Lawsuit Claims Julian Assange Confirmed DNC Emails Received From Seth Rich – Not a Russian Hack…

A rather stunning report from Gateway Pundit outlines information contained within a lawsuit filing. The lawsuit, filed by Businessman Ed Butowsky, alleges Wikileaks founder Julian Assange confirmed to Fox News analyst Ellen Ratner that the DNC leaked emails were received from Seth Rich and his brother Aaron.
The details contained within the lawsuit filing (full pdf below) are stunning.
If this information is true and accurate, the DOJ claim of a Russian hack –based on assertions by DNC contractor, Crowdstrike– would be entirely false. Additionally the DC murder of Seth Rich would hold a far more alarming motive.
(Source, lawsuit filing – pdf link, page 13)
Here’s the Full Court Filing:
.
The ramifications here are almost too large to describe.
If this information turns out to be true and accurate, the entire narrative around the DNC “hack” will have been proven to be intentionally manufactured.
Despite the FBI’s prior admissions about never reviewing the DNC servers; and despite their recent admissions about never actually seeing the forensic computer analysis, the U.S. Department of Justice, specifically Robert Mueller, Andrew Weissmann and former DAG Rod Rosenstein, cannot blame a simple investigative ‘mistake‘ for the wrong attribution of who gave the DNC emails to Wikileaks.
The FBI, the DOJ and the Mueller special counsel have each purposefully claimed specific Russian actors were responsible for hacking the DNC in 2016. If it turns out those claims were based on falsehood, the integrity of the DOJ and Special Counsel collapses.
Mr. Butowsky is making a very serious allegation in this court filing.
Additionally, the previously discussed motive to arrest Julian Assange would now be further enhanced. Heck, the reason for Assange’ arrest would be brutally obvious.
♦Dana Boente was head of DOJ-NSD from May 11th, 2017 through end of October 2017 when he officially announced his intent to retire. However, the timeline gets cloudy here because Boente said he was staying on until an official replacement was announced. There’s no indication of when Boente actually left the DOJ-NSD or the Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA) role.
On January 23rd, 2018, FBI Director Christopher Wray announced Dana Boente had shifted over to the FBI to be Chief Legal Counsel (replacing James Baker) where Boente remains today. As Mueller was using 19 lawyers, and 50 FBI investigators, Boente was/is the legal counsel to FBI Director Christopher Wray while the Mueller probe was ongoing.
[Remember, Robert Mueller never interviewed Julian Assange. Additionally, it is worth noting for the U.S. side of the legal framework, the charges against Assange are not related to Russian efforts in a hack of the DNC; nor is Assange charged with anything related to the 2016 U.S. election interference activities, the Podesta email release or anything therein as previously described by the DOJ.]
The April 11th, 2019, Julian Assange indictment stemmed from the Eastern District of Virginia. From a review of the indictment we discover it was under seal since March 6th, 2018: (The DOJ sat on the indictment for 13 months, until Mueller finished)
However, on Tuesday April 15th, 2019, more investigative material was released. Again, note the dates: Grand Jury, *December of 2017* This means FBI investigation prior to December ’17..
The investigation of Assange took place prior to December 2017, it is coming from the EDVA where Dana Boente was still, presumably, U.S. Attorney. The grand jury indictment was sealed from March of 2018 until April of 2019.
Why was there a delay?
Why did the DOJ wait until the Mueller report was complete?
Here’s where it gets interesting….
The FBI submission to the Grand Jury in December of 2017 was four months after congressman Dana Rohrabacher talked to Assange in August of 2017: “Assange told a U.S. congressman … he can prove the leaked Democratic Party documents … did not come from Russia.”
(August 2017, The Hill Via John Solomon) Julian Assange told a U.S. congressman on Tuesday he can prove the leaked Democratic Party documents he published during last year’s election did not come from Russia and promised additional helpful information about the leaks in the near future.
Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, a California Republican who is friendly to Russia and chairs an important House subcommittee on Eurasia policy, became the first American congressman to meet with Assange during a three-hour private gathering at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where the WikiLeaks founder has been holed up for years.
Rohrabacher recounted his conversation with Assange to The Hill.
“Our three-hour meeting covered a wide array of issues, including the WikiLeaks exposure of the DNC [Democratic National Committee] emails during last year’s presidential election,” Rohrabacher said, “Julian emphatically stated that the Russians were not involved in the hacking or disclosure of those emails.”
Pressed for more detail on the source of the documents, Rohrabacher said he had information to share privately with President Trump. (read more)
If you overlay the timing, it would appear the FBI took a keen interest in Assange after this August 2017 meeting and gathered specific evidence for a grand jury by December 2017. Then the DOJ sat on the indictment (sealed in March 2018) while the Mueller probe was ongoing; until April 11th, 2019, when a coordinated effort between the U.K. and U.S. was launched. Assange was arrested, and the indictment was unsealed (link).
To me, as a person who has researched this three year fiasco; including the ridiculously false 2016 Russian hacking/interference narrative: “17 intelligence agencies”, JAR report (needed for Obama – December 29th, ’16), and political ICA (January ’17); this looked like a Deep State move to control Julian Assange because the Mueller report was dependent on Russia cybercrimes…. AND that narrative is contingent on the Russia DNC hack story.
The Weissmann/Mueller/Rosenstein report contains claims that Russia hacked the DNC servers as the central element to the Russia interference narrative in the U.S. election. This claim is directly disputed by WikiLeaks and Assange, as outlined during the Dana Rohrabacher interview.
Right there is the FBI motive to shut Assange down when the Mueller report was released.
The DNC hack claim is contingent upon analysis by Crowdstrike computer forensics who were paid by the DNC to look into the issue. The FBI was never allowed to review the servers independently, and now we know the FBI never even looked at a full forensics report from Crowdstrike.
Almost all independent research into this DNC hack narrative challenges the claims of a Russia hack of the DNC servers; and now this bombshell court filing, again if accurate, makes the DOJ claim completely collapse.
Lastly, if we are to believe everything that is factually visible; including the admissions by the FBI and DOJ itself; and it is proven that Seth Rich was indeed the source of the DNC emails and there was no hack; well,… what does that say about Robert Mueller and Rod Rosenstein, who would have had to know they were pushing abject lies in their dubious Russian indictments.
The ramifications of this court filing are huge.
Attorney Michael Rattner – was he the Assange attorney who died of “cancer” or the one who committed “suicide” by stepping in front of a train in the U.K.?
Seth Rich was MURDERED in DC.
Debbie Wassermann Schultz’ Brother was the Investigating Assistant District Attorney investigating the Seth Rich Murder.
Seth Rich was sseen the Night of his Murder with Debbie Wassermann Schultz’ Boyfriend Imran Awan…one of the Awan Brothers of the Debbie Schultz/Awan Bros. ESPIONAGE case who Infiltrated and Compromised The ENTIRE Democrat Party’s COMPUTER SYSTEM !
Now you know why there was never any evidence to a relate anyone to Seth Rich’s Murder…..
Debbie’s Brother DESTROYED IT ALL !
Obituary shows he died of cancer at age 72.
I’m sure it does.
Seth`s brother…..
that was a question..
One MASSIVE frame job to take down a sitting President of the United States!!!!!!!!
I was stunned when I finally read the .PDF which confirms that the NSA has 15 documents, 32 pages of material about Seth Rich, marked SECRET or TOP SECRET for reasons of national security.
That CANNOT be a simple robbery gone wrong.
The FBI didn’t check with the NSA and didn’t interview Assange.
This is going to be one helluva hearing for Mueller.
If you mean the Clevenger letter, I’ll repost it.
http://lawflog.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/2018.10.04-Letter-from-NSA.pdf
The vast majority of classified material is so marked because of the method or source it is derived from. US intelligence agencies are required to protect “sources and methods” from public disclosure by the National Security Act of 1947.
