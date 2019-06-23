Sunday Talks – Devin Nunes Notes: “Two Parallel Tracks” Used To Target Donald Trump…

During a segment today with Maria Bartiromo, Representative Devin Nunes notes the “two parallel tracks” CTH has previously outlined. The “parallel track” explanation begins at 11:15 of the interview. [Prompted – Just Hit Play]
“Two Parallel Tracks”
CTH Archive – Everything after March 9th, 2016, is a function of two official intelligence units, the CIA and FBI, operating together with two private political operations, Fusion GPS and the DNC, to coordinate -then coverup- political surveillance and spy operations.
Prior to March 9th, 2016, the CIA/FBI political surveillance and spy operation was using the NSA database to track and monitor their opposition. However, once the NSA compliance officer began initiating an internal review of who was accessing the system, the CIA and FBI moved to: (1) continue the operation; and (2) create ex post facto justification for their endeavors. [Full Backstory]
The evidence for this is found in the documents attached to both operations; and bolsters the original 2018 statements by Congressman Devin Nunes as highlighted below.
♦The Official CIA/FBI track took place between late 2015 and July 2016, and consisted of using foreign intelligence allies in Italy, the U.K and Australia to create a background illusion of Russian involvement with the Trump campaign. This operation was based on earlier -more innocuous- contacts from various countries, weaponized and redeployed in what everyone calls “spygate”. This track successfully culminated in Operation Crossfire Hurricane on July 31st, 2016.
♦The Unofficial FBI/Fusion/DNC track was domestic-centric, albeit sub-contracted to Fusion GPS and later a former British intelligence officer, and took place between late 2015 and October 2016; also to create the illusion of Russian involvement. This operation is best known around the Steele Dossier and FISA warrant against U.S. person Carter Page. The FBI track continued with the Mueller investigation into 2017, 2018 and 2019.
In April of 2018 Devin Nunes noted:
[Transcript] “So it took us a long time to actually get this, what’s called the electronic communication, as we know it now for your viewers, what it is it’s the original intelligence, original reasons that the counterintelligence was started.
Now this is really important to us because the counterintelligence investigation uses the tools of our intelligence services that are not supposed to be used on American citizens. And we’ve long wanted to know: what intelligence did you have that actually led to this investigation? So what we’ve found now, after the investigators have reviewed it, is that in fact there was no intelligence.
So we have a traditional partnership with what’s called the Five Eyes Agreement. Five Eyes Agreement involves our friends in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Canada, and of course, us. So long time processes and procedures in place where we move intelligence across.
We are not supposed to spy on each others’ citizens. And it’s worked well. And it continues to work well. And we know it’s working well because there was no intelligence that passed through the Five Eyes channels to our government.
And that’s why we had to see that original communication. So now we’re trying to figure out, as you know, we are investigating the State Department, we think there’s some major irregularities in the State Department, and we’re trying to figure out how this information about Mr. Papadopoulos of all people who was supposedly meeting with some folks in London, how that made it over across into the FBI’s hands.” (video link)
The direct evidence for what Devin Nunes is describing is found in two specific documents. Each of the documents is unique to their track. One track is the CIA the other track is the FBI. The merging point that binds them is the U.S. State Department.
♦ First, we review the Official CIA/FBI track.
The evidence for the CIA track is found in the Weissmann-Mueller report. More specifically, it is found in the intentional way the report tries to conflate two contact points.
This track is CIA Director John Brennan’s work, with enlisted help from the FBI counterintelligence unit (Peter Strzok and Bill Priestap) as they travel to the U.K.
After western intelligence asset Joseph Mifsud (posed as a Russian) plants a story on George Papadopoulos about Russia having “emails of Clinton”, the operation then needs Papadopoulos to share the information. That’s where a joint network comes in. The network is the U.S. embassy in London; the Australian embassy in London; the Australian Ambassador to the U.K. Alexander Downer; and his top aide Erika Thompson.
Notice page #89 of the report; but read carefully and specifically notice the date Weissmann and Mueller use to frame the Russia story extraction from Papadopoulos:
The meeting on May 6th, was NOT a meeting with Australian Ambassador Alexander Downer. That meeting did not happen until May 10th. The recent release of documents from Australia confirm this timeline.
