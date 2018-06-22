Mexico’s Next President Tells Country: They “must leave their towns and find a life in the United States”…

We’ve been sharing this intensely predictable issue since late 2017. Andrés Manuel López Obrador, or “AMLO”, is going to be the next President of Mexico. The self-described “soft Marxist”, a Mexican Hugo Chavez, has been so far ahead of all other candidates – the outcome of the July 1st Mexican election is a foregone conclusion.
Interestingly, people are only now starting to take notice because AMLO is openly telling his fellow countrymen they must flood the U.S. border.
(From the Daily Caller) […] “And soon, very soon — after the victory of our movement — we will defend all the migrants in the American continent and all the migrants in the world,” Obrador said, adding that immigrants “must leave their towns and find a life in the United States.” He then declared it as “a human right we will defend.”
Most political observers read this and think it sounds crazy. They make comparisons to a U.S. presidential candidate telling Americans to flee to Canada (Daily Wire example). That type of perspective shows a disconnect. The paradigm, and frame of reference, is entirely wrong.
What AMLO is saying is not a surprise, nor is it an ideological proclamation; there is an actual strategic policy behind these statements. This has been AMLO’s strategy for years, and no-one was paying attention. Andrés Manuel López Obrador has long proposed a key economic plan for Mexico to become wealthy. However, his idea has only recently gained broad mainstream Mexican understanding.
Conservative U.S. media have no idea; but democrats, activists and far-left immigration radicals certainly do. AMLO has thought this through, and he has seen the mistakes made by allies in Cuba and Venezuela.
AMLO has an economic plan where hundreds-of-thousands of his fellow Mexicans flood the Southern U.S. border region; overwhelm the system and essentially create an initial border economy; then, with the door and pathway created, begin a process of exfiltration of U.S. economic wealth directly into Mexico.
Andrés Manuel López Obrador is not crazy; he has a pretty ingenious strategy.
Through overwhelming the Southern border regions, the nation of Mexico will be able to influence local U.S. laws and overwhelm the local U.S. political structures. The Ameri/Mex zone penetrates into the U.S. and provides a borderless opening for migration, trade, commerce and the education of Mexican citizens through the utilization of U.S. social and economic systems.
All of the long-held grievances of Mexican nationals toward the disparity of their level of poverty and the wealth within the United States can be fixed through this plan.
Within the plan AMLO envisions the U.S. training, educating, employing and eventually paying for a growing standard-of-living for Mexico. It is a fast way for Mexico to gain wealth; as opposed to the long process of building out an entire societal system of education, investment, infrastructure and commerce.
It would take Mexico several decades to achieve a level of wealth even close to the U.S., and they have no structural (political) systems in place to form the foundation of such an approach. So, AMLO’s faster plan is to use migration into the U.S. to break down barriers, collapse the economic dam and allow the natural flood of U.S. wealth to flow into Mexico.
From the Mexican perspective this is a pretty solid economic approach that just might work; and they have open-border comrades within the progressive, democrat, republican and corporate political systems (all over the U.S) who already support such a strategy.
So when you see the headlines about the Mexican President telling his people to leave; and when you see him telling government officials to formulate plans and policies to expedite entry into the U.S., don’t laugh them away. It is a viable plan with just as much possibility of success as any other.
God Bless America’s Angel Families! God Bless and Protect President Donald J Trump!
LikeLiked by 12 people
To bad it dont show him backing up run and punting them, arms up yelling field goal.
LikeLike
It’s time to send all the leeches back home.
The American people can’t afford more illegal aliens.
