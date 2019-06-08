Judge Rules FBI Must Release Declarations from Lead Mueller FBI Agent….

In federal court yesterday (Friday, June 7). In a FOIA case ruling (full pdf below)  Judge James Boasberg was deciding public release over two issues related to the memos of former FBI Director James Comey.  Backstory HERE and HERE.

Judge Boasberg was deciding what could be publicly released, meaning current redactions removed, based on two connected events: (#1) The content of the Comey Memos; and (#2) the declarations of lead FBI agent for Robert Mueller’s special counsel, David Archey, in describing those memos.  CNN had filed a lawsuit to gain full access.

[Note: the descriptions of the Comey memos by FBI agent David Archey are known as the “Archey Declarations” – Read Here.]

For those who may not be aware, there are so many memos (dozens) when assembled they seem to make up an actual diary of moment-by-moment events, during the FBI investigation of Donald Trump, as documented by FBI Director James Comey.

♦ In the issue of the redactions within the Comey Memos, the judge doesn’t remove them. Some are ordered to be removed, some are approved to stay in place.  The Comey memo aspect, and the redaction decision, is basically a splitting of the baby 50/50.  It will be interesting, but meh, maybe not too much detail. – CNN ARTICLE

(Pdf Link)

The issues argued by the FBI lawyers to keep the Comey memos hidden surround sources and methods.  The judge generally agreed to the potential for compromise, but also outlined several sections of redactions within the Comey memos where that argument doesn’t hold up.  [The judge has read the fully unredacted memo content.]

♦ However, on the issue of the Archey Declarations there’s an opportunity for some very interesting information to surface. Here’s an example of currently existing redactions within the Archey Declarations:

And stunningly, yes, STUNNINGLY, Judge Boasberg has ordered the Archey declarations to be fully released to the public WITHOUT REDACTIONS. See pages 34 and 35 of the ruling.

That means all those black boxes in the example above will be removed and CNN will be allowed the fully unredacted content of the declarations by FBI Agent David Archey.

This should be interesting.

Here’s the ruling:

.

And Here’s the Prior Ruling that contains the Archey Declarations:

.

THE ARCHEY DECLARATIONS – This is the original declaration outlining to the court on October 13th, 2017, why the Comey memos must be sealed.  It is inside this exhibit where we discover there are many more memos than previously understood, and the content of those memos is far more exhaustive because James Comey documented the FBI investigation.

In essence Comey created these memos to cover his ass. (pg 13):

FBI Agent Archey then goes on to explain what is inside the memos: It is in this section where we discover that Comey made notes of his meetings and conversations with investigators.

Along with writing notes of the meetings and conversations, apparently Comey also made notes of the sources and methods associated with the investigation.  Why would Comey generate classified information in these notes (sources and methods) unless he was just covering his ass because he knew the investigation itself was a risk…

The content of the memos seems rather exhaustive; it appears Comey is keeping a diary for use in the event this operation went sideways. (page #14, exhibit B)

All of those investigative elements would likely be contained in official FBI files and notes by the investigative agents.  There is no need for a contemporaneous personal account of meeting content unless Comey was constructing memos for his own protection. These memos appear to be motivated by the same mindset that caused Susan Rice to generate her email to self on inauguration day.

In the next section FBI Agent David Archey explains the scale of the memos.  There are obviously far more than previously discussed or disclosed publicly.  Additionally, look carefully at the way the second part is worded.

Archey is saying Comey’s written recollections should be withheld because it might affect the testimony of people familiar with the “memorialized conversations”. (page #15, Exhibit B)

 

This is an October 2017 filing, Comey was fired May 9th.  FBI Agent Archey is outlining Trump as the target who might adjust his testimony.  Again, more evidence of the special counsel focus being motivated by the obstruction case they were hoping to build. [Reminder, Comey was still FBI director at the time these memos were written]

The next section gets to the heart of why the FBI wants to keep the Comey memos hidden and not released.

