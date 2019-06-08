Beijing Summons U.S. Tech Leaders to Summit With Threats of “Punishment” if They Follow Trump…

Interesting, albeit not surprising, report from the New York Times after they are debriefed by a group of U.S. tech industry executives about a compliance meeting in China.
The Beijing regime of Chairman Xi Jinping summoned leaders from the top of U.S. tech industry companies and informed them of consequences for complying with U.S. laws that relate to black-listed Chinese industry; ie. Hauwei. It will be interesting to see how this dynamic plays out.
Beijing is counting on the far-left anti-American ideology within Silicon Valley to create a communist economic alliance on U.S. soil that will work against the interests of the American people.
SAN FRANCISCO — The Chinese government this past week summoned major tech companies including Microsoft and Dell from the United States and Samsung of South Korea, to warn that they could face dire consequences if they cooperate with the Trump administration’s ban on sales of key American technology to Chinese companies, according to people familiar with the meetings.
Held on Tuesday and Wednesday, the meetings came soon after Beijing’s announcement that it was assembling a list of “unreliable” companies and individuals.
[…] The meetings this week were led by China’s central economic planning agency, the National Development and Reform Commission, and attended by representatives from its Ministry of Commerce and Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, who addressed their remarks to a broad range of companies that export goods to China, according to the two people familiar with the gatherings.
[…] More broadly, the warnings also seemed to be an attempt to forestall a fast breakup of the sophisticated supply chains that connect China’s economy to the rest of the world. Production of a vast array of electronic components and chemicals, along with the assembly of electronic products, makes the country a cornerstone of the operations of many of the world’s largest multinational companies.
[…] To those from the United States, they warned that the Trump administration’s move to cut off Chinese companies from American technology had disrupted the global supply chain, adding that companies that followed the policy could face permanent consequences. The Chinese authorities also hinted that firms should use lobbying to push back against the government’s moves.
[…] Chinese officials explicitly warned companies that any move to pull production from China that seemed to go beyond standard diversification for security purposes could lead to punishment, according to the two people.
[…] The Chinese officials told companies from outside the United States that as long as they kept up their current relationships and continued to supply Chinese companies normally, they would face no adverse consequences. (read full article)
Remarkably, this approach is exactly what CTH has predicted for over two years. It was/is an easy prediction to see where this was heading because the severity Beijing’s economic dependence is their Achilles heal. Anything that begins to impede the ability of China to continue their world economic conquest, immediately becomes a threat to the communist regime.
Once a threat is identified, they are defined as a zero-sum adversary who must be controlled or destroyed. In this example the technology industry writ large is the threat. If U.S. companies do not comply with the demands of China all of their foreign assets will be confiscated by the government and the organization is labeled as a threat to the state.
…”Chinese officials explicitly warned companies … any move to pull production from China that seemed to go beyond standard diversification for security purposes could lead to punishment”…
Not much for subtlety and nuance, eh?
A year ago Politico presented an interesting article about how Chinese spies are conducting extensive surveillance operations in/around the San Francisco bay area. They were prescient with the warning: “As Silicon Valley continues to take over the world, the local spy war will only get hotter—and the consequences will resonate far beyond Northern California.”
Indeed the depth of the Chinese influence is becoming increasingly clear. In Washington DC Congressman Justin Amash has been pushing heavily for President Trump’s impeachment. In addition to being an elected representative, Mr. Amash operates a manufacturing company in China. [link] These positions are directly related.
Keep an eye-out for those who raise the strongest objections toward the Trump administration confronting China; there’s almost a guarantee the scale of opposition will be in direct alignment to their financial interests in Beijing.
Yes, as with all things Trump, the president is likely to expose much more than just political opposition based on ideology. President Trump’s America-First stance is putting the spotlight on all those politicians who bet against our nation, took the indulgences from a happy Panda, and swore a greater allegiance to their net worth.
