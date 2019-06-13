NEC Chairman Larry Kudlow Extensive Economic Policy Discussion (full video)…

If you’ve got the time this is well worth watching. Larry Kudlow is Chairman of the National Economic Council and delivers a strong voice amid the economic team of assembled by President Trump.
Kudlow provides value because he comes from the Wall Street economic punditry networking group that just doesn’t understand MAGAnomics, or ‘America First’ Main Street policy. President Trump has taught Kudlow a great deal. So Kudlow’s value is heightened by his ability to explain Trump’s Main Street policy to his old Wall St. tribe; who genuinely have no concept of Main Street policy (hence, they’re always puzzled).
There are a number of interesting gems in the talk, if you are willing to listen (yes, fast forward to about 4 min mark to start)
*Kudlow makes clear argument for Trump Administration trade policies and use of tariffs. It is clear from questions and Kudlow’s remarks that the work of persuading the economic/Wall St. community is largely finished–they get it. THAT IS A HUGE WIN for POTUS!
*Value of tax cuts–Kudlow argues that the tax bill of 2017 has born fruit, particularly in regards to corporate tax cuts. He alludes to Laffer curve as supporting the value of personal tax cuts, though not all has materialized as yet
*Federal debt is an issue, but to be solved first and foremost by better growth rates–as Kudlow has stated many times, 1% increase in GDP growth absorbs $2T+ in Federal Debt. This is a BIG deal and quite different from Obama era where we had very weak recovery and poor sustained growth.
*Kudlow nimbly batted away an inane question about addressing “economic inequality”.
*One of the questioners discussed that we needed to “move to a new global approach, recognizing China’s role/place in the world”. Kudlow was adamant that we do NOT need to do this nor sacrifice our values. The KEY discussion, imho. He did not get much pushback on this though there were many questions seeking to better understand how Trump Admin will address Huawei, as well as possibility that Xi might not meet with Pres. Trump at upcoming G20 meeting. (amusingly, one questioner was from Chinese media). Kudlow did not take the bait and declined to give more info on these issues.
Interesting question towards the end of the discussion about what current protests in Hong Kong portend, though there was not a final definitive answer to the question.
Kudlow is masterful with this crowd–he speaks the language, has tremendous history and credibility and as such is very potent tool in framing and persuading the economic cognoscenti (important b/c these folks do affect markets). Kudlow notes that many have been taught by POTUS and judging from the questions/comments Kudlow’s has been successful in his mission.
Well worth the listen if you can do other work while listening.
TY SD, for posting this.
Kudlow mentions that recent official Chinese press releases speak to the need for “more balance” on the part of President Trump’s team. He responds that 20 – 30 years of Chinese trade malpractice has been so inequitable that restoration of US – China relations will require dramatic change on China’s part — to establish an enduring balance.
Check out the Peterson Institute for International Economics board of directors… All Globalists!
Larry should get paid overtime for having to listen to these “wall street pundits”… torcher!
