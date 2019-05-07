New Filing: FBI Fights to Keep Comey Memos Secret…

This is frustrating, but not surprising. In the updated DOJ court filing today (pdf link here) the DOJ tells the court they want to keep the Comey Journal (memos) hidden from public review {BACKSTORY HERE}:
Hat Tip Techno-Fog: The release of Mueller’s Report… “does not alter the FBI’s position with regard to the remaining redactions in the Comey Memos.”
The DOJ has authorized the release of the Jaunary 22, 2018, transcript from the ex parte hearing. So we will get to see the original discussion which should include the FBI descriptions of the Comey Journal and their reasoning (to the judge) for keeping the collection of memos hidden.
Keep in mind DC Court Judge James E. Boasberg is also a FISA judge.
As pointed out by Techno-Fog the media will get the transcript release first. However, we will work earnestly to deliver it as soon as possible after release:
Reminder below of what this is about:
The documents surfaced as part of the FOIA case [Backstory Here] where DC Court Judge James E. Boasberg -an Obama appointee and also a FISA judge- asked the FBI to file an opinion about the release of Comey memos to the public. There were two original issues: (1) can the memos be released? and (2) can prior sealed FBI filings, arguing to keep the memos hidden, be released?
Below is the original declaration outlining to the court on October 13th, 2017, why the Comey memos must be sealed. It is inside this exhibit where we discover there are many more memos than previously understood, and the content of those memos is far more exhaustive because James Comey documented the FBI investigation.
In essence Comey created these memos to cover his ass. (pg 13):
FBI Agent Archey then goes on to explain what is inside the memos: It is in this section where we discover that Comey made notes of his meetings and conversations with investigators.
Along with writing notes of the meetings and conversations, apparently Comey also made notes of the sources and methods associated with the investigation. Why would Comey generate classified information in these notes (sources and methods) unless he was just covering his ass because he knew the investigation itself was a risk…
The content of the memos seems rather exhaustive; it appears Comey is keeping a diary for use in the event this operation went sideways. (page #14, exhibit B)
All of those investigative elements would likely be contained in official FBI files and notes by the investigative agents. There is no need for a contemporaneous personal account of meeting content unless Comey was constructing memos for his own protection. These memos appear to be motivated by the same mindset that caused Susan Rice to generate her email to self on inauguration day.
In the next section FBI Agent David Archey explains the scale of the memos. There are obviously far more than previously discussed or disclosed publicly. Additionally, look carefully at the way the second part is worded.
Archey is saying Comey’s written recollections should be withheld because it might affect the testimony of people familiar with the “memorialized conversations”. (page #15, Exhibit B)
This is an October 2017 filing, Comey was fired May 9th. FBI Agent Archey is outlining Trump as the target who might adjust his testimony. Again, more evidence of the special counsel focus being motivated by the obstruction case they were hoping to build. [Reminder, Comey was still FBI director at the time these memos were written]
The next section gets to the heart of why the FBI wants to keep the Comey memos hidden and not released.
In this section Archey outlines how FBI Director James Comey wrote down who the sources were; what code-names were assigned; how those confidential sources engaged with FISA coverage initiated by the FBI; what foreign governments were assisting with their effort; and what the plans were for the investigation.
Again, why memorialize all of this classified information unless the memos were intended as CYA protection for himself?
There’s also really good news in here. Think about it. Now we know the entire anti-Trump operation is memorialized in writing. There is documentary evidence of the entire operation, from the perspective of James Comey, within these memos. We did not know that before this moment.
Therefore, it looks like President Trump can add the Comey Memos to the pre-existing declassification list. At any time, President Trump now has an additional set of documents he knows to exist that his office can ask to be released.
If the FBI was running an honest and genuine investigation; what do they have to fear from the release of the Comey Memos now that the investigation is over.
You say: “Therefore, it looks like President Trump can add the Comey Memos to the pre-existing declassification list. At any time, President Trump now has an additional set of documents he knows to exist that his office can ask to be released.”