Its hard to know whether the information is conclusive without seeing it. But it doesn’t disprove a robbery without viewing it, either.
Does it seem like the D.C. police are as interested in finding Rich’ killer as O.J. Simpson is in finding his wife’s murderer? Not sensing any urgency there (gee, wonder why?). 🤔🙄
LikeLiked by 3 people
DC is the probably the most surveilled city in the world, and is probably only second to a Las Vegas casino in terms of video surveillance per square foot. You can’t turn around in the city without being photographed or on video tape.
Yet DC homicide could find no clues.
The rally Hillary had right after soon after Seth Rich murder was interesting— that was when Bernie Sanders dropped out and gave his full endorsement to Hillary on stage.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Makes on go Hmmmm…
If Lindsey Graham does not NOW come forward and subpoena Mueller, Weismann and Rosenstein to his committee for a full 8 hour PUBLIC hearing then IMO he is a pure RINO.
This boomerangs everything back on these 3 Amigos who deserve to come and face the public and Graham’s committee ASAP!
We all knew this was true. It was implausible that a database manager for the DNC would get killed at 4 AM for no reason (no theft) shortly after a data breach, be brought alive to the hospital and die there an hour later after having been reported as stable. It’s even more implausible that the truth isn’t known by Wray, Pompeo, Haspel, Coats, Brennan, etc etc.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Also loved how, when repeating these facts online, leftist trolls appeared almost immediately to shut down the discussion…
Hmm all the dominoes (Epstein, Seth Rich) seems to have started to fall…..whether or not anything actually gets done about it is another matter entirely.
Now, we know why Seth Rich’s family shut it down so quickly, if his brother was in on it, his life is probably in jeopardy because of this knowledge.
Wow, I am a little speechless right now because I had followed different Twitter accounts when all the Seth Rich info was coming out and it was so hard to believe but now it is all coming to light. These deep state people really are dangerous, ruthless, scary people.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Here is the BIG question, did the FBI or someone connected to them kill Seth Rich?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hannity can ask Donna B tonight.
Fox News was told not to release this story by it’s CEO and producer. So will Hannity even cover it?
Most likely Imran Awan….Debbie’s lover/boyfriend.
there is a picture of him and Seth Rich drinking together the night Seth was Murdered.
And what did 0bama’s weaponized and corrupted FB! do in Vegas?
Move along. Nothing to see here. The shooter made millions on slot machines. Because that’s totally possible.
I was under the impression the transfer speeds pointed to an inside job all along.
LikeLiked by 2 people
it did, just further adding to the madness.
It is my understanding that Seth Rich was alive and doing ok in the hospital after the shooting….was expected to survive…suddenly died….
wish i know more about that….
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Clinton List…..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sudden death injection
LikeLiked by 3 people
FofBW..sure looks that way..
Was he cremated?
LikeLiked by 1 person
FofBW…good question
https://voat.co/v/news/1884999/9257434
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks burnett.
Curiouser and curiouser
Seth Rich was MURDERED in DC.
Debbie Wassermann Schultz’ Brother was the Investigating Assistant District Attorney investigating the Seth Rich Murder.
Seth Rich was sseen the Night of his Murder with Debbie Wassermann Schultz’ Boyfriend Imran Awan…one of the Awan Brothers of the Debbie Schultz/Awan Bros. ESPIONAGE case who Infiltrated and Compromised The ENTIRE Democrat Party’s COMPUTER SYSTEM !
Now you know why there was never any evidence to a relate anyone to Seth Rich’s Murder…..
Debbie’s Brother DESTROYED IT ALL !
This story can be a game changer in the Russian hacking narrative. It will certainly be ignored by the media including Faux news.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why didn’t FOX report this?
Don’t you remember they shut Hannity down for discussing it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Blamed” it on “Out of respects for parents request, blah, blah…
Shep did shame viewers.