We live in remarkable times…
It would seem those companies which moved production to China are now living under the same rules of organized criminals and the only way out costs everything you hold dear.
LikeLiked by 7 people
there is no way out with the mob…no private intellectual property…only land leases…ya think?
its a communist country, fools!
LikeLiked by 3 people
If you miss the good old days when companies had 5+ year plans but now only have quarterly goals, then you are being vindicated. These fools can’t see beyond the initial benefits. It’s just like every stupid outsourcing to India or the rest. Customers freaking HATE it but decision makers like the cost savings. Forget about outsourcing of work which involves sensitive and/or financial data (which OFTEN gets stolen and sold to criminal networks) and forget about the quality of communications which leads to customer dissatisfaction. It doesn’t matter because “everyone does it.” But I promise you the first company brave enough to publicly state, “we’re bringing our outsources phone services back to the US” will find they have beaten the competition as the customers will switch over.
Dell figured that out long ago in that their business/enterprise services ARE in the US even if the consumer side is India or some other place.
LikeLike
Soon after Obama was elected, IBM announced developing 100,000 more jobs in India.
LikeLike
IKR!
LikeLike
The tariffs just got ten feet higher….
LikeLike
“under the same rules as organized criminals…” Oh boy, what a huge market for all those globalist corporations to have built factories in China in partnership with the communists. Excellent move instead of building in Cuba , Albania, or North Korea over the last 30 years. All because of some ping-pong games 40 years ago. Silicon Valley soy boys envision their assets ( and asses) being taken over by ChiCom storm troopers. Should have stayed home in the USA.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No surprises here because this move comes just weeks after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani threatened to flood Europe with drugs and illegal immigrants if the European powers fail to get Iran’s faltering economy back on track. Similar tactic by a similar country.
Storyline: https://legalinsurrection.com/2019/06/german-foreign-minister-will-visit-iran-to-save-nuclear-deal/
LikeLike
China just declared war on us.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Bingo!!
LikeLike
This war is on US and all West since 1949..only naïve & gullible citizenry did not understand goal of communism….Surely VSG/ESG PDJT unmask them all include commies/trockyists in hall of Congress…
LikeLiked by 8 people
Agreed !
LikeLike
They also just revealed and illustrated the absolutely parasitic relationship between China and big tech. As much as China (along with the former Soviet Union) communist countries absolutely destroy the will and drive of the individual to create and solve problems. Big competitive tech cannot exist in China on its own.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What spf sunscreen should Unipartiers be wearing these days as the sun grows hotter ?
LikeLike
Zorro…..I recommend SPF 9000…Ain’t life great….
LikeLike
My bet is RINO RAT McConnell will be leading the charge against PT and his China policy.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Very much hope that VSGDJT buries him (and his wife) in the upcoming charge!!
LikeLiked by 14 people
NYT Confirms Schweizer ‘Secret Empires’ Bombshell on Elaine Chao and Mitch McConnell’s China Ties/
REBECCA MANSOUR
3 Jun 2019
“Trump Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao “repeatedly used her connections and celebrity status in China to boost the profile of [her family’s shipping] company, which benefits handsomely from the expansive industrial policies in Beijing that are at the heart of diplomatic tensions with the United States,” according to a New York Times exposé on Monday that builds off research from Peter Schweizer’s bestselling book Secret Empires.
Chao, who is also the wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), has been the subject of intense criticism over the years due to the deep financial ties between her family’s shipping business and China’s communist regime.
Chao and her husband have directly benefited from the Chao family business. As Schweizer recounts in Secret Empires, Chao’s father—and Mitch McConnell’s father-in-law—gave the Washington power couple a “gift” (that is the term used on McConnell’s financial disclosure forms to report this transaction) of between $5 to $25 million in 2008. According to the New York Post, the “gift” had a major impact on the couple’s net worth: “In 2004, current Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his wife, current U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, had an average net worth of $3.1 million. Ten years later, that number had increased to somewhere between $9.2 million and $36.5 million.”