LikeLike
In 1836 my great great uncle Captain William Scott donated the material that the original Texas Independence flag was made of. He raised a militia and captured the Mexican garrison at Anahuac, Texas. He supplied ships that were the beginnings of the Republic of Texas Navy. Perhaps the Mexicans have forgotten how badly they were beaten by such a small force of men. Texans will not tolerate Mexicans in the street waving the Mexican flag and saying they will make Texas Mexico again.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Sorry to inform you but they already have.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My nephew in Orange County, California, told me that when he was in H.S. 10 years ago, he was told that Mexico would take over California without firing a gun and much of this has come true.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Congrats Paull on a fine family tree. Yes indeed the poor people of Mexico have forgotten their past. Up to and including where they got the language which they speak. “Make Mexico Spain again.” This will not end well for comrade Obrador.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just think of the possibilities, Mueller investigating 2005, Judical Watch and others threaten to drawn obama red line against RR/FBI, Sessions in recusal, snowflakes learned this week Pinocchio is the TinFoil Man wrapping children in Reynolds Wrap, Schumer trying to get a room in the Walmart Dog Pens, Mexico threaten invasion w/CoC/Soros.
But, but we are going to restore the Justice Department, 500+ days and counting!
Praise God for President Trump being on the job. MAGA job. Gods speed sir.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Check “Ellis Island, Not Gilligan’s Island” Parts 1 and 2, on the website howtobeyourowndetective.com
The author is as good at explaining immigration processing back when our politicians cared about doing it right, as Sundance is at explaining economics or the wrinkles of Deep State scams.
It opened my eyes.
LikeLiked by 4 people
When a government officially sends hundreds of thousands of its citizens across the border into a neighboring country, it is an invasion. There are no pretty words for it. What you are describing would be an invasion of the United States organized and carried out by the Mexican government. It would be nothing less than war against the United States by Mexico.
And how do you stop an invasion? You repel it. With machine guns, Apache helicopters with night vision, and heavily armed rapid response teams to repel the invaders, not arrest them. It may have already gotten to the point where a thousand bodies floating down the Rio Grande one morning for all to see is the only thing that will put an end to this. And it will have been the Mexican government that brought it on.
We either have a country or we don’t.
LikeLiked by 26 people
It’s going to have to be an overwhelming show of force — shock and awe. It’s going to be butt ugly, but it must be so that they’ll never, ever consider an invasion again.
LikeLiked by 7 people
President Trump to General Mattis: Can we handle this? General Mattis: Mr. President, it will be over in 24 hours.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Mad Dog…Hold my beer.
LikeLiked by 4 people
No need to bring in the military. Trump could either simply give citizens permission to deal with the border issue or encourage Americans to head to Mexico.
LikeLike
Regardless, we need to park a carrier group in the Gulf of Mexico. Our southern neighbor is a serious problem and one we need to deal with soon.
LikeLike
I’m unable to upvote this (anyone know why that is?) but will post a “Well said!” anyhow.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I spun a globe for my grandsons,and I asked them ,What defines a country, and they both said ,The lines around it..and I said, you are CORRECT …!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I don’t have a helicopter nor a “machine” gun… but I can damn sure do my share. That sick globalist puppet just declared war on my nation, and me, so it’s personal.
It’s also my natural right to defend both and I will.
LikeLiked by 4 people
THC, I am old and slow, but I reload magazines with the best of them.
Give me call if you need a volunteer with my skill.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It would be a direct attack on our sovereignty from a foreign power.
LikeLiked by 3 people
With a Marxist as pres the table is set.. This back will extort us for money or he will ask his people to flee north.. Mexico is about 10 to 15 years away from a Venezuelan style collapse. Mexico is in deep deep trouble. All Mexican leaders have been bought off for decades. With theyr e version of Bernie Sanders as leader this ought to be interesting. The dems will want us to annex Mexico for a new batch of voters and never ending welfare.. I say get the wall up now!
