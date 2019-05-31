Mexican President Lopez-Obrador Asks for Emergency Meeting Friday…

AMLO knows there is no way for Mexico to begin retaliating against the U.S. after President Trump demanded they step-up migration travel enforcement or face U.S. tariffs on Mexican imports. There’s no way for Mexico to take on Trump economically; and they would be foolish to try… All business interests in Mexico will take a financial hit as soon as the stock market opens tomorrow: [Tweet Link]
No doubt Mexican Foreign Minister Jesus Seade will reach out to Jared Kushner for relief/assistance; but don’t look for President Trump to change on this issue until he sees substantive actions taking place. Trump knows AMLO has a tendency to play political games with immigration; he’s made hollow promises before; and now Jesus Seade is in a very tenuous position.
(Reuters) […] The announcement rattled investors who feared that worsening trade frictions could hurt the global economy. The Mexican peso, U.S. stock index futures and Asian stock markets tumbled on the news, including the shares of Japanese automakers who ship cars from Mexico to the United States.
“We’re in a good moment building a good relationship (with the United States) and this comes like a cold shower,” said Mexico’s deputy foreign minister for North America, Jesus Seade.
U.S. officials said 80,000 people are being held in custody with an average of 4,500 arriving daily, overwhelming the ability of border patrol officials to handle them.A senior White House official said Trump was particularly concerned that U.S. border agents apprehended a group of 1,036 migrants as they illegally crossed the border from Mexico on Wednesday. Officials said it was the largest single group since October.
[…] Mexico’s Seade said it would be disastrous if Trump goes through with his threat to impose the tariffs. Calling Trump’s move “extreme,” Seade said a normal response would be for Mexico to “mirror” the U.S. tariffs but that would lead to a trade war.
[…] White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, asked in a conference call with reporters which products from Mexico could be affected by the tariffs, said: “All of them.”
Mulvaney added, “This is an urgent problem. We are interested in seeing the Mexican government act tonight, tomorrow.”
Shares in Toyota Motor Corp, Nissan Motor Co and Honda Motor Co all fell around 3% or more, while Mazda Motor Co fell nearly 7%. All four automakers operate vehicle assembly plants in Mexico. (read more)
FLASHBACK June 2018 … Interestingly, people now started to take notice because AMLO is openly telling his fellow countrymen they must flood the U.S. border.
(From the Daily Caller) […] “And soon, very soon — after the victory of our movement — we will defend all the migrants in the American continent and all the migrants in the world,” Obrador said, adding that immigrants “must leave their towns and find a life in the United States.” He then declared it as “a human right we will defend.”
Most political observers read this and think it sounds crazy. They make comparisons to a U.S. presidential candidate telling Americans to flee to Canada (Daily Wire example). That type of perspective shows a disconnect. The paradigm, and frame of reference, is entirely wrong.
What AMLO was saying in 2018 was not a surprise, nor is it an ideological proclamation; there is an actual strategic policy behind these statements. This has been AMLO’s strategy for years, and no-one was paying attention. Andrés Manuel López Obrador has long proposed a key economic plan for Mexico to become wealthy. However, his idea has only recently gained broad mainstream Mexican understanding.
Conservative U.S. media have no idea; but Democrats, activists and far-left immigration radicals certainly do. AMLO has thought this through, and he has seen the mistakes made by allies in Cuba and Venezuela.
AMLO has an economic plan where hundreds-of-thousands of his fellow Mexicans flood the Southern U.S. border region; overwhelm the system and essentially create an initial border economy; then, with the door and pathway created, begin a process of exfiltration of U.S. economic wealth directly into Mexico.
Andrés Manuel López Obrador is not crazy; he has a pretty ingenious strategy.
Through overwhelming the Southern border regions, the nation of Mexico will be able to influence local U.S. laws and overwhelm the local U.S. political structures. The Ameri/Mex zone penetrates into the U.S. and provides a borderless opening for migration, trade, commerce and the education of Mexican citizens through the utilization of U.S. social and economic systems.
All of the long-held grievances of Mexican nationals toward the disparity of their level of poverty and the wealth within the United States can be fixed through this plan.
Within the plan AMLO envisions the U.S. training, educating, employing and eventually paying for a growing standard-of-living for Mexico. It is a fast way for Mexico to gain wealth; as opposed to the long process of building out an entire societal system of education, investment, infrastructure and commerce.
