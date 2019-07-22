Report: James Comey Had Designated FBI Spy in White House…

Paul Sperry has an interesting article today citing anonymous sources in/around the Inspector General Michael Horowitz investigation. Much of the information within the report is confirmation of prior research. However, the citations of FBI James Comey implanting an FBI operative into the White House is very specific:
Real Clear Investigations – At the same time Comey was personally scrutinizing the president during meetings in the White House and phone conversations from the FBI, he had an agent inside the White House working on the Russia investigation, where he reported back to FBI headquarters about Trump and his aides, according to officials familiar with the matter.
The agent, Anthony Ferrante, who specialized in cyber crime, left the White House around the same time Comey was fired and soon joined a security consulting firm, where he contracted with BuzzFeed to lead the news site’s efforts to verify the Steele dossier, in connection with a defamation lawsuit.
Knowledgeable sources inside the Trump White House say Comey carved out an extraordinary new position for Ferrante, which allowed him to remain on reserve status at the FBI while working in the White House as a cybersecurity adviser. (keep reading)
Part of this is predictable (the overall scheme), and part of this is directly connected to the outrage trap (the justification). Lots of people fall into the outrage trap.
If the DOJ and the FBI genuinely believed Donald Trump was a hostile agent of a foreign government, their proclaimed justification for their ‘by the book‘ endeavors; and if the DOJ/FBI actually had reasonable evidence to support that investigative position; then everything FBI Director James Comey is now accused of doing would be justified.
The key words are “reasonable” and “justifiable”.
As we have discussed before,… generating public outrage over the investigative outcomes is a favored chaff-and-countermeasure approach by DC politicians and swamp protectors. See Benghazi, Fast-n-Furious, IRS targeting, etc.
You’ll note the origination stories/motives behind each aforementioned corrupt activities remained out of the public discussion, while all outrage was focused on the ‘outcome’.
In 2013 everyone wanted to talk about the Benghazi compound attack, but no-one wanted to ask about why the State Department and CIA were there in the first place.
In 2014 everyone was willing to talk about the IRS refusing tax-exempt status for conservative political groups, but no-one wanted to talk about why the DOJ originally requested CD-ROM’s from the IRS “Schedule-B’s”. etc.
In 2019 the FBI and DOJ would love to talk about planting bugs in the Trump White House; putting FBI assets in/around the Trump oval office; and being forced to lie to President-elect Trump etc, because all of that type of activity only highlights the FBI’s diligence and magnanimity given the risk of having a Russian agent as President of The United States.
That’s their justification position, and it makes for splendidly good DC media coverage and pundit pearl clutching. Oh those poor souls in the DOJ/FBI trying earnestly to protect our country…. well, you know the routine.
What they don’t want to discuss is the origin…. or the evidence to support their predicate position(s). That’s where the weaponization of the intelligence apparatus is located.
That origination aspect is what the DOJ and FBI do not want to talk about.
As a result, when it comes to the James Comey aspect, we need to start by demanding the declassification of the Comey memos; and the release of the Archey declarations that describe the Comey memos.
Mueller’s lead FBI agent David Archey wrote a series of declarations to the DC court describing the content of the memos and arguing why they should be kept classified.
On July 5th (around 3 weeks ago) the U.S. Department of Justice -under Attorney General Bill Barr- while waiting until the last minute (28 days since prior ruling), filed a motion [full pdf below] to block the release of the Archey Declarations, despite a June 7th court order demanding their release.
Again, if transparency in conduct of the DOJ and FBI during 2016 is the expressed goal of Attorney General Bill Barr, then his current department fighting to keep descriptions of FBI memorandum hidden from public review runs exactly counter to that intent.
This DOJ activity does not bode well for a narrative of Bill Barr is an honest broker. This is an example of how to cover-up material that is damaging to the institution.
To be fair, Attorney General Bill Barr may not be aware the United States Department of Justice Civil Division, Federal Programs Branch, is fighting this court ordered release.
However, the DOJ Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Division is Jody Hunt. That name might be familiar to you because Jody Hunt was Jeff Sessions former chief-of-staff.
