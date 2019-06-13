NEC Chairman Larry Kudlow Extensive Economic Policy Discussion (full video)…

If you’ve got the time this is well worth watching. Larry Kudlow is Chairman of the National Economic Council and delivers a strong voice amid the economic team of assembled by President Trump.

Kudlow provides value because he comes from the Wall Street economic punditry networking group that just doesn’t understand MAGAnomics, or ‘America First’ Main Street policy. President Trump has taught Kudlow a great deal. So Kudlow’s value is heightened by his ability to explain Trump’s Main Street policy to his old Wall St. tribe; who genuinely have no concept of Main Street policy (hence, they’re always puzzled).

