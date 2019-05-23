Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wins Big in India…

The headlines are once again examples of an ideological media. “Stunning”, “surprising”, “unexpected”, etc. However, far from the headline ideology; in a result that is splendidly falling into place for a much more consequential geopolitical landscape; things are going swimmingly…
Reuters Headline: “India’s Modi stuns opposition with huge election win”
NEW DELHI/AYODHYA (Reuters) – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi scored a dramatic election victory on Thursday, putting his Hindu nationalist party on course to increase its majority on a mandate of business-friendly policies and a tough stand on national security.
His re-election reinforces a global trend of right-wing populists sweeping to victory, from the United States to Brazil and Italy, often after adopting harsh positions on protectionism, immigration and defense.
Official data from the Election Commission showed Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party ahead in 302 of the 542 seats up for grabs, up from the 282 it won in 2014 and more than the 272 seats needed for a majority in the lower house of parliament.
That would give his party the first back-to-back majority for a single party since 1984. Votes will be fully counted by Friday morning.
Modi was showered with rose petals by some of the thousands of cheering supporters who waited for hours in a thunderstorm for his arrival at party headquarters on Thursday evening. (read more)
Yes Alice, the planets have aligned. It is remarkable how each event falls exactly into the place needed for President Donald J Trump. Truly,… almost divinely inspired.
The BRIC economic alliance (Brazil, Russia, India and China) has been disassembled. Nationalist/populist Brazil and nationalist/populist India are now more aligned with nationalist/populist Trump. China and Russia are bleeding cash to retain influence. Economic security is national security. Things are going swimmingly.
Reminder: All of the geopolitical indicators are present…. and it is important to remember that historic trilateral Buenos Aires summit between President Trump, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and India’s Prime Minister Modi.
Taken in totality with the November 2017 “Golden Ticket” tour of Asia, it looks like President Trump structured two facets of the Indo-Pacific alliance, as far back as 2017, to be a hedge against China.
It appears that President Trump started his administration with a plan for a broad alliance of ASEAN (Association of South-East Asian Nations) to replace the U.S. economic engagement with China. More specifically, it appears to me that President Trump is using Japan as the fulcrum, and repaying Shinzo Abe by working with Modi (India) to open up the India economy.
There’s a similar precedent for this. Historically, think about how the U.S. helped Canada by using the scale of the U.S. economy to open trade doors, and then leveraging the engaged country to also permit Canadian benefit (entry).
It looks like President Trump is using the ASEAN and Indo-Pacific alliance as the hedge against China. Japan is key for this to work; with support from Vietnam, S-Korea, Philippines etc; and then Trump repays Japan by opening up the U.S. for India exports, and in turn India opens for Japanese imports.
♦Economic security is national security. ♦The KORUS (South Korea-U.S.) trade deal was already reached last year. ♦Japan essentially controls the TPP group. ♦A new trilateral alliance resets global supply chains (disrupting One Belt/One Road); and yet retains the value of regional manufacturing (Vietnam, Philippines, S-Korea, etc).
If my spidey-sense is correct, Shinzo Abe will be very open to Trump’s unilateral trade requests (perhaps Monday announcement) because Abe sees an enlarging Japanese GDP through new accessibility to India. It’s a win-win-win.
Trump opens up for India (Indo-Pacific).
India opens up for Japan (Indo-Pacficic).
Japan increases investment in U.S.A. [(U.S-Japan trade agreement); and with new focus on national security, an expanded Japanese GDP permits security purchases from U.S.A.]
Meanwhile, China is sad panda.
USA, Japan, India, Australia, Italy, Poland, Hungary, Brazil –> the new nationalist win-win alliance.
… and old Nigel and the Brexit Party are making things quite interesting in England.
Thank you President Donald J Trump!!! You B You!!!
Add Isreal and possibly the UK soon too..
South Korea, Egypt, and Jordan are also solid players. France if LePen wins over globalist disaster Macron and the conservative millennial movement continues to rise…
Definitely hope the French are now awake to vote for LePen who will have a hard job getting France back together and maybe like Italy removing all muslims as soon as possible and making France France again and its people definitely French. So much more hope happening in our world and it feels glorious.
