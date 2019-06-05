Beijing Doubles Down Against Western Business Interests…

When President Trump began confronting China on trade practices, there was always a likely totalitarian Chinese response. The inevitable response when confronting the duplicitous dragon is always an attack; it’s the only way Beijing knows how to respond.
Last week Beijing threatened to take action against any corporation who would be perceived as working against the interests of the state. This week communist Beijing begins doing exactly that:
(SCMP) China’s antitrust regulator slapped a US$23.6 million fine on Ford Motor Company’s Chinese venture for restricting sales prices in its hometown, taking the second such action against US carmakers in three years as trade tensions deteriorated between the world’s two largest economies.
Changan Ford Automobile, the 50:50 venture between Michigan-based Ford and Chongqing Changan Automobile, must pay a penalty of 162.8 million yuan (US$23.6 million) – equivalent to 4 per cent of the venture’s annual sales in Chongqing – for a business practice that restricted retail prices since 2013, according to a statement by the State Administration for Market Regulation.
The antitrust fine on Changan Ford is the latest salvo by China after the commerce ministry’s Friday announcement that it was compiling a list of “unreliable” foreign companies and individuals deemed to be hurting Chinese interests. (read more)
The Red Dragon is doing what the Red Dragon does. Thus we enter the phase when corporate interests, particularly multinationals, recognize at its core China is a communist state-run, controlled-market, system. All western businesses engaged with China are now at risk of retribution from the communist state.
China is counting on the prior western investment being so significant that a corporation will be reluctant to withdraw. However, in this outlook Beijing seriously underestimates the free market because communist controlled China doesn’t understand the action of a inherently free market.
The first loss is the best loss. If walking away from an investment provides more financial security and stability than attempting to retain a grip on a tenuous position – corporations will walk away.
The reaction from China is immensely predictable; and creates a downward spiral. If any corporation is perceived as working against the interests of the state; the state will take control of the corporate interest. What western business interest would want to do business within China when that reality is the landscape of every economic decision?
Meanwhile President Trump, Secretary Wilbur Ross and USTR Bob Lighthizer are not backing down from the confrontation. GM and Volvo, both with major financial investments in China, had requested relief from U.S. tariffs. Here is where the sharp side of Ross and Lighthizer comes into play:
WASHINGTON/STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – The United States has rejected separate requests from General Motors Co and Chinese-owned Volvo Cars for an exemption to a 25% U.S. tariff on their Chinese-made sport utility vehicle models.
GM, the largest U.S. automaker, and Sweden’s Volvo both said they were aware of the respective denials of their nearly year-old petitions. Both companies had not raised the sticker price to account for tariffs, which came into play last July.
The denial of GM’s petition for its Buick Envision came in a May 29 letter from the U.S. Trade Representative’s office saying the request concerned “a product strategically important or related to ‘Made in China 2025’ or other Chinese industrial programs.” (read more)
Trump, Lighthizer and Ross are sending a very deliberate message. If you crawled into bed with the Dragon, don’t look for us to help make your bed more comfy… deal with it.
As Wall Street and the multinational corporate community see that Trump is not going to assist anyone, even an American company who made a previously bad decision to invest in China, that awareness becomes a part of the corporate risk management equation. Again, more pressure to exit the risk matrix that is now Beijing.
Meanwhile President Trump strategically engages with Tiawan and offers $2 billion in weapons to the arch nemesis of Beijing.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States is pursuing the sale of more than $2 billion worth of tanks and weapons to Taiwan, four people familiar with the negotiations said, in a move likely to anger China as a trade war between the world’s two biggest economies escalates. (read more)
Now, many pundits -vested in selling Wall Street positions- immediately begin to stoke fears about this economic confrontation leading to a military war with China, but that is nonsense.
The only way China would be able to deploy it’s military, as a cloaked weapon to assist the economic war, would be if hostile U.S. military action toward an actual Chinese geographic interest was part of the equation. That dynamic doesn’t exist. [Note: this potential need was always the reason for China retaining manipulative control of North Korea as a proxy province.]
So long as President Trump continues hitting China on purely economic issues; and there’s every reason to believe he will; Panda can only hit back using economic tools it controls. The U.S. has far more economic leverage than China in this dynamic. [Note the brilliant Trump foresight of U.S. and Japan relations.]
Thus President Trump only has to position U.S. policy to benefit non-engagement with China (see Huawei); and China will respond by destroying any affiliated business they view as participating in, or supporting, the adverse policy [see Fed-Ex]. Beijing cannot help itself. The dragon will act as a dragon will act.
President Trump has positioned this geopolitical trade reset perfectly. Trump is applying Chairman Xi’s own “us -vs- them approach” toward confronting China. The supply chain investment Beijing needs to sustain itself is now being controlled by elements outside China. Beijing responds by attacking those in the international community who control the investment.
This will not end well for China.
Watch as time goes along and more companies, and nations, slowly walk toward the exits with China. There is just too much inherent financial risk.
The Art of the Deal. MAGA!
Basically, that’s it. Best we can do, and screw the idjits who will suffer unto themselves. That’s how the ball bounces.
