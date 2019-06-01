Beijing Begins Predictable Totalitarian Response…

All your interests are belong to us…. There was previous discussion of how Beijing would respond if/when their economic interests were challenged. In essence, the prediction was that China would drop the panda mask and revert back to their oppressive totalitarian tendencies.
It is an interesting dynamic because the more the communist state moves to punish and control western business interests, the less likely any western investment flows into China. It’s a simple question: Why would anyone want to engage a business relationship inside a totalitarian system that could move at any moment to control your business?
(South China Post) China will publish a list of “unreliable” foreign entities deemed to have damaged the interests of Chinese firms – a move set to ratchet up tensions in its escalating conflict with Washington, after the US government blacklisted Chinese telecoms giant Huawei.
The Ministry of Commerce said on Friday that it would blacklist foreign businesses or individuals that violated market rules and contractual obligations, or took “discriminatory measures” to hurt Chinese business rights and interests, as well as national security and interests.
Specific measures for those on the list would be revealed “in the near future”, said ministry spokesman Gao Feng.
Gao said the “unreliable” blacklist would be based on China’s foreign trade, anti-monopoly and national security laws, and it would target entities that had blocked Chinese businesses out of non-commercial concerns. (read more)
The Red Dragon is going to do what the Red Dragon does. Thus begins the phase when corporate interests, particularly multinationals, recognize at its core China is a communist state-run, controlled-market, system.
The reaction from China is immensely predictable; and creates a downward spiral. If any corporation is perceived as working against the interests of the state; the state will take control of the corporate interest. What western business interest would want to do business within China when that reality is the landscape of every economic decision?
The willingness of China to self-immolate is the golden arrow in President Trump’s economic quiver. The inability of China to modify itself based on downstream economic outcomes is the inherent weakness… Overlay that weakness with the zero-sum outlook and you get this quote from Chinese State-Run broadcast:
…“If the US wants to negotiate, our door is open. If you want to fight, we will fight to the end.”…
Think about the logical reality of this statement as expressed. Put another way: ‘if you agree to our terms we will work with you; however, if you don’t agree to our terms, we will self destruct.’ That’s the economic reality of the zero-sum dragon mindset. This inevitable position is what CTH has been outlining for several years.
China has no cultural or political space between peace and war; they are a historic nation based on two points of polarity. They see peace and war as coexisting with each other.
Chinese engagement stems from a belief that opposite or contrary forces may actually be complementary, interconnected, and interdependent in the natural world, and they may give rise to each other as they interrelate to one another. However, it must benefit China.
Peace or war. Win or lose. Yin and Yang. Culturally there is no middle position in dealings with China; they are not constitutionally capable of understanding or valuing the western philosophy of mutual benefit where concession of terms gains a larger outcome. If it does not benefit China, it is not done. The outlook is simply, a polarity of peace or war. In politics or economics the same perspective is true. It is a zero-sum outlook.
As soon as an internal business interest, or an affiliated business relationship, is considered to be a compromise or loss to Beijing, the enterprise is destroyed.
Who decides? The communist regime.
Thus President Trump only has to position U.S. policy to benefit non-engagement with China (see Huawei); and China will respond by destroying any affiliated business they view as participating in, or supporting, the adverse policy. Beijing cannot help itself. The dragon will act as a dragon will act.
President Trump has positioned this geopolitical trade reset perfectly. Trump is applying Chairman Xi’s own “us -vs them approach” toward confronting China. The supply chain investment Beijing needs to sustain itself is now being controlled by elements outside China. Beijing responds by attacking those in the international community who control the investment.
This will not end well for China.
Watch as time goes along and more companies, and nations, slowly walk toward the exits with China. There is just too much inherent financial risk.
Does anyone besides us conservatives care that China is what they are?
It seems like the APC and Ilhan/Rashida types would like nothing more than to be like China.
Thanks for all you do Sundance.
So where does GM find themselves? Was this confidence that moving to China was a great move a fools errand?
TheLastRefugee, spotted the situation in article from November 27, 2018. ~President Trump Tweets Disappointment in GM Decision….~ =
“President Trump’s ‘America First’ tweets are seen as dangerous to the progressive left because they are loaded with brutal, and often purposeful, honesty. Today is another clear example.”
“General Motors would not exist today if it wasn’t for the taxpayer-funded bailouts of their financial position in 2008/2009. GM is uniquely indebted to the U.S. taxpayer. After receiving those bailouts GM moved production of their newer sectors of autos to Mexico and China; providing no benefit to the American workers who funded their bailout.”
