thirty-five years ago Fed monetary policy impacted the U.S. economy directly because almost all activity (durable good manufacturing) was within our borders. The natural dynamic of inflation could be influenced by the Fed. Rate changes could offset inflation and also enhance domestic investment etc.
However, as time progressed that manufacturing activity -the basic underpinning of middle-class jobs, wages etc- shifted overseas. When monetary policy became controlled by multinationals (Wall Street influencers purchasing politicians), capital investment moved to generate purely higher profits. Businesses, specifically manufacturing, went abroad. As a consequence the determination of prices, ie ‘inflation’, was no longer influenced by the Fed because the actual economic activity was/is outside the U.S. borders.
President Trump’s middle-class policy, through tariffs, is intended to bring manufacturing back to the U.S. China and the EU are trying to keep their manufacturing foothold by devaluing their currency and subsidizing their industries.
This action by China and the EU lowers the value of their currency, increases the value of the dollar, and simultaneously lowers the prices of their exports. This offsets the U.S. tariffs, and the China/EU stuff costs less to import. In essence, we import deflation.
No action by the U.S. Fed can change this pricing mechanism because the price determination is outside the reach of the Fed. Hence, the disconnect.
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar rose to two-year highs on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, having made the first cut to interest rates since 2008, signaled the move was not the start of a rate-cutting cycle.
[…] In a widely expected move, the U.S. central bank cut rates by 25 basis points to shore up the economy against risks including global weakness. But in the subsequent press conference, Powell said he viewed the cut as a “mid-cycle policy adjustment” rather than a broader loosening of monetary policy.
[…] The statement upended expectations of some market participants who anticipated confirmation of further rate cuts. A day prior, traders had forecast at 35% chance of three cuts by the end of the year; on Wednesday afternoon that figure had fallen to 12%, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.
“They acknowledged strong labor markets, recent reasonable signs of moderate growth. It still leaves the playing field wide open as to what they’re going to do in future months,” said Tony Bedikian, head of global markets at Citizens Bank in Boston. (more)
♦RATE CHANGES – Currently multinational investment is in a holding pattern, waiting to see what happens with President Trump’s global trade reset. Manufacturing multinationals don’t know exactly where to put their investment money because they are waiting to see what happens with trade and tariffs. They don’t want to invest in a new China factory only to see the end product become subject to POTUS Trump tariffs.
The Fed views those stalled investment dollars through the prism of a global economy, their historic reference. Financial pundits have also been selling the global economy model for 35 years; so they too mistakenly view stalled (unappropriated) investment dollars as a sign the U.S. economy might be weakening. It ain’t.
We are in the aforementioned flux space where Trump is favoring Main Street…. and all trade policy is shifted therein.
U.S. Federal Reserve lending rates won’t make the multinationals move their investment money until the geopolitical trade reset is worked out. Ergo, lower Fed rates won’t currently help Wall Street…. Nor will lower Fed rates have much impact on Main Street because internal U.S. economic influences are larger and stronger than the Fed influence.
Because the Fed cannot influence prices of manufactured goods, the Fed cannot influence inflation. The U.S. worker wage rates are stronger than any inflation; again the disconnect that CTH has noted for three years that will work in favor of the middle-class.
So long as the Fed is pegged to Wall Street, meaning has primary focus on lending to U.S. manufacturing multinationals; and as long as that lending (investment) is stalled pending the outcome of Trump’s trade and economic reset; the Fed is essentially irrelevant on the bigger dynamic.
If a variable rate mortgage loan goes up by $100/month, and simultaneously (outside of the Fed influence) the worker is getting a $300/month wage increase (currently 5.5% wage growth), there is no material negative impact.
If a variable rate mortgage loan goes down by $100/month, and the worker is still getting a $300/month wage increase, blue collar spending and savings jumps [current status], no substantive downside. The blue-collar spending is a self-fulfilling prophecy. This is the reason why we noted in 2016 the Fed would essentially be irrelevant to Main Street.
The Fed remains pegged to Wall Street.
Trump policy remains pegged to Main Street.
We are in the space between.
Until this dynamic changes and the majority of the underlying economic activity is returned to the U.S action by the Fed is essentially moot to Main Street.
Once the U.S. economy rebalances; meaning once the trade policy brings more production based manufacturing and assembly back into the U.S; and once we reverse the 35-year Wall Street dynamic and become a more production-driven economy (where the best return on investment is inside the USA); then yes, Fed action will start to have influence.
When? Once the USMCA is ratified, President Trump will trigger tariffs on China. This will move all of the multinationals who are in a ‘holding pattern’ because they will see what areas are safe. Capital investment will flow very fast.