Schweizer’s research also details how the Chao family’s fortunes have risen in conjunction with Elaine Chao and Mitch McConnell’s political clout. Beginning in 2007, “just as the U.S. Senate was taking up sensitive legislation concerning China,” Schweizer reports that the Chinese government’s CSSC Holdings, Ltd.—the financial arm of the Chinese government’s military contractor CSSC—named James Chao to its board. CSSC Holdings also added Elaine Chao’s sister Angela Chao to its board as well. The Times notes that these board memberships are “a rarity for foreigners.”
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/06/03/nyt-confirms-schweizer-secret-empires-bombshell-on-elaine-chao-and-mitch-mcconnells-china-ties/
LikeLiked by 2 people
So what’s the threat, exactly? “Don’t leave us or we’ll never manufacture for you again?” Isn’t that kind of what we (USA) want, anyway? It seems to me more like these threats are bad for China than for the companies – short-term, maybe, if the assets get seized, but if they move everything quickly, can they not minimize losses? Am I missing something?
LikeLiked by 4 people
You are able to see the obvious clearly TreeClimber because you have a brain and use it.
But most of our tech companies are run by wimpy beta males so who know what these losers will do.
Fold or not fold?
Right now they are all probably cowing in their safe spaces crying and holding on to their blankies.
LikeLiked by 2 people
” most of our tech companies are run by wimpy beta males so who know what these losers will do.”
I call them figureheads – put in place by Boards of Directors, populated by the global financial and capital firms.
I enjoyed a 30+ year career in high tech (software/hardware/manufacturing). We did business worldwide. For much of those years it was pure competition at a breakneck pace. Our executives were loyal, ruthless, savvy, and smart. The Board demanded no less. Same for our customers. That all started changing drastically around 2005. Markets became prescribed. We were following an agenda. New executives appeared every month – limp wristed, politically correct, and ideological. We sold off strategic product lines. We seemed to stop fighting for new development and market share. We just seemed to be chewing on a piece or two. Data mining and Chinese manufacturing became the gospel.
I left.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Firstly, they are dependent on their quarterlies and no longer value long term planning. (The big tech argument is that tech changes rapidly enough that long term planning is worthless — NOT SO! A plan never survives the first encounter with the enemy, but a plan is not worthless.) So any threat to a quarterly report is a death threat to affected executives.
Secondly, they own their present level of tech and can make it and sell it all over the planet. I wouldn’t be surprised if they even own the rights to the brand. “Counterfeits” that aren’t counterfeit flooding the markets. That’s a big ugly threat right there.
LikeLike
Not only will china seize assets and cease manufacturing with cheap labor, they might divulge a lot of secrets about some people and certain negotiations that go beyond what we already know.
LikeLike
” It seems to me more like these threats are bad for China than for the companies – short-term, maybe, if the assets get seized, but if they move everything quickly, can they not minimize losses? Am I missing something?”
The problem, and it is a big one, is that if Apple, for instance, wants to leave China, they will find that every last part, from metals to plastics to solvents, is sourced in China. There is no other place where you can run to and start making iPhones the next week. I don’t think we can make an iPhone without sourcing things from China. It took 30 years for China to achieve that. That is leverage that China has against companies. Once it detects that a company is trying to replicate all of its needed components outside of China, the company will be blocked access to China’s supply chain. That company will go out of business before they can find a way to manufacture outside the country.
Our tech companies may be replaced by new tech companies that were never in China.
LikeLike
>>Our tech companies may be replaced by new tech companies that were never in China.
Just desserts to be well eaten
LikeLike
Hell, Trump has prob been waiting for this chance to fix the Chinese for decades – after doing all those deals with them and knowing how they try to screw everyone.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Time for consequences. Arrests and prosecutions of these sell-out executives and elected officials. JMHO
Since most of these people are arrogant $#%@s, the people will be chanting Lock Them Up!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Silicon Valley Big Techs are now trapped between Chinese trade intransigence and their PDJT/allies political speech censoring. Won’t end well for big Cali tech.