[The President’s tweets are at the article.]
“GM is one deliberate presidential tweet-string away from seeing a massive consumer backlash that could would wipe out their business. President Trump >doesn’t bluff.”
[Me (GGHD) = Out of kindness, someone ‘with her ear’ should contact the CEO of General Motors, Mary Barra, and tell her that she needs to start reading TheConservativeTreehouse site immediately. …. It just might save some American jobs (including hers) at General Motors. She needs a better understanding of President Trump.]
Of course it was always a fools errand. The decision makers at GM and every other multinational who opened up Chinese factories were ignorant of what Sundance has described here. The CEOs only saw what the Chinese wanted them to see: $$$$$$$$.
My only doubt about Sundance’s prediction is the speed at which the Communists will take over businesses.
“Watch as time goes along and more companies, and nations, slowly walk toward the exits with China.”
IMHO western companies’ China operations will be running, not walking, to the nearest exit, sooner than later, and only IF they’re smart and have learned to “read the tea leaves” better than when they first moved over there.
The Chi-Coms will make the “Government Motors” nickname stick for good.
“It seems like the APC and Ilhan/Rashida types would like nothing more than to be like China.”
Ttthhheeyyyyy have no idea… different world.
By that I mean: they live in a different world. From what we’ve seen, at least.
I was warned by a (leftist) friend that I would soon have to pay higher prices for some things, because of Trump’s awful decisions to actually do something right and honorable for our country. I think I can live with that.
I agree. I was thinking about people all upset that the Dollar Tree may now charge $1.10. Really?
Dollar Tree is not raising prices: it is switching countries. India for one.
The article in my local news said they were going to start offering some items at a premium price of over a dollar.
And the inflation rate in the US is what?
Hmmm, seems to me china is eating the tariffs thus far.
Back in the 70’s economists predicted a loaf of bread would cost $1000 or some outrageous cost. They assumed nothing changed and inflation would be 15% over a long period of time.
In the short run, prices will go up. But, things won’t stay the same – and Adam Smith’s invisible economic hand will work its magic. China is not dumb, the longer they let it go on the more the new changes set in.
Entrepreneurial spirit look at any change as an opportunity. We just need our American can do spirit gears to kick in.
I wonder if your (leftist) friend supports all the massive tax increases the Dems keep promoting if they take power.
Just like actresses Sophie Turner (who?) signing a letter “vowing” she is “not going to work in any state that denies rights for women, for the LGBTQ community, for anyone,“, IOW, such as the pro-life state of Georgia.
But she apparently had no problem with the filming Game of Thrones in Ireland where, “..women can face life in jail for aborting a pregnancy.”
IOW, she didn’t care about pro-life or abortion as supported, or not, by a government – until she was told to care.
Ref: https://www.dailywire.com/news/47891/sophie-turner-vows-never-work-anti-abortion-states-james-barrett
I wonder if your (leftist) friend is similar – doesn’t care about big tax increases (because no one told them to care) – but are concerned with possibly trivially higher prices because that’s what they were told to care about.
Pass the koolaid..
Angel: in reply to your question: US rep. Amash (R-Michigan) is certainly not a conservative. He’s a RINO and cares about the money he will lose when his investment in China goes to pot. That’s why he hates PDJT.
Me? Glad Amash is about to take a well deserved financial beating. And I hope he’s primaried and loses next year.
Thank you for your reply.
It wll be intersting to see if Justin Amash, Mi, supposed GOP and would be Trump usurper gets affected by this. His company buys in cheap Chinese tools and sells them on the American market, hence his recent outbursts.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Confucious say: “He who have TDS will have bad time.”
Sundance predicted this move by China a long time ago..
LikeLiked by 4 people
Stupid Chinese trying to “save face” and commit suicide. President Trump is so good of making his adversaries acting stupid. China is not exception. If President Trump wants a trade deal with China, he would find a way for China to save face. Instead he publicly blasts China and make sure the world know that he would beat China to submission. China would be too humiliate to accept the trade deal even though it is in China interest. President Trump does not want trade deal with China. He wants to stop China for generation to come, way way after he would be out of the office in second term. Check match China…. President Trump hits China in the weakest spot (being humiliation) and China fell for it.
