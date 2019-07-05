Damn, is Bill Barr Corrupt Also? – DOJ Files New ‘Last Minute’ Motion to Keep Comey FBI Memo Content Hidden From Public…

In our opinion the content of the diary by former FBI Director James Comey, as outlined in what has formally been called “The Comey Memos”, is devastating to the U.S. Department of Justice and FBI. How do we know? Because the FBI is fighting like hell to keep even descriptions of the memo(s) content from becoming public.
Rather complex backstory with citations HERE and HERE and HERE.
In the background of what was The Mueller Investigation, there was a FOIA case where the FBI was fighting to stop the release of the Comey memos. Within that courtroom fight Mueller’s lead FBI agent David Archey wrote a series of declarations to the court describing the content of the memos and arguing why they should be kept classified.
The FOIA fight shifted. The plaintiffs argued for public release of the content of the FBI agent’s descriptions, now known as the “Archey Declarations”.
After a lengthy back-and-forth legal contest, on June 7th Judge James E Boasberg agreed to allow the FBI to keep the Comey memo content hidden, but instructed the DOJ/FBI to release the content of the Archey Declarations.
Today, the U.S. Department of Justice -under Attorney General Bill Barr- while waiting until the last minute (28 days since prior ruling), filed a motion [full pdf below] to block the release of the Archey Declarations, despite the June 7th court order.
Again, if transparency in conduct of the DOJ and FBI during 2016 is the expressed goal of Attorney General Bill Barr, then his current department fighting to keep descriptions of FBI memorandum hidden from public review runs exactly counter to that intent.
This DOJ activity does not bode well for a narrative of Bill Barr is an honest broker. This is an example of how to cover-up material that is damaging to the institution.
To be fair, Attorney General Bill Barr may not be aware the United States Department of Justice Civil Division, Federal Programs Branch, is fighting this court ordered release.
However, the DOJ Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Division is Jody Hunt. That name might be familiar to you because Jody Hunt was Jeff Sessions former chief-of-staff.
Asst. AG Jody Hunt most certainly knows his office is fighting to keep the FBI descriptions of the Comey memos hidden from the public.
Despite the original media FOIA lawsuit coming from CNN -vs- DOJ, there is no-one in the MSM covering this story. Here is today’ DOJ filing:
.
Here’s the background on the June 7th, 2019, ruling as we shared at the time:
Judge Boasberg was deciding what could be publicly released, meaning current redactions removed, based on two connected events: (#1) The content of the Comey Memos; and (#2) the declarations of lead FBI agent for Robert Mueller’s special counsel, David Archey, in describing those memos. CNN had filed a lawsuit to gain full access.
[Note: the descriptions of the Comey memos by FBI agent David Archey are known as the “Archey Declarations” – Read Here.]
For those who may not be aware, there are so many memos (dozens) when assembled they seem to make up an actual diary of moment-by-moment events, during the FBI investigation of Donald Trump, as documented by FBI Director James Comey.
♦ In the issue of the redactions within the Comey Memos, the judge doesn’t remove them. Some are ordered to be removed, some are approved to stay in place. The Comey memo aspect, and the redaction decision, is basically a splitting of the baby 50/50. It will be interesting, but meh, maybe not too much detail. – CNN ARTICLE
The issues argued by the FBI lawyers to keep the Comey memos hidden surround sources and methods. The judge generally agreed to the potential for compromise, but also outlined several sections of redactions within the Comey memos where that argument doesn’t hold up. [The judge has read the fully unredacted memo content.]
♦ However, on the issue of the Archey Declarations there’s an opportunity for some very interesting information to surface. Here’s an example of currently existing redactions within the Archey Declarations:
And stunningly, yes, STUNNINGLY, Judge Boasberg has ordered the Archey declarations to be fully released to the public WITHOUT REDACTIONS. See pages 34 and 35 of the ruling.
That means all those black boxes in the example above will be removed and CNN will be allowed the fully unredacted content of the declarations by FBI Agent David Archey.
This should be interesting.
Hopefully we don’t have to add Bill Barr’s picture to the graphic of corrupt DOJ and FBI officials; however, time is running out…
Maybe it’s evidence.
