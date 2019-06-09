Devin Nunes Discusses Next Week’s House Impeachment Hearings…

HPSCI ranking member Devin Nunes appears on Fox News with Judge Jeanine Pirro to discuss ongoing political issues. During the interview Representative Nunes outlines the House hearings scheduled for next week.
The framework and purpose of this upcoming week is something we have outlined since January; democrats are forming the foundation for impeachment as a political tool. The comments from Nunes begin at 08:00 [prompted, just hit play]
As we discussed last week, all of this is by design. Nancy Pelosi and the House Democrats are structuring a contempt vote against U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr for next week, June 11th. As part of the current construct, the Lawfare alliance of legal advisers and staff are writing specific language into the vote that will automatically allow more contempt votes against the Trump administration without hearings.
Their collective goal is to use a legislative vote to open a civil lawsuit against Bill Barr for his failure to deliver the fully unredacted Mueller report to them.
Additionally, the contempt vote will be written so that any arbitrary Trump administration official can also be held in contempt, without a committee vote, and thereby initiate a civil lawsuit against the executive officer that will have to be defended in court.
Pelosi and the Lawfare group are avoiding a criminal contempt process because that would require the DOJ to participate. Instead lawyers working on behalf of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, HPSCI Chairman Schiff, and/or White House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings will sue the Trump administration in civil court.
If they can win a civil award (they will carefully select the judge) Pelosi and Nadler can start issuing civil fines for contempt against individual cabinet members. Adam Schiff has previously stated his recommended target amount would be $25,000 per day/per person.
Now go back to December 2018 and the specific rule changes that Pelosi put in place, and you’ll see how this was planned out long ago. This lawfare approach, including every aspect of the Mueller probe and the delivery of the Weissmann report therein, is all part of one carefully planned continuum of activity. By design at the end of their plan is the official impeachment investigation.
Washington, D.C. –The House Judiciary Committee will continue hearings focused on the alleged crimes and other misconduct laid out in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report. The next hearing entitled “Lessons from the Mueller Report: Presidential Obstruction and Other Crimes” will take place on June 10th. The hearing will feature former White House Counsel John Dean as well as former U.S. Attorneys and legal experts. The Committee also plans to consider targeted legislative, oversight and constitutional remedies designed to respond to these matters. (read more)
See how it is all sequenced, timed and connected?
This has been their plan all along. Pelosi’s poo-pooing of impeachment was always a head-fake to the compliant media, designed to fabricate a narrative around unlikely impeachment, and throw people off the scent of a plan that was designed even before the mid-term election of 2018.
[Trust me, Pelosi’s approach to hide their plan works. Look at how many people criticized CTH warnings that Pelosi, Schiff, Nadler and Cummings were planning this out all along.]
When we approach the term “impeachment” we are not discussing it as the technical and legal approach for removal of a President; but rather the political use of the process to Alinsky (damage) President Donald Trump.
Professional political Democrats would not be using “impeachment” in the constitutional sense of the process (high crimes and misdemeanors); but rather weaponizing the process –as a tool itself– to: •target the executive office; •diminish the presidency (“isolate”/”marginalize”, Alinsky rules); •and position themselves for 2020.
After the 2018 mid-terms, and in preparation for the “impeachment” strategy, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler hired Lawfare Group members to become committee staff. Chairman Schiff hired former SDNY U.S. Attorney Daniel Goldman (link), and Chairman Nadler hired Obama Administration lawyer Norm Eisen and criminal defense attorney Barry Berke (link), all are within the Lawfare network.
[IMPORTANT: Keep in mind that Speaker Pelosi has selected former insider DOJ official Douglas Letter to be the Chief Legal Counsel for the House. That becomes important when we get to the part about new powers granted to the House Counsel.]
The Pelosi House rules clearly present the outline for an impeachment calendar as directed by changes to the oversight committees. Additionally, there is a myriad of new processes which appear to have been developed through the Lawfare alliance. Here’s some of the overview (full pdf).