Why can’t the President declassify them (just the Comey memos) TODAY and release them TOMORROW? Screw the FBI. After all they’ve been screwing with PDJT for several years. Payback is a bitch.
And I don’t trust that judge…or any FISA judge for that matter…I think they’re all part of the swamp and coverup!
Me too…
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was due to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Berlin on Today. But at the last minute, the State Department canceled the visit, blaming “pressing issues.” Wonder if they are listed in the Comey memos?
Are these notes the 21st Century version of the “Nixon Tapes”?
This, along with his weasel testimony just now should cause fey Wray to be fired.
Today
It is possible they do not want to release the memos because Mr. Comey is under investigation and may be indicted. The memos might be evidence or part of the IG investigation into FISA.
Yes, it is possible.
On the other hand, the FBI has done nothing yet to demonstrate (to the public) that they acknowledge mistakes/crimes have occurred and they owe the American citizens a forthright explanation, as well as assurances that the appropriate corrective measures and punishment are applied.
Instead, they have diminished their damaged credibility even more by circling the wagons and conducting lame, in house “training” etc etc so Wray can say no problem it’s all taken care of. Nothing to see here… .
They don’t care what we think. That is the bottom line. It’s beyond bureaucratic inertia, it’s us verses them. We’re the “them.”
There surely is a lot of stuff the government does not want the citizens to see. I suspect it is not all about “sources and methods”…more about covering their posteriors and about avoiding having to wear orange.
NAKED TRUTH is what the citizens want NOW.
NO MORE “covering their posteriors/avoiding having to wear orange.”
There surely is a lot of stuff the government does not want the citizens to see. I suspect it is not all about “sources and methods”…more about covering their posteriors and about avoiding having to wear orange.
Timing of this with Wrays crap loaded statement today seems to point to Wray being Deepstate. Though I never liked him. I have very little regard for the entire organization anymore and cannot even watch tv shows with FBI involvement.
Me, either!
Deep State reaffirming its iron grip on the Department of justice?
FBI is protecting Comey? Or Wray? Both have lost all credibility! What a shame!
Dear Diary,
I was fired today by that disgusting oaf Trump. Not to worry though Diary, I’m smarter, nicer (and taller!), and gosh darn it, Congress likes me. I’m doing everything “by the book”.
FBI, as a rule (per “someone’s regulations), does not memorialize in writing or audio/video recording 302s. Per Comey, the reasoning is so interviewees will trust them and be more forthcoming.
Comey never transcribed any convo’s w/obama. Yet, detailed memo’s were composed ‘after’ every convo w/PT. Hmmmmm.
So FBI doesn’t record convo’s w/known criminals, but they do with “some” presidents.
The Oxford English Dictionary deals with minutae minutarum “minutes of minutes.” You know, fleas on fleas and such.
It is in the minutiae (mordernized Latin) that James Comey will hoist himself on his own petard by having been too scrupulous by half in covering his tracks. All his “memorializing” and such government-speak and psychobabble will sink him, not save him.
The primary question I have is, did Comey accurately portray actions and events in these memos? Or did he write them primarily to give a false contemporaneous account that depicts criminal and improper actions as legitimate? It’s clear that he is capable of planning strategies that protect James Comey well in advance.
I wondered why Joe Biden entered the Presidential race. It never made sense. It would be hard to beat the incumbent, He has to know Russia collusion was pretty much over, he had legal conflicts with his son Hunter taking kickbacks, he had nefarious Ukraine connections, he gropes women in the age of #me, he’s old and looking feeble, and he knew about the Russia spying on Trump. None of that sounds like a good plan to publicly expose yourself to it.
But now I see a possible reason. Biden thinks running for President will inoculate him from all of it. Any criticism of Gropin Joe will be proof of a witch hunt against him because he is running for President. It is just Republicans trying to take out a Dem candidate with fake news. He is a victim in all this. It worked for Hillary.
Don’t worry Comey! It’s always darkest right before it goes completely black…
Just still more to add to the lengthy list of reasons to completely eliminate the beyond redemption criminal organization that calls itself the FBI.