Asst. AG Jody Hunt most certainly knows his office is fighting to keep the FBI descriptions of the Comey memos hidden from the public. Despite the original FOIA lawsuit coming from CNN -vs- DOJ, there is no-one covering this story. Here is the July 5th DOJ filing.
Here’s the background on the June 7th, 2019, ruling as we shared at the time:
Judge Boasberg was deciding what could be publicly released, meaning current redactions removed, based on two connected events: (#1) The content of the Comey Memos; and (#2) the declarations of lead FBI agent for Robert Mueller’s special counsel, David Archey, in describing those memos. CNN had filed a lawsuit to gain full access.
[Note: the descriptions of the Comey memos by FBI agent David Archey are known as the “Archey Declarations” – Read Here.]
For those who may not be aware, there are so many memos (dozens) when assembled they seem to make up an actual diary of moment-by-moment events, during the FBI investigation of Donald Trump, as documented by FBI Director James Comey.
♦ In the issue of the redactions within the Comey Memos, the judge doesn’t remove them. Some are ordered to be removed, some are approved to stay in place. The Comey memo aspect, and the redaction decision, is basically a splitting of the baby 50/50. It will be interesting, but meh, maybe not too much detail. – CNN ARTICLE
The issues argued by the FBI lawyers to keep the Comey memos hidden surround sources and methods. The judge generally agreed to the potential for compromise, but also outlined several sections of redactions within the Comey memos where that argument doesn’t hold up. [The judge has read the fully unredacted memo content.]
♦ However, on the issue of the Archey Declarations there’s an opportunity for some very interesting information to surface. Here’s an example of currently existing redactions within the Archey Declarations:
And stunningly, yes, STUNNINGLY, Judge Boasberg has ordered the Archey declarations to be fully released to the public WITHOUT REDACTIONS. See pages 34 and 35 of the ruling.
That means all those black boxes in the example above would have been removed and CNN would have been allowed to see the fully unredacted content of the declarations by FBI Agent David Archey.
That was until the DOJ stepped in on July 9th and requested to have the June 7th, ruling modified/changed.
SD, right on top of things. I just read the story and returned here to post it. Thanks for all you do to expose what was previously hidden.
I wonder when Judge Boasberg will reply back to the DOJ on that Archey declaration? Its been over 2 weeks already.
I am still holding out hope Barr will have Durham start dragging these crooks in front of a grand jury once the IG report is released.
Abandon all hope, ye who enter here
I did not expect barr to do anything but protect the Institution, but I hoped and prayed for sure.
Twenty three weeks later , one bagpipe serenaded, and pics of him yucking it up with the usual suspects…..
I still hope and pray …..for us and America.
Dan Bongino covered some of this earlier today. Goes to show, with this info too, that maybe POTUS needs an AG that isn’t connected to politics in DC like almost everyone else is. Someone such as a Sydney Powell? Or someone along those same lines? This doesn’t bode well of our present AG Barr!
Swamp would NEVER confirm a genuine AG who would get to the bottom of corruption. That is the problem and how the Swamp has protected themselves!
Did they (swamp) not confirm non swamp Cabinets? Maybe nice to dream though?
I got wind of my VSGPT having the White House Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning Systems
ripped out and replaced.
…and after Adm. Rogers visit to the Trump Towers P-Elect DJT moved the transition team to Bedminster, NJ. I get it, I get it.
After reading so much information for the past few years, I can’t remember if Admiral Rogers was interviewed by Congress, Horowitz, etc.? Anyone know?
This is more about Comey than Rogers, but watch Rogers as Comey answers.
What if not releasing the Archey declarations and the Comey memos is a perjury trap for Comey, et al? The institutions could go on believing Barr was protecting them, but what if there was another motive for not releasing them yet?
Timing is everything. I am sure anything that needs to be released will be released in good time.
Yeah, and I am still waiting for the full report on the Kennedy assassination. Of course the time is not right just yet. I was born in 55, I am sure the time won’t be right until after everyone like myself and older are dead.