Speaker Pelosi sets up a new, much narrower, oversight priority for Chairman Elijah Cummings; specifically to tailor oversight to the White House and President Donald Trump. Additionally we see the outlined time-schedule for hearings.
In subsection “k” the “clarification” is the narrowing of Elijah Cummings focus. “Oversight Over the Executive Office of the President“. This sets up the system for Cummings to target President Trump, his family, and all members of the executive branch as they relate to specific White House functions.
The Pelosi rules tell Chairman Cummings to deliver his schedule for his investigation(s) to the House by April 15th, 2019. Thereafter the hearing sessions will commence. The objective of those hearings is House impeachment of the President; so now we know the general timeline the Democrats plan to follow.
♦ To help achieve that objective on Page #3 Pelosi changed the rules on depositions:
In previous oversight hearings depositions of witnesses could not be conducted by counsel unless minority members were also present. Pelosi removes that rule allowing an expanded team of House lawyers to question anyone regardless of whether there is a republican present to defend/protect the interests of the witness or target.
Additionally, in the event Republicans develop immediate defensive plans to push back against the weaponization of these oversight committees, Pelosi gives her Chairs 60 days to make up the rules for their committees so they can deflect any defenses.
♦ Following with the investigative plans for impeachment; and in conjunction with all new powers granted to a massively expanded group of House lawyers with new and expanded power; page #7 has specific rules to benefit HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff:
HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff can now, autonomously, demand and instruct depositions from anyone, at any time, for any reason; and the House Intelligence Committee does not need to consider any possible scheduling conflicts for any of the targets, or have any republican members present therein. [Schiff granted far more power than Nunes.]
♦ Page #9 is the beginning of a very interesting new power being granted to an expanded office of House Legal Counsel:
This is only the first part of this Pelosi rule. This part speaks to coordination with Lawfare and similar activist groups outside government. The House will now defend Obamacare, and all other possible constructs, with a legal team – regardless of what the DOJ might be doing on the same legal matter. In essence, a mini-legislative DOJ branch that will fight the U.S. Dept of Justice if needed. (more on this in another section).
♦ Page #13 is the most interesting, and ties back to the Page #9 rule.
Here Speaker Pelosi sets up an internal House division of lawyers, paid with taxpayer funds, to defend Obamacare against any adverse action. In essence Pelosi is setting up her own Legislative Branch division of justice, to fight against the Executive Branch U.S. Department of Justice if needed.
The primary issue surrounds defending Obamacare from possible legal removal. However, it doesn’t take a deep political thinker to see where this approach ends up. It would be naive to think the Lawfare group (Benjamin Wittes) did not help create this new internal legal system.
Normally/traditionally House Counsel represents the interests of the entire Legislative Branch on any issue that might surface. However, Pelosi set up a legal activist agency within the House Counsel to specifically “advocate” for Democrat priorities, against the position of the U.S. Department of Justice, and use taxpayer funds to finance the scheme.
Speaker Pelosi has created her own mini DOJ (the Lawfare alliance) inside the legislative branch. And, with additional investigative powers granted to House committees, we might even see a mini-FBI investigative units, dispatched to conduct investigations, accountable only to speaker Pelosi. Heck, considering congress already has subpoena power, there’s no telling where this might end.
If YOU are aware of all this, is AG Barr? What can be done judicially to stop it. It would seem unreasonable and illegal for a legislative body to be able to grant to itself new powers.
Isn’t this an obvious case of the Legislative Branch abuse and overreach of their Constitutional authority? There is no Constitutional framework to support a “mini DoJ” for Congress. It sounds to me like the Democrats are living in cloud cuckoo land.
The democrats are 100% certain that the samples from the blue dress will match Trump’s DNA. The problem is, the existence of the blue dress has been redacted from the Muller Report. We need an arress.
Secondly, what revelations of the corruption in the FBI and Obama’s DOJ could stop this in its tracks?
