China’s Inherent Economic Weakness – Why They Need “One-Belt/One-Road”…

To understand the China ‘One-Belt / ‘One-World‘ economic trade strategy it becomes necessary to understand how structurally weak the Chinese economy was when created.
People often talk about the ‘strength’ of China’s economic model; and indeed within a specific part of their economy -manufacturing- they do have economic strength.
However, the underlying critical architecture of the Chinese economic model is structurally flawed and President Trump with his current economic team understand the weakness better than all international adversaries.
Lets take a stroll and lightly discuss.
China is a central planning economy. Meaning it never was an outcropping of natural economic conditions. China was/is controlled as a communist style central-planning government; As such, it is important to reference the basic structural reality that China’s economy was created from the top down.
This construct of government creation is a key big picture distinction that sets the backdrop to understand how weak the economy really is.
Any nations’ economic model is only as stable (or strong) as the underlying architecture or infrastructure of the country’s economic balance.
Think about economic strength and stability this way: If a nation was economically walled off from all other nations, can it survive? …can it sustain itself? …can it grow?
In the big picture – economic strength is an outcome of the ability of a nation, any nation, to support itself first and foremost. If a nations’ economy is dependent on other nation for itself to survive it is less strong than a nation whose economy is more independent.
Most Americans don’t realize it, but China is an extremely dependent nation.
When the central planning for the 21st century Chinese Economy was constructed, there were several critical cultural flaws, dynamics exclusive to China, that needed to be overcome in order to build their economic model. It took China several decades to map out a way to economic growth that could overcome the inherent critical flaws.
Critical Flaws To Exploit:
♦Because of the oppressive nature of the Chinese compliant culture, the citizens within China do not innovate or create. The “Compliance Mindset” is part of the intellectual DNA strain of a Chinese citizen.
Broadly speaking, the modern era Chinese are not able to think outside the box per se’ because the reference of all civil activity has been a history of box control by government, and compliance to stay (think) only within the approved box. The lack of intellectual thought mapping needed for innovation is why China relies on intellectual theft of innovation created by others.
American culture specifically is based around freedom of thought and severe disdain of government telling us what to do; THAT freedom is necessary for innovation. That freedom actually creates innovation.
Again, broadly speaking Chinese are better students in American schools and universities because the Chinese are culturally compliant. They work well with academics and established formulas, and within established systems, but they cannot create the formula or system themselves.
♦ The Chinese Planning Authority skipped the economic cornerstone. When China planned out their economic entry, they did so from a top-down perspective. They immediately wanted to be manufacturers of stuff. They saw their worker population as a strategic advantage, but they never put the source origination infrastructure into place in order to supply their manufacturing needs. China has no infrastructure for raw material extraction or exploitation.
China relies on: importing raw material, applying their economic skill set (manufacturing), and then exporting finished goods. This is the basic economic structure of the Chinese economy.
See the flaw?
Cut off the raw material, and the China economy slows, contracts, and if nations react severely enough with export material boycotts the entire Chinese economy implodes.
Insert big flashy sign for: “One-Belt / One-Road” HERE
Again, we reference the earlier point: Economic strength is the ability of a nation to sustain itself. [Think about an economy during conflict or war] China cannot independently sustain itself, therefore China is necessarily vulnerable.
China is dependent on Imports (raw materials) AND Exports (finished goods).
♦The 800lb Panda in the room is that China is arguably the least balanced economy in the modern world. Hence, China has to take extraordinary measures to secure their supply chain. This economic dependency is also why China has recently spent so much on military expansion etc., they must protect their vulnerable interests.
Everything important to the Chinese Economy surrounds their critical need to secure a strong global supply chain of raw material to import, and leveraged trade agreements for export.
China’s economy is deep (manufacturing), but China’s economy is also narrow.
China could have spent the time to create a broad-based economy, but the lack of early 1900’s foresight, in conjunction with their communist top-down totalitarian system and a massive population, led to central government decisions to subvert the bottom-up building-out and take short-cuts. Their population controls only worsened their long term ability to ever broaden their economic model.
It takes a population of young avg-skilled workers to do the hard work of building a raw material infrastructure. Mine workers, dredge builders, roads and railways, bridges and tunnels etc. All of these require young strong bodies. The Chinese cultural/population decisions amid the economic builders precluded this proactive outlook; now they have an aging population and are incapable of doing it.
This is why China has now positioned their economic system as dependent on them being an economic bully. They must retain their supply chain: import raw materials – export finished goods, at all costs.