“The BRIC economic alliance (Brazil, Russia, India and China) alliance has been disassembled.”
Yeah! Trump is going to drop the C and replace it with a K so he can spell BRICK, as in brick in the wall! Maybe the K will be a united Korea.
Who has a magic touch? Pres. Trump of course. His approach for our Republic and promises made and promises kept has made other countries’ citizens wake up and wanting the same good things for themselves. Eventually China will have to wake up and smell the coffee, ditto North Korea, or they will be all alone in the region and maybe not able to do business or purchase or sell products to other countries as time goes by. No more communism nor socialism (hope Brexit wins big time also) and open borders or stealing from other countries, no way to use bombs, etc. without hurting your country and leaders. Making the air cleaner and sweeter, seeing people progressing and not regressing. Feeling free to speak, better education for everyone to overcome poverty and misery. Won’t all happen in a day but over time seeing the world of difference for a country and its citizens. God is good!
Huge win for POTUS. Huge. And a big loss for the Establishment.
Biggest loss for sad panda. Bye-bye supply chains.
“… almost divinely inspired.” Hmmmmm…. Yes, it does look that way, doesn’t it?
For those of us who have been praying incessantly for the past 10 years that our country be delivered from the hands of Satan (the death and poverty agenda), this shows that God does hear our prayers. May he bless our VSGPDJT abundantly and protect him from all harm. And may all people come to know, love, and serve the triune God who revealed Himself in the Bible. This is the only true way to peace and stability for the world.
Amen Nordic Breed, AMEN!
Yup, God helps those who help themselves.
Cue the Winnamins!!!
I really think moving beyond ‘sad’ Panda.
Frustrated, boxed in, fate of my own making SCREWED Panda, seems more appropriate.
Sad Panda is the best “face” that Screwed Panda can muster.
The MSM clings to NWO PC BS. Reality bites, dorsn’t it?
its an actual Asian Pivot…45 does not believe in 1 China! Why? Taiwan is on track for $1 Trillion GDP… Think Japan alignment with US Canada and Mexico is more important plus NK denuclearization or of course more likely, Asian Arms Race!
The Communists were defeated by Reagan because they could not meet the requirements to expand grow and innovate technology and weaponry like NATO and USA!
45 is laying the groundwork for the defeat of Communist China as well…either Xi joins Western Ideology of private property and intellectual protection or China rolls over due to the weight of their obligations! Yuan is worse than paper…its toxic ink!!
On that basis, and considering that a defunct CCP and back to zero Chinese economy cannot enforce it’s claims on all it’s Belt and Road (Noose and Rod) debt traps worldwide, PDJT has potential leverage to bring wanna-be emerging nations into his trade reset.
Materials now bound for China, and bound by Chinese treachery and connivance, can be made available for the Most Free Market reset. Nations recognizing their peril as Chinese thiefdoms may be willing to realign even before a complete CCP collapse.
Not sure how it could be brought about, but suspect our VSG has something in mind for the Chinese debt-trapped nations.
look at Venezuela…best example of China Belt and Road…15% to 30% interest plus equity stake so Maduro can live in luxury while the people eat each other…Iran is another example…without 0, Iran would’ve needed to reform their aggression…other examples include South American countries where leases include ownership for non payment…air and shipping ports…
I’m smiling knowing our President is having a successful and good day today. Cheers 🥂
Modi and Netanyahu have a close relationship, too!
Love this picture!
We have European elections this weekend as well, I am very excited to see what is in store for our friends over the pond.
I can forsee a “stunning” landslide victory for Nigel Farage’s Brexit party come Monday morning!
😉
Lord Willing, a beautiful day for Nigel Farage.
It’s almost like people don’t want to be controlled by unelected “elites,” have their country invaded, and give away their jobs?
Strange
The question now for Abe and PDJT to discuss next week is whether Modi is now politically strong enough to ‘reform’ India and open it to ‘fair and reasonable’ Indo Pacific trade partnership.