In this section Archey outlines how FBI Director James Comey wrote down who the sources were; what code-names were assigned; how those confidential sources engaged with FISA coverage initiated by the FBI; what foreign governments were assisting with their effort; and what the plans were for the investigation.

Again, why memorialize all of this classified information unless the memos were intended as CYA protection for himself?

The good news is: all of those redactions will now be removed !!

70 Responses to Judge Rules FBI Must Release Declarations from Lead Mueller FBI Agent….

  1. Trent Telenko says:
    June 8, 2019 at 1:56 pm

    I’ll believe it when i can read it, Sundance.

    YMMV.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • bertdilbert says:
      June 8, 2019 at 2:05 pm

      I want to see all of Comey’s memos in the history of the FBI. Then we can judge if this mass of memos was standard or an aberration. Then if Wray stalls or redacts too much hang him for obstructing the DOJ investigation. Popcorn time.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • It' says:
      June 8, 2019 at 2:41 pm

      I hope to read the confidential source is “Konstantin Kilimnik.”

      HAHAHAHAHA That would be the funniest.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  2. tozerbgood8315 says:
    June 8, 2019 at 2:06 pm

    What is CNN’s reason for requesting this from da judge? What smoking cap gun are they hoping to find?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. Jenevive says:
    June 8, 2019 at 2:07 pm

    IF CNN wants this info can we assume they think it has
    bad info on POTUS..I don;t think they would want to see
    it if it helps POTUS argument?

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • jrapdx says:
      June 8, 2019 at 2:36 pm

      Maybe, just maybe, CNN had an inverse psychotic break—a moment of incendiary clarity and journalistic ethics. In that flash of satori they were seeking the facts as they are with no thought of damning or praising President Trump, just wanting to ferret the truth for its own sake. But just as likely that’s a scene from a lucid dream that seems so real at the time but evaporates on awakening to full consciousness. Favorably whatever CNN’s angle was before the court it seems destined to play out well for PT and of course the American people.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Mark McQueen says:
      June 8, 2019 at 2:39 pm

      The suit was filed in July 2017. What they assumed they might get to see then may not be what they want to see today.

      Liked by 11 people

      Reply
    • Amy2 says:
      June 8, 2019 at 4:16 pm

      That would certify they are crazy; and stupid. Don’t ask for the info unless you are pretty sure what it is. Meh, this way, they can say they broke the story if they ever come around to knowing what the story is!

      Like

      Reply
  4. calbear84 says:
    June 8, 2019 at 2:07 pm

    This is great news. Thank you Sundance, you are truly tireless.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. rmramerica says:
    June 8, 2019 at 2:08 pm

    The better question would be, historically, did Comey make similar memos for other interviews, meetings or WH gatherings? If he didn’t, and the DJT meetings were unique, or out of the ordinary for Comey, than why? Why now? And for what period of time did he do this? Did Comey make similar memos for other DOJ and FBI meetings? Where are they? Barr, can he help?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. Chip Doctor says:
    June 8, 2019 at 2:10 pm

    Just curious, does only CNN get them? And if so, can they keep them hidden and force someone else to have to file a FOIA request to get them?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • BLaw says:
      June 8, 2019 at 2:21 pm

      Good question. How could anyone who supports the President trust what CNN will release or manipulate from these memos? The memos should become open public records.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • Roger Thornhill says:
      June 8, 2019 at 2:22 pm

      ALL foia results are published in the fbi website: https://vault.fbi.gov/

      You click “recently added” and see the most recent foia results, or, you can click search to return all the foia results that match the queried term.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Impossible says:
        June 8, 2019 at 3:30 pm

        Thanks kindly for the link, Roger, I see they recently released (June 5th) a file on ‘Bigfoot hair analysis’ from 1976!; I fear that many of the “‘sedition proceedings’ of the 2016 election” may not see light for another 43 years as well… by then the democrats will have long forgotten their Russian Bigfoot.

