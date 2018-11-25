Mexico Will Deport Those Migrants Who Attempted To Illegally Cross U.S. Border Today…

Actions have consequences. Mexico says they will deport those who attempted to illegally cross the U.S-Mexico border earlier today.

Nice to see a new Mexican government perspective stepping up here to punish unlawful behavior at the border…. though I’m certain the thought of the President Trump closing the border was likely the factor at play.

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico will deport migrants from a group of 500 who on Sunday tried to “violently” and “illegally” cross the U.S. border, the Mexican Interior Ministry said in a statement. The statement added that Mexican authorities had contained the protest at the crossing between Tijuana and San Diego and that, despite heightened tensions there, Mexico would not send military forces to control 7,417 migrants from a caravan currently amassed at the U.S.-Mexico border. (link)

(Link to Tweets)

Advertisements