Stupid chinese…..after 24 years of clintoon/bush/obugger, they have no idea how we are so ready for a fight. Bring it….100% tariffs works both ways.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In an ealier article it said that the Chinese themselves are comparing the trade war to The Long March. They have stopped buying U.S. soybeans, their swine population is being affected by an epidemic, and they seem to be intent on reducing foreign investment in China. Maybe they just decided that it would be beneficial to let so many million Chinese simply starve to death. The Chinese mindset may be inscrutable, but it surely isn”t logical.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe that’s their play. A couple of million deaths to blame on Uncle Sam and his “unfair”, “weaponized” trade policies.
Can’t wait for the MSM media hype along with the visuals, real or fake.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you are not a member of the extended family, a blood relative you, your starving to death in China means nothing. Tens of millions can and will die without tears from those still eating.
I look forward to watching this come to pass.
Bullies never seem to be able to figure out that when their victims stop playing on the field that the bullies designed and stop obeying the bullies’ rules – – – the bullies sort lose power.
Of course, the economic bullies haven’t had to be bothered to even think about this because there hasn’t been anyone refusing to play on their field and by their rules for a few generations.
Bullies are flummoxed by President Trump.
It’s a pleasure to watch.
So my question is, what is the time frame we’re looking at? Two years? Ten? Fifteen?
TreeClimber:
This is really hard to tell. Maybe nobody knows how long it will take. There is a multitude of manufacturers to be moved. I just hope it will be soon.
I would say all foreign investment to China will dry up overnight. Any company BOD authorizes China investment now should be sued for malpractice. All the current foreign owned asset would be slowly divested or winded down. Fire sales of manufacturing factory will be in short order. Look out for China manufacturing index in the next few months that I expect crashing to sub 40 or sub 45 (in China number). I would expect there will be a lot of ex-pats will be leaving China soon.
At the risk of pointing out the obvious, this presents a great opportunity to
destroy the communist regime in china. This is a good idea because
Communist china is the greatest risk to world peace and prosperity.
At the risk of pointing out the obvious, this presents a great opportunity to
destroy the communist regime in china. This is a good idea because
Communist china is the greatest risk to world peace and prosperity.
The greatest threat after the Democrat Party and the FBI/CIA/DOJ and the MSM anyway.
Senator Feinstein and others are controlled by China. Hope they take a big loss.
Where’s the investigation?
https://www.ammoland.com/2019/01/no-investigation-senator-feinsteins-chinese-spy/
335blues,
At the risk of stating the obvious, this has been PDJT’s goal with China, and more specifically with the CCP, all aong.
A # of commenters have posted “when a trade,deal is reached with China”, and a # of us have been saying there,will NOT be a trade deal with China, at least not as CCP are in charge.
They will NEVER not cheat, because if they do, they can’t compete. And DJT has known this, for YEARS.
This is,Reagan vs. USSR, 2.0.
It was portrayed as a ‘weopons race’, but it was actually an economic competition.
Reagan KNEW the,USSR was simply an inherently innefficient system, and if he pushed them enough, with ever more expensive weopons systems, that it would bankrupt them.
PDJT is using TRADE, to do the same thing. CCP tried to manipulate their controlled economy, making themselves very vulnerable, and PDJT is taking advantage of that vulnerability to destroy them.
There really is no way out for CCP, unfortunately a lot of Chinese MAY suffer, before CCP are thrown out.
The outcome is already assured; its baked in.
And for those fear war, firstly it doesn’t do ANYTHING to solve CCP’s problem.
Secondarily, given that everything I have ever had or used, that was made in China has been pure, aldulterated crap, I’m not too concerned about their weoponry.
Given they haven’t fought in combat since Korea, and centrally controlled means group think strategy, not worried about strategy or tactics.
And finally, central control invariably leads,to systemic and endemic corruption. Selling off spare tires, fuel and bullets really saps a fighting force.
Feel sorry for the Chinese people, but Xi and his cronies deserve to get kicked in the teeth, over and over. We HAVE tovend them, or they will end us.
Thats what existential battle means.
At this point I would prefer no trade deal with China. Instead just go ahead and put 25% tariff on the rest of China products. Slowly shut down all China hi tech companies out of US market and purchase. Yes it will be painful for a short time until the new supply chain established in US or elsewhere. We should be on war footing now and act accordingly.
“SLOW SELF-IMMOLATION” comes to mind.
Apologies to Sundance for my redundancy:
I posted this as a gut reaction to his headline
… only to discover Sundance had already nailed “self-immolation” in his post.
Sun Tzu’s Great Nephew, Moon Yoo Tzu say – Panda and Dragon no match for Fox and Lion.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Next, baby-sister-China’s gonna tell on us for having a makeout session in the back seat with Hungary.
