Republican Justin Amash Calls for Impeachment – While Holding Personal Business Interests in China…

Michigan Republican Congressman Justin Amash made headlines Saturday by declaring on Twitter that President Trump deserved impeachment. The media was quick to promote his position and advance an anti-Trump narrative. However, a review of Amash’s financial interests quickly reveals a very personal business motive. His family tool business is heavily invested in Chinese manufacturing.
In his 2017 financial disclosure forms (pdf here), Representative Amash reports income of between $100,000 to $1,000,000/yr. for his ownership stake in Michigan Industrial Tools. Michigan Industrial Tools is the parent company, manufacturing in China, that produces Tekton Tools, Justin Amash’s Michigan family business.
According to an earlier Michigan article “Amash is a co-owner of Dynamic Source International, a Chinese company that supplies Michigan Industrial Tools.” A visit to the website of Dynamic Source International (link) shows the company operates “manufacturing and factory facilities located in Hangzhou, capital city of Zhejiang Province”, China.
When you follow the internal link [“MIT-Tool“] within Dynamic Source International website, it connects to the portal of Tekton Tools:
Dynamic Source International Link -and- Tekton Tools Link
What you quickly discover is it appears Republican Congressman Justin Amash was challenged in 2010 [News Link] for his family business claiming to sell hand tools made in the U.S.A. but were actually manufactured in China.
Dynamic Source International and “Michigan Industrial Tools” (financial disclosure) appear as same corporation doing manufacturing in Hangzhou, China. The finished product is then shipped/sold in the U.S. by the Amash family (Justin and his brother Jeff) under the name Tekton Tools.
Justin Amash was called out for lying about his product being manufactured in America during a campaign challenge. For some reason the local media didn’t call Amash to task on the connection to his DC financial disclosures (maybe they didn’t look).
It is demonstrably a fact (as above) that “Michigan Industrial Tools” operates as a manufacturer in China, and the product they produced is Tekton Tools which is Amash’s family company (as admitted in the interview).
Obviously President Trump’s tariff and trade position against China is adverse to the financial interests of Justin Amash.
In addition to previously lying about his Michigan company selling product “Made In USA” and the nature of his business relationship with China, the family business contains the financial motive for Representative Amash to call for President Trump’s impeachment.
Reminds me of our neighbor, a famous Disc Jockey, that cut off the branch he was standing on. R.I.P.
ALWAYS
FOLLOW
THE
MONEY
https://www.meforum.org/islamist-watch/money-politics/recipient/151/
This guy should be impeached, removed, run over?
I’m right there with you WSB.
Just a week ago we all were commenting on the effects from the increased tariffs, when it was suggested that we would soon start to see the swamp unmasked.
Well, it appears we have our first LOSER, Johnny!!!
Gee, hope they did not take out any large loans for expansion in China. That would be a total shame.
He just ended this family business.
Trump is not going to let this one remain untweeted. Make him sweat for a couple of days first though.
This is becoming absolutely insane!!!
Another never Trump idiot that wishes Crooked Hillary was his president.
This turd better be flushed in 2020
No doubt he won’t run again in 2020 after this. His business is gonna take a tumble now. GOOD!
He is flushed.
So all he does is import and mark up cheap Chinese crap tools?
Boycott anybody who carries any of his products.
Blast this info out everywhere on the internet.
Heckle him everywhere he goes.
There’s Trillions at stake. Shame on this dude putting his Chinese based business interests ahead of MAGA. This clown needs to be replaced. Grand Rapids MI is a pretty conservative area. Come on GR, find a replacement for this globalist scum.
Impeach Amash
Complete conflict for serving as a Congress member.
Chinese junk. No self respecting tradesman is going to buy their tools manufactured from China. Voters in Michigan need to be reminded that his priorities are with employing the Chinese over Americans.
Rudolph: I just bought a set of US-made S&K SAE wrenches. Expensive, but, my priorities run deeper than price.