LikeLike
PDJT should put Mattis & Co on the border
LikeLike
We have the best method to stop all of this and have the wall built. We have it-but many have not realized it yet. Sundance wrote two informative, well researched articles about illegal immigration that I just cannot get off my mind. What did I learn? It is all about money and greed. Who benefits from the wall not being built? As Sundance said–Millions/Billions to organizations if the illegal traffic would be lost. Corrupt politicians getting donations and kick backs for helping those organizations stay in business. Yes, the bodies = dollars is a business. Each illegal that walks through the doors of places like Southwest Key–that body is worth money. Fox did a story today, the owner of Southwest key makes over 1 million a year. What would happen if no more illegals? No illegal body = no illegal taxpayer funding. They survive on those bodies, without them their doors would be closed. We know that the Democrats/Liberals are against the wall. They have nasty names for us. Let’s give them a new name—for what they are doing is nothing short of the 21st century version of slave trading…although now to be politically correct we now call it human trafficking. Call it what it truly is people! Call the them what they are. They will hate that-it will bring up what the Democrat party once was–the party of slave owners. And they still are. They are probably getting great donations from people who work for those organizations, just for making sure that the wall is not built and their doors stay open. Call, write, email, FB–let them know what they are! For the surely are the worst of humanity.
LikeLiked by 6 people
What we have all been saying for so long is not working. Same lines, same old-same old. It has not worked. Time to go like our Lion—go for the jugular. The Democrats want to shake off the history of being slaveholders. It is one the biggest blights on their history. To remind them that they were–and still are in the business of bodies4dollars….fatal blow. We will get the wall built. Go for the jugular! I am sickened by it all, see it for what it is…and just want it to stop-NOW!
LikeLiked by 5 people
The key is reparations and a physical barrier. All it takes is fortitude and clarity.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
WH press corps secretly recorded after PT signs executive order.
LikeLike
If I owned a house, or business in Mexico I think I would sell it ASAP.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Only mex citizens can own property but if youre an ex pat who retired down there, have a time share, or have a business you should seriously have a backup plan.
LikeLiked by 6 people
“Through overwhelming the Southern border regions, the nation of Mexico will be able to influence local U.S. laws and overwhelm the local U.S. political structures. The Ameri/Mex zone penetrates into the U.S. and provides a borderless opening for migration, trade, commerce and the education of Mexican citizens through the utilization of U.S. social and economic systems.”
____________________
That plan might have worked with a sister Marxist traitor Hussein in office.
He’s a day late and a dollar short.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Killing criminals isn’t murder. The original Mitzvah was thou shall not murder.
Just sayin’… then or now, I’m in.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now that we have cancelled war games on the Korean peninsula we can develop rapid plans to protect our own southern border. Give the Seabees & Corps of Engineers 45 days to construct a secure temporary barrier stretching from the Gulf of Mexico to the Pacific Ocean.
NAVY can start in California
ARMY can start in Texas
Air Force can provide transportation, air cover, and take out Cartel HV targets of opportunity as they arise.
LikeLiked by 7 people
We already have war plans to invade Paducah, KY if we see the need. I’ll bet anything we’ve got in depth plans to militarily protect and defend our southern border if we see the need.
A little logistics, and then . . . BOOM!
LikeLike
Why would we have plans to invade Paducah KY? Live not far from there.
LikeLike
I think that was hyperbole.
LikeLike
Promise Americans their own piece of the new US State of Mexigone and you’d have a nice Militia down there in a hurry.
LikeLike
What happened to PT building the wall with the military?
LikeLike
Well, he picked the right President of the United States to try this on, I’ll say that much. Trump has made a fool of every leader that has challenged him, this will be no different.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Obrador is a gift to our president. The perfect foil. He crystalizes everything that Pres Trump stands against.
LikeLike
WAR!!!
LikeLike
I’ve been so pissed off by all this for the past week, I really don’t need to even comment. I really feel like this whole immigrant loving crowd in Congress doesn’t realize that WE have had enough. Things are at a boiling point…they are for me. At this point, it’s going to start getting dangerous. We will never be invaded like this, something will happen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Consider that the left from reports is more vocal, and appears to promote violence.
Now we have the new president sending people to overwhelm the system of the US.
From the posts here, a Patriots will demand a response and violent acts will be requested to repeal the invaders.
Seems like someone wants a collision. Ours will be internal and external.