Somebody needs to answer for not investigating the murder of Seth Rich properly. The last time I checked, murder was still the worst possible crime one could commit. Even worse than talking to fake Russians.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Treason is a hanging offense. Couple this with Murder, Conspiracy and obstruction. These bastards should all hang like Hildabeast said.
Nice picture of President Trump’s actual first AG, Rod Rosenstein, and to his left, the broadly smiling and self absorbed fraud and coward who was appointed and confirmed as Trump’s first AG. To Rod’s right sits Trump’s second appointed and confirmed AG looking on knowingly and approvingly as Rod rides into his remarkable retirement handing his coup responsibilities over to his replacements. What a joyful picture! Everyone looks so contented and pleased.
We need to know what information according to Assange “would see Hillary Clinton in jail”. Is he referencing the murder of Rich, or vile email content?
As President Trump said “you think our country is so innocent?”
There’s some evil MF’ers in our government. The people who killed Seth Rich, Michael Hastings, Andrew Breitbart – they draw a government paycheck.
“Heck, the reason for Assange’ arrest would be brutally obvious”
The entire coup and it’s ongoing coverup has been brutally f-ing obvious for over a year now. Most citizens are just too partisan, disinterested or stupid to see it
Again, another huge piece of the puzzle put in place. Thank you Sundance
Sy Hersh got his information about Seth Rich from McCabe per Butowsky. McCabe was Hersh’s long time confident. That’s stunning information in the lawsuit.
Ladies and gentlemen, buckle up.
This just got real.
May truth and justice prevail.
There are two independent prongs to the Russian narrative, The collusion prong depends on the DNC hack being by the Russians, “as 17 intelligence agencies agree” (hahahahah). The other prong is the troll farm taking ads on Facebook, arranging rallies for Trump. Both prongs are collapsing. That said, the public collapse of the “Russians hacked the DNC” will dent the snot out of the credibility of the intelligence community, as well as the press who was merciless in criticizing Trump for not buying the conclusion of the intelligence community.
Most of us surmised this two years ago. And if this guy didn’t take out a lawsuit we’d never would of heard about it again. Yes justice is blind, in more ways than one.
Butowsky won’t have “standing” if he suffers a fatal accident. This could all go to the rabbit hole.
DoJ didn’t know, otherwise they would have left Assange alone.
Talk about leverage with the plea.
So where is Seth’s brother Aaron?
What level of detail/documentation/evidence can they present within this lawsuit other than the word of a person who met with JA? Without something like that it is hearsay. Perhaps his brother can corroborate in an actual trial.
Obviously this makes perfect sense, especially with Sundance tying the timelines together. Once they moved on Julian to imprison him in England I suspected it was because he represents the greatest threat to this whole coup unraveling for the deep state. England was in on it…an active participant. The CIA ran it and utilized the FBI and DOJ to manage elements as needed. All under the auspices of Barry the traitor.
It is time Mr. President to bring Julian in, under protective custody.
So if Assange sends AG Barr a letter and copies the President and Sundance (to ensure it honestly gets into the news) saying he has proof that the Russian DID NOT hack the DNC server and wants a sit down with Mr. Barr, would not AG Barr be obligated as the highest serving attorney in the country to interview Mr. Assange?
When will Mueller and Rosenstein be questioned as possible co conspirators in Seth Richs death?
Crickets
Seth Rich’s murder just makes my blood boil. The parents were all for finding the killer until they got very scared for their other son’s safety. The Democrats are like the mob. And they all like to claim they are “victims”.
We didn’t get here by not being skeptical. And I think we should be skeptical of this filing. Quoting from the filing:
“D.C. police allowed the FBI to unlock Seth Rich’s electronic devices, and the FBI obtained data showing that M. Rich had indeed provided the DNC emails to Wikileaks. At Mr. McCabe’s direction, however, that information was kept secret with orders that it not be provided in response to any Freedom of Information Act requests. For her part, Ms. Bowser directed D.C. police not to pursue any investigative avenues that might connect the murder to the email leaks. At her direction, local police blamed the murder on a “botched robbery”…”