        Like

        Reply
    • Bert Darrell says:
      June 8, 2019 at 2:28 pm

      I have the same question, Chi Dr. I assume that, if CNN can have them, the Archey Declarations must be available to anybody who wants to see them. Why would CNN have exclusive access to any document after a judge has decided that there is no reason to keep all previous redactions on it?

      Like

      Reply
      • littleanniefannie says:
        June 8, 2019 at 3:42 pm

        “Why would CNN have exclusive access to any document after a judge has decided that there is no reason to keep all previous redactions on it?‘

        Judicial Watch’s FOIA’s are available to all.

        Like

        Reply
    • Trog Luddite says:
      June 8, 2019 at 3:23 pm

      Others might have to file a separate FOIA request (not all agencies publicize every FOIA response; in fact some things releasable to one requester such as the subject of a past investigation may not be releasable to another requester such as a news agency) but once a document is made known to the general public (like a news agency) its difficult if not impossible to justify withholding information from other members of the public.

      Like

      Reply
      • Rhoda R says:
        June 8, 2019 at 4:19 pm

        If they are willing to release to a NEWS organization they should certainly be able to release to the general public.

        Like

        Reply
  7. Roger Thornhill says:
    June 8, 2019 at 2:11 pm

    It Comey wrote those memos to cover his butt, wouldn’t that mean that the memos are favorable to his story line not ours?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • jrapdx says:
      June 8, 2019 at 2:45 pm

      Thing is what Comey thought would be favorable to his interests could very well reveal info that shows his bad intentions. Seems Comey didn’t realize that it’s hard to know how his comments will be interpreted later on. The context has changed drastically and who could ever have known how the story evolved over time. Prospective CYA is a difficult art form and by all events to date Comey was no master of it.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Jack Dempsey says:
      June 8, 2019 at 3:27 pm

      I wouldn’t believe the “narrative” St. Jim provides, but the accompanying facts should be quite interesting.
      We might finally get definitive info on:
      1. # of Trump associates with FISA attempts
      2. # of FISA warrants rejected/resubmitted
      3. # of FBI confidential informants (aka “spies”) used on Trump campaign
      4. definitive list of collaborating countries

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  8. Brenrod says:
    June 8, 2019 at 2:11 pm

    Why believe memos that Comey writes? Comey can make up any “facts” or narratives he desires. We might be unredacting a narrative of false facts .

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • bertdilbert says:
      June 8, 2019 at 2:23 pm

      “Because of the seriousness of the matter.”

      I think Comey is going to have a problem withholding info from congress because it was, you know, serious! But then if it was so serious, how come the FISA and background was so sloppy? Um, I mean manufactured. I am going to reword it.

      “Because of the sneakiness and underhanded action we were taking.”

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Dman says:
      June 8, 2019 at 3:45 pm

      Great think about liars is they forget the lies they told yesterday. No doubt when all the evidence comes out, Coma-ey will step on his dick like his mentor Muellface did with his garbage report, filled with distortions.

      By the book right? What a narc Coma-ey was. Wanting to stay on the job but keeping a diary, leaking, intimidating his boss to frame him. Is that a higher calling Jimbo? Looks like treason to me.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  9. Zippy says:
    June 8, 2019 at 2:19 pm

    So, it takes -CNN- to stupidly submit a FOIA to provide ammo for our side? Why?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • bertdilbert says:
      June 8, 2019 at 2:30 pm

      Because CNN is desperate to find a sliver somewhere that can be twisted to point a guilty finger at Trump. Second thought is maybe they are taking Comey out to save Obummer.

      Democrats still blame Comey for Hillary losing the election and if Russia is proven BS, then the axe needs to fall somewhere..

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  10. Perot Conservative says:
    June 8, 2019 at 2:29 pm

    Fantastic! WHEN?

    Side note: watching Fox News last night. Someone mentioned a timing issue I don’t recall hearing before.

    While the FBI was soft pedaling / ignoring / shutting down the Clinton server investigation; an FBI official / Strzok was in London, meeting with UK collaborators. (It was kate, sorry for fuzziness.)