The meeting on May 6th was between George Papadopoulos and Downer’s aide, Erika Thompson: …”that the Trump campaign had received information from the Russian government that it could assist the campaign through the anonymous release of information that would be damaging to Hillary Clinton.”
So, if the U.S. used the information from the May 6, 2016, meeting as conveyed on July 26th, 2016, it was the conversation with Erika Thompson that opened Crossfire Hurricane; not the meeting with Alexander Downer on May 10th. {Go Deep}
This subtle but important distinction in contact and communication reconciles the statement by Devin Nunes; because Thompson is also a reported intelligence operative (spy) and information from her would not be passing through “Five Eyes” official channels. However, for their intents and purposes, the U.S. operation needed to give the appearance of official channels, so the *inference* between the claim and the footnote *implies* Ambassador Downer. But you can see that’s not actually what happened.
This is an example of Weissmann/Mueller disguising the actual origin in their report. They are giving cover to the reality that unofficial intelligence was the actual basis for the originating “EC” or two-page electronic communication from CIA Director John Brennan to FBI Director James Comey. It was that 2-page EC, likely written by FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok, that initiated “Crossfire Hurricane”.
The page in the Weissmann/Mueller report is factually true but the inference is false. It is written in the way they intended, to give a false impression. It is quite subtle and sneaky.
What is outlined on Page #89 is also the CIA track that ran from March to July 31st, 2016.
The operation positioned Joseph Mifsud as a Russian spy; has him plant information on George Papadopoulos; then uses U.S. and AU operatives to withdraw the information; thereby giving the appearance that a Trump campaign official, Papadopoulos, was receiving and passing-on Russian intelligence. This is the CIA justification for creating the EC. This is the CIA cover story.
Now let’s review the evidence of the unofficial FBI track and how it also connects to the U.S. State Department. This path is more brutally obvious because the document had to be less ambiguous in construct to track through the FISA Court. This operation involves the FISA application on U.S. Person Carter Page.
♦ The FBI Track – The Steele Dossier, FISA Warrant and Carter Page.
The second page of the FISA application used to gain a Title-1 surveillance warrant against U.S. Carter Page identifies where the material came from. Notice the direct attribution is to the State Department; not the DOJ or FBI, and certainly not Christopher Steele.
Applying hindsight to the backstory of Fusion GPS hiring Nellie Ohr (Oct. 2015); the Clinton Campaign hiring Fusion GPS (April 2016); and Fusion hiring Christopher Steele for the Dossier; and the Steele Dossier being passed on to the FBI and DOJ via various official and unofficial channels… Question: why would the DOJ be citing the State Department for their FISA application?
The answer is simple. Carter Page was a known person to the FBI and DOJ. Carter Page was a subject witness from 2012 to 2016 in the Evgeny Buryakov case [DOJ March 2016]. How could the FBI claim Carter Page was “an agent of a foreign power” to the FISA court in October 2016, when they only finished using him as a cooperating subject witness in May of 2016? [DOJ May 2016]
The short answers are: (1) they couldn’t; (2) they were in a big hurry; there was a sense of urgency; they needed the FISA and Steele Dossier as insurance policy; and (3) it wasn’t safe for the DOJ/FBI to make the ‘foreign agent‘ claim against their own prior witness if things went sideways.
Remember, there are dual purposes, one critical purpose is a coverup. Their efforts are about gaining position and appearances to justify the preceding action. Their efforts are not focused on an actual investigation. They told the FISC the information came from the State Department and [Redacted]…. Whichever source could give them the best legal justification to gain the FISA warrant was the leading point in the thought process.
Despite everything around the Steele Dossier primarily inbound from Fusion-GPS and Chris Steele to the DOJ and FBI, the people creating the FISA illusion needed to use the State Department as a valid reference for fraudulent claims they were making.
From the beginning Fusion-GPS was not hired to research Donald Trump; the intelligence community (FBI, CIA and DOJ-NSD) were already doing surveillance and spy operations. The intelligence community needed Fusion GPS to give them a plausible justification for already existing surveillance and spy operations. Fusion created the dossier for them.
In essence it was the Steele Dossier that merged unofficial political opposition research being conducted by Fusion GPS, into official investigative use in the FBI to join with Crossfire Hurricane.
The FISA application is the point of merging, joining one unofficial track with the official FBI track as noted by Devin Nunes in today’s interview with Maria Bartiromo.