It would take Mexico several decades to achieve a level of wealth even close to the U.S., and they have no structural (political) systems in place to form the foundation of such an approach. So, AMLO’s faster plan is to use migration into the U.S. to break down barriers, collapse the economic dam and allow the natural flood of U.S. wealth to flow into Mexico.
From the Mexican perspective this is a pretty solid economic approach that just might work; and they have open-border comrades within the progressive, democrat, republican and corporate political systems (all over the U.S) who already support such a strategy.
So when you see the headlines about the Mexican President telling his people to leave; and when you see him telling government officials to formulate plans and policies to expedite entry into the U.S., don’t laugh them away. It is a viable plan with just as much possibility of success as any other.
Who didn’t see this coming? 😁
(maybe…. AMLO?)
Keep in mind, China and the rest of the world is watching… And learning not to play games.
I am sick to f*cking death of all of the Mexicans and other south of the border illegals OPENLY thumbing our noses with their presence here. Yesterday at a church I was working at doing some exterior weatherproofing on the windows a crew of Guatemalans were doing a roofing job.
Of the 6 man crew, 3 wore masks that totally covered their heads. And on a rather warm day, all 3 wore long sleeve shirts and gloves. Don’t give me any crap about these men coming here to escape the crime in their country, THEY ARE THE CRIMINALS. And they’re here, in Midland Texas, openly working without a GD care in the world.
This shit has got to stop.
Except he is letting Central Americans flood the Border. Seems to be a disconnect with his outlined plan. At the rate they are letting the Northern Triangle pour in, it will break our systems before the Mexicans storm the Border
Expect border crossings to surge for a few days before they taper off a bit.
It will take weeks if not months for border crossings to fall dramatically.
The Mexican government wears two faces!
Mexicans counting on Jared to help them since, afterall, they oresented him with that fancy, ass kissing award after the USMCA talks, what the hell was it called? Oh yeah, 2019 Pendejo Americano.
“We’re in a good moment building a good relationship (with the United States) and this comes like a cold shower,” said Mexico’s deputy foreign minister for North America, Jesus Seade.”
U.S. officials said 80,000 people are being held in custody with an average of 4,500 arriving daily, overwhelming the ability of border patrol officials to handle them”
So allowing tens of thousands of illegal aliens to storm over our border every week is their idea of “building a good relationship”????
It would appear AMLO and his buddy Jesus Seade have a wee bit of cognitive dissonance.
Agreed to the cognitive dissonance, but every action has collateral damage in the form of unintended consequences.
Before popping a cork, we’d like to see 1) tangible results from this action 2) tabgible effort to remove the hordes already inside the wire.
Shaping the Narrative for the Lo-Fo Gringos.
Hopefully instead of seeing migrant caravans coming towards our border, we will now see mass movements of the Mexican army moving both north and south.
I like that PDJT didn’t give AMLO any advance notice. Trump don’t bluff and he does what he says. AMLO had more than enough warnings.
Seems to me the tariffs will hurt those with influence a lot more than those who are hitching rides to the USA.
There must finally be a lot of gnashing of teeth tonight in the salons of Mexico.
Seems like President Trump has gotten Mexico’s attention.
Is this why we can’t legislate a tax on the remittances flowing from the US to Mexico to build the wall?
No.
The reason why is within our own House and Senate.
Democrats and rinos know neither the meaning of sovereignty nor the meaning of being a nation of laws. They regularly sell us out to the highest paid lobbies, even those setup by foreign nations. Just ask a Clinton or try asking Columbia regarding Obama’s $600k speech.
Another lying Leftist. what a surprise.
The caravans were simply a test run to get a reaction from the border authorities. Once AMLO got into office, the flood really started. And Newsom helped. Well, it looks like Trump’s 5 inch shell parting AMLO’s hair got his attention.
On the bright side, Mueller’s Parthian shot just got put into the bottom of birdcages. Pelosi will turn purple with frustration as the Chimera shrieks Impeach!
“On the bright side, Mueller’s Parthian shot just got put into the bottom of birdcages.” Great observation, Tars
First we wake up to find our Federal law and intelligence and tax agencies weaponized. Now it is given to us that migration has been a weaponized tool as well.
Meanwhile, millions of Americans still seek the MSM naratives that comfort them in their useful-idiot-biases.
