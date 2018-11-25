Mexico Will Deport Those Migrants Who Attempted To Illegally Cross U.S. Border Today…

Actions have consequences. Mexico says they will deport those who attempted to illegally cross the U.S-Mexico border earlier today.
Nice to see a new Mexican government perspective stepping up here to punish unlawful behavior at the border…. though I’m certain the thought of the President Trump closing the border was likely the factor at play.
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico will deport migrants from a group of 500 who on Sunday tried to “violently” and “illegally” cross the U.S. border, the Mexican Interior Ministry said in a statement.
The statement added that Mexican authorities had contained the protest at the crossing between Tijuana and San Diego and that, despite heightened tensions there, Mexico would not send military forces to control 7,417 migrants from a caravan currently amassed at the U.S.-Mexico border. (link)
Why not deport all of them?
Probably because they don’t want the bad optics either.
We need to deport all 33 million here illegally already. I am seeing gangs of men standing on street corners looking for day jobs all over the place. Home depot made them leave the parking lot because they were drinking, urinating and making and making big mess even though they provided trash cans for them. Come nightfall they get drunk and cause problems. The least of is driving drunk and wrecking cars then running away in car or by foot. Enough already.
amjean, what bothers me is that a Mexican female fell off the fencing and injured herself and we take her to hospital and care and spend our tax money on this invader? WRONG THING TO DO! Just should have pushed her back over on to her homeland. This may sound cruel but we cannot afford any illegal on our soil. Glad the border is closed but hope more deadly fencing is being place on all the border’s length which is a lot! Otherwise, they can just walk over and they are here.
Mexico is hoping they’ll just leave and go home when them when the money dries up. Even George Soros doesn’t want to put money down a rathole. Just look at all the money put for Hillary to win the election- all investors took a bath on that one. If they willingly go home it’s better for Mexico not having to deport them all.
So that’s why they came back through the fence in a hurry, LOL 😂
This is fantastic
The news narrator said that they were shot by rubber bullets, which are painful, and “Is this the way to treat human beings.”
Why listen to yellowstream propaganda?
Exactly SG anyone who trusts what the corrupt media says and believes it is truth are truly clueless as to what is really going on.
Breaking and entering. They’re fair game. They should consider themselves lucky it was only rubber bullets.
I vote for an AC-130 over head, just to keep them guess!!
If a person came to your door and proceeded to bash in the door to invade your home, by golly, you would either call the police, or use a shotgun to protect yourself, your family and your property.
These migrants are taking advantage-they have witnessed thousands crossing our borders over the decades and ignoring laws. The Left love the optics and they want to keep these people in case they can vote later on. Their phony baloney ‘concern’ is nothing but political, and we all know it!
Uh, ‘Is this the way to treat human beings’? When ‘beings’ act like animals, they are to be treated like animals. Damn the news narrator. Ignoramus!
Funny how they never ask that of the illegal aliens who rape and murder Americans.
Behave like a human being. Don’t STEAL what isn’t yours
thx for the translation, Nurse.
No, this is the way to treat stupid invaders.
Of course the hundreds or thousands that made it in will be shielded by those 9th circuit communist judges.
Beats the hell out of fixed-target practice!
If it were up to me the bullets would have been full metal jacket.
That video Sundance posted reminds me of when we sprayed for cockroaches in our first apartment 😐
YES!!!!!! about time. Come on Mexico!!!! Build that wall!!!!!!
Good. But why weren’t those who illegally crossed Mexico’s southern border deported weeks ago?
Because at the time the Hondurans broke through their southern border, Mexico probably figured they could pass the problem on to los Estados Unidos.
They weren’t looking at millions of dollars of losses caused by Donald Trump shutting down the border.
It’s amazing how our President manages to refocus the viewpoint of other countries so skillfully.
MY President does what he says he will. And he will rain PAIN upon Meheekko if they allow these astroturfed asylum seekers to crash our border. Good work Mr. President.
I guess Geraldo will cry 😭 for the poor illegals that just want a better life.