PDJT has many options. They, having already indelibly shown their censorious behavior, have none. NOT a good chess board position for them. Will play out toward 2020 election. China just handed PDJT a massive set of winning election cards to play. Panda not smart. Dragon dumber.
LikeLiked by 15 people
If I didn’t know better, I’d think China is trying to hand the election to Trump.
POTUS may not need to run against AOC-Omar-Tlaib. He may just be able to run against Evil Communist China instead. Especially with Sleepy Joe as the likely opponent.
The media is starting to sense this, too. That’s why the NYT recently did a piece on Chao and her connections to China. To try to deflect from Biden’s deep ties.
If Super Patriot Trump gets to run against Evil Communist China & China Lackey Joe Biden, boy, things will get fun fast.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think the NYT was suprised to learn that most conservatives would be perfectly fine with exposing everyone hooked on Chinese money, including Tomitch Donaconnel. In fact, it would please most of us greatly.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It sure would.
LikeLike
It was a total hit job and it looks like they spent money on it. I saw it more as a threat to McConnell. One thing for sure though, lower demand for raw materials and from China will hurt daddy in law.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes it would hurt him. I figured it was a hit job. But I saw it as a way to try to tie Trump to Bad China, rather than have people start examining the Biden clan’s ties. But maybe we’re both right, and it was a double hit on both POTUS and Mitch.
LikeLike
More simply, they have globalist ideas in a world which still has nationalism. Communism can never survive when it competes with capitalism.
LikeLike
China could nationalize the manufacturing sites. Then what…? Turn them in to condos. ? Without American know-how, they’ll be lost in space. Not creative people…
BTW, this could not have happened to a better group of wankers.
LikeLike
Very simple NOBODY show up…send a message to him to set a meeting in Washington DC.
LikeLiked by 2 people
👍⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️👍
LikeLike
Now your talkin’, Bob!
“Chairman Xi Jinping summoned leaders…”
Screw you!!!
YOU come HERE!!!
LikeLike
Design/decor companies are squealing blaming POTUS for their business model “buy China”.
Interesting times watching the who’s who of globalism. Never would I have believed a flag waving American business owner cursing the President because of their allegiance to China goods.
They bet against the house.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I’d say some of those clinging to China are about as brilliant as those who thought the world was coming to an end when POTUS threatened Mexico. There are more benign countries willing to manufacture after all…
Maybe a lot of the whiners are on the Chinese lobbyist payroll.
One issue is that most big businesses don’t consider themselves American companies – unlike the way things were back in the day.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agreed, many things have to be imported but blaming the President? What did they think climbing in bed with Communism? Or snuggling with the Cartels in Mexico?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks again Sundance for helping to pull back the curtain on are own home grown Wizards of Oz here in Washingtton. It now becomes clear why folks who normally support Trump suddenly turn on him in matters such as tariffs, etc. Interesting indeed!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
After this meeting it will be very obvious who in Congress wins either a:
MAGA Approved or RINO RAT “merit badge” next to their name/face.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Nice corporation you have there. It’d be too bad if something happened to it.”
It’s past time for Congress to decide whether they will support and defend the U.S. or their personal interests. If they lose their a$$ to the Chinese, tough luck. They should have known better.
Article. III. Section. 3. Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort.
As I see it, any Congress critter who does business with China and votes for Chinese interests over U.S. interests is a traitor.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The American tech industry leaders were not summoned by the Chinese “government.” The Chinese “government” is meaningless.
The American tech industry leaders were summoned by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).
The CCP is the end all-be all in China.
There is no rule of law in China, only the rule of the rules made by the rulers of the Chinese Communist Party. You will shut up and obey. Period.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The big problem for China is that they continuously worked to create a technological parallel universe for their own populace.