And down goes China
分久必合 合久必分
That which is long divided must unify
That which is long unified must divide
Interesting times coming to the shelves of Walmart and Home Depot.
Will the consumer “cry Uncle” and demand return to the “good old days”?
Inflation with a vengence as the world scrambles to reset supply chains?
And “President-for-Life” Xi will rule over the ashes of his Communist overeach?
James: Our local Walmart expanded to add groceries so in some ways they are hedged verses China imports. But over time these same imports will be made elsewhere. They will probably survive.
James C — China will be well aware that the Department of Commerce report of last year
— tracking China’s 50 maneuvers to steal our intellectual property — was compiled with information provided by US corporations working in China.
Take it to the bank that as China nationalizes these “sneaky and unreliable” foreign businesses, Walmart, Lowes and Home Depot will shift their orders to Taiwan / Viet Nam / Japan / Philippines.
I am in the business…Wal-Mart told all vendors nearly 12 months ago to begin looking for alternative sourcing.
Be interesting to see what’s in the “White Paper” China releases on Sunday morning. Have read it’s suppose to outline what they think can be achieved with a deal.
After more than 10 years on the ground, I’m preparing to leave the PRC… and it’s specifically because I’m not interested in sticking around to watch the CCP attempt to “win at all costs” as more countries diversify away from China.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It would be interesting to know how many of your peers in China are planning a similar exit strategy.
If the communist elite in China were intelligent enough to take advice, the best advice they could find would be right here at the CTH
Hey you totalitarian little communist boys obsessed with power and control because of your own shortcomings, jealousies and impotency, listen to Sundance. Maybe you’ll actually learn something
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump’s kung fu is better than Xi’s kung fu! Middle Kingdom my a$$, how about middle finger.
Don’t Come Around Here No More… Easy words and a Great Song to transmit it!….
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think maybe that old song by Nazareth (Hair of the Dog) would be appropriate too.
Hey China, Now you’re messing with a ………………..
4 Beautiful Words/MADE IN THE USA.
…and as POTUS has stated,
BUY AMERICAN, HIRE AMERICAN.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Don’t shoot or I’ll shoot the nigger!”
It is important to separate the Chinese people from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The 30th anniversary of Tiananmen Square is approaching. Note that the CCP spends more on internal security than on national defense. Clearly the CCP fear their own people more than any foreign adversary. Let that sink in.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-05-31/how-tanks-on-tiananmen-square-defined-china-s-model-for-control
LikeLiked by 1 person
And, if I may add, there are vast areas of China under little or no central government control. Many of the minority peoples do not like the government at all. In fact, many people in China do not speak Chinese (eg Uighers).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Shop,
And factor in something else not talked about, much.
The ethnic minorities, thatvhave been brutally oppressed, and subjugated. And as anything having to do with china and populations is YUGE, we,are talking a BUNCH of pissed off people.
Haven’t researched it, but would bet there are MORE than 350M (U.S. population #) of such oppressed minorities. Hence, one reason for the high expence for internal security.
In addition, the ‘middle class’the,CCP created by exfiltrating msnufacturing out of U.S. Sons and daughters of peasants moved out of rice fields into cities, learned to have pork and chicken as more than flavoring in their rice.
They AIN’T gonna be happy, going thru the equivalent of great depression.
No wonder Xi always looks like he’s trying to remember if he packed the preparation H!
The Chinese has a long history full of large examples for the government whatever form, to fear the people.
One example, at the same time as the US Civil War which had 620,000 casualties, China was involved in its own Civll War (Taiping Rebellion) that had 20-30 million total casualties.
Shop: You point out an often over looked fact of Communism.
Because people by nature do not take to socialism voluntary. People know instinctively nobody else will look after their needs except themselves and maybe family.
To overcome this the communist have to use fear to force people otherwise. This ends up requiring a rather large number of people to do this. The enforcers thus become an unproductive burden to the state that can never be done away with!
I saw this dynamic in play first hand while I lived and worked in a Siberian coal mine back in 1983. It was estimated 1 in 6 people spied upon others for the KGB. You could trust no one, not even your own children!
I know my Russian interpretor reported on me every Thursday afternoon! They have a very thick file on me! That is the reason we called them interpretors instead of translators!
Basically the Russian people just hunkered down and did as they were told. No incentive to suggest new ideas! In fact the exact opposite! Change not tolerated! Considered a threat to their authority!
