Steve Bannon Discusses EU Election Victories and President Trump’s Strategic Visit to Japan…

Steve Bannon is in Paris, France as the nationalist wins in the EU parliamentary election results fill the headlines. Additionally, Bannon gives his opinion on the strategic importance of President Trump’s recent state visit to Japan.
“Economic security is national security“… I would emphasize the strategy within the multi-layered geopolitical economic reset is all President Trump. The restoration of a sovereign U.S. economy, and the increases in Main Street American wealth, is Donald Trump’s primary agenda item. The President listens to advisers on a variety of economic and trade matters, but the America-First policy strategy is all his.
Trump was over there colluding with the Japaneses in an attest to coverup Pearl Harbor.
– Nancy Pelosi
Carson, sadly any more when Pelosi tries to talk it comes out spouting nonsense, lack of understanding how effective our President is in many countries while she thinks as she said on a visit to Europe that she has the same powers as our President, which she does not but only in her mind which appears to becoming more and more limited. She is trying to say anything to look relevant which is way too late because we recognize that the democrats are the communist party and she is way past her sell by date and trying to look relevant and isn’t and doesn’t want to accept we are winning and we don’t want to be in communist control. She and others in the 2 parties in1 are desperate, trying to throw whatever against Trump and us but is actually failing. I have also noticed she has aged a lot in the last few months because seeing the palace disintegrating daily.
My friend in the House advises that the Dems are increasingly disconcerted and angered by her incoherent public outbursts, and they want her to step down as SOH. As a condition of her election to the position, she agreed to step down after the 2020 election, but that is now unacceptable to a growing number of members, especially the leftmost “young guns.” who perceive her as a bumbling fool.
The Dem leadership is flummoxed; cater to her and continue to try to cover for her mental failings or acquiesce to the rank and file who want her ousted.
The situation is very entertaining to the Repubs, though it comes with the cost of her aberrant jabbering about the President. However, as her rants increase in their absurdity, they are seen as beneficial in exposing the Dems for who they are.
Ok where is the source? I checked couldn’t find any citation. Are you spreading fake news? Why do people do this?
Nancy Pelosi has lots to answer for, but spreading fake stuff doesn’t help and in fact makes her opposition look stupid and culpable.
Don’t come back and say it was a sarcastic comment. You were first on thread.
Explanation and evidence please. You are not doing the President any favours if this is false.
A2 ~
Seriously??
You couldn’t possibly have thought Carson Napier’s opening comment had even an inkling of truth to it. Obviously a mild attempt at humor.
Really Rock? Carson from Venus should make it clear. I’m tired of these fake comments. Like Ian Bremmer’s fake tweet. People read this and believe it and it gets retweeted.
I saw no snark tag. And look below, people think it’s real. I’m asking this poster to clarify with evidence. Forgive me if evidence is just a twitter game for some. Think on that.
Are you for real, having a big leftist sized tantrum and hizzy fit like that over something so light? I’ll bet you are a whole lot of fun at parties. You probably turn them into screaming matches and then funerals.
Look up the word parody. It’ as American as the Flag, Motherhood and Apple Pie.
Here, I will do it for you –
par·o·dy
noun
1. an imitation of the style of a particular writer, artist, or genre with deliberate exaggeration for comic effect: “the movie is a parody of the horror genre” synonyms: satire, burlesque, lampoon, pastiche, caricature, mockery, spoof
verb
1. produce a humorously exaggerated imitation
Loved Bannon… find McCallum was insufferable.
Agree.
Well perhaps you should read about his secret meeting with Wang Qishan in Zhongnanhai
Whom he now criticises.
Was a bit different when he gave a talk at CLSA in Hong Kong. There as I know personally, it was not what he is saying now. Maybe he has changed his spots.
https://www.ft.com/content/5cdedd84-9f0c-11e7-8cd4-932067fbf946
in the last 2-3 weeks, suddenly Bannon is everywhere. Why? How?
He was resurrected. Pretty cool huh?
I cannot abide sloppy steve.
I wondered about that also. Wasn’t he persona non grata at the WH?
At least he doesn’t look like an alcoholic lately. Maybe be he had a problem and cleaned up.
At least he shaved.
I think he was under a lot of pressure during the Mueller probe. That had something to do with it, I’m sure.
Bannon is the perfect shiny thing for the democrats to chase around. He is great bait to draw out some unhinged democrat quotes.
Martha is a swampy. Cute but Kompromat.
But did y’all notice who got out of the back door of the helo? So he just sent 5-6 days with the prez going over how he’s (prez) is getting blocked, tripped and screwed by his own people? The very same man who just kneecapped Acosta and his staff? Well, that’s still in process… G#d bless him.
My hero, Mick Mulvaney, the next president of the United States.