My admittedly limited India experience compared to Japan says it is a very tough nut to crack. Strong provincial (state level) interests, ossified federal level bureaucracy, all kinds of social problems beyond caste system, limited export potential beyond textiles and IT outsourcing, …
We tried to build a 5000 person MOT telecomm software engineering center in Bangalore. An utter management nightmare. Finally had (least bad option under critical need duress) to stick it in China where Hauwei could just steal the stuff.
I find they lack innovation. A nation of flow charters. I suspect that it’s related to the caste mentality. Very fatalistic in nature. I’m in tech, and you can spot their software from a mile away. Ham fisted brute force, with none of the elegance and creativity that American and Asian programmers show. No leaps or shortcuts to resolve problems, just by the book plow through it with volume direct path always. It’s almost always clearly inferior, except for the simple programs, which don’t require intuition and creativity.
Demon, I suspect you interfaced with the low skilled tech workers. Just as an extremely small example, who started Hotmail? Do you not think that was a creative thing to do? If you think algos, look at CS research in the last 20 years – huge portions by Indians. I can give you so many more – it’s just not worth it. Your statement is totally racist and not worth spending more time on.
Older, and hopefully the stupendous Indian computer people are truly great and getting rich but will they be willing to help Modi turn India around to be a better country for its citizens and get the state together to work together. At least they would have more power and understanding to do this for their home country so we can hope and pray they do it.
So…I said this a while back on this site. New economic world order = new military world order. With US, Japan, India, Israel, UK, some eastern block countries etc on one side and China/NK/Iran/Pakistan and a few others on the other. (Russia will join whichever they feel is dominant.)
As to India – the top coders are the best in the world. The issue always has been that with companies like Cisco that went in and wanted to get 5,000 folks right away that you couldn’t get 5,000 high quality folks in a short period of time while competing with Google/Microsoft/MorganStanley etc. And hiring the wrong management team.
The biggest issue with India in a cultural sense was its level of tolerance for shoddy products. That has started to change in the last 5 years, and if it continues, then India is perfectly capable of producing high quality products not just in software and textiles, but also in jewelry (already happening), autos, furniture, etc.
Ristvan is right about the provincial interests, bureaucracy etc. But that is exactly what Modi has been trying to correct. If he has another 10 years, he will be able to correct most of it. Remember that India was controlled by socialists for its 30+ years, and only started liberalizing in the 90s with a couple of setbacks along the way.
The patterns are similar everywhere. Bureaucracies grow – Parkinson’s law has been proved time and time again – and become the unelected government. In the US, the people tried to control the bureaucracies by electing Carter (remember his zero-based-budgeting? he got hammered by his fellow Dems), Reagan (Tip O’neil undermined him by passing huge government budget expansions and hanging the deficits on Reagan), then Clinton (because HWB had raised taxes and further expanded government, but Clinton did even more of that), then W as an outsider but was hampered by RINOs and wars, then Obama for change (yeah, right! Huge government expansion), and now finally Trump with that bureaucracy now rising to the level of treason, and resulting in the country being on the brink of actual civil war, not just verbal civil war.
Keep praying for the world to realize the absolutely brilliant wisdom of our founding fathers, and return government to be OF the people, BY the people and FOR the people, not vice-versa. And that other countries follow suit.
Merveilleux!
Awesome. From a global trade reset perspective, my knowledge base built upon what SD has taught me over the last 24 months, I’ve leveraged it specifically on the topic of Trump, Panda/RedDragon reality, how it got this way (uniparty with media brainwash), and why China will implode by its own hand and arrogance.
My pitch is simple: piece by piece Trump has formed an economic/national security ring around China: via countries that detest China and could not take them on all alone. But with a Lion of Leader, one with guts vision and complete transparency, beholden to no one, a strategic deal maker the likes have never been seen, China is doomed. KOR India Taiwan japan Philippines Vietnam with the Lion at head of table.
China’s one dimensional economy resonates with folks I speak to. They can make stuff but they can’t feed themselves or fuel themselves and pop demographics ensures they can’t. They steal and copy yet innovate nothing. Box thinking ensures they can’t freely think.
They are doomed. Trump always wins. Sit back and enjoy the show.