The FBI knew Carter Page. Essentially Carter Page was irrelevant, what they needed was the FISA warrant and the Dossier in the system {Go Deep} as their insurance policy.
So there we see two parallel tracks; one from the CIA/FBI, and one from Fusion, DNC and the FBI. Both tracks intended to: (1) set up Trump for the Russian collusion narrative; and (2) provide a cover story for political surveillance and spy operations that preceded March 9, 2016.
The CIA track created ‘crossfire hurricane’. The Fusion/FBI track created the Steele Dossier. Both had the same purpose and merged with the FISA application.
Both tracks originated from ‘unofficial channels’ and then transferred into official status through the use of two documents. The CIA generated the two-page “EC”; and the FBI generated the FISA application from the Steele Dossier.
Both tracks held the same essential purposes; both tracks were insurance policies; and both tracks merged for intelligence exploitation continuing after President Trump won the election. After the election the goal was shifted to remove the risk Trump represented.
Once they had the legal justifications for targeting Trump, albeit fraudulently obtained, the effort could move into phase three: by-the-book processes. The FBI track evolved into the Mueller probe; that’s why the Dossier is so important to the validity of the special counsel.
A big part of everything after March 9th, 2016, through today – was/is covering for everything that happened before March 9th when political “contractors” were allowed by the FBI and DOJ to have weaponized access to the NSA database for political surveillance and spy operations.
This two-track process and ultimate merging is what all of the documentary evidence supports. I suspect when the arc of the story concludes, this is where we will be.
The most important sentence in Judge Collyer’s brief:
…”many of these non-compliant queries involved the use of the same identifiers over different date ranges.”..
This Page #82 sentence specifically highlights that during the 2016 presidential campaign, those who had access to the NSA database were searching the same phone numbers, email addresses, electronic “identifiers”, or people, repeatedly over different dates.
Specific people were being tracked/monitored.
The Big Ugly is a gross understatement.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Plus the PLANTING OF EVIDENCE ON TRUMP CAMPAIGN! Remember Vault 7!! This was the real INSURANCE PLAN…The FISAs may finally show why Deep State was so SMUG!!!
LikeLike
If we as a nation were smart, Nunes would be the nominee for president after Trump. Other than Nunes or Mick Mulvaney we’re screwed.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Amen!! Maybe a Nunes/Mulvaney ticket?!?
LikeLike
YES!!!
LikeLike
With Dan Crenshaw or Jim Jordan as VP.
LikeLike
Its the MOVEMENT, that creates the leader, NOT the other way around.
Otherwise a ‘leader’, is just a man walking down the street.
PDJT would be, and has been the FIRST to recognise he,would be NO WHERE, without us. And if we are a,strong and growing movement, additional leaders will ‘step up’, and we may well not recognise their names, today.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s all peachy. Where are the indictments?
Patience. Any day now….
LikeLiked by 1 person
So many criminals….and yet nothing. But they sure know how to go after a major threat like Roger Stone.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Add to that so much EVIDENCE ……no need for anymore investigations…..Barr just needs to go back and read all of Sundances extensive work. If any of us had 1/10 of the Patriotism that our Sundance has…..we would not just be sitting around and complaining that nothing is being done. We would all form coalition to demand Justice now. I try and understand …with the number of patriots/deplorables that exist….why is it so hard to get together and overwhelm DC with protest…..will it take hitting rock bottom…….will rock bottom be too late for our country to survive. Sure seems like a better option than armed civil unrest. in comments above, one of the obviously younger posters complains that we all are too stupid to admit POTUS makes mistakes. Well I submit that it should be those younger able bodied patriots that gets out there and lead the protest on the streets of DC. Laying blame on us or POTUS will do nothing to change your future. Us naive old farts will not be far behind. We can be just as loud as the idiots on the left… difference is…..we will be justified in our demands that the rule of law be followed and arrest made.
LikeLike
What, exactly, are all the indictments? Who would be charged with what? And what, if any, is the Statute of Limitations on these?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The background of the Electronic Communication deserves a very close look. Funny how FBI and CIA resources in London reached out to a relative unknown (Papadopoulos). Were Downer, Mifsud and Halper tasked to develop Papadop? What about Azra Turk? How did she get involved? What were her marching orders? Was their collective mission to dirty up Papadop to justify a CI investigation?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dear PT: Thanks for your service! These issues you so appropriately mention have often been discussed here on the Tree House since they first became known – often through our leader SD himself. There used to be a sidebar section with key-word links (words like e.g. Mifsud, EC, etc.) which would put you in touch with all the articles in which those people or words were discussed. Perhaps someone can direct you to it.