This inherent economic structure is a weakness China must continually address through policies toward other nations. Hence, “One-Belt / One-Road” is essentially their ‘bully plan’ to ensure their supply chain and long-term economic viability.
This economic structure, and the reality of China as a dependent economic model, also puts China at risk from the effects of global economic contraction. But more importantly it puts them at risk from President Trump’s strategic use of geopolitical economic leverage to weaken their economy.
Nuance and subtlety is everything in China. Culturally harsh tones are seen as a sign of weakness and considered intensely impolite in public displays between officials; especially within approved and released statements by officials representing the government.
Historic Chinese cultural policy, the totalitarian control over expressed political sentiment and diplomacy through silence, is evident in the strategic use of the space between carefully chosen words, not just the words themselves.
China has no cultural or political space between peace and war; they are a historic nation based on two points of polarity. They see peace and war as coexisting with each other. China accepts and believes opposite or contrary forces may actually be complementary, interconnected, and interdependent in the natural world, and they may give rise to each other as they interrelate to one another. Flowing between these polar states is a natural dynamic to be used -with serious contemplation- in advancing objectives as needed.
The Chinese objective is to win, to dominate, using economic power.
Peace or war. Win or lose. Yin and Yang. Culturally there is no middle position in dealings with China; they are not constitutionally capable of understanding or valuing the western philosophy of mutual benefit where concession of terms gains a larger outcome. If it does not benefit China, it is not done. The outlook is simply, a polarity of peace or war. In politics or economics the same perspective is true. It is a zero-sum outlook.
Therefore, when you see China publicly use strong language – it indicates a level of internal disposition within Beijing beyond the defined western angst. Big Panda becomes Red Dragon; there is no mid-status or evolutionary phase.
♦U.S. President Donald Trump and the U.S. economic team fully understand this dynamic and fully understand the inherent needs of China. When you are economically dependent, the ‘bully plan’ only works until you encounter a ‘stronger opponent’. A stronger opponent is an economic opponent with a more broad-based stable economy, that’s US.
President Trump, Commerce Secretary Ross, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Lighthizer, represent the first broad-based national team of economic negotiators who know how to leverage the inherent Chinese economic vulnerability.
Every American associated with investment, economics and China would be well advised to put their interconnected business affairs in order according to their exposure.
President Trump will not back down from his position; the U.S. holds all of the leverage and the geopolitical economics must be addressed. President Donald Trump and his team are entirely prepared for this.
Donald Trump has been discussing this for more than two decades. We are going into economic combat with China!
China’s objective is conquest. China’s tool for conquest is economics. President Trump’s entire geopolitical strategy, using economics in a similar way, is an existential threat to China’s endeavor. Communist Beijing calls the proverbial DPRK shots.
President Trump is putting on a MASSIVE economic squeeze.
♦Squeeze #1. Trump and Mnuchin just sanctioned Venezuela and cut off their access to expanded state owned oil revenue. Venezuela now needs more money. China and Russia are already leveraged to the gills in Venezuela and hold 49% of Citgo as collateral for loans outstanding. Now China and Russia will need to loan more, directly.
♦Squeeze #2. China’s geopolitical ally, Russia, is already squeezed with losses in energy revenue because of President Trump’s approach toward oil, LNG and coal. Trump, through allies including Saudi Arabia, EU, France (North Africa energy), and domestic production has driven down energy prices. Meanwhile Russia is bleeding out financially in Syria. Iran is the financial reserve, but they too are energy price dependent.
♦Squeeze #3. Trump and Tillerson just put Pakistan on notice they need to get involved in bringing their enabled tribal “extremists” (Taliban) to the table in Afghanistan. Pakistan’s primary investor and economic partner is China. If U.S. pulls or reduces financial support to pressure Pakistan toward a political solution in Afghanistan, China has to fill void.
♦Squeeze #4. China’s primary economic threat (competition) is next door in India. President Trump has just embraced India as leverage over China in trade and pledged ongoing favorable trade deals. The play is MFN (Most Favored Nation) trade status might flip from China to India. That’s a big play.
♦Squeeze #5. President Trump has launched a USTR Section 301 Trade Investigation into China’s theft of intellectual property. This encompasses every U.S. entity that does manufacturing business with China, particularly aeronautics and technology, and also reaches into the financial services sector.