LikeLike
“Conservative U.S. media have no idea; but democrats, activists and far-left immigration radicals certainly do. AMLO has thought this through, and he has seen the mistakes made by allies in Cuba and Venezuela.”
__________________
You have a school full of innocent children, teachers and parents coming and going.
A gang of pedophile rapists and murderers move into the school, takes everyone hostage, and starts raping and murdering everybody who comes to the school.
There is only one credible solution to that problem, you identify the gang members, send in a SWAT Team or a military unit and you kill them all. Wipe them out. Restore order and safety to the school and the children and teachers and parents coming and going about their business.
The school is America.
The gang of pedophile rapists and murders is the Marxist, treasonous hate-America Left; the Democrats, Leftist celebrities, Leftist politicians, Leftist media, radical Leftist activists, anti-fa, BLM, and everything which Soros funds to subvert the United States of America every day for decades now.
We the People, our military and those law enforcement agencies who are not corrupt are the SWAT team.
Wipe them out.
What’s it going to take?
I hope DJT drops the hammer soon, because if he doesn’t, people are going to start taking the law into their own hands.
And they should.
This is our country. If the government won’t do its job, then the government has to go first.
After that, Mexico.
Which will cease to exist.
And then we’ll see if Canada wants to mouth off to us about anything.
LikeLiked by 4 people
^^^ This comment is the truth, all of it. ^^^
I’m prepared, and wonder how many others are.
It’s not We The Government, it’s We The People. Unnatural laws that representatives that long ago deemed themselves as “lawmakers” instead are not Constitutional nor Natural Law. A lesson in actuality that they may just learn at some point in our lifetimes.
We are not “ordinary” nor “average”, and citizen is not a synonym for subject in my home.
LikeLike
It’s the “Camp of the Saints” gambit. They’ll of course try to swarm our borders with children & women while the treasonous international socialism cultists in our institutions will try to help them get through.
Señor AMLO will become El Presidente of Mexico on December 1st unless something happens to him before then so there’s time to prepare.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would love to know just which political puppets in the swamp had a yuge part in putting this mexican jackass in place to provide yet more chaos for the globalist psychopath’s plan of Killing America.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good question
LikeLike
This is why we need the wall, and I am losing hope we will ever see it. The uniparty’s #1 priority is to stop immigration reform and border security. Trump can’t do anything about the wall with the entire congressional apparatus against him.
LikeLike
Unless . . . it’s war! President has great powers during conflict.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If money is the only obstacle, then why can’t We The People start a GoFundMe page to pay for the wall? The money would flow in quickly and I’d send a sizeable check the very first day.
LikeLike
The stupid mayor Adler of Austin was down at the border this week whining about “kids in cages” while his city is turning into dangerous place. Fully 80% of violent crime is caused by foreign trespassers. Along with the City Council the local news media does a slick job of covering up the mess calling perps a Hispanic males or Mexican nationals but usually no mention of citizenship. Still when the perp has 4 names instead of 3 it’s obvious. Poor Austin turned from a sleepy little weird college town to an angry crowded city full of displaced leftists and illegal aliens.
Build the wall.
M A G A
LikeLike
These are the words of war, not from “Amlo” but from the nation of Mexico. Texans are quite capable of defending our families and our state by any means necessary. The government of Texas will need to act before we do because we will if they don’t. Liberals will need to stay out of the way.
And to Mexico, ¡No usted no puede!
¡Muerte a los tiranos!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Recuerda el Alamo!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The parallels between the immigration debate in the USA and in Europe is striking, as are the politics that define this debate. It is worth looking a bit deeper to understand why the Left is trying to destroy Western life through mass uncontrolled immigration (AKA the ‘Open Border Movement’).”
THE CLOWARD-PIVEN STRATEGY
https://tlarremore.wordpress.com/2016/03/25/applied-dystopia-the-cloward-piven-strategy-of-immigration-etc/
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is an act of war but fortunately we have President Trump who will not tolerate such an invasion.