Thank you for the analysis SD. I can’t wait to see how the MSM, RATs, RINOs and Dems will spin it.
There’s no spin at this point. There’s only lying. They’re digging their own grave to try to couch this. Word is out.
Orange man bad. That will be the bottom line spin. As usual.
I think they are going with Trump unbalanced and mentally unfit. Wants economic and conflict – –> dangerous. 25th Amendment!
H&HC…Who gives a sh*t how MSM et al spin it. I just want the truth so I can spit it back into Leftist ears and watch them scream. Question: Why do libturds scream up to the heavens when everything they represent comes from HELL below? Are they that disoriented by our fearless Leader? Probably so,,,,
Thanks for explaining so clearly PDJTs brilliant planning in this regard.
The explanations at TheLastRefuge is everything in our understanding of President Trump's strategies. … We would be lost, if we had to rely on just the Mainstream News.
Great summary.
Seems like China is reaching out a bit with the 100 wide body jet order with Boeing…China Airlines stating today it needed sign off from CP before proceeding with the deal.
Think you’re right. This is moment of truth, bigly. Both in China and in Mexico.
Save face is so important to China and it will become its down fall
“The first loss is the best loss” Sundance hits another grand slam. And it’s not even time for covfefe yet. haha.
And in other news, finally
Senator Marco Rubio has introduced the Equitable Act—an acronym for Ensuring Quality Information and Transparency for Abroad-Based Listings on our Exchanges. The act would serve to resolve the longstanding conflict over the inability of the Public Company Oversight Board to examine the work of Chinese auditors that report on the financial statements of US listed Chinese companies.
There are presently over 156 Chinese companies traded on US exchanges with a market capitalization of over $1.2 trillion, including widely held Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE: BABA).
The PCAOB has long been blocked by China from inspecting Chinese accounting firms (including the Chinese member firms of the Big Four). China argues that allowing the US to enforce US laws on Chinese soil against Chinese persons violates its national sovereignty and risks disclosure of state secrets. US investors suffer because fraud prone Chinese companies are not subject to the same regulatory oversight as other companies that trade on US exchanges.
Unreliable Entity A2
I enjoy your insights, A2, but am having trouble understanding this one. Sorry if I’m being obtuse, but it’s been a long day at work.
Ford (and others) should ransomware their own computers and walk.
This is exactly why I’m here, Sundance. Thank you.
Further scientific news that Pandas eat only bamboo.
China wants private companies to bailout SoEs.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂
“In the next step, we’ll further step up support for private companies to enter debt-to-equity agreements themselves, and encourage them to inject capital into the debt-to-equity swaps of state-owned firms,” said Lian.
https://mobile.reuters.com/article/amp/idUSKCN1T60ON?__twitter_impression=true
Until China understands the consequences of its actions in the situation it is in, they will continue to decline.
So the Red Dragon signs a economic pact with the “big gas station”(Russia)….the US is 20 times the economy(GDP) of Russia and a much larger market for Chinese goods. This deal will not help the Chinese economy grow. They need to trade with the US.
LikeLike
Well, at least China, and Russia too, is not invading us with millions of invaders, so there is that anyway, unlike some other countries, like one in particular, the name of which starts with an “M” and ends in an “O”. I wonder if our $715 billion a year Pentagon even knows which one I am thinking of and if they can even find it on a map. Actually, some times I wonder if they can find the United States of America on a map anymore. I know they still seem to have no trouble finding Afghanistan on a map. Theye don’t seem to ever be able to forget where that is.
Carson, It’s called “a lazy eye”.
So basically, if we don’t let them keep trading unfairly, they won’t let American companies set up shop in China to have their technologies stolen. Got it. Yeah, that doesn’t work for me.
LikeLike
Of course, shooting in the foot is just Hollywood crap. Headshot.
I declare Baoshang bank an unreliable Entity.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Emma Muhleman CFA CPA
@EmmaMuhleman1
·
Jun 5
High-level officials in #China, uncharacteristically, not only reported the Baoshang bank failure but also noted publicly that there may be “bank runs and financial institutions that ‘disappear’ ” The #CCP seems to be quite good at making things disappear“
Panda hugging and pancake flipping. I think they were jointly burning yuan and roubles in their fx exchange exclusive.
The CCP mouthpiece, the Global Times. The article is very serious (lowers voice), but had me laughing. An excerpt:
“In the Tuesday interview with Russian media, Xi called Putin his “best and bosom friend” and said that he has had closer interactions with President Putin “than with any other foreign colleague.”
In some of the most memorable moments, the two leaders honored each other with the highest medals of their countries, watched an ice hockey match between Chinese and Russian children, and cooked traditional Chinese and Russian pancakes.
Over the past six years, Xi has met Putin nearly 30 times in an unusually vigorous streak of head-of-state diplomacy, the Xinhua News Agency said in an article published on Wednesday”.
http://www.globaltimes.cn/content/1153278.shtml
Meanwhile back in the West, nations commemorated the 75th Anniversary of the liberation of Europe.
Just wait till the Chinese kill their first American executive.