Tooth fairy used to leave a dime under my pillow.
I wouldn’t give up a tooth, so I got nothin’. Lol. Point taken though.
National security, sources and methods, the usual runaround. I am not going to be optimistic unless Barr intercedes.
Cheap fairy…you should have gotten more, like a quarter!
Evidence?
When this whole thing started the third way was that it was a Frame Job but the US Government would collapse if everything ever came out.
Evidence that half the DoJ (FBI, etc) was involved in an effort to subvert the Constitution by overturning the Electoral College by hook or crook would cause the collapse of the US Government. At least to even the good people in the DoJ. (Sources and methods)
Eveybody else?
Meh.
So somebody Not A General attempted a coup de tat.
Charge with treason. Then dissolve the DoJ and rebuild with less power.
Operating on the assumption that John Durham is actively investigating criminal acts within the FBI and DOJ, I can see good reason to preclude the disclosures of the memos and descriptions of those memos to preclude any of the potential defendants from coordinating based on the contents of those memos with Mr. Comey.
I am not going to write off Barr on the basis of a position taken while criminal charges may still arise from the Durham work and anything that makes a potential prosecution more complicated is not the way to go.
Durham is NOT “investigating”, he is “reviewing”, and if his review thus far hasn’t convinced him he needs to upgrade to an INVSTIGATION by now,
than its never going to, IMHO.
He’s had 3 months, and full authority to declassify, or more accurately to request to examine unredacted classified documents. Even with footdragging, he should have seen enough.
No grand juries, not an INVESTIGATION.
A “Review”.
That as much as this filing on the Comey memos has me doubting Barr. If his intention was to restore the integrity of the institutions by showing they CAN investigate themselves, he is proving just the opposite.
Paging Bill Barr,…
Clean up on aisle two,..
I stand corrected. Yes, you are right. It is a “review” that has been described as “broad and multifaceted” into the origins of the Russia investigation. This is virgin territory and Comey’s memos certainly would come into play at some point, whether at the point of commencement or downstream of that, but in either case likely involves a period of time not yet examined.
It seems to me it involves a time which has been thoroughly examined.
Yes, I agree the Comey memos could be a road map, IF followed. I don’t see anything to give us encouragement that anything IS happening; if there were Grand juries we WOULD know, cause witnesses called are NOT prohibited from discussing, nor is anyone they tell.
You’re presuming that any of the witnesses want people to know they’ve been witnesses. If I were a witness to the treasonous acts committed by high powered people who were in the FBI and CIA let alone Clinton or Obama, I wouldn’t say a word about it to anyone.
We’ll see. I move from cautiosly optimistic to cautiously pessimistic.
Just as with the swamp creatures in Congress, actions speak louder than words. In fact I would say Actions are everything and words are just noise.
An IG Report, without a schitzophrenic disconnect between the body of the report, on the one hand, and the summary and conclusions on the other, and without all the dirt hidden in a classified appendix, on FISA abuse would give me SOME confidence Barr is a house cleaner, rather than a cleaner upper.
Until then, sceptical.
Don’t get hung up on “review”. Barr appointed a US Attorney who can convene a grand jury and indict people. Durham has a lot more power than Horowits.
And how do you know there haven’t been any grand juries? Because you haven’t heard about them? They’re supposed to be secret you know. DiGenova did say he’s aware of at least one in CT convened by Durham but who knows if that’s true.
Different kind of power than Horowitz, potentially. But only if you use it.
Witnesses who have testified before a Grand jury are free to talk about it afterwards, only prosecutors and jurors are ‘gagged’.
IF there,were grand juries on “the big ugly”, we,would know. And I don’t trust the people that,would leak to Joe, Hannity, Ingram, etc.
We have NO way to evaluate the leakers motive, and BECAUSE they are conservative pro trump, they are PRIME targets for disinformation.
We’re in the formative stages of the new false dialectic as Soros and Koch come together in a ‘grand alliance’. Fascinating how this system creates the illusion of upheaval without ever budging.
I agree with your thinking but specify further how this relates to DOJ corruption? You’re suggestint Trump and his changing of the guard / destabilizing agent is just a part of the new false dialectic that will involve koch/soros on the other side ? Grim view of you’re correct.