Same age. That course of history has already been taken. Sure we all want to know the truth, but urgency dictates we deal with the current situation. Different times too with so many sources of information.
I would be very surprised if Comey doesn’t have blanket immunity.
I would be surprised if he did given how he is acting.
‘How he is acting’ is in our face brazen — not the way a person behaves if s/he is concerned about legal liability.
blanket immunity from who?
Too much corruption to believe anything good will just happen. Just because is the right thing.
It would have to be forced on the deep state.
“after comey left he joined a consulting firm where he helped buzzfeed verify the dossier”…which they published months earlier in an effort to get a story. The fact that they didn’t put that work in on the front end is why there is a problem. One of many reasons, actually, and one of many problems.
“Verify the dossier” has never meant investigating the facts to determine if it is true. From the beginning the investigation was focused on media spin to justify itself. It’s why the texts from Page and Stzrok read more like employees at a PR firm than detectives on a case. They did not care if it was true. Any assumption of a good faith attempt to seek truth is a mistake. The investigation was created to accomplish goals not seek truth.
I sorta hate to see Sperry resort to this framing of his work at buzzfeed.
When will Hell rain down on these treasonous bastagees???
… and will Mueller be questioned under oath about that phone he left behind in the White House after meeting with the President?
On Wednesday, God willing. Hope springs infernal. 🙏
Of the people, by the people, for the peopleOf the FBI, by the FBI, for the FBI.
I heard some inklings about this story earlier this afternoon. I was wondering if the “good guys”, existing only in my imagination, were making a counter move before the Herr Mueller hearing. My mind was wandering from reality.
Eric Trump – please talk to the President about Jody Hunt and whether Barr is doing all he can to get the Archey declarations released.
Comey and the other conspirators should have public trials and executions. They tried to destroy the Republic.
They’ve stopped trying?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Although, at this point, I don’t think it’s so much that they are trying to destroy the Republic as they are trying to stay out of jail.
…and keep their head on.
I gave a really bad feeling that NOTHING is going to happen to any of these people. I hope I am wrong.
To be fair, Attorney General Bill Barr may not be aware the United States Department of Justice Civil Division, Federal Programs Branch, is fighting this court ordered release.
Maybe someone should tell him??? I know, more wind spitting.. but…
I have zero respect for them.
Yeah sure whatever there are some “good guys” in there… whatever… they have no power and control nothing. So, tell me again why they matter? They don’t. They are useless.
These agencies are running the world, framing innocence people, destroying opposition, and * in my opinion * killing people to cover-up their own crimes. Seth Rich? How many others? What about those innocent men who died in prison so the FBI would cover-up their own crime? Ask Muller about those poor dead men.
Iraq war, promoted by Clapper’s fake intel Dude lied to invade Iraq. Yes they are willing to kill to get what they want. Nothing you can say will change my mind. This KGB wanna be thugs are extremely dangerous criminals. ( not Sundance’s opinion but my own opinion)
These agencies are extremely dangerous.
Without a 100% clean up we are doomed. Fire everyone then re-hire those who pass extreme vetting. All others mark them as possible enemies of the state. *DO NOT HIRE* label.
The Bureaucrats run the government…Bureaucrats are really Lawyers…..Un-elected Lawyers…..Look at all the exposed corruption at the FBI/DOJ…Virtually all committed by Lawyers…Sad……
I think (hope) Hannity’s heart is in the right place, but I may have to spare myself from his likely more than usual ‘tick tocks’ and ‘booms’ and ‘buckle ups’ tonight.
Hope no one plays the drinking game on those phrases tonight.😯😯
He will have a field day with this that is for sure. I think the crooks have the stuff that relates to them now seeing some recent articles. Hopefully the report is out in a couple of weeks.
Covering up material that is damaging to the DOJ/FBI isn’t going to restore any faith in them.
All intel agencies are corrupt and anyone that thinks for themselves understands that.
It’s not like they’ve got some proud reputation to protect.
The link requires you to register.