By the way 1983 Siberia was like going back to the 1930s to 1940s when my Father was a boy! Remote mining areas no shock to me as I was raised in the far north.
A must read thread on #china cheats. Time to leave or end up a hostage.
Tomás Sidenfaden
@tomassidenfaden
That industrial espionage and IP theft were a common practice at Huawei will shock no one that has experience working with Chinese factory partners. I’ve witnessed this countless times, and it’s pervasive enough to characterize it as part of the business culture in China.
https://mobile.twitter.com/tomassidenfaden/status/1132730129099051008
A2: Do you think President Trump will end up making a deal with China?
Spectre: No! You simply cannot make deals with communists! Deals are meant to be broken!
I think Trump always knew the current situation was the ultimate fall back position. Now there is no enforcement problem either!
A2,
“Business culture”, no. There is no ‘business culture’, you might as well talk about the ‘business culture’of the drug cartels, the Mullahs of Iran, or the Mafia.
I agree, that corruption IS endemic; its the system. What we will see now in China is like a much bigger Venezuela, and like V, unfortunately the suffering will only end when the people stand up.
Those are not my words they are from the author reread, though I agree with him 100%
Look again and read the entire thread, please.
We are striking back, A2. IEEE has banned Huawei engineers from participating in peer-reviewed studies due to Huawei’s U.S. blacklisting and Huawei’s IP technology theft.
As Huawei engineers are trained to steal technological IP, Huawei’s engineers were hit hard.
There is more on the horizon.
Is this move by China related to the removal of thousands of Twitter accounts that had articles, posts, comments critical of the current Chinese regime?
My big concern is that quote “if you want to fight, we will fight to the end”, harks to the back of my mind, war is nothing to the Chinese, it is to them a normal part of life.
Reading the newly released Dept. of Defense Indo-Pacific overview report, that comes down pretty hard on China’s aggressive tactics in the region, so I wonder, is this the saber-rattling part before physical battle begins, and not in the category of commerce?
As posted by A2 (?) yesterday. I just watched this about Chinese Commies and Tiananmen Square:
China has made all the other Asia counties afraid by their “control freak” nature as shown by their South China Sea militarization, and growing naval might. Those Asian nations are being driven into the arms of USA — including India. While the Pakies are more to China — but uneasily due to China’s treatment of the Moslem Ughers.
One of the reasons I opposed the Vietnam war, wasn’t lack of patriotism, but I disagreed with the “domino” theory. My approach would say: look you want them, go ahead. See if you can feed them, cloth them and med them etc.” And of course they can’t do it for their population themselves — so they will just “eat too much” and financially implode.
The Democrats are pissed because they always say don’t go to war, just sanction them. Up to now that never worked because we really wouldn’t bring our full force to that game. Trump is showing how it’s should be done, short of war. But we must be militarily strong so those like China, Iran, (and those hell hole counties of Cuba,Venezuela, Syria etc) can’t challenge us in that manner. Russia too, but their economy is the size of Texas and dependent on oil mostly. Texas and the Gulf will over take Russia in total crude extraction by 2030. It’s our game, play by our true free market rules or go home!!!!!!!!!!!!
. Even had the United States attained a conclusive military decision, its cost would have exceeded any possible benefit. Vietnam was then, and remains today, a strategic backwater, and the US decision to fight there in the 1960s was driven by a doctrine of containing communism that in the 1950s was witlessly militarized and indiscriminately extended to all of Asia. Bernard Brodie observed in the early 1970s that “it is now clear what we mean by calling the United States intervention in Vietnam a failure. We mean that at least as early as the beginning of 1968 even the most favorable outcome could not remotely be worth the price we would have paid for it.
– The U.S. Army War College Quarterly – Winter 1996-199
That said, didn’t Democrats ensure failure in the period after 1973 by blocking aid and air power?
They’re still ChiComs.
Sundance I completely agree. I would like your opinion on the short term.
One thing I do believe will happen in the short term is many who are heavily dependent on China will take the Chamberlin appraoch and appease the Red Draggon as they attempt to look for exit ramps. Those both heavily dependent and fully integrated into china. (apple comes to mind) will be drafted to become both mouthpiece and agent of influence for the Chinese.
In the case of Tech and communication companies this is very dangerous. I will be watching to see how we will mitigate having millions of “I” hardware users being inundated with messaging, censorship and routine spying. (“your I Phones are belonging to us”)
My Scenario: The Chinese are culturally deaf dumb and blind I suspect they will be heavy handed and obvious. The Apple Execs will conspire with them (loyalty to $ only)and try to get them to be more ethereal to save their product from ridicule and abandonment. The Chinese will play along just long enough to take over all the levers of control and probably kill a few execs along the way.