LikeLike
And where was Ms. Haspel when all this was happening in her neighborhood?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did you ever wonder why she was so easily confirmed?
LikeLike
Very good point. Ms. Haspel does appear to be a swamp creature. There was an article on her a little while ago that I can’t seem to find now. The article pointed out that she may have lied to the President about the Skipal affair.
LikeLike
I mean Skripal.
LikeLike
“Azra Turk” means “Real/Genuine Turk.” Azra Turk was an alias dreamed up, most likely, by whichever FBI agents were working Papadoupoulos. She probably was not a Turkish woman as told to Papadopoulos. She was trying to set up Papadopoulos and use him to set up others in the Trump campaign with ideas about meeting with Russian officials and meeting with Putin. No one in the campaign did any of the things Papadopoulos suggested, but it did get Papadopoulos’ official suprevisor with the campaign, Jeff Sessions, recused from the Trump-Russia investigation, putting Rod Rosenstein in charge of Mueller.
LikeLike
Didn’t someone say “my administration was the first with no scandals” or something like that?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not a smidgen!
LikeLiked by 3 people
He was right. There wasn’t a smidgeon. There was an a$$load!
LikeLike
Lol!!!!!
LikeLike
Wp😣
O
LikeLike
There is a video o uyube of this declaration. From o’s mouth.
His words.
I will not link.
LikeLike
Not even a smidgen of corruption, lied Obama in reference to the IRS corruption scandal.
LikeLike
Why lawsuits against Twitter, Facebook and Google when anti-trust action is needed??
If there was free market competition and open, standard API’s they could not do this.
Media monopolies aligned with the Globalists and the State are the most dangerous. Fines and settlements do not phase them in the least.
LikeLike
Yet nobody is in jail, hell not even charged.
LikeLike
Carter Page. I can’t figure this out. Black hat/white hat/pink pussy hat? Where does he fit? The fact that nothing’s ever happened to him makes him highly suspicious.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They did not need Carter Page.
They needed the FISA.
From Sundances post ^^^^^
The answer is simple. Carter Page was a known person to the FBI and DOJ. Carter Page was a subject witness from 2012 to 2016 in the Evgeny Buryakov case [DOJ March 2016]. How could the FBI claim Carter Page was “an agent of a foreign power” to the FISA court in October 2016, when they only finished using him as a cooperating subject witness in May of 2016? [DOJ May 2016]
The short answers are: (1) they couldn’t; (2) they were in a big hurry; there was a sense of urgency; they needed the FISA and Steele Dossier as insurance policy; and (3) it wasn’t safe for the DOJ/FBI to make the ‘foreign agent‘ claim against their own prior witness if things went sideways
LikeLiked by 1 person
A case against a Russian entity no less!!!
LikeLike
Being branded as a “Russian agent,” and therefore a traitor, was something that was done to Carter Page along with a year of electronic and human spying.
LikeLike
Tell the American dolts who vote the parallel would be using counterfeit records and forms to justify a press-intensive FBI investigation into Obama being foreign born. Of course no one looked into that other than a few outsiders (now our president) but the media could have forced it into the public conscience. No dem would have allowed it any space, regardless.
LikeLike
Thank you Sundance for making this complex story comprehensible to us average Joes. I mean, I have a doctorate degree in science, but this stuff is quite opaque to me until I read your detailed analyses. Also, thanks to so many brilliant Treepers for their insightful comments!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey Calbear84, was at UCB from 89-93 to obtain a PhD as well. Small world.
LikeLike
LikeLike
The Black Ledger from Ukraine and Alexandra Chalupa–A variety of sources inform that Chalupa and the Black Ledger are joined at the hip. Chalupa also had a private “political consulting service” (Manafort and Fusion GPS offer those services) indicating we might have another CIA contractor here.
On the first link, Markets Work stress that the Black Ledger/Chalupa attacks on Trump were among the earliest.
https://themarketswork.com/2019/04/11/ties-to-ukrainian-national-a-unifying-theme-in-early-attacks-on-trump/
https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/441892-ukrainian-embassy-confirms-dnc-contractor-solicited-trump-dirt-in-2016
https://www.politico.com/story/2017/01/ukraine-sabotage-trump-backfire-233446
LikeLike
Is there an honest man/woman left in the FBI or Department of Justice?