If it’s darkest before the dawn, I sure am eager to see some more glimmer on that Eastern horizon…
yeah, let’s all reflect on the photos we’ve seen of thousands of illegals getting train rides, bus rides, and truck rides north through mexican territory with their government looking the other way (and making gobs of money off it). my heart just “bleeds” for mexico (sarc).
If my portfolio has to suffer (temporarily I’m sure) to stop this invasion of those seeking welfare for a better life then so be it.
The people south of the border need to learn to clean up their own mess so their people aren’t so motivated to escape. They have natural resources and cheap labor yet they’re destroyed by corruption.
That’s what it all comes down to. Always. Corrupt cultures that can’t rise above animalistic savagery and Satanic envy. It’s time they no longer have an excuse for not fixing their own societies, no escaping to the big welfare state in the sky.
No mas!
The problem we have is the corruption in our own culture that is willing to sell our country out piece by piece to the highest foreign bidder. They’re killing the goose that laid the golden egg.
I bet NaN tries to pass USMCA through the house tomorrow just to 1up PDJT 🤣
She’ll be too busy looking for an activist judge to rule it unconstitutional and fighting off the ‘that’s unconstitutional impeach, impeach’ crowd.
If They retaliate and I have to pay more for avocado and tequila…. well, I’m ok with that. It’s more than a fair trade for all the dung and detritus that they deposit on my home soil.
Anthony, a great amount of avocados are grown in So. CA and many are home grown,so no big deal on avocados. Tequila, maybe which I need the Silver for great margaritas made up by an American woman in Acapulco so I make the real one.
There are lots of make your own tequila recipes online. Might be fun to try. I tried one for kahlua and it was surprisingly good. lol
In case anybody missed it, Mexico is now paying for the wall.
Some of the wealth siphoned out of our nation may actually get to the common people of Mexico, but not too much. And of course Mexico remains a caste society, with light skin on top (like…well…Obrador), and dark on the bottom, with indigenous people occupying the bottom layer, or below. Yes, the indians, descendants of the Aztecs, are treated as subhumans. So, when the Mexican reconquista is complete, are the political leaders who constantly mouth “racist” or “bigot”, going to be OK with Mexican Jose Crow?
Wellllllll now, that didn’t take long for the Mexican govt to realize that they have a PROBLEM.
I expect when I read about this in the morning that democrats will be screaching……..they will be losing votes and such. I just read that 9 out of 10 of the illegal immigrants coming in to the country are skipping their mandatory court appearances……IMAGINE THAT.
If they were TRULY coming for assylum they would NOT be missing their mandatory court appearance. They themselves are proving the entire thing is a scam on the American people.
Brilliant move from a Very Stable Genius.
I love how our favorite President saw a way to create wealth for the US out of this border mess. This is a genius businessman move. Create a tariff and let the Mexicans figure out how to stop the flow across the border. President Trump sure knows how to delegate!
Frikkn parasitical culture. Panic away you corrupt Commie fools.
Say, aren’t their invaders’ remittances exfiltration of our wealth? I say tax the ever-loving daylights out of every Western Union and their like transactions that cross out of America and build the Damned Wall. (Apologies to John McCain. NOT.)
Exactly the image in my head: parasites. Like clumps of mistletoe chocking the life out of a host tree.
Chewie Seade’s idea of a “good relationship” is childish. Hope they feel the burn. Dealing with shrieking toddlers south of the border got tiresome about forty years ago now.
AMLO can take his “plan” and SHOVE IT/WE’RE FULL.
POTUS gave the warning shot/AMLO NEEDS TO HEED IT OR JOIN XI.
He could, very easily:
Close his southern border
Stop the migrant trains
Stop migrants on large semi’s
Expel NGOs working against the US
Deport Central American outlaws
His biggest problem is likely the cartels.
Perot/ Agree. Drug money may be Mexico’s biggest cash crop.
Militarize the Border and put snipers across to take out cartel. Rules of engagement have to be tough. Anybody seen escorting a goup that has a weapon is fair game.
Yeah he’s going to have to pick a side now. Cartels might get rid of him if he stops the migrants
Well, Mr. Obrador may have to reconsider that plan. President Trump has a unique ability to give people rope in which to hang themselves. Right now Obrador has dug himself a very deep hole. Making nice is not going to fix things.
Hopefully this puts a serious dint in the NGOs operating in Latin America.
Here are the last four paragraphs in the letter sent to President Trump by Mexican president AMLO. The letter is posted on AMLO’s twitter.