“Think about the logical reality of this statement as expressed. Put another way: ‘if you agree to our terms we will work with you; however, if you don’t agree to our terms, we will self destruct.’ That’s the economic reality of the zero-sum dragon mindset. This inevitable position is what CTH has been outlining for several years.”
I like this quote a lot. Plug this quote into a descriptor for the Democratic/Progressive/Socialists in congress and we are looking at the same enemy.
simon says;
I have been making this association for some time. Uniparty is imploding as,a,result of DJT, just as,Ccp is, and for the same reason; same entity.
Imagine Mission Impossible scene, Nancy and Mitch rip off their masks and SURPRISE, they are both Xi.
Thoughtful, well written article Sundance! Great observation!
Kudos Sir!
The biggest variable I worry about is how far will the Chinese go? Are they foolish enough to resort to military conflict?
“PLEASE, President Reagan,…DON’T say “tear down this wall”, theres no telling what Soviets might do!”
Many worried, nothing happened.
ALL war is ultimately about economics.
Someone said diplomacy is war by other means, I submit war is economics by other means.
Bottom line, a war with the west would have gained the Soviets NOTHING, and they knew it.
Same situation here, it gains them NOTHING.
Like rebuilding the carburetor on a car that won’t start, cause of a dead battery.
Doesn’t fix their problem.
Jeffrey Immelt, former CEO of GE, “The one thing that actually works, state run communism a bit– may not be your cup of tea, but their government works.”
LikeLike
J.I. is an idiot, if he truly believed that.
Its an inherently flawed system, that never HAD and never CAN work, although it can APPEAR to, for awhile.
It ‘worked’ for about 70 years, with USSR. Interesting, CCP took over China,…about what 80 years ago?
Centrally controlled economy can NOT compete against capitalism, not unless they cheat.
Hence the hegemonic thrustvof marxist conmunism; take over the world, so no competition.
They need our demand.
We don’t necessarily need their supply.
Checkmate.
Oh heck, China has already started. China is now harassing American companies doing business inside China.
@FT is the London paper Financial Times
Expect worse.
As you may have noticed I’ve been posting on the Shangri-la Dialogue, Asia’s premier defence summit. So today, Wei Fenghe Minister of National Defence, State Councilor, China, gave his plenary address. (From a participant, Shashank Joshi
@shashj
“a certain country champions unilateralism, puts its own interests before others, and withdraws from international treaties and organisations. Which should we choose? Win-win cooperation, or zero-sum game”
“China shall never threaten anyone, seek hegemony, or establish spheres of influence. China will not follow the path of great powers seeking hegemony when growing strong … China’s military strategy adheres to … ‘post-strike response’, do not attack unless attacked”
“the PLA has fought many battles, and is not afraid of sacrifice … the more pressure they have put us under, the stronger and braver [we] become. As the anthem goes .. ‘Lets build the new great wall with our flesh and blood’.”
: “A talk? Welcome. A fight? We’re ready. Bully? no way”
Chinese defence minister on Taiwan: says Americans told him Abraham Lincoln was the greatest president, “because he prevented secession of the US”. “The US is indivisible, and so is China. China must be and will be reunified. We find no excuse not to do so”
“The current situation in the SCS is currently stable and positive, but there are always people trying to make profit by stirring trouble … In recent years some countries outside the region come to the SCS to flex muscles in the name of freedom of navigation” #SLD19 🇬🇧🇫🇷🇺🇸
“For China to build limited defence facilities [in SCS] is totally legitimate. There is no dispute as to China’s legitimacy to build facilities on its own territory. But we need to think what is militarisation? We are deploying the facilities because there is threat”
Chinese defence minister: “Huawei is a private company. China is opposed to the attempt of other countries to impose sanctions on private companies”. Insists that ex-servicemen often set up companies in other countries.
On Tiananmen: “Thirty years have proven that under the leadership of the CCP, China has entered major changes. How can you say that China didn’t handle the Tiananmen incident properly? That incident was political turbulence, and measures to stop the turbulence” #SLD19
The video is up now
https://www.iiss.org/events/shangri-la-dialogue/shangri-la-dialogue-2019
Cheers,
Unreliable Entity A2
Please, please, PLEASE let them actually do this!