♦Squeeze #6. President Trump, Secretary Ross, Secretary Mnuchin and USTR Robert Lighthizer are renegotiating NAFTA. One of the primary objectives of team U.S.A. is to close the 3rd party loopholes, including dumping and origination, that China uses to gain backdoor access to the U.S. market and avoid trade/tariff restrictions. [China sends parts to Mexico and Canada for assembly and then back-door entry into the U.S. via NAFTA.]
♦Squeeze #7. President Trump has been open, visible and vocal about his intention to shift to bilateral trade renegotiation with China and Southeast Asia immediately after Team U.S.A. conclude with NAFTA renegotiation.
♦Squeeze #8. President Trump has positioned ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) as trade benefactors for assistance with North Korea. The relationship between ASEAN nations and the Trump administration is very strong, and getting stronger. Which leads to…
♦Squeeze #9. President Trump has formed an economic and national security alliance with Shinzo Abe of Japan. It is not accidental that North Korea’s Kim Jong-un fired his missile over the Northern part of Japan. Quite simply, Beijing told him to.
Add all of this up and you can see the cumulative impact of President Trump’s geopolitical economic strategy toward China. The best part of all of it – is the likelihood China never saw it, meaning the sum totality of “all of it”, coming.
The Olive branch and arrows denote the power of peace and war. The symbol in any figure’s right hand has more significance than one in its left hand. Also important is the direction faced by the symbols central figure. The emphasis on the eagles stare signifies the preferred disposition. An eagle holding an arrow also symbolizes the war for freedom, and its use is commonly referred to the liberation fight of righteous people from abusive influence. The eagle on the original seal created for the Office of the President showed the gaze upon the arrows.
The Eagle and the Arrow – An Aesop’s Fable
An Eagle was soaring through the air. Suddenly it heard the whizz of an Arrow, and felt the dart pierce its breast. Slowly it fluttered down to earth. Its lifeblood pouring out. Looking at the Arrow with which it had been shot, the Eagle realized that the deadly shaft had been feathered with one of its own plumes.
Moral: We often give our enemies the means for our own destruction.
Fantastic explanation Sundance, milkshakes are on me!
Make mine a Peanut Butter milkshake! Thanks!
We here on CTH are so blessed to have the insight and knowledge provided by Sundance. We need to pass this blessing on.
Outstanding and very clear article! I would only add that among other aspects of China dependency is also how much importing of food they do to feed the population. That was amazing to me when I learned about it in China and could also be one reason for strict population control.
I knew China was dependent on exporting goods, but had no idea they did not have the base for raw goods. Very interesting. I also wonder about all the money they have supposedly loaned us. And the large amount of property they have purchased here.
Trump, the developer, knows that if you owe a bank $10,000 that you can’t afford to pay back, then you are screwed. But if you owe the bank $10,000,000,000 and can’t afford to pay it back, then bank is screwed.
The amount of pundits I see that don’t understand this is fascinating.
And depressing.
or they do and are lying
Panda-stroking goes both ways.
God bless you SD. Fabulous article. Thank you again. MAGA
Bravo!, oh wait the show just started *back to my seat…
Sundance said:
“Because of the oppressive nature of the Chinese compliant culture, the citizens within China do not innovate or create. The “Compliance Mindset” is part of the intellectual DNA strain of a Chinese citizen.”
Boy, in my experience in dealing with the Chinese truer words have never been spoken. I’m an engineer and though Alibaba I hooked up with a Chinese manufacturer to build some parts for my prototypes I invented. It was a difficult process. First I would draw up the plans and specifications while being blind to the manufacturer’s capabilities which they would not divulge. Usually the first response was, “we can’t make that” and no creative suggestions were offered even after asking for them. Then I would redesign around what thought the manufacturing capabilities were. After four iterations I finally came up with a design within their manufacturing capabilities.
In my experience the Chinese do well when being told exactly what to do. They take orders well. For example, don’t simply tell them you want “G” and assume they will start with “A”. You need to tell them to start with “A” then B, C, D, E, F and finally G. And not only do they need all steps they need the quantity and quality of each step. For example, if you specify 304 stainless steel and just because it’s being welded don’t assume that they will choose the most weldable 304 stainless which is 304L.