    Like

    Reply
  12. Perot Conservative says:
    June 8, 2019 at 2:37 pm

    WE WANT ALL THE EMAILS AND TEXTS OF AT LEAST TWO DOZEN PEOPLE.

    Comey
    Brennan
    Baker
    Yates
    Hilldabeast
    Holder
    Lync
    Strzok
    Lynch
    JARRET
    McCabe

    AND SQUEEZE SOME LITTLE MINNOWS!! Examples:

    1. FBI Agents who arrested George Papadalolous at the airport (egg on the face – Facepalm 1!).

    2. FBI lawyers who scrambled to concoct a George P lawsuit after airport fiasco, got to court over an hour late. (Facepalm 2)

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. icthematrix says:
    June 8, 2019 at 2:40 pm

    I truly believe CNN started this upon advance knowledge of what is there, then hopeful it will keep the narrative going for the left. Comey’s “memorialization” means nothing beyond a CYA fiction that is held up against nothing substantive.

    Like

    Reply
    • Mark McQueen says:
      June 8, 2019 at 2:46 pm

      Well there is a lot of testimony to fact that has occurred since St. Jim wrote his memos. That could be a problem for his holyness.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Zoe says:
        June 8, 2019 at 3:20 pm

        Especially since they are trying to keep them hidden. You have to believe these are not going to help the coup plotters. You keep stuff hidden if it’s not good for you.

        Like

        Reply
  14. Cathy M. says:
    June 8, 2019 at 2:50 pm

    ” . . . unless Comey was constructing memos for his own protection . . .”

    and for monetary reasons, i.e. using the memos as an outline to write his book (reportedly a $2 million dollar deal.)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. waltherppk says:
    June 8, 2019 at 2:57 pm

    All of the Comey memos are a “Lying Dirty Cop CYA Narrative” that are basically an expanded version of the 11th Hour Susan Rice email to self memorializing how everything had been done “by the book”. In a pigs eye…”by the book”. See what a different picture some different eyes will see.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Sharpshorts says:
    June 8, 2019 at 2:57 pm

    Besides CYA, another possible answer to …”why [would Comey] memorialize all of this classified information…” is to use the info as leverage against those participants for future nefarious schemes he had planned to initiate.

    People are mere pawns to members of the small group, to be manipulated by any means…To Comey and all other Intelligence community usurpers, it’s OK to destroy others…people are just a means to an end.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Muthaucker says:
    June 8, 2019 at 3:01 pm

    Comey’s and Rice’s CYA memos/emails to self indicate “consciousness of guilt”. They are toast.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Conversefive says:
    June 8, 2019 at 3:01 pm

    You think CNN will let us see them?

    Like

    Reply
  19. waltherppk says:
    June 8, 2019 at 3:09 pm

    Like

    Reply
  20. repsort says:
    June 8, 2019 at 3:09 pm

    These are probably land mines set months ago to be detonated as needed…
    1. Mueller writes all kinds of crap.. i.e. poured through mountains of evidence showing Trump and Putin were secretly holding hands behind the podium the day of their join presser…
    2. Some schmuck “mentions” memos, you know, innocently slips
    3. friendly news orgs, using their awesome investigative powers, sue for release of memo
    4. Run BS headlines on it for 6 months

    Like

    Reply
  21. freepetta says:
    June 8, 2019 at 3:14 pm

    Wow!! Comey should keep his big fat stupid moth shut. If I were him I’d hire an attorney! STAT!!

    Like

    Reply
    • Dman says:
      June 8, 2019 at 3:49 pm

      No, he should keep trying to defend himself. What did Lincoln say about being your own lawyer. Tell us more Jimbo.

      Like

      Reply
  22. waltherppk says:
    June 8, 2019 at 3:18 pm

    Like

    Reply
  23. JIM COMEY IS A WEASEL_DOUG says:
    June 8, 2019 at 3:22 pm

    Everyone in the FBI will soon find out that ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^.
    I’m certain, like Sundance, that these memos are of the CYA nature. But in order to do that it will require him to shift blame elsewhere ie, Brennan, Clapper, UK intel, Stroke Page, McCabe.
    Question is, how long will the band stay together when they find out the lead singer has joined another band??

