Steve Bannon Discusses EU Election Victories and President Trump’s Strategic Visit to Japan…

Steve Bannon is in Paris, France as the nationalist wins in the EU parliamentary election results fill the headlines. Additionally, Bannon gives his opinion on the strategic importance of President Trump’s recent state visit to Japan.

“Economic security is national security“… I would emphasize the strategy within the multi-layered geopolitical economic reset is all President Trump. The restoration of a sovereign U.S. economy, and the increases in Main Street American wealth, is Donald Trump’s primary agenda item. The President listens to advisers on a variety of economic and trade matters, but the America-First policy strategy is all his.