Geraldo Rivera knows damn well that a large portion of Americans absolutely support what our President is doing at the Southern Border. Immigration was always considered the third rail. Candidate Trump decided to make it one of his most important talking points. It is one of the reasons he won the election that shocked the world.
He now is bringing Blacks and Hispanics across the aisle given the fact they are some of the biggest benefactors of his Immigration Policies. More jobs are available and employers have to offer larger salaries and benefit packages. Blacks, Hispanics, Asians and Non High School Graduates have all seen the lowest unemployment rates ever under PDJT.
The more the media pushes this BS narrative, the worst the situation becomes for the CoC, Globalist, Democrats, RINOs, MSM etc.
Americans are awakening. They understand America First! They will support PDJT 100%!
I can’t stand Geraldo!😭
A big ditto!
Geraldo is racist.
Correct!
He also is a socialist and deep state mouthpiece.
Geraldo has a role to play and a script to follow at Fox. Remember he is best friends with President Trump and has been for thirty years!
100% — fleporeblog!
Jerry Rivers doesn’t have a “Day” named for him … but Caesar Chavez does. And Cesar Chavez was dead set AGAINST illegal immigration as illeal laborers lowered the wages and working conditions of Chavez’s Farm Workers UNION.
THAT … is never discussed by the mass-ively FAKE media. Jerry, included
See SOLUTION posted below.
Simple and Fast with escalating leverage for Mexico to OWN IT.
I’m sick at the life I lost because of these illegal aliens. It sickens me to think of what my children may lose because of these illegal aliens. It pisses me off at what the globalists have done to us all. I’m ready to respond to the call. I’m just waiting for it.
I’m too old to fight and too old to run but I can “reach out and touch someone” if it comes to that.
I am getting older but not old enough to not fight back if needed too. There is going to come a day when the crap is going to hit the fan all over this country. That being the case I will be locked and loaded (automatic pistol/5.56 M16). This patriot will do what is necessary to keep the family and neighbors safe.
Imagine if welfare never came to be and everyone had to be responsible to provide for themselves and their family.Instead they get paid for being lazy. All day nothing to do but play around and laugh at the people that work to pay them.
Today’s photo opp was unsuccessful. Why else would the illegals rush the border during the middle of the day? If this wasn’t a photo opp the attempt would happen at night.
The MX govt is likely getting hammered by those who operate legitimate business interests using that border crossing. This is an appeasement to PDJT to re-open the border station since the “undesirables” are being removed.
Today’s media opp was 1/1024th successful.
Stay tuned on those legitimate business interests in Mexico……..something may be a foot in Tijuana
and the horde won’t like it at all.
Mossback, do you know something??.
I wouldn’t doubt that at all mossback. Tijuana is a very energetic city. It’s full of people on the go, they want to make money and stay and stay in the good graces of both governments. There is so much commerce and trade going on nobody wants to put it at risk.
Wait till the drug cartels get sick of all the attention at the boarder. Then things will settle down.
As soon as it was announced the border was closed everyone went into a panic. It was the equivalent of Trump firing 60 cruise missiles at Syria. Mexico needs that free flow of dollars and farmers produce has to get to market in the US. Mexican officials phones must have been ringing constantly.
If Mexico does not resolve this then the currency is likely going to take a hit.
As Sundance has always taught us…..look through the prism of economics to understand the President.
If this happens, someone finally grew a set of balls.
I have no idea who you could be talking about, since our President already has the biggest set in the free world.
LikeLiked by 10 people
omg that always makes me laugh out loud!
I am so thankful for this wonderful president! He’s the only man with the cajones to orchestrate this!
Soon, the Mexicans will be begging US to let THEM build the wall!
MAGA and MTGA!
And a massive one on their Southern Border, too.
The BIG BEAUTIFUL Door … just slammed SHUT. WINNING!!!!
Over 7,000 of the at least 10,000 that started out. And they all bunch up where? At the California border. No secret that California is the place to be if you’re an illegal alien. How’s the action in Texas?
LikeLiked by 3 people
It was just a Trump campaign lie.
Oops.
Do we get follow some live footage on their journey home?
I’ll settle for the same footage run backwards. At fast speed.
Maybe Geraldo can give them a lift, since he cares so much.