LikeLike
In their opinion, they all serve our country well. As elites…as entitled….it is We who don’t understand the way of things. Honesty has nothing to do with anything in their world. I’ve worked for the government for 35+ years (military & contractor), and they truly believe they are better than us.
The “honest” ones…the ones with integrity, are rooted out of the system early in their careers…which sends a memorable message to the rest. The true power in this country does not lie with legislators, judges, or the POTUS…it is in the hands of GS-15’s, SES’s, and O-6 thru O-10’s. The only government entity I’ve witnessed not to be corrupt is Special Operations…amazing patriots throughout this entire organization.
LikeLike
Please do not leave out the SIS, perpetraitors of many of these crimes.
SIS – Senior Intelligence Service.
LikeLike
Oh I left out a whole bunch. Thanks for the addition! 🙂
Yeah the SIS – the ones that found WMD’s in Iraq…until they didn’t.
LikeLike
Interesting, the theme of many of these comments. It’s nice that the research is done, but we don’t really want to hear it, we want action, indictments, incarceration and these felons we are constantly speaking of in jail…
LikeLike
You get used to it after a while…and the scroll key wears out. 🙂
LikeLike
I have some kind of bursitis in my index finger.
LikeLike
I thought farriers get thrush! 🙂
LikeLike
I hear ya, Charles!
As do many.
I’m reminded of a quote, from the movie, Collateral (2004)
Felix: “Probably some major Federal Indictment of someone (Swamp) who majority doesn’t want to be indicted.”
And.. abbreviated version
There is nothing more difficult to take in hand, more perilous to conduct, or more uncertain in its success, than to take the lead in the introduction of a new order of things.
Niccolo Machiavelli
LikeLike
The Instant Gratification Crowd.
LikeLike
Snakes and vipers just like the Pharisees and Scribes. If we know these facts, we also know that PDT, Barr and other key staff have known these things for a long time before us. Yet, we wait expectantly with no indication of any sort of judgment days coming for the criminals.
LikeLike
Ive long felt the dossier was NOT written, initially to justify a counter-intel investigation. I THINK it was a manufactured Oct. Surprise to insure a Hillary victory.
When Adm. Rogers caused a panic, the I.C. then grabbed it to use for a secondary purpose; to get FISAS to cover up the preexisting spying operation.
I actually thought what Nunes said about Iran. One implication would be
“PDJT decided NOT to do a small operation against Iranian targets, kill 150 Iranians because they shot down a drone. “PDJT is ADAMANT Iran will NOT get a Nuclear weapon”, so take some time, develop ally support, and then do a comprehensive attack to take out their nuclear program?
If some Chinese,…er sorry North Korean scientists die in the attack, well they shouldn’t have been there in the first place.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump has appointed two CIA Directors Mike Pompeo and Gina Haspel. Am I supposed to believe that neither of them know anything about a mutiny in their own agency to frame the President of the United States for a crime that not only he didn’t commit but a crime that never even happened?
LikeLike
Haspel was during.
Pompeo was after.
Apple meet Orange
LikeLike
Mea culpa!
Not Correct.
Apologies
LikeLike
Has anybody ever asked congressman Nunes how he has come to reconcile the fact that Speaker Ryan initiated an ethics inquiry into him, unjustifiable sidelining him for several months in an act of apparent obstruction?
LikeLike
People demanding indictments when Deep State has infested intelligence services over three generations??? 45 said this is the most important fight of his Presidency!!!
LikeLike
The discrepancy between the dates, 4/6 vs 4/10 (when whatever PapaD allegedly said) was passed
has haunted me and I gotten no answers.
PapaD has said his contact with Erika T. was by email and it was essentially an invite to meet Downer. Muller/Weisamann is saying in their dossier that that was when PapaD made those comments. Why?
Is Downer then lying?? He has to be if the Muller/Weisamann story is true. He drafted his notes on the 10th and said nothing about PapaD/Hillary emails/Russians. Hmmm?
If the comments were made on the 10th, what’s the purpose of alleging the 6th?
Something isn’t right. I’m being to wonder if Downer didn’t just make it up on the 26th when he claims he had an ah hah! moment.
LikeLike