It would seem the GOP needs to appoint someone who will outline for the public exactly what you have outlined here–put the Dem plan and how they fashioned it right in front of the American people.
I think most Americans would be outraged by the thoughts that the legislative branch, for political or any reasons, could strike Americans in a civil court with the intention of bankrupting them.
Further, to go this far, Nancy Pelosi is deeply afraid of something. Is it the loss of her power OR is there something even bigger and uglier than what has been heretofore referred to as the Big Ugly that we don’t know about and a second Trump term would reveal it?
Bingo.
It’s the Bjg Ugly. He doesn’t seem worried about it and his interview with Ingraham kinda made me feel it’s a direct shot across her bow. They’re in battle mode but he’s planned all this. Pelosi and her team are just praying on a miracle that this disrupts his approval steam train. But I’m anticipating a second unexpected counter punch by him before 2020. Probably the Mexico tarrifs once they understand better the lay of the land of what will happen in Mexico (we def don’t need the cartels trying to run a play on AMLO and create actually violence, civil war or AMLO making a mad dash for our border). Maybe it’s just me but I see thjs as all playing right into Trump’s plans at this point. Kinda stopped tuning in as much as it seems he’s more than prepared to use his military strength and the rising tide of patriotism to give AMLO/cartels a choice of being anihilated by their own migrants, their own cartels or confronting us at the border.
The wind change of patriotism he so easily evoked with the state visits plus sudden tariffs – seems too coordinated. Now he’s got everyone spinning.
I worried quite a bit at this was getting away from the President. His lack of an Attorney General was the Achilles heel of his administration. And I didn’t see the man out there willing the sacrifice whatever was necessary to get the job done. I believe I read Joe Digenova was the man who recommended Bill Barr. So far he looks like the right man for the job. The democrats may have had a plan, but I don’t think that plan has caught up to current events. Nobody in DC wants to be the fall guy for this. And I’m not really sure most of them realize how deep their exposure is. I love the fierce determination in our President to make up for lost time. I don’t think he has an ounce of compassion for his political enemies. Nor should he. All this makes for an interesting summer.
Precisely why POTUS, in the
Ingraham interview, called
Pelosi A DISGRACE/
pure disgust in his voice.
YES, “something even bigger and uglier…”
O.k., T I Howard,
First off, no the GOP doesn’t want to stop this because,…(shhhhhh,…) they are IN on it. Yeah, really! So, no help there.
And yes, Nanci IS nervous, as is Mitch, because they were both on the,Gang of Eight, that was totally on board with everything the coupists were doing.
Now, as far as stopping it, NEVER stop your opponent, when they are digging themselves into a hole. Perhaps hand them a fresh shovel, maybe even pass them a glass of water,…so they can KEEP DIGGING.
IMHO, all these expanded powers they have given themselves don’t amount to anything. What part of Legislative vs Executive doesn’t she understand?
Nervous AND Nutty Nancy and her caucus went off the rails long ago.
Actually at least since 2015/2016, when she and her compadres plotted to overturn a duly elected POTUS.
IMHO
Did you see the first Atlas Shrugged movie,where the House of Rep had become the ruler and the Speaker had taken the place of the President,this is where dear nancy and cohorts would like to take us.
LikeLike
Sundance wrote: Heck, considering congress already has subpoena power, there’s no telling where this might end.
I would say it will end with Pelosi, Shiff, Cummings, Nadler et. al arrested for the numerous crimes they have committed.
They and their “lawfare” group are not the smartest in the room here.
To me Pelosi does not have the intelligence to have created this.
There must be some heavy hitters in the back ground
I’m not a lawyer, but I do not believe these kind of actions could survive if taken all the way to the Supreme Court…..and….just because Congress created their own internal DOJ does not at all mean it is Constitutional in any fashion.
Only the President / the Executive Branch has Constitutional authority concerned with punishment or non punishment of laws “Legally” created by both the House and Senate and over seen by the Supreme Court.