The Migrats are like Hillary, nobody wants them anymore.
Actually, no one ever wanted the warring invaders, but they invaded at their will, because countries were too politically correct to stop them at their borders. Just crazy.
well illegal migrants will do the jobs robots won’t do!!!!!
like wipe their hind parts with romaine lettuce in the fields?
Do any of us think we will ever hear about the “deportees” who will sneak back into Mexico time and time again as they do here?
How do we know that Mexico will follow through?
Another starving woman!
Notice how they are trying to improve the optics having that boy carry Old Glory…
This picture couldn’t be more staged if Cecile B DeMille were reincarnated and hired as director…
I think they photoshopped an American flag on top of a Honduran one.
More like … Helene “Leni” Riefenstahl
Except DeMille likely would not have taken the gig…he was a Republican.
Photoshopped?
The flag is too bright compared to the rest of the colors in the photo. An obvious photoshop.
The shadows are long, the flag gets direct sunlight.
The Mexican Flags flying all over N.CA are NOT photoshopped.
See SOLUTION posted below.
Simple and Fast with escalating leverage for Mexico to OWN IT.
“Mexico will deport migrants from a group of 500 who on Sunday tried to “violently” and “illegally” cross the U.S. border, the Mexican Interior Ministry said in a statement.”
So the rest of these illegal militants can use their fancy phones with the George Soros minutes on them to tely home with the bad news. That should put a damper on future attempts to round up peasants and use them as political pawns. I am glad Mr. Soros sprung for an “International Calling” plan for them, because I don’t have that on my smart phone.
So Mexico is going to deport 5 of them out of the 500?
Nice try.
“Mexico will deport migrants from a group of 500 who on Sunday tried to “violently” and “illegally” cross the U.S. ”
There was a group of 500 that tried to cross the border. Some were violent. Only the violent ones were going to be deported. We do not have a number of the ones to be deported, only that they were part of the 500. Nice try.
Yes Yes Yes TY Lord for Answered Prayer..
God Bless President Trump for standing firm..
And TY Sundance for helping me/us to end our Thanksgiving weekend on a high…
Mexico rounding up 500 illegal invaders of their own Country is a GOOD START (if it happens)
So why stop?
Round up 500 every day and ship them the hell back to Honduras
IF the Mexicans do a good job… maybe the USA could do the same with it’s 30 million illegals?
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Look how ridiculously easy it is to stop this nonsense
Consequences, real consequences
Shut down the border crossing. In a few hours the Mexican government starts freaking out. “OMG, we’ve got to get rid of these idiots!”
That’s all it took to get 500 of them thrown back to their own countries
Shut down the entire border for a few days, boom, no more invasions of any kind, and we hardly have to lift a finger. Mexico will do it for us
Now, stop Mexicans in the US from sending money back to Mexico, they’ll beg to build us a wall a hundred feet high and line it with soldiers if we’d reconsider
Frankly, all that needs to happen is for these peeps to go back and spread the word: “We were’nt allowed in. The border’s closed now and the U.S. is enforcing Immigration Laws”.
I’ve traveled a lot and lived in several countries. Foreigners who are staying awhile are always well-aware of wether or not immigration/visa laws are enforced. And they act accordingly, 99% of ’em anyway.
Up to now, it’s been pretty well known that the U.S. does NOT enforce these laws. So many acted accordingly.
Yes, and we’re also seeing how effective even a quickly cobbled together border wall is in keeping illegal invaders out of our country. All the more reason we need a big, beautiful permanent wall.
See SOLUTION posted below.
Simple and Fast with escalating leverage for Mexico to OWN IT.
She loves her country.
Make Mexico Great Again!
Make the World Great Again!
One more time…
“The nation-state remains the true foundation of happiness and harmony.”
Why do we care what “optics” leftists and open borders Marxists think?
They never cared about the “optics” that matter to people who care about the border or what happens in our communities from their “business” practices.
“Optics” is just another term for political correctness.
Mexico can keep all of them or deport them. Neo-slavers still going to keep going.
“Optics” only matter to liberals and people who are afraid of what liberals might think. RINOs care about optics. We don’t have to.