It was an interesting learning experience.
this is why i laugh when i read articles about china building so many of the worlds fastest computers.. fast computers are irrelevant if you dont have a clue what to do with them. Same thing with Chinas space program. they are really good at stealing stuff and then reproducing it but they are awful at creating anything. they send thei kids to us schools but as many of you know our colleges are failing to teach the new generation how to teach outside the box. So the chinese are learning from our schools the same horrible things they are teaching our kids. long term i dont see anything good for them, unlike India which as a culture is much more in line with the US. they have a huge population and their work ethic is much more individualistic. India doesnt have as many natural resources as china but it has a young population that can do things. not to mention they will have the worlds largest population as soon as 2020
Totally agree with your general assessment of India. Culturally India fits well with the U.S. especially their business culture.
China’s need for stolen tech was part of why Obama “mistakenly” released as much technology as possible to China “by all means necessary”, meaning dubious military use for scavenging. Just what I KNOW about from open media speculation is scary. I will bet the tales of classified lost technology are STAGGERING.
My bet is on that our Patent Office was compromised by our own people. But again, this is only my opinion and this from skimming complaints from those who would present their package only to be delayed and delayed until they found out their innovation was then miraculously patented elsewhere just in the nick of time before them. Coincidences are rare, but these seemed pretty likely especially in the military and tech fields. To be fair though, it could have been transmission grabs in our ever present spyware reality.
Gumbopot,
I agree with your assessment, and I wonder, is this why the splodey heads were apoplectic that Taiwan immediately congratulated the President upon his victory in November?
LikeLiked by 1 person
China really isn’t unique as a “compliant” culture…the old Soviet Union, some countries in Latin America, Japan and other SE Asian nations….all have fairly compliant cultures. The government tells them how much electricity they are allowed to use, how much garbage they are allowed to put out each week, what types of schools they are allowed to attend after elementary school years, etc. Today’s university students, the restless, demanding protestors, etc. have NO concept whatsoever of how they would be treated in most of the world outside the US.
I work for one of those (Aerospace) companies that have been getting” buddy-buddy” with China. Plants built there, pictures of smiling workers, etc.
Trouble is, behind the smiles are folks more than willing to “appropriate” the technology That has made us successful.
yep. hence trumps section 301 filing against China
Let me warn you – they are only in it to steal your jobs. My diagnosis is that they begin by OWNING (by whatever means needed) top management. Seen it too often. As their grip tightens, management acts more and more China-like. Everything turns top-down. I could go on, but you get the picture.
If management starts getting secretive and sketchy, watch out. You’ve been Chinatized.
The Chinese steal everything! They steal secrets, they steal others ideas, they steal intellectual property rights, they even steal our culture, our music, our songs, our movies, and the broadcast formats they present is even stolen. So what is left for the Chinese to call their own if they are stealing everybody else ideas? What innovative idea have the Chinese come up with in the 21st century that has contributed to humanity? Answer: Crickets!
btw look for china to ratchet up their propaganda in regards to clean energy and the globalist/ hollywood crowd to run with it as a way to attack trump. They want to be perceived as the benevolent ones and will use their pretend commitments to ” clean energy” as a way to hurt trump all the while having no intention of following through with any of it
Your Profound dissertations on World Affairs, gives me Great Confidence in P45 and his Teams Intellectual Fire Power.
Our Domestic Enemies(Deep State/Uniparty), are Required to be left Defeated and Nekid, before they will help MAGA.
America First will Never be in their vocabulary.
Get ‘Em OUT!
All the “experts” are afraid to push China because of China’s huge disposable population…disposable meaning numbers of young men they can send to kill or be killed. No other country has such a disposable population. Steve Bannon said it best — paraphrased — America destroyed its working class in order to build China a working class. They had to do SOMETHING with their huge population and “the world” was afraid they’d send them into war. The ME is running into the same situation. Lots and lots of young men who have nothing to live for and nothing to do but die. I read an interesting book years ago — something about the role of disease in history. Every time a population would get too large to sustain itself, along would come a plague (Black, Smallpox, etc) and wipe out the non-productive, usually the children and elderly. I suspect wars serve the same purpose. I also suspect the “elite 1%” and the pundits who play court to them are making a heckuva lot of money in Chinese investments and they don’t want DJT monkeying with their riches just so some blue collar worker can earn a living. The “let them eat cake” mentality. This explains the Republicans in Congress. They represent their own self interest first, their donors’ self interest second and the voters that send them to DC are there only to deliver them into the promised land. It’s unfortunate for them that DJT’s entering the primary outed them all. We know them now for who they are.
they say that but exactly what would china do without these young men? their population is already aging quickly… do you think china would exacerbate that further by killing many young men? the truth is a lot of the extra men are older anyways.. the one child policy has been around a while
Agreed, Doug, which is why China cannot play its trump card (no pun intended). But it takes miles of ocean to turn a tanker and the pundits, 1%, Republicans in thrall to them don’t want to change course. POTUS is changing course and they don’t like it. They’ll be better off in the long run but they just can’t see that. It’s no accident that the richest Americans are the most opposed to DJT. The dependent Americans just want to be assured they’ll have food, housing and medical care because for 50 years the Democrats have promised them that and they don’t know how to get those things now for themselves.
the punditry is bought and paid for by china so no use trying to educate them because they dont care
I had the same thoughts Doug.