LikeLiked by 1 person
121st Politician was killed on Thursday in Mexico! Thomas Wictor is absolutely right that everyday Americans will build the WALL if need be!
Mexico 🇲🇽 is going to turn into a shit show worse than Venezuela n the foreseeable future!
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump will have a Master Plan for Mexico:
• Instant Auto-Truck-Parts Tariffs at Europe’s 20%
• 5% Monthly Increase until MEXICO TERMINATES ILLEGAL CROSSINGS
• 20% Fee for Wire Transfers to Mexico
• 5% Monthly Increase for same reasons
• Declaration that all Mexican Cartels are International Terrorist Organizations
• Exclusion of Cartel Banks from Financial System, now that we’re warmed up with Iran
• FREEZE on MEXICAN ASSETS in the USA until Mexico TERMINATES TRAFFICKING
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
But wait, there’s more (below)
LikeLike
If that’s not enough: DECLARE BORDER STATE OF EMERGENCY
• Designation as Tourist Danger Zone
• Termination of Air Traffic
• Termination of NAFTA
• Termination of Trade
• Termination of Visas
• Freeze on Border Crossings
Message to Congress: ZERO Immigration and Refugees until
• Congress Funds the Wall and the WALL IS COMPLETED
• Congress Passes the Immigration Fixes
LikeLiked by 1 person
Go ahead, Mexico: Elect your Marxist
You think you CAN SCREW AMERICA?
America’s FIRED UP: Let’s get it ON!
LikeLiked by 1 person
No more Mexican big rigs and busses on American roads?
Oh he!! yeah, those things are deathtraps.
M A G A
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s right, Congress, you read it RIGHT:
Border STATE of EMERGENCY
ALL Border Patrol and ICE and DHS resources deployed to the Border without Walls
FREEZE on ALL Border Crossings and Trade due to UNAVAILABLE RESOURCES
LikeLike
Promise that Americans will build a Wall of Lead while Congress pulls its collective head out on funding the building of The Wall.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Much of mexico is and has always been as much or more of a sh!t show and sh!thole for as long as there has been a mexico. It’s understandable why millions of them want out, but too bad. We’re full up. We need to stop ALL immigration in this nation for 50, maybe 100 years and only start it again for the best and brightest out there that WILL assimilate!
“Preaching to the choir”… to most I suspect. But, it can’t hurt to read it again. And again…
LikeLiked by 3 people
So all the Cartels agree AMLO is our man.
LikeLiked by 2 people
😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just answerd a reply to one of my older posts and it triggered a thought: “Why not see if my self-proclaimed Federal Rep will find out from DHS how many incursions of Mexican military and police personnel into US territory have been recorded since 2000. I’ll ask later, if I can get a reply, how many of these incidents included alleged Mexican national police and/or military shooting at any US LEA either from Mexico or inside of the US.
We don’t think about this issue much, mostly as the media doesn’t cover it, but by the timeI retired in 2007 there were an admitted 250ish reported incursions into sovereign US territory by personnel dressed or identifying as military or police. There were also verified reports of US localk and BP personnel being fired upon by Mexican police/military…followed closely by crickets chirping.
When I get a reply – IF I get a reply – I’ll post it. It will be interesting to see how DHS spins this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
reverse the flow!! purchase all of central america, create 7 new states (louisianna purchase style). canal becomes artificial barrier from south america. put massive investment into the new states and create a carribean and pacific side tourist haven (think noko video). use new citizens for labor and fed. inc. tax. watch mexican citizens flow south for job creation while simultaneously squeezing them from north and south. yep call me crazy, but its more of a win win than start sh oo t ing people at our current southern border. imo.
LikeLike
Oh, that plan would still require a lot of shooting.
From Northern to Southern Borders.
Gotta eradicate the cartels.
LikeLike
You say it wouldn’t be polite to mow down the first fifty ranks of invading Mexicans because they’re all women and children?
