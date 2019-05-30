Vice-President Mike Pence Holds Joint Press Conference With Justin From Canada…

Vice-President Mike Pence traveled to Canada today as an emissary of the Trump administration to support Canadian passage of the USMCA trade agreement.
According to Reuters media reports the vice-president was focused on the importance of a strong North American economic alliance, and how a united tri-lateral agreement can form a geopolitical hedge against influence from communist China and socialist ideologies in Cuba and Venezuela. Justin from Canada expressed his perspectives over diminished women’s rights, U.S. abortion laws, the important contributions of a transgender workforce, climate change and the NBA championship playoffs…. Yes, really:
Meanwhile in Mexico: “The Senate, controlled by Lopez Obrador’s National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) and its allies, should approve the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) once it has passed through congressional committee, the president said.” (link)
The Canadian window is short, if they don’t ratify the USMCA trade pact by the end of June, the Canadian parliament will go into legislative recess until after the general elections October 21st, 2019. Justin and Chrystia demand to be courted…
Meanwhile in Mexico:
[…] The Mexican Senate is not currently in session, but the government said special periods would be held to pass USMCA.
Lopez Obrador said he was “optimistic” the trade deal, which U.S. President Donald Trump had pushed for, would be approved in the U.S. Congress. The Mexican president said he did not expect major difficulties to arise in its U.S. passage. (link)
Factually and ideologically, throughout the entire trade discussion, the Trudeau administration has put anti-Trump politics ahead of the Canadian economy. The economic stagnation in Canada is a direct result.
On-one-hand Princess Freeland and Prince Sparkle Socks need to get their economy back on track; however, that means proceeding with ratification of the USMCA which is against their ideological interests.
On-the-other-hand Freeland and Trudeau do not want to support President Trump in any manner or form. The hatred of Trump is palpable and visible. Their hatred of Trump, and public pronouncements therein, is also part of their re-election strategy. They want to run for re-election using the “orange-man-bad” resistance approach.
However, with the scale of investment withdrawal from Canada if they don’t ratify the USMCA Trudeau won’t have much of an economy left to manage…. And that becomes a problem for Justin/Freeland and their ideological best friend Nancy Pelosi.
After all the 2017 and 2018 shenanigans pulled by Freeland and Trudeau; and specifically after their G7 stunt last year; President Trump is essentially done with them – I doubt President Trump would even take a call from Justin from Canada. And forget about USTR Robert Lighthizer…. he’s a thousand times more angry than Trump.
The U.S. relationship with Canada is fundamentally fractured, destroyed, unrecoverable, so long as Trudeau/Freeland are present and pushing their elitist, globalist, multinational agenda. The relationship is so bad, if a hostile nation was to threaten Canada, it would take some convincing to get President Trump to express any intent to defend.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi doesn’t want to give Trump a win. Trudeau and Freeland don’t want to give Trump a win. However, if Trudeau and Freeland don’t quickly ratify the USMCA they’re screwed come October (elections). As a result, ratification in Canada will put Pelosi in a pressured pickle…. and would likely lead to the U.S. House taking up similar ratification.
Amid all the chaos, there’s an apex predator who thrives in the fray. His world-leading economy is firing on twenty-trillion cylinders…. and he’s lining up tankers of boost.
The U.S. economy is expanding at a rate more than double all other nations; the U.S. unemployment rate is 3.6%, half all other nations; U.S. inflation is barely above one percent, and average U.S. wage rate growth is 3.4 percent and climbing.
Speaking of heart…we best keep Larry Kudlow away from Justine From Canada. Larry was so angry with Sparkle Socks Larry had a mild heart attack.
Pres Trump remembers…
We have had Zero reduction in “women’s rights” other than a reduction in the “right” to murder one’s child in utero. Silly. Name another “right” that has been reduced…Freedom of Speech? Freedom to publish without government interference? Freedom to Assemble? Freedom to worship God as they please? Freedom to bear arms? What God given Freedom that is explicitly protected by the US Constitution has been reduced?
This misnamed “eugenics” movement is en par with National Socialism’s cattle-cars to Auschwitz. All one need ask of Sanger, Pankhurst, Woodhull, and their sorry ilk is, “Suppose Louis Farrakhan or Father Divine (in whatever guise) were empowered to apply these ‘ethnic cleansing’ principles preemptively to you?”
Of course, Biblical strictures –“do unto others”, “love thy neighbor”– have been risibly obsolete to deadhead, trogbrain Rats since thanatist death-cults posing as chiliastic Socialism first flicked reptilian tongues in 1848. Compensating for a sense of massen-mensch futility and impotence, Sanger et al.’s underlying theme (hymned at all levels by crypto-totalitarian political creeds) is a Nietschean “will to power” at all costs.
Unless and until the tenor of latter-day scientistic/techno duckspeak suffers a sea-change, dead babies will continue to morph to “justifiable democide” wherever murderous Luddite sociopaths slime their way to power-political authority.
How about a comment defending your President???
Thanks again Sundance.
TRUMP for Rushmore. 👓
Sundance wrote: …Justin from Canada expressed his perspectives over !. diminished women’s rights, 2. U.S. abortion laws, 3. the important contributions of a transgender workforce, 4. climate change and the 5.NBA championship playoffs…. Yes, really….
FL-GUY interpretation of Twinkle Socks concerns:
1. Canada allows sharia law which makes women property. Last I heard, slavery was not legal in the USA but obviously is in parts of Canada.
2. Gee, infantcide must be ok in Canada if he thinks the new laws passed by some states preventing murder of your newborn child are bad.
3. Like it or not, God just has two varieties of gender. No amount of wishing, chemicals or whacking parts off will ever change it. Lefties deny God but want to BE God by declaring gender from what nature intended. Lefties like to promote and encourage mental illness because it is destructive to society. Come to think of it, Lefties like ANYTHING that is destructive to society.
4.Climate worries? Well, at one time, ice sheet covered Greenland was actually green! I think we’re safe
5. NBA? Probably worried the players can’t burn the American flag in the opening ceremony
JMHO
Pence talks trade on behalf of USA and Canada. Trudeau and Freeland talk yada yada on behalf of Canada. Fruck Canada until regime change-which I suspect will be very soon.
“influence from communist China”…..
Were it not for treasonous leadership at the national level and the influence of The United States Chamber of Commerce there would be NO influence from communist china…
Our leaders have armed our enemies…they have aided and abetted the nations seeking the destruction of the USA…..our jobs…our national wealth…our technologies and our manufacturing base have been STOLEN FROM US and handed to the likes of….. communist china…….
Tom Donahue’s laughing face needs to slapped into a bloody stupor and any congressman/woman who has EVER taken a lobbyists/bribers money on behalf of china should be imprisoned for what they have done to this nation…..
Modern militant china is the creation of traitors to our nation…..
Pence has a lot to answer for. He’s the one who recommended and brought aboard Dan Coats to be head of DNI. Dan Coats who has done nothing but obstruct President Trump by slow walking documents, pushing back on policies that he wants to implement and now, sending a shot across the bow to AG Barr about declassification.