Where? The China exodus will benefit North America (USMCA) and those ASEAN nations who have partnered with Trump and made proactive trade agreements. That’s where the capital investment will flow.
The global economy slowdown is largely due to losses in international corporations earnings. This is exactly what one would expect if Sundance’s hypothesis on Main street/ Wall street dual economy is accurate. As most already know… Well done Sundance!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Balancing trade means more for US and less for them. Them being the rest of the world. There would be a natural economic slowdown globally.
Where the .25 cut does matter is in the housing market. Increased property values will be positive going into the election. This “feel good” will play into consumer spending. Trump chalks up another win and adds to his landslide reelection.
LikeLiked by 3 people
China is going to end up without a dance partner.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My view is this is not about monetary policy. PDJT is correct Fed acted too early and too forcefully with quantitative tightening last year. There was no evidence of inflationary danger to combat. PDJT has just jawboned Powell into fixing the mistake.
Put differently, Fed just blinked. Powerful message for upcoming rallies.
LikeLiked by 7 people
The market was looking for two .5% cuts, not .25% cuts.
LikeLike
I like seeing speculators torched.
LikeLike
Expect The Donald to go back at them for the other 25 points….. I agree that they have blinked. There’s more to come.
LikeLike
Yes, yes, Ristvan gets it dead-on: The Fed’s action is an admission of it’s failure and of Trump’s victory! Policy be damned, as it is truly meaningless as a matter of policy—IT’S the MESSAGE, Baby!
LikeLike
American in-flow capital built China and American out-flow capital can ruin them.
LikeLike
They already have, they just don’t realize it yet!
LikeLike
oops, sorry, wrong thread.
LikeLike
Still the right comment though.
Communist China has been busy hiding their steep decline for the past few years.
LikeLiked by 1 person
34 Unforgettable Photos Of China’s Massive, Uninhabited Ghost Cities
The country’s ambitious plans for urban growth have led to more than 50 abandoned cities whose empty buildings paint a dystopian landscape.
https://allthatsinteresting.com/chinese-ghost-cities
LikeLiked by 1 person
Democreeps need to get off their dead asses and ratify the USMCA!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Looks like Canada election has to happen first. Trudeau is holding out.
LikeLike
I think it is relevant in that Trump asserted his authority. In the future, if necessary, the Fed will now do what the president wants. The second time is always easier.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I started in banking, fresh out of college, back in 1983, when Ronald Reagan was in the middle of reversing all of Jimmy Carter’s disastrous financial policies, which led to the “malaise” speech that pretty much guaranteed he would be a one term president.
Over the next two decades, I watched as American industry dried up and average middle class Americans now needed two incomes to purchase what their parents had easily afforded on one income. Factories closed, businesses went under, people began tapping the equity in their homes just to try to keep up with inflation, and somehow, Alan Greenspan earned the name “The Maestro” when in actuality everything he did made the situation worse for the American worker and better for the Globalists/lobbyists.
I felt then like I was watching a train wreck in slow motion and there have been many times in the intervening years that I just wanted to throttle all the “experts” like Paul Krugman and Timothy Geithner because they clearly had ZERO idea how economics actually work. We finally have a businessman, who happens to love America, in the White House, and I am feeling hopeful for my kids and my country for the first time in decades!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Alan Greenspan certainly was “The Maestro” for Globalists/Lobbyists Bums…….
LikeLiked by 2 people
The cabal has been operational over generations…..
LikeLike
I agree with all you observations, and I lived them as you did, having started my professional career on Wall Street.
SD is completely on-point, and the equities markets are rigged just like casinos. I assure everyone that though the equities slumped today, the “big cigars” made fortunes on the downside.
The China trade stand-off is hurting the big players, and they don’t like it. It matters not to them that the President is fighting for “main street,” as SD appropriately describes it. Rather, they loathe him for doing it.
It has not been mentioned, but the rate cut will hurt older, fixed income investors who can’t or won’t accept the substantial risk inherent in the equities markets. In a single day, even diversified mutual funds that are overweight with investment grade bonds and boast of favorably low beta (volatility) and standard deviation (diversification/earnings consistency) values can be rocked with losses that may devastate a modest investment portfolio. Being risk-averse when people age is often an economic survival technique for them.