So let me get this right…for 2 years President Trump and his administration have been investigated for collusion and obstruction. Associates have been imprisoned, lost their livelihoods and reputations, spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees while corrupt Comey makes millions writing a book and his boys continue to be paid for appearances on MSM lying and denigrating Trump and his legions of supporters? WTF? WHY? LOCK THEM UP!
I hope AG Barr was dead serious when he mentioned predicate when testifying before the Senate. His mentioning of the sham one month intel assessment too.
As Sundance noted, I’m not pinning much on hope and it is useful to avoid the outrage machine.
Well, at least we now have some names, we know their dirty sources and rotten methods.
It’s all rotten and filthy. The agencies are extremely dangerous, corrupt, rotten but powerful.
I have zero respect for any of them. Sure they bust some drugs here and there, child predators…but even that I lost respect because they only go after nobodies.
If one of their own is busted for any crime it gets covered-up, so…. it doesn’t impress me. Their law enforcement work is selective, fake, meant to fool the sheep. These people are criminals pretending to be the good guys.
Anytime I see something about our intelligence or FBI in the news, I believe the opposition.
Trump is the last man standing. After he is gone, the criminal cabal will be back in charge and unchallenged.
Bill Barr is also restricted by department policy, which he sated he would follow (to Lindsey Graham during confirmation hearing). I wonder how he can be ‘transparent’ if there is policy in place to protect the government. Troubling times are ahead.
It is common knowledge CNN, NYT & WP are the DS DOJ/FBI/CIA’s personal PR machine. Has anyone ever stopped to ask why CNN would even bother to file a FOIA against the very entity and persons they cover up for daily? To me, this was pre- planned, but to who’s benefit or is it a plan that back fired and now CNN lawyers are faking the the funk? There is something else going on here and no one seems to be asking the why, given that CNN does not act for the interest of the people. MSM has covered for these criminals since day one, there is no way Jeff Bezos is having a come to Jesus moment!
Sad.
Good news comes out and all there is is cynicism in the comments and an expectation of failure.
As I’ve watched the information beginning to build since AG Barr came onboard, there is definitely something larger going on that we don’t know about. No successful prosecutor ever airs his investigation publicly. The legal system normally moves SLOWWWWWW!!!!! I know from personal experience. In high profile cases, it moves extra SLOWWWWW!!!!!
Each of these little snippets of damning information that has been released over the last few months is creating a pile that will bury the perps. I have faith in President Trump. When he said he was going to drain the swamp, he damn well meant it! JMHO
Thank you FL_Guy. Your comments are always spot on.
https://foreignpolicy.com/2018/02/12/former-senior-fbi-official-is-leading-buzzfeeds-effort-to-verify-trump-dossier/
Ferrante, a former top FBI official who previously served as director for cyber incident response at the U.S. National Security Council during the Barack Obama administration, is now at FTI Consulting, where he is leading the effort.
Ferrante joined the FBI as a special agent in 2005, and he was assigned to the bureau’s New York field office, where he worked on cyber threats to national security. In 2006, he was selected as a member of the FBI’s Cyber Action Team, a group of experts who deploy globally to respond to critical cyber incidents.
As a top FBI cybersecurity official tasked to the White House, Ferrante was in charge of coordinating the U.S. government response to Russian attempts to meddle in the 2016 presidential election, among other responsibilities. Prior to joining the NSC in 2015, Ferrante was chief of staff for the FBI’s cyber division at headquarters under then-Director James Comey. Ferrante, still working for the FBI but at the White House, stayed in his position as director for cyber incident response at the NSC through the Trump administration, until April 2017, when he left to join FTI.
At FTI, Ferrante launched what’s now been a months-long stealth effort chasing down documents and conducting interviews on the ground in various countries around the world. His team directed BuzzFeed lawyers to subpoena specific data and testimony from dozens of agencies or companies across the country and assembled a cyber ops war room to analyze that data, according to sources familiar with the work.
the question is….will Barr be just more turd polish to shine up the DOJ image or sand paper to clean it up?