President Trump: the social problems are not resolved with tariffs or coercive measures. How to convert from morning to night a country with fraternity toward migrants, into a closed space, where you stigmatize, mistreat, go after, expel and cancel the right to justice for those who with effort and work live free of misery.
With all due respect, even though you have a sovereign right to expression, the motto “America First” is a fallacy because until the end of time, including, above national borders, prevails justice and universal fraternity.
Of specific manner, citizen President: I propose to deepen the dialogue, find alternatives at the root of the migratory problem, and please, remember I’m in no shortage of courage, I’m not a coward or timid but I act with principles: (I) Believe in the politics that, among other things, was invented to avoid confrontation and war. (I) Don’t believe in Hammurabi’s Code, in the ‘tooth for a tooth’ or an ‘eye for an eye’ because if we go there, we all would end up toothless or eyeless. (I) Believe that the men of state and even more (the men) of a nation, are obligated to peaceful solutions to controversies and take in practice, always, the beautiful ideal of non violence.
Lastly, I propose you instruct your representatives, if not inconvenient for them, to attend to representatives of our government, headed by the secretary of foreign relations of Mexico, who starting tomorrow is headed to Washington to reach an agreement to benefit both nations.
Nothing by force, everything through reason and Rights!
Your friend
AMLO
VSGPOTUSDJT to AMLO: hold my beer.
I’d say Tariffs are a peaceful solution, it’s called economic incentive Mexico’s lack of action is causing an invasion of our national sovereignty.
word salad. whole lotta bluster there, amwoe.
wish we could saw off that piece from the rest of the continent. maybe tugboat it further south.
AMLO is spouting glittering generalities that he himself doesn’t really believe in…………or else he would not send the people coming into his southern border through his country and into ours.
The people of at least one Mexican border town were getting pretty fed up with all of the illegal immigrants stuck there awaiting to get into the US. To the point that the Mexican border town mayor started wearing a MAGA hat and saying President Trump was right about illegal immigration.
When those tarriffs start to hurt Mexico? AMLO will do something about it. AMLO knows it.
And President Trump knows it better than AMLO does.
They have no rights in our country!!! He said that twice. 1)…right to justice for those who with effort and work live free of misery. Make that happen in your own damn country! 2) Nothing by force, everything through reason and Rights (he capitalized rights)! They have no rights! I can easily see how he wanted to infiltrate this country with his people. Tariff away!!
AMLO basically says people have a right to invade US. He’s another that can’t be trusted.
I foresee in the not too distant future that the border patrol won’t be moving excess asylum seekers from border cities to Chicago…..they’ll be moving them to Chihuahua. That should change the dynamic a bit.
The corruption to preserve a status quo is enormous. Promises will be made, but there will have to be a strict enforcement mechanism, in that if there is any backtracking the tariffs will immediately be slapped back on. A bit like dragging the CCP kicking and screaming into accepting enforcement mechanisms (which they still haven’t)..
In the short term the Mexican government will fail spectacularly in stopping border crossings! Watch and see! There will be a big surge!
David J. Stoddard, 27 year veteran of the Border Patrol :
“Mexico is NOT a friend of the United States. Since 1848 Mexicans have resented the United States. During World War I, Mexico allowed German spies to operate freely in Mexico to spy on the U.S.. During World War II, Mexico allowed the Axis powers to spy on the U.S. from Mexico. During the Cold War Mexico allowed spies hostile to the U.S. to operate freely. The attack on the Twin Towers in 2001 was cheered and applauded all across Mexico. Today, Mexican school children are taught that the U.S. stole California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas. If you don’t believe it, check out some Mexican textbooks written for their schoolchildren.”
Mexico and DHS Airways..
Enough..
Mexico’s word means nothing now.. They dissed Trump in front of the world.. Make them show good faith..
Take back 20,000 per month to waive the monthly tariff.. Reconciled monthly.. Until the goal of say, twenty million has been reached..
DHS dissed Trump as well.. Since DHS is so bent on giving illegal invaders free plane rides – have DHS start flying them back across the border..
For the short term expect a big surge in border crossers!
‘Whatever you do, please, please don’t throw me in the briar patch.’
Finally, the action has started. ‘We will win so much you will get tired of it.’
Mexico 25% tariffs, China 25% tariffs, Canada will kick out Sparkle Socks. etc.
Deficit reduction, economic growth to tackle SS & Medicare.
Expect the Globalists to never trust off-US-soil manufacturing again.