F~~k em all !!! I’m with 45 on THIS from the get go. God BLESS Donald J. Trump. The savior of the Republic.
Nielsen knows her job is on the line, and the President’s threat to close the POEs is the back-up plan for her failure. It’s up to the Mexicans (AMLO) to determine how much economic pain the caravan inflicts upon them.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Simple and Fast with escalating leverage for Mexico to OWN IT.
Not surprising. Recall that just prior to the mid-terms, several news reports came out hinting at negotiations between the Mexican government and the “asylum seekers.” Those stories received little attention in the wake of the so-called “MAGA Bomber” and the Pittsburgh mass shooting, but in hindsight they were significant indications that Mexico had assumed responsibility for resolving the issue.
In a broader context, this is the Trump doctrine once again at play: US economic power (commercial access across the American-Mexican border) being leveraged to make other nations (Mexico) assume responsibility for destabilizing behavior (uncontrolled migration) and adopt corrective action.
As I had hoped and predicted, this may be the way to disperse the invading caravan without having to involve the US military.
However, be prepared for “Drowned Syrian Boy 2.0.” Some of the photos coming out the stage-managed chaos over the last 36 hours are almost exactly what I have been anticipating for well over two years now.
In the summer of 2015 the European people were beginning to openly resist the mass importation of migrants; there was enough grumbling that Merkel herself was beginning to signal possible reductions in the number of migrants entering Europe.
Then, rather fortuitously for the pro-migrant camp, Alan Kurdi’s body was plastered across every front page of the Western world, complete with an utterly heartbreaking, utterly false, backstory. Popular resistance to the migration policies crumbled and Europe will never be the same as a result..
The supporters and propagators of the Americas’ migration crisis have not forgotten this.
I think we can go on the internet and find photos (& there’s a journalist taking & posting some of these pictures) of people living in their cars or in tents in the Walmart parking lot near Paradise. These people have lost everything, and the nights are getting colder. I find that a whole lot more heart breaking than some fat mamacita w/2 or 3 brats running around in a staged photo. 5,500 military-aged males are showing up for the “free food” in Tijuana; they’re not starving & they’re not seeking asylum and have said as much. Shut down the POEs….shut down the entire border. Mexico definitely needs our economy to keep its country afloat. Shut down remittances or tax the H**L out of them. Get the picture, Mexico.
So give what you can for the fire victims, especially the elderly. Help Americans first!!
I don’t believe a word that the Mexican gov’t says. I doubt that the migrants will actually be deported. The Mexican gov’t is complicit and corrupt as hell. But thanks to Trump, we aren’t allowing them in, at least for now.
I agree. AMLO is an avowed Marxist and previously encouraged an immigrant invasion of the USA. His credibility is rooted in his past anti-American behavior.
Presently, I believe the President closing the border POEs is the best immediate method of putting Mexico in an economic stranglehold to induce its action to eliminate the caravan invasion. AMLO is hopelessly over-matched by the President, and I am highly confident he won’t allow non-Mexican national transients to create chaos in his nation’s economy.
Will they be real deportations or will they be Obama-style fake deportations? You know, the kind where they say they are deporting them but just release them somewhere in the country when nobody is watching.
Joeknuckles: I seriously doubt the Mexican gov is going to round up the so called 500 border invaders. First of all it would have been very easy for the Mexicans to have quickly isolated the so called 500 border invaders after they charged the US border due to the wide cement spillways. Of course we have seen no videos of any such action on the Mexican side of the border so we know it didn’t happen.
Tough talk from one person is all that has happened. Sadly the US has quickly reopened the border instead of just leaving it closed.
See SOLUTION posted below.
Simple and Fast.
U.S. military personnel stationed around the world, costing hundreds of billions annually. Meanwhile, the great 50 year long invasion of America by the third world continues.. All orchestrated by the hidden and not hidden hands of globalism, forces of opportunists, destroyers, agitators, intriguers, saboteurs. America is headed to a dystopia, a Brazil on steroids makeup. It’ll be helicopters, armored cars and champagne for the wealthy elite and a Hades on Earth for the remaining 300 million serfs and slobs. No borders, no country.