Google and all the big players around the world are not allowed in China. They have copies of google, twitter, twitch, amazon and co. in the same fashion as they copy manufacturing tech.
The big players thus tried to get in by totally succumbing to the communist party. But there’s always the danger that all their investments will be for naught.
The way President Trump laid this out they can’t go along anymore.
What China DOES NOT UNDERSTAND is that Silicone Valley will find other sources around the world. It’s the power of free market capitalism. China trying to cut the supply chain is an empty threat that sounds like suicide. It might hurt Silicon Valley short term but long term only China will suffer.
China is digging themselves DEEPER into the hole! President Trump’s strategy is coming together beautifully from several angles.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The leftist Dems and MSM cried crocidile, (i.e. fake patriotic) tears about Russia “interfering with our democracy” Boo, Hoo. This is REAL interference with the US…just wait for the Left to side with China.
LikeLiked by 4 people
One China believes Taiwan belongs to them…so why would they look at intellectual property any differently?
45 put it very nicely: Win Win or just Win…either way, America First!
LikeLike
Ironic the HUGE contract manufacturing company is Foxconn in China out of Taiwan.
They make stuff for Apple and most others with a million workers.
If “Apple” moved “out’ They would not be turning a factory over to the Chinese commie owners.
Apple buys components from Samsung and pays Foxconn for assembly.
If you read somewhere the big line is how Trump totally rearranged the Global tech supply chains.
LikeLike
Gosh, its going to as exciting wearing a MAGA hat in Beijing as it is in Berkeley .
LikeLike
Let us continue to steal from you, capitalist scum, or we’ll bury you! Shades of Khrushchev. We all know how that turned out. Now Xi and Putin are playing footsies. But Xi knows President Trump is a formidable opponent, and Putin only thinks he’s in the same league.
China is very cunning, and willing to play the long game. They aim to rule the world and have the well-trained military manpower to back it up. When our President’s term is up in 2025, look out! Putin will be stomped on and thrown in the ditch; the rest of the world will tremble.
LikeLike
Yes China plays the long game but this is a short game. Close our ports to China and nationalize Chinese ownership here and its over. We win.
LikeLike
Another by-product of a Trump Administration
Where other countries and the American left used to hide their views and intentions, they’re now exposing themselves for who and what they are out of desperation
It’s a beautiful thing
LikeLiked by 2 people
The ultimate SHAKEDOWN!
What’s next – horse heads in bed?
LikeLike
The situation with China escalates as the solution nears. This is hardball negotiating. Trump has created a great deal of leverage with his tariffs. China needs the US market, because it’s the biggest. China seeks to create leverage with talk, with retaliation against Trump and targeted US industries, political jurisdictions where Congresspersons are vulnerable.
There was a deal that the US was content with, till China backed away and went into dragon mask mode. Anything Trump cedes back from that deal can be claimed as a victory by Xi, so even a minor concession by the US can be “sold” to the Chinese who are suffering from the tariffs, have much to gain by a return to non-tariffs, even if they have to give up everything else on the list. The list is the ways China cheats. They’ll do fine without cheating.
Sundance has opened our eyes to the fact that China was also playing North Korea as a tag team partner, to gain leverage. Just as China has incentives to get Democrats to oust Trump, Xi also has the opportunity to help Trump oust those Democrats – Biden, Feinstein, etc. – and to condemn those companies and financiers who work against the US.
Don’t be surprised if a deal is signed at G-20, and all manner of things accompany it on the North Korea, and hidden US interests in China fronts, while Trump graciously lets win as an item or two from the list.
LikeLike
I expect and prefer no deal. They are cheaters. A deal with the cheaters only prolongs the wait for this showdown. Sign a deal, they cheat, we’re right back here where we started. Better to get it over with now. It’s already started to break the contract farming construct and the supply chains are already moving or planning to. I say let’s see it through. China’s got nothing. Let’s force them to realize it.