Joe Biden’s fortune cookie says, “Lots of money coming your way”
Well, national media is claiming WH sources trying to temper expectations… trade not a big issue this trip … blah blah … even though we know USTR Robert L is there ahead of time.
”
Trump won’t focus heavily on trade during Japan trip, U.S. official says
KYODO”
Oh yes, OUR President Trump focused like a laser on MAGA as the lying Media Soros Owned Puppets re-cue the losers saga of coverup, Russia, Stormy, Impeachment Search for Tomorrow etc.
I can only imagine how stupid and dying the never Trump clowns look to the rest of the real world!
In time very short time China will realize just as Kim they should have never listened to the swamp thinking they were smart.
For anyone above thinking they were or are smarter than a kid coming from the streets to suffer bankruptcy only to become a Billionaire leading the USA for free. Just maybe you all should look at your results since 2015! For clarity read the Mueller Report!
Oops sorry you all wrote it! The Dunce Generation! Case closed MAGA 2020
Strange dynamic. Modi’s BJP party is Hindu conservative, while the opposing Congress is like the Democrats competing everywhere. For political advantage, they released the son of a former governor from prison and split his state in half, to try and get more seats in Parliament. The son they let out of jail formed his own party with his dad’s name called YSR Congress, while in the other half of the state a new party formed, and this new party destroyed Congress in a massive backfire. The son lost his own half of the state, but relegated Congress to minor party status. Now in the current elections, for some reason the TDP party that had allied with BJP for decades decided to split and tried to form an alliance with their traditional opponents Congress. Result was the son routed TDP out of office, and BJP’s gains in Parliament come from the son’s party YSR Congress.
Sorry this is not a good win for the Christian’s and other minorities in India who are persecuted. Missionaries are burned alive with their families by the extreme outfits hiding behind the main one.I have videos where a church was stormed and the Priest was beaten up because he advocates to vote for a different party for minorities.
The missionaries whether Catholic or Protestant manage to convert the really poor people via hardwork and sacrifice but they term it bribing. They also now say Saint Mother Theresa was a witch who didnt really live the life as indicated and her goal was to convert.
It’s a sad day because on one hand Indians are hardworking but on the other hand they tend to control most H1B visas. Sadly most of the them whether now permanent residents hate Trump and constantly crack jokes about him. They deny USA is a Christian nation and take comfort of the liberty extended in the west from the seperation of state and religion but want a Hindu national government in India. I think the H1B are exploited over US citizens as a low cost option and that in many cases some folks tend to give preference to their own communities. The IT industry is mainly aligned with the Fake news who are fighting to destroy the constitution or the west. I have found a few exceptions like TJ Singh love his patriotic videos.
From a Christian perspective a very sad day. However I trust God during the storm! He can use people to achieve his plans for the world. I think this is what we are getting at right?
I apologize if this upset folks so sorry in advance.
Perhaps if the Indians were upset that Mother Theresa was converting to Catholicism the people she helped in their final illnesses, they should’ve taken care of these unfortunates themselves.
Josh, very good concerns. There are many issues in India regarding Christians, many of whom live in the Southern part. The dominant parties are all Northern so they take care of Hindus and Muslims (yes; India has more Muslims than Pakistan) but still do not take overt actions against Christians. It is some of the extremist Hindus who say these things.
Did you know that St. Thomas (THE doubting apostle Thomas) came to India and was martyred and buried in Madras (South India)? Over 100 million Christians (200?) in India. No way any government there dares to take them on.
You get the feeling that normal citizens that love and want the best for their country are finally sick of the leftist agenda that marginalizes them?
Congratulations, Prime Minister Modi!
Supply chains are realigning rapidly as we speak. Businesses today are very capable of adapting to change, more so than the Wall Street nervous Nellies are even aware. In fact, the only people consistently less effective and accurate than political pollsters are Wall Street prognosticators.
“often after adopting harsh positions on protectionism, immigration and defense (sic).”
Ya gotta luv the Statist media. The Nation state is now a “harsh” concept, especially if the 3rd world is prevented from overrunning it.