Here’s a short list of well known non-lethal weapons –
Current Counter-Personnel Non-Lethal Weapons
12-Gauge Munitions
40mm Munitions
66mm Light Vehicle Obscurant Smoke System and Vehicle-Launched Non-Lethal Grenades
Acoustic Hailing Devices
Green Laser Interdiction System
M-84 Flash Bang Grenade
Modular Crowd Control Munition
NICO BTV-1 Flash Bang Grenade
Non-Lethal Capability Sets / Escalation-of-Force Mission Modules
Oleoresin Capsicum Dispensers
Stingball Grenade
Taser® X26™
FN-303 Less Lethal Launching System
Variable Kinetic System
. . . just imagine what’s in the warehouses that we don’t know about!
LikeLike
At this point I just want to kill them all. God help me.
LikeLike
” Obrador said, adding that immigrants “must leave their towns and find a life in the United States.” He then declared it as “a human right we will defend.”
A straight up declaration of a war by a soon to be foreign, head-of-state, invader with a shared border against the very sovereignty of the United States. Trump has all the authority he needs as Commander-in-Chief to unleash the U.S. military and build the wall to help secure our country’s survival and to remove all illegals from all 50 states in order to eliminate foreign threats from within our borders. Finally.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep. He does. We can demand it too, if only we would… then, after victory I think we should “encourage” all the insane leftardz to take up residence there and build their “utopia” of failure and stink. The world itself could stand to see such a lesson.
LikeLike
There are probably 30 million here already and on his side. More if you count democrats.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And this is why Trump signed the Omnibus Spending Bill. Because he NEEDS all the money he can get for the MILITARY to protect our BORDER.
The lefties and never trumpers don’t want a wall? Fine, you get the wrath of General Mattis and the largest military the world has ever seen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tell Obrador the US will support the Zapatistas and return Mexico to its indigenous people. Move the embassy to Chiapas. Air drop munitions to the rebels. See if the ruling class likes this idea.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My father was a Marine Captain in the 3rd Division on Guam in WW2. He came home while thousands of others did not. When I look around today and see what the professional political class has done to the country so many of our best and brightest died in order to defend it occurs to me that I have lived entirely too long.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mr. President,
Please prepare our military ASAP for rapid deployment to our southern border, to occupy a continuous quarter mile wide strip of land on the MEXICAN side of the border and allow NO ONE to pass through, to stop the illegal invasion of our precious country by foreign peoples.
As always, you have my 100% support.
Thank you and God bless,
Virginia Patriot
LikeLike
Make that Fifty Miles, to expand with every offense, every ill-considered word or action on the part of any leader, citizen, or agent, to include American Communist Politicians. And no, we won’t rule over those where we are forced to go, we will force them out and keep it.
Pretty sure we can find Americans willing to colonize it.
LikeLike
Well, AMLO, make sure you send them all to one of the US consulates conveniently located across Mexico. If you recruit them to cross anywhere other than a Port of Entry, then that is an act of war.
LikeLiked by 1 person
if the CIA was worth what we spend on it “Wet Work” would take care of the Mexican presidential candidate and imminent threat to the USA.
LikeLike
The CIA is helping the Candidate eliminate his competition.
LikeLike
He probably is CIA.
LikeLike
Yep, they work for Hillary it seems.
LikeLike
This could lead to war.
LikeLike
Much like our “Trade War” with China, it’s been going on a long time, we are simply waking up to the reality.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think you are right.
LikeLike
Time to turn of the money spigot to Mexico Mr. President.
LikeLike
For AMLOs plan to work he must suspend the law that for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction. He is a cynical old man, full of hatred. Obama must love him.
LikeLike
This has had my blood boiling. This is what the uniparty wants. Then you have people calling ice terrorist. So disgusting. Half the country is traitors.
LikeLike
Act of War. Which has already been declared by the world against the US. The US Military will respond accordingly.
LikeLike
This could mean we have to sent another Expeditionary force into Mexico to change their government again. I hope President Trump can order that without a declaration of war.
LikeLike