Thought I agree. Koch/Soros are clearly forming a new “globalist” movement. Nationalism vs globalism will be the new “two party” dialectic.
Bar didn’t come out of private practice at his age to protect the institution. He saw the BS that was going on with Mueller, and shut that down as soon as he was confirmed. He kept Rosenstein in there to sign off on the obstruction issue, then said you can go now.
Now, if we are on election eve in 2020 and Trump is on the ropes, and the shit has yet to hit the fan with all this crap, I’ll change my opinion.
Maybe so but I think it is very evil the damage these departments and officials have been allowed to advance on individuals, the country and reputations of many hard working folks in order to protect the evil empire. Barr just might be a good guy but he lived in the swamp, worked for the swamp, friends with the swamp and Bush sent the note…hire him?
As I remember “Comey is a honest by the book a honesty person”. Also this Mueller saga dates back, way back, ya way back. Did I mention Bush? This time it different??? Waiting AGAIN, oh yes must be patient🇺🇸🙏🍩☕️
Or, Barr was recommended to Trump, who knows nothing, and is a Trojan Horse insider intended to protect all of his former buds and colleagues. Same with Dunham.
Would anyone be shocked at this point?
As I get older find it is easier on my heart to assume everyone in the govt is corrupt only to then discover they are not and does the right thing, instead of living in the illusion of happy tick-tock joy only to then have that bubble burst.
That being said, knowing that Barr was in charge of the FBI during the Ruby Ridge fiasco, whether he was intimately aware of what was going on or not, and later he personally fought to get the agent responsible for killing Mrs. Weaver to be held free from any accountability,
what choice did President Trump have at the time for getting a new AG approved by the Senate he had to work with? Whoever he chose needed to be someone who knew the lay of the land just to get confirmed, so to be easy on my heart assumed there’s some level of corruption already existing in the man or in his career experience.
What will be a refreshing surprise is if Barr steps out of his mold and does what’s right for this nation and say “screw muh, legacy” bagpipes and all.
When that happens will be a sign to start getting excited.
Wish it was the other way around. It comes back to one of your earlier posts asking if it was better to start from scratch or remove the rust and damage and rebuild from whatever foundation is left. We’re still at that point, as a nation, aren’t we?
Yep, Barr is a corrupt to the bone swamp creature until he proves otherwise. And I ain’t holding my breath.
I’m leaning that way. It’s like those “change my mind” memes we see now and then 🙂
Hello
An excerp from the link:
“The purpose of the meeting was to determine who was responsible for stealing over $100 million in drug money on the three routes from Panama to Colorado, Ohio, and Arkansas. This theft was draining the operation known as the “Enterprise”…The first call was made by [CIA agent Joseph] Fernandez to Oliver North, informing North that the theft was occurring on the Panama to Arkansas route, and “that means either [CIA pilot Barry] Seal, Clinton, or [Panamanian General Manuel] Noriega”…Fifteen minutes later, the portable phone rang, and Vice President George Bush was on the line, talking to William Barr. Barr said at one point, referring to the missing funds, “I would propose that no one source would be bold enough to siphon out that much money, but it is more plausible that each are siphoning a portion, causing a drastic loss.”..Barr told Bush that he and Fernandez were staying in Costa Rica until the following day after first visiting [CIA operative] John Hull’s ranch. Barr then handed the phone to Tatum, who was instructed by Bush to be sure that Noriega and [Mossad operative Michael] Harari boarded Seal’s plane and departed, and for Tatum to get the tail number of Seal’s plane….Tatum said that Barr dialed another number, immediately reaching then-governor Bill Clinton. Barr explained the missing money problem to Clinton…Barr suggested that Clinton investigate at the Arkansas end of the Panama to Arkansas route, and that he and North would continue investigating the Panama end of the connection, warning that the matter must be resolved or it could lead to “big problems”…(This description of missing drug money provided support to a subsequent meeting in Little Rock, described by Terry Reed, during which William Barr accused Clinton of siphoning drug money and that this had to stop.)”
https://www.globalresearch.ca/ciabushiran-contra-covert-operative-fixer-william-barr-nominated-attorney-general/5662609
Sorry to keep you waiting folks, complicated business
The ‘federal family’ has your best interest at heart
Nothing to see
Your God of the bible will judge them later
Go back to working, paying taxes and consuming entertainment
Move along now
Hey! I’m still waiting for he rest of the JFK assassination files!