“7,417” illegal border jumpers amassed at the border? You don’t say! Do those color-coded bracelets they’re wearing track them down to the man?
Unbelievable. It’s like Soros is selling tickets now to the great border-jumper brigade. Tickets to nowhere, more accurately. Go back where you came from!
So now we know why the Wisconson Weasel ran for the exits. Instead of Rocky spitting on him and walking all over his ass, President Trump just grabbed Ryan by the neck and threw him in the trash. Speaking of Wis, wonder how ex-Gov Walker feels about his beloved immigrants now? It’s down to the media and the Obama judges vs The President and there is not going to be a split decision.
I live in wisconsin, CNN and Ryan suck
This is a good thread on the Tijuana situation from today
Here’s the vid of them breaking the fence down
This is footage from Some other border in 2016 WTF over
AP Archive
Published on Nov 17, 2016
Oh..man so sorry.. my bad.
I’d delete if I could. Thanks for pointing that out
Oh, darn it!
It’s Macedonia!!! Says so right at the YT!
Well, hope our Border peeps don’t let them get as far along with the destruction as the Macedonians do!
This is from Nov. 17.
Pretty sad that the border Guards can’t (?) do anything about the destruction of property.
They (had to?) wait til the fence was destroyed before tear gassing them away.
Oh well, at least they didn’t let them in.
http://thefederalist.com/2018/11/25/today-hundreds-migrants-stormed-border-thousands/
Juan Manuel Gastélum Mayor of Tijuana
@ALCDETI
Following Following @ALCDETI
More
No permitiré que nuestra relación binacional sea fracturada por el mal hacer de la caravana migrante. Están haciendo las cosas fuera de ley!! Somos afectados en el cruce fronterizo. Muchos #Tijuanenses!! trabajan, estudian y visitan Estados Unidos en sana paz!!!
Translated from Spanish by Microsoft
I will not allow our binational relationship to be fractured by the evil making of the migrant caravan. They’re doing things out of the law! We are affected at the border crossing. Many #Tijuanenses!! They work, study and visit the United States in healthy peace!!!
No Americans traveling to Tijuana? No cerveza, no dollar. No donkey show, no dollar. No “genuine” Oakley sunglasses, no dollar. No bueno!
SOLUTION for “REMOVING” ILLEGALS WHO CROSS OUR BORDER:
[reposted from earlier thread]
1. Move apprehended Illegals to Holding Facilities ON the Border at Ports of Entry, with their DOOR OPEN to Mexico.
2. Shut Down the Ports of Entry while ANY Illegals are held in Holding Facilities.
3. Allow Mexican Officials to enter the Holding Facilities and REMOVE the Illegals.
4. Reopen the Ports of Entry when Mexican Officials have demonstrated that they EMPTY the Holding Facilities DAILY by close of business.
5. Repeat for EVERY Illegal we Apprehend … WHEREVER we catch them.
IMPACT: Problem Solved … by Mexico.
• Mexico develops world-class speed for removing Illegals and returning them to their to Countries of Origin. 😂
• Mexico prevents Illegals from approaching the Border on THEIR side to end the disruption of trade and tourism from continued Illegal Crossings. 🤣
• ICE can then focus on Apprehensions-for-Removal in Sanctuary States and Cities, with the door CLOSED for Removed Illegals to re-enter America.😆
• ZERO 9th CIRCUIT COURT JURISDICTION to impede the Mexican Officials. 😎
Just in: AP reports ACLU files action to halt Mexican deportation of 500 migrants who stormed San Ysidro Border Post and 9th Circuit grants emergency stay ordering Mexican Immigration Officers to halt the removals.
So here’s another take on the famous picture.
“Mexico will deport migrants from a group of 500 who on Sunday tried to “violently” and “illegally” cross the U.S. border”.
Yeah… because we know once they get here they’re going to be law-abiding citizens right?
On a lighter note …..Liberals are going to have a hard time with this… brown people deporting brown people?
What kind of fresh hell is this?
(Smirk)
¡Váyanse a casa, pendejos!
Yes, go home aholes!