LikeLike
No way for the trade deal with China and President Trump. I believe that President Trump does not want the trade deal since China will cheat and wait until President Trump leaves office and renegotiate or withdraw the trade deal once China gets stronger.
President Trump wants to use tariff to decapitate China economic growth, dismantle China supply chain, de-source China manufacturing but President Trump can not impose tariff immediately. So he gave time to US companies to move manufacturing operations and lot of them did and doing. He slowly increases the tariffs so create FUD and muted responses from Uniparty politicians due to China not respond to trade deal.
If President Trump wants a trade deal with China he would let China “saving face” instead he purposely lament China to make sure that if China agrees to a trade deal then China totally is defeated. That would never be accepted by China Communist Party and President Xi. China now wants to show their power by draconian actions against foreign companies which helps President Trump goal to dismantle China manufacturing sector significantly. China just can not help herself.
Let ask yourself, when China demands that US companies and foreign companies to break US laws to do business in China. That is a bridge too far. There is no way that will be compliant except scares the heck out of these companies executives. Do you think that they want to go to jail to do business in China. Just my 2 cents
LikeLike
The world’s corporations will understand this and get out or stay out of China. The leadership there has become desperate enough to try to bully the innovative, smart people. China is nothing but a copycat nation. They can only steal what has already been created by others. As Americans innovate, China will be locked out and will quickly fall behind.
LikeLike
See a parallel between Avanette implosion and now China. Financially handicapped forces them to make massive blunders which exposes the evil hiding behind the mask and reveals those who were hiding in the shadows giving them support. China scorched earth action will forever haunt them economically, businesses will not take the chance of setting up shop in China for a very long time. Mexico and Canada are now seeing a side of China they had not seen before and they will be pumping the breaks before they finally lock it in.
LikeLike
President Trump has been flying, mistakenly in my opinion, top cover for Big US Companies in China for 2+ years. They pushed full force for TPP and the defense of NFTA, plus they continue to undermine the President by supporting the Democrat Party materially and financially. The top cover provided by the President primarily involves the 30 years of Export Licenses signed off by succeeding Presidents starting with Bush the elder. The theft of IP is a minimum 50-60% utter BS as the Chinese are cashing in on all the off-sets built into those export licenses. Do not be surprised if part of the Red Dragon treatment is the threat of law suits for violations of the stipulations in those export agreements. Time for the President to leverage the ability of the State Department to review and restructure those licenses to further cripple the Red Dragon and expose more of the stupidity as well as corruption of past administrations, political friends of those administrations as well as today’s crop of sellouts.
LikeLike
The Chinese obviously have too much time on their hands. It might be a good idea if we return to those thrilling days of yesteryear and put them on something productive: laying track for the high speed rail that CA yearns for. What is the proposed route now — North Bakersfield to South Bakersfield? No matter. Nothing that 800 million Chins from the mainland can’t handle.
LikeLike
Pretty close, fakenoozisforfools.
Step in the Eastern door… walk across the train car… Exit the Western door.
Voilà!! Your here!
That’ll be $35 and you have to sign a blank ballot.. or two.
What’s not to like??
LikeLike
It’s so hard to watch elected United States Congressmen and Senators do the bidding of China… in direct opposition to the well-being and economic security of the very Americans who elected them to represent our interests. How on Earth are these traitors not arrested and thrown in prison? They’re committing treason. Justin Amash represents a Congressional district in Michigan, west of Lansing, part of which includes Grand Rapids. How the Hell did this enemy of Michigan jobs wind up in Congress?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t be surprised if part of Red Dragon’s threats are to drag US Companies to court for violating the terms of their Export Agreements. Red Dragon will win those cases unless the US State Department steps in to save them.
LikeLike
How many billions will the Chinese spend in 2020 to get their bought and paid for asset Agent 00$ in the White House?
LikeLike
“Chinese officials explicitly warned companies that any move to pull production from China that seemed to go beyond standard diversification for security purposes could lead to punishment, according to the two people.”
