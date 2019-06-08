Beijing Summons U.S. Tech Leaders to Summit With Threats of “Punishment” if They Follow Trump…

Interesting, albeit not surprising, report from the New York Times after they are debriefed by a group of U.S. tech industry executives about a compliance meeting in China.

The Beijing regime of Chairman Xi Jinping summoned leaders from the top of U.S. tech industry companies and informed them of consequences for complying with U.S. laws that relate to black-listed Chinese industry; ie. Hauwei. It will be interesting to see how this dynamic plays out.

Beijing is counting on the far-left anti-American ideology within Silicon Valley to create a communist economic alliance on U.S. soil that will work against the interests of the American people.

SAN FRANCISCO — The Chinese government this past week summoned major tech companies including Microsoft and Dell from the United States and Samsung of South Korea, to warn that they could face dire consequences if they cooperate with the Trump administration’s ban on sales of key American technology to Chinese companies, according to people familiar with the meetings.

Held on Tuesday and Wednesday, the meetings came soon after Beijing’s announcement that it was assembling a list of “unreliable” companies and individuals. […] The meetings this week were led by China’s central economic planning agency, the National Development and Reform Commission, and attended by representatives from its Ministry of Commerce and Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, who addressed their remarks to a broad range of companies that export goods to China, according to the two people familiar with the gatherings. […] More broadly, the warnings also seemed to be an attempt to forestall a fast breakup of the sophisticated supply chains that connect China’s economy to the rest of the world. Production of a vast array of electronic components and chemicals, along with the assembly of electronic products, makes the country a cornerstone of the operations of many of the world’s largest multinational companies. […] To those from the United States, they warned that the Trump administration’s move to cut off Chinese companies from American technology had disrupted the global supply chain, adding that companies that followed the policy could face permanent consequences. The Chinese authorities also hinted that firms should use lobbying to push back against the government’s moves. […] Chinese officials explicitly warned companies that any move to pull production from China that seemed to go beyond standard diversification for security purposes could lead to punishment, according to the two people. […] The Chinese officials told companies from outside the United States that as long as they kept up their current relationships and continued to supply Chinese companies normally, they would face no adverse consequences. (read full article)

Remarkably, this approach is exactly what CTH has predicted for over two years. It was/is an easy prediction to see where this was heading because the severity Beijing’s economic dependence is their Achilles heal. Anything that begins to impede the ability of China to continue their world economic conquest, immediately becomes a threat to the communist regime.

Once a threat is identified, they are defined as a zero-sum adversary who must be controlled or destroyed. In this example the technology industry writ large is the threat. If U.S. companies do not comply with the demands of China all of their foreign assets will be confiscated by the government and the organization is labeled as a threat to the state.

Not much for subtlety and nuance, eh?

A year ago Politico presented an interesting article about how Chinese spies are conducting extensive surveillance operations in/around the San Francisco bay area. They were prescient with the warning: “As Silicon Valley continues to take over the world, the local spy war will only get hotter—and the consequences will resonate far beyond Northern California.”

Indeed the depth of the Chinese influence is becoming increasingly clear. In Washington DC Congressman Justin Amash has been pushing heavily for President Trump’s impeachment. In addition to being an elected representative, Mr. Amash operates a manufacturing company in China. [link] These positions are directly related.

Keep an eye-out for those who raise the strongest objections toward the Trump administration confronting China; there’s almost a guarantee the scale of opposition will be in direct alignment to their financial interests in Beijing.

Yes, as with all things Trump, the president is likely to expose much more than just political opposition based on ideology. President Trump’s America-First stance is putting the spotlight on all those politicians who bet against our nation, took the indulgences from a happy Panda, and swore a greater allegiance to their net worth.

We live in remarkable times…