In my opinion Pelosi and her gang are just trying to create chaos before the election and even if their “Selected Judge” approves some of this trash, the President and his team should just disregard it. Which may be thei plan to then vote for impeachment.
In a nutshell, to create an impossible situation for any of the President’s people, that if any of their requests are disregarded, they will impeach.
I guess I just said what Sundance just said….
Time for a beer..
Wait for a dark horse to step from the shadows to destroy all of their nefarious plans. There are very powerful forces on the side of truth, the constitution and America, that will not let this stand.
Enough is enough. Just as Bill Barr stepped forward so will others to defend him and the presidency.
Pray for POTUS, AG Barr and our nation.
A …dark horse…like Craig “Sawman” Sawyer? Sawman, it’s Showtime.
My money’s on VSGDJT!
Ultimately, I don’t think Nancy Pelosi is going to be happy with the results of her plan. It’ll be hard to run an investigation while half your co-conspiators are dealing with legal and political troubles of their own.
They really should try and win with superior ideas, not puerile schemes.
It is becoming apparent that the Democrat Party and the GOPe (UniParty) are and have been intent on bankrupting the U.S. and subverting the U.S. Constitution for some time. They have no choice now but to plow ahead regardless of the consequences. They will either seize total power or lose power altogether in this battle. They were so close and thought they had it made until President Trump was elected. When that happened they relied on Spygate to take him out. Since that failed it’s been “Dam the torpedoes, Full speed ahead!” If we win, our future will be free. If we lose, it’s “1984.” And Orwell surely told us what to expect.
We are fine. There’s always the whole messy route. He’s woken up far too many people now. No one will let this slip by if they regain control.
My understanding is that if AG Barr, or any other official, is sued, and $25,000 fine is levied, the Federal Govt pays as long as the official(s) was acting within the scope of his employment. The decision regarding scope of employment would be made by AG Barr. I also belive that AG Barr can petition the court to substitute the Federal Govt as defendent. Discovery will be interesting. And if Congress attempts to fine AG Barr for refusing to do something illegal, certain members could find themselves being prosecuted
LikeLiked by 1 person
The house rats have way too much money at their disposal and they seem completely uninterested in doing their real jobs. Have they actually done anything of value lately?
Really frightening the way the GOP congresspeople resigned en masse before 2018 and the way the rat juggernaut was so adept at ballot harvesting. I hope POTUS and Barr drop the hammer on them before November 2020. This is war!
A socialist/communist government within a free constitutional government; Venezuela vs MAGA
” Heck, considering congress already has subpoena power, there’s no telling where this might end..”
With Inquisitions brought back from the Dark Ages.
Oh, heck carson
No need to go that far back. I’ll settle for waterboarding Nancy. No need for burning her at the stake or thumb screws,….although given her advanced age she may be more familiar with,…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Meaningless votes for made up nothingness..less than feckless and overall..boring. I used to run into these types of clowns when I taught in the public schools in Memphis, they have no idea what they are doing. It’s quite comical when they can’t bully their target, drives them literally insane. BTW..I plan on holding congress in contempt tomorrow or Monday. All of my imaginary friends will participate. I expect it will carry about as much weight as a contempt vote on Barr..maybe more.
sarc
They’ve rigged the the game and stacked the deck by design…. to destroy the rights of individuals and end our beautiful republic.. forever.
Lawfare like Carthage “must be destroyed.” There is no alternative.
Just Yawn Bill…..that’s what Holder did.
EVIL! Ms Pelosi may want to familiarize herself with the definition of “backfire” and “boomerang”.
Their plans sound like mid1930’s Germany. They must have a lot to hide and consequently must kill Barr’s investigation by any means necessary.
FYI A plaintive cannot select the judge in DC District Court. Victoria Toensing
This is fear mongering. Even if the house is stupid enough to impeach Trump the Senate will never convict and he will win the next year election in an even bigger landslide then he would if they don’t impeach him. All this talk of impeachment is just to keep their insane base at Bay.
So don’t worry about this article since the there is nothing negative that can happen to Trump.