TINVOWOOT, (there is no voting our way out of this)
– We’re screwed until their parasitic system is starved out
– Get harder than all the problems
– There’s gonna be a fight
– No one is coming to save us
– Let’s win
– Screw everyone who stood by and watched
From my experience, unless your part of their club, they are ALL corrupt.
Just a thought here… when we look at this massive web of corruption and try to figure out who’s with us and who isnt, we’re overlooking the secondary conspirators in Australia, Britain, Germany, even Russia. How high does that little band of miscreants go? And how dangerous is it to expose them? Just askin’.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe some of you are forgetting one very important fact:
IT’S SUMMER. NONE OF THE SHEEPLE ARE PAYING ATTENTION RIGHT NOW.
Also, it’s only 2019. The next election is NOVEMBER 2020. SIXTEEN (16) MONTHS from now.
Timing is everything. We won’t see perp walks until next year at least. Because THEN they’ll be fresh in the people’s minds and they will NOT pull the lever for a D, presidential or otherwise.
I actually hope the poopoo hits the fan after the Dems have chosen their nominee. I know other people want it to happen sooner, but the day after the Dem convention would be most awesome IMO. 🙂
“Is AG Barr corrupt?”
– My reflexive response (not always reliable), but also gut response (,more reliable)?
1. If we’re going to be UTTERLY IMPARITAL, ‘objective’, non-partisan in the matter, viz, not partisan in our thinking of AG Wm P Barr: not enough evidence for a strong suspicion, much less demonstration, that he is corrupt or has been in someway coerced, corrupted, “castrated”
– IMO: THE THRESHOLD FOR DECLARING BARR VERY LIKELY OR DEF CORRUPT is pretty high, takes more than itg would for most, based on his character & performance so fart
2. All the same, general rule, the possibility that AG Barr would be a possible target of very intense coercionn, in the form of any sort of threat (ANY KIND of threat) OR in the form of a bribe, OR in the form of being overwhelmed w/ distractions & parasites assinged to undermine him *& persuade him to do things differently than he said he would – AG BARR HIGH PRIORITY TARGET for such things
3. The Comey Memo sitaution is a mess, I don’t understand it, it’s always back n forth, gonna be declassified & unredacted at 11AM on one day but by 330PM the same day it’s not. Who konws
4. There’s 3 special investigations going on inside the DOJ incl the closing of the investigative phase of the final DO IG report. Too much going on that we can’t see for me to be comfortable entertaining idea AG Barr has been neutralized or corrupted
#4 we should return to b/c the latest Strozk-Page texts from JW & Ms Herridge raised alarm among ppl, some of it utterly bizarre when I engaged them on it
Ok, I’ve heard this all before. Now that Sundance has spoken, perhaps others in this site won’t accuse me of wrought cynicism, or worse trolling, since I’ve been saying this for months. However, when do we realize it is Trump selecting all these people – Wray, Barr, all of them. The excuse that his inexperience with Washington exposes him to these mistakes no longer holds water. If you’re trying to change the establishment, why not pick an unknown country lawyer instead of another insider. Trump needs to know we’re getting quite sick of fearing for his presidency more than he does. Of course, Trump could enjoy creating the antipathy for political/election purposes. That said I am with Trump. I just don’t think he’s always as brilliant and 4 steps ahead as the Treepers often believe he is. Nice to see SD agrees with me.
Most of these people need to be confirmed by Mitch McConnell’s Senate of Vipers. Please just remember that.
Thank You, WSB!!
The President has selected people who McConnell has said could be confirmed. IMO, McConnell called the shots on both Wray and Barr. The puzzle is not very complicated.
I agree there. McConnell and Ryans asses are WAY out there. Its the foxes guarding the henhouse, and Uniparty, BOTH faces in Congress, DO NOT want truth to come out, because they are ALL complicit, IMHO.