    Like

    Reply
  24. Dutchman says:
    June 8, 2019 at 3:24 pm

    IMHO,
    These CYA, self-serving memos are Comeys personal ‘insurance policy’; he memorialised EVERY conversation or interaction with others, involving the soft-coup, ‘contemporaneously, and filed them away while undoubtedly keeping some copies.

    His leak to the NYT was dual purpose;
    1 was to trigger appointment of SC
    But 2 was to send a message; I HAVE contemporaneous memos detailing ALL my interactions with EVERYONE.

    Arkanicide me, or ‘throw me under the bus’, and YOU will be exposed. So, PROTECT me, or else. Hence the leadership at FBI/DOJ doing everything they can to protect Comey. Hell, he openly admitted he had leaked those memos, to trigger SC, and got NO punishment.
    He also gave a little ‘taste’, to make sure the message was recieved, by exposing Lynchs phone call to NYPD.

    I can not concieve of these coupists going forward with their plan, unless they KNEW they had Ryan and McConnell ‘on board’.

    Remember how Ryan impeded Nunes, with a phoney ethics investigation? Suppose, instead McConnell and Ryan had fully supported Nunes? With the,weight of the Speaker and Majority leader behind the investigation, the coupists would all be in jail by now.

    They HAD to KNOW McConnell and Ryan were on board, and therefore Comey, likely Brennan, McCabe and Rosie have got (classified) contemporaneous memos, recorded briefings or phone calls, clearly showing Ryan and McConnell, in particular, and the G of 8 (or, more accurately G o 7), KNEW what was going on, and were fully ‘on board’.

    This, to me explains “Crazy Comey’s” behavior, and Brennan, McCabe, and Rosie. It is blackmail being carried out, right in the open and in front of “God and everybody!”

    So, as interesting as these memos are, they lay out in explicit detail the actual coup events of who, when, etc…..
    I want to see the memos of conversations with McConnell, Ryan as,well as Difi, Pelosi, etc.

    You KNOW Comey covered his ass by documenting such conversations,…why wouldn’t he?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. snellvillebob says:
    June 8, 2019 at 3:27 pm

    CNN is an accessory to this crime so no one can count on any good deeds from them. Possibly they were ordered to get these released now so they will all be forgotten a year and a half from now when we vote.

    Like

    Reply
  26. waltherppk says:
    June 8, 2019 at 3:29 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. waltherppk says:
    June 8, 2019 at 3:34 pm

    Like

    Reply
  28. Kleen says:
    June 8, 2019 at 3:34 pm

    1- Did Comey tell CNN they needed to get a hold of these particular documents because he wants something in there out to the public?

    2-What if Comey’s lies conflicts with everyone else’s stories?

    I don’t know but… when you invent crimes to entrap people and make up stories, the more you document details about it, the worse it is.

    It takes only one fact to come out, to debunk the whole story and after that, the memos become self incriminating.

    Comey has been so quiet.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. rayvandune says:
    June 8, 2019 at 3:39 pm

    You say “all those redactions will now be removed”. I am uncertain if you mean a) all the redactions redactions in the Archey declarations, or b) all the redactions in the Comey memos, or perhaps all of a and some of b?

    Like

    Reply
  30. rayvandune says:
    June 8, 2019 at 3:39 pm

    You say “all those redactions will now be removed”. I am uncertain if you mean a) all the redactions redactions in the Archey declarations, or b) all the redactions in the Comey memos, or perhaps all of a and some of b?

    Like

    Reply
  31. k4jjj says:
    June 8, 2019 at 3:40 pm

    CNN wants the information so it can share it with all the conspirators so they ALL can keep their stories straight when testifying before a grand jury.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. waltherppk says:
    June 8, 2019 at 3:49 pm

    Like

    Reply
  33. waltherppk says:
    June 8, 2019 at 3:57 pm

    Like

    Reply