How ironic that the companies that comply with Chinese instructions for their production businesses might just as well delist on the NASDAQ and expect to join Hauwei as a Chinese based “enterprise” with PLA “shareholders”, delicious.
Where do you want to sell to, punks, the US domestic market or the Chinese domestic market?
Take your time……. choose.
LikeLike
I see tough times ahead. As others have pointed out, ChiComs are playing a multi-decade game The sellouts will scream about “Dictator Trump” as they put profit over country.
I saw this coming 20+ years ago as a director for a multinational purchasing firm. As a partner wants to establish an expanded presence in China, China began to demand we source products from them as a concession of granted expansion. The problem of course being that it meant, in some cases, nearly shuttering domestic suppliers we had decades long business relations with. To the “partner” it didn’t matter.
I was the lone dissenting voice at the time. Now I’m sure that partner has vast business interests in China. ( I left in 2009) I’m certain that partner, that owes it’s beginnings to America customers will be lining up to carp at POTUS to protect their profits at the expense of American workers..
I hope they lose everything
LikeLike
Focusing OUT to the 100 Thousand Feet level….well… ALL the Pre-President-Trump (PPT), political “Leaders” certainly were NOT representing US Citizens! Think about that for 10 seconds.
Some were aware of this factual-matter BUT most were/are not (still in this day-and-age of technology).
The system of “Representation”, of the PEOPLE, is clearly flawed. One of the many flaws is the legal inability to DISCHARGE cretins in a timely matter after their “behavior” is discovered!
Forget this “vote-them-out” BS. You (or I), can’t! It’s a rigged system through-and-through. Political Parties (RNC-DNC-The Uniparty), fully controls who “runs” for office and who “loses” office.
Furthermore – more than HALF the Nation States do NOT require actual ID to cast a vote (look it up….I researched it thoroughly in 2016 and nothing has changed).
The majority of Politicians serve everything OTHER than The People…that is factual
THIS malfeasance of “Elections” is a massive problem that needs immediate attention!
LikeLike
“One of the many flaws is the legal inability to DISCHARGE cretins in a timely matter after their “behavior” is discovered!”
– Crucial to this is the media and stete-run education. The media is sophisticated propaganda, highly refined to hide the ugly tuths and demonize anyone who may expose it
“Political Parties (RNC-DNC-The Uniparty), fully controls who “runs” for office and who “loses” office.”
– Absolutely, The GOP is especially adept at this – grooming and recruiting those with no principles of limited government, liberty or the Constitution, They will stop at nothing to destroy a candidate who does.
LikeLike
👇
China Telecom Swallows Huge Amount of European Mobile Traffic For Over Two Hours
For more than two hours on Thursday, one of China’s largest internet providers forced a huge chunk of European mobile traffic to be rerouted through its own servers.
China Telecom has been implicated in similar incidents before. For about 18 minutes in April 2010, roughly 15 percent of the world’s internet traffic suddenly traversed through Chinese servers. This included traffic flowing to and from U.S. government and military websites, including NASA. Commercial sites for companies such as Dell and Microsoft were similarly affected.
https://gizmodo.com/china-telecom-swallows-huge-amount-of-european-mobile-t-1835337994
LikeLike
If the tech guys cave on this they will be RENOUNCING their citizenship and making enemies of their own people. I know I would treat them as treasonous pariahs on American society. If I’m right they may as well not come back. If they DO cave, their business interest will certainly falter BADLY in America. Tell me who they are and I will boycott every item they produce. I don’t CARE that they are all pervasive. They don’t know “MY” love of “MY” country. It transcends material crap…..
LikeLike
from ancient scammer communist Chinese what America dealing with them right now. but thank god we have a strong president Trump knows how to win against china, nothing but winning,
LikeLike
Trump should call those same CEOs into the White House and have SEDITION written on a large whiteboard followed by the definition, the legal penalties, and a picture of the NSA headquarters
LikeLike