202 514 2000
Ask for Jody Hunt’s office. Let’s drown the voicemail. Changed the noun.
Leave a message if you cannot speak to a human, asking to get a statement as to whether AG Barr was consulted prior to filing the motion to block the release of the Archy Declarations.
Leave the message with Hunt, Barr, and every other secretary of every office in the effing joint.
Basta! Enough!
SD:
“This DOJ activity does not bode well for a narrative of Bill Barr is an honest broker. This is an example of how to cover-up material that is damaging to the institution.”
Add this to SD’s labeling the AG as “Bondo Barr,” the fixer, on 1/15/19, and that’s strike two. I’m not surprised that Barr waited until the last minute until he was forced to potentially show his resistance card.
Moreover, Barr has consistently asserted that his mission is to restore the reputation of the institution. He just never added, “by any means necessary.”
My “faith meter” for Barr continues to gravitate toward zero.
What’s the statute of limitations on this stuff again? Five years? 2021 – 2016 = 5 years. It’s July 2019. 2021 – July 2019 = less than 1.5 years. Mueller’s investigation took 2, that’s TWO, years. They’re going to run out the clock. And if the next election is stolen these investigations will go up in smoke (and they’ll be the least of our concerns).
Re-posting my sentiments regarding AG Barr. He’s on thin ice in my book. We’ll see.
MaineCoon says:
July 5, 2019 at 9:10 am
I think AG, Doj, FBI have bamboozled us into thinking “it takes time, time and more time.” They have lots of evidence already. Maybe need a few more pieces. IMO it isn’t really necessary to takes ad infinitum to get to the bottom of things. Afterall, Sundance has completed his basic investigation that conclusively shows illegality by many. More facts for him only adds more conclusive evidence, but there is enough evidence right now to indict. There’s no reason this should go one months on end. I agree with your commnet. Just giving mine on the “time” issue.
Obviously, too deep for hip waders. Need full S.C.U.B.A. gear and a bunch of those gunk-vacuuming ships.
DJSnyder,
Take 2 months off; DOJ policy not to announce indictments within 60 days of an election, if it can be seen as effecting the election.
If we’re gonna have a countdown, gotta take that into account. So, 14 months, not 16.
“Just sayin,…”
Well, Barr did make it through confirmation pretty quickly. I have always been suspicious of that.
Barr concluded from Muller, no collusion no obstruction. And that was the most important step. IMO. So there’s that. I worry that there won’t be any prosecutions, but Muller/wiseman had to be stopped. And he was. By Barr…
That’s probably the biggest clue to all of us that Barr is OK. I didn’t even mention that in my comment below. Thanks for your comment.
I honestly think Barr is NOT corrupt. He didn’t have to make the statements about spying or open an investigation of traitors. And I think if he were corrupt he would have done neither. I refuse to engage in the convoluted thinking that he did that to fool people. I’m an Occam’s Razor type of person.
Now maybe I’m wrong about Barr but it’s way too early, and there’s really no evidence, to declare him a traitor already. I know we’re all frustrated, Sessions caused massive problems and wasted 2 years of Trump’s presidency. But it’s not good to let that experience turn you into an unreasonable pessimist. If you have some real evidence, fine, but don’t make assumptions without it.
I believe Jody Hunt and Company are the problem. All holdovers.
Remember that when Barr made those statements that there had been spying, he added the caveat and qualifier that he didn’t know if they had a sound predicate for having done so. Even if not justified, a predicate could be found that gave them the plausible reason to engage in the spying. I hope this isn’t the game being played out.
I nominate this thing as the replacement AG:
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I dunno. Zippy’s point is well-taken. Super fast, efficient and completely takes out its target.
Duh…..am!!!
Put one of those out front the house!!!
Unexpected guests?
No hay bronca
Oh, Zippy! Ty, that had me and my wife crying tears and peeing our pants!
Tell a robot “Pick up this ball, throw it and knock over those pins down there,….
And it DOES! “Whats yer problem, I DID,what yer said!”
THIS is artificial intelligence at its finest!
Can not reveal information which will is being investigated by a grand jury.
There is no grand jury
Thank you, d’accord.
How funny. You still think that Barr, Durham, et al are not the cover-up? Cute.