Is Amash (R) in violation of the Foreign Emoluments Clause ?
Foreign emoluments clause : a clause in Article 1, Section 9 of the U.S. Constitution that prohibits federal officeholders from accepting any present, emolument, office, or title from any foreign state or its rulers or representatives .
Emoluments are the returns arising from office or employment usually in the form of compensation or perquisites.
Are you busy Ristvan 🙂
Okay, Hays… Using the Emoluments Clause to mess with Congressman Amash might be a bridge too far… I don’t think that we could take that much winning… But we’ll never know until we test it…. So I approve. 😊 Ristvan?
This game is easy… While at my niece’s college graduation today I got a news alert on my phone that said Michigan Republican Congressman Justin Amash had called for PDJT’s impeachment. Big news, right? I told my wife that I smelled a rat and that Sundance would blow that story out of the water by noon tomorrow. He beat it by 12 hours. Nice SD. Thank you.
Would not be surprised if they liquidated all domestic operations except fro repackaging tools and putting their label on them. Maybe label “packaged in the USA”
Probably don’t own any foreign plants either, just buy from the ChiCom party member with the cheapest product of the day. Just an importer now.
Hope his business goes to zero. And he loses office. And he gets investigated.
And he goes bankrupt. And his dog bites him.
There’s still one day left of the weekend. Maybe he’ll go to a cookout tomorrow, trip over his feet and fall face first onto a hot grill.
Robert Smith…you made my day : )
And his swans Hanky and Panky bite his guzica *ass* as he is walking out of his home’s glass doors where a small bridge connects to his gate.
Another RINO that got caught with his fingers in the Chinese fortune cookie jar.
Primary him.
It’s a wonderful question — is it too late? Can it be done? A baloney sandwich would be a better choice in a primary.
China rep was meeting with Amash (picture) same day Comey got fired (has to be strange coincidence). Readout is how close China is with Michigan.
http://www.chinaconsulatechicago.org/eng/lghd/t1463659.htm
So far (9:18 pm MST), no one on Amash’s twitter page has brought this issue up. I don’t have a Twitter account (and don’t plan to get one), so maybe one our treeper’s can take care of that? It’s infuriating to read all the fawning congrats from Dems, and nobody is calling this mercenary, lying traitorous jerk out on this. The link is in the first paragraph above, “on Twitter.”
Amash is running against PDJT because his profit went from 1million using chinese slaves to 100K with 25% tariff. There is God after all.
Commercial referenced in video.
https://vimeopro.com/machineage/commercial-work/video/124050527
If true, It appears that the Tool who manufactures tools is in deep caca. He not only set himself up for impeachment but at the minimum he’s violated 19 USC 1304 (false country of origin) & 19 USC 542 (entry of goods by false statements).
ICE/HSI & CBP- get the lead out & un-set entries open both criminal & administrative cases.
I should have clarified that those laws would apply if the products are of foreign origin (totally made abroad or has been substantially transformed abroad)
Hee, hee……
In any horse race I’m backing the nag named Self Interest.
That’s not surprising. What is is that this clown thought no-one would notice. Are these people from 1950? Do they think their declarations are lost in a dusty paper file under a Courthouse?
lol ! Smug little pissant apparently lives in a bubble. I’m really loving this. Big League.
Now do the Koch bros.
Time to primary this Libertarian fake conservative. He wraps himself in the constitution all the while violating its principles.
I liked Amash when he first came around. The RINO he replaced needed to get whacked, and Amash talked a very good limited-government game. He’s become something of a gadfly since then, and it’s clear he has a deep financial interest in these Chinese imports, which by now we all recognize as cheap junk and often produced by slave labor. He’s selling these tools through Meijer, which is sort of a mini Walmart locally here, and Trump is obviously about to break his rice bowl.
No sympathy for this guy. He’s now proven to be nothing different than the RINO he replaced.