SD is clearly and simply summarizing what is a dissertation-length analysis.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, many many people never fully recovered from what happened to our economy under Jimmy Carter. Wages stagnated and interest rates skyrocketed, which was very beneficial to the big players who were heavily invested in the destruction of the American economy. The bank where I worked was a local institution that had been in business for over a hundred years and it was well-known and well-respected in the community. The grandson of the founder merged with another Regional Bank and he lost control of the board. Ten years later it was bought by a national banking conglomerate who proceeded to lay off most of the long-time employees. The CEO got a 26 million-dollar golden parachute and the employees and the customers got the shaft! The financial meltdown in 2008 was, IMHO, simply a way to punish or reward party loyalists and big political contributors.
LikeLike
I paid 11% interest on my home mortgage in ’83 and was glad to get it, since the home builder “bought it down” 2%. Once you’ve truly tasted the results of progressive economic policies, you never get the foul taste out of your mouth.
We can never spare this man, Donald Trump, …he fights.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interesting times minuet into view for the Chinese. Let’s wait a little longer. Just a little longer. Why not a little longer? Counting up those thousand cuts.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Beijing” – the musical.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Imagine what will happen when the world’s mightiest economy re-discovers its birthright?
LikeLiked by 2 people
American politicians have forced a successful capitalist country, America, to be exploited for far too long to subsidize and prop up failing socialist countries.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly!! They keep saying that WE’RE the problem and their Socialist schemes will finally bring about “Utopia”…but yet, they have to steal from the American worker in order to prop up their failures while they, and their sycophants in the MSM, pretend that they are success stories!
Stop peeing on our legs and telling us that it’s raining!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dances,
Very true. Especially up here in Canada, where by and large we have had a great twenty or so years.
Things have turned though, and those that didn’t plan are going to get f**ked.
Gold is up ( priced in U.S.$). Our food costs are inching up, travel to the U.S. for our snowbirds is getting pricier. The Chinese are not pumping laundered cash into our inflated high end real estate market.
Many savvy Canadians though have had U.S. bank accounts, and our equivalent of your 401ks allows something like 20% to be invested in U.S. stocks.
Time for your working folks to reap some benefits, great to see that Blue Collared wages are up significantly.
God bless PDJT
LikeLiked by 1 person
I note in this latest article by Sundance how many times he says “China and the EU”; and PDJT several times has included “EU” in his comments on WHO is and has been ‘ripping off’ the U.S. fir decades.
Different situation, as we are not in a military alliance with China, never the less, on TRADE I see parralels.
China can NOT ‘agree’ to a trade deal that creates a level playing field, and so will not. And PDJT’s approach to China is NOT to get such a deal; he knowsvits impossible.
Similarly, the EU is utterly dependant, addicted to the $ they exfiltrate from the U.S. through ‘unfair trade practuces’ as,well as consistent failure to live up to their NATO funding obligations.
Take these away, and the EU can no longer afford to pay for their generous social programs, even before you add in the severe burdens resulting from taking in 10’s of millions of ‘refugees’ from Africa and ME.
EU is Conmunism, by a different name.
Centralised, heavy tax and regulation, no accountability, what else would you call it?
And,Conmunism stops working when you run out of other peoples money.
I suspect after 2020, PDJT will begin to tarif EU, ostensibly to put pressure on them to agree to a ‘deal’ where they stop ‘ripping us off’; again they can’t agree to such a deal, any more than China can.
Tariffs, as a way to ‘claw back’ the $ China and EU have been stealing from us, is a beautiful thing. As a way to bring back jobs, its glorious.
As a way to reverse the worldwide descent into Conmunism, its sublime.
Economic Securitu is National Security
Or, “paybacks a biotch!”
Either way, I haven’t had this much fun since I stopped using drugs!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“conventional wisdom” is that when dems are in power in DC, the Fed opens the spigots and there is enormous deficit spending – when the repubs come in and tend to reinvigorate the economy by reducing regulations, taxes, etc, after the dems crash the bank, the Fed tightens the spigot, the economy slows, so the dems get re-elected.
PDJT wants to prevent this tendency of the Fed to rely on more polite (less screaming/threatening than dems) GOP governance to re-equilibrate the economy from gluttony. He has at least achieved stopping further tightening, and provided a little leeway to finance necessary pullback from china, which is his goal. We want to finance strong economies in all countries around China.
He has at least partially stopped the Fed from assisting a dem election in 2020 by continued tightening.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wednesday, didn’t Joe DiGenova say “the Comey memos will be released Wednesday”?
Did he mean “this Wednesday”?
LikeLike
I was hoping we would get the first wave before tonight’s debate. I imagined the turmoil that could create for certain people and the media.
LikeLike
Lower rates keep the flow of money into the stock market open since that’s the only way to get any profit, almost all of it going to the 1%; meanwhile the middle class continues to get almost nothing for saving any extra cash they have.
LikeLike