Sorry for the typos… he just spent not sent and the second is after (prez) is duplicate
Can you believe that she pushed the faux polls about creepy Joe Biden winning in 2020? I guess that she too is being pressured by her bosses to lean left. Fox ain’t what it used to be.
I wanted to smack her. She was disgusting.
I seem to remember that she was a never Trumper. I don’t watch her, don’t like her at all.
The producers for both her show and Shannon Bream’s hour lean very left. I’m rather sure they’ve been instructed to go as far Left as they can without overtly alienating Fox’s core Republican audience.
I have no liking for her. I imagine her as the girl you frequently saw on Sunday morning doing the “walk of shame” as she leaves the fraternity house wearing her party dress and carrying her high heels.
Hah! ✅
The wage of her prior night’s sin was her humiliation in the morning.
I recall other students photographing the wenches as they tried to sneak away. The boldest attempt at anonymity I recall seeing was a fraternity brother’s girlfriend wearing his sweatshirt with hoodie over her party dress, tied tightly around her face and supplemented by his aviator sunglasses. I miss college.
Bannon got his points in…I did not hear him taking credit for POTUS or for the wins in Europe; in fact he denied being an advisor to Le Pen, Farage, Salvini, etc but cast his role as a “cheerleader” for restoration of nations in Europe. And he also denied speaking with POTUS–esp. given continued harassment from Demonrats like Nadler.
Whatever Bannon’s warts, he does grasp the stakes and necessary readjustment globally. Farage was on Tucker Carlson’s show tonight and spoke strongly about BREXIT and his role to ensure it happens.
I’m in favor of anyone that calls out the lies and bad policy of folks like Merkel and Macron–and as Bannon said, the Pope is not infallible on politics.
Glad to see Bannon back in action . He has a clear voice , I always liked hearing his take on Trump and the whole nine yards .
No offense, but how is Bannon relevant to President Trump and his administration? Didn’t the neo-cons and Bolton himself toss him out?
Maybe I’m missing something.
See my post below on Bannon’s involvement with “We Build the Wall”.
Bannon is helping to politically crush Trump’s RINO enemies.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I always liked Bannon. I remember when he left the Whitehouse he said he was going to work to the original objectives from the outside. He appears to be doing just that.
It’s well worth looking at what they are doing with “We Build the Wall” over at Gateway Pundit. Esspecially the construction video, and explanation of the design and construction methodology.
This project is not just good engineering, it is brilliant politics.(Bannon’s fingerprints). They haven’t just built a useful section of wall in record time, they also built the service/patrol road. They successfully demonstrated a viable construction methodology that coped well in terrain where others had said construction was unviable.
We Build the Wall will be able to continue to build functioning sections in critical locations on private land, with those Democrats and RINOs opposing the president unable to stop them.
As they build the wall, they destroy the excuses of the open border supporters. The politics of “doing not talking” is incredibly powerful, especially against the “We’re fighting for …(but doing nothing)” RINO scum.
I remember when he left the White House, President Trump slapped “Sloppy Steve” on him. That doesn’t just go away.
Steve’s appearance was indeed sloppy back then. But his thinking was not.
I remember at the time he left a number of Deep State establishment types were recommending each other into the Whitehouse. A tide of slime trying to oust the original team, all whispering to the leftist media that they would “tame Trump”. There was a lot of despair among Trump supporters at that time. Thankfully the Democrat and RINO madness over the Kavanaugh appointment and Mueller’s attempt to prop up the failing coup helped reignite Trump’s fire.
I think Steve Bannon is a VERY smart fellow, and I think his moral compass points in the right direction. I would trust his judgement…
I zoomed aroujd Faux today just to see what they said about the President’s trip to Japan.
Their meme:
“The President just returned from Japan, where he spent time with senoir elected officials.
That’s it……..
Let me just put this out there……Our President is a pure genius and a poker player.
He knows that some of his strongest and most influencial supporters are better used “outside” of the White House. Oitside of the White House they can be unleashed where as: “ The President is not responsible for what they say”
I.E; Rudy, Joe D., Bannon….Soon Flynn and Roger Stone will be let loose.
Virtually All of these individuals at one time worked for President.
And none of them have anything bad to say about him.
Pure Genius..
According to Drudge, China is now threatening rare earth exports.
This is good, because it will force us to ramp up our own domestic extraction of rare earth elements.
There is no good reason for why we have to rely on China for them when we have them in the ground in abundance here. It comes down to left-wing anti-mining politics in the US which is not a thing in China.
We will now have to discard these regulations for the sake of national security.
China was always planning on cutting off our rare earth supply. They’ve been holding that card for the future economic war they’ve been planning for decades to unleash, once they have grown powerful enough. President Trump has forced them into this war on his terms and on his schedule, before they are fully prepared. That is the Art of War.
We must ramp up our own extraction of rare earth elements for our own national and economic security over both the short term and long term. This is also key to moving technology manufacturing to the US, which itself is a matter of national and economic security.