I am not so sure the young men of China are as “disposable ” as some people think.
I do not fear China as much as the hand wringing fear mongering ones out there do.
They seem to be like a lot of other bullies in life.
If you come from a position of strength yourself and push back, they give in.
And, in China it is the responsibility of the son to care for his elderly parents.
Part of me wonders if the US administration’s strategy is generally to squeeze Chinese investments, thereby requiring them to continue to leverage themselves (via centrally-issued debt) to bring those investments into fruition. That is, simply forcing China to pay for their One Road/Belt strategy via leveraged debt instead of actual and realized economic expansion may collapse their very delicately constructed (and centrally planned) economic house of cards forthwith.
I don’t really think the Middle Class will ever be fully aware of how great a friend they have in the White House; nor will they ever have the capability or capacity to properly thank him for his efforts on their behalf.
this is a great question… sort of like calling in a loan early…
I love reading your blog. Please keep up the good work.
“China is a central planning economy. Meaning it never was an outcropping of natural economic conditions. ”
I haven’t read the rest. I had to stop there.
OH THANK THE LORD. The key word is NATURAL. I haven’t heard it mentioned for years. This is essential. I get so annoyed when people talk about capitalism vs communism that the media talk about. The whole argument is misconstrued. And before you know it, people have the word SYSTEM attached at the end. The “capitalist system” this, the “capitalist system” that. It is all baloney. Capitalism is NOT a system. Nature is NOT a system. Capitalism is what happens when there are no systems. Now of course, no organized society has ever lived in a pure capitalist system, as that would be anarchy and chaos, and I don’t want to get into the weeds of that. But the point is this. Capitalism is what happens when people are allowed to get on with their lives, and the lawyers and politicians and paper pushers get out of the way. It is not a system, it is just the natural course of things.
Thank you Sundance. We need to talk more of this in discussions. Capitalism is just nature – human nature. It is not a system at all. And just like nature, you can’t stop it.
I think of communism as weed killer. You can spray weed killer on as much as you like, but sooner or later, without any human intervention, those weeds start to reappear again, and they do their own thing.
Okay. Back to the article. I just got very excited about that one sentence. I do apologize.
I agree takeadeepbreath.
China was eventually going to fail and fail big because of it’s communism.
Whenever a country uses communism as it’s economic plan it goes under sooner or later.
China was able to hold on because the US was a patsy for a while.
But no longer.
We are not going to allow China to use us to forward its phony economic growth any more.
Communism and Marxism are economic killers.
And they eventually turn countries into prison states in more ways than one.
Sundance lays it out beautifully.
Fact. Even the Russians don’t trust China. They have a phrase, that says that they rob you, while smiling at you, shaking your hand. I think it is true.
There are much better, less hostile economic partners in the world. I honestly believe that the rise of China has happened because the global elite made it happen. They prefer China’s compliant population. They prefer communism.
As my grandfather always used to tell me (true story). He’d say “always remember, capitalism is for the poor, and socialism is for the rich”. When I was a child it always seemed like an odd thing to say. But he said it a lot. There were always politicians on TV talking about the working class (I was bought up in the UK), and how socialist policies could help them. My grandfather was a coal miner in Wales. He was a sharp man.
The business practices of the Chinese are world renowned for chicanery and theft. The idea of pink slime for hamburgers originated there.
SD you continue to be the best explanation of China I have ever read when it comes to their economy in terms of summary and breaking it down.
“We built that.”
That could have been the Rust Belt. Not the beginnings of One Belt One Road.
This was an outstanding read. Sundance does such a great job of putting the thought processes of President Trump’s economic plan/strategy into comprehensible language for numbskulls like myself to understand.
“Everything important to the Chinese Economy surrounds their critical need to secure a strong global supply chain of raw material to import, and leveraged trade agreements for export.”
This description of China’s economic model is eerily similar to that of Japan in the 1930s. The U.S. sanction against Japan (due to its occupation of China) at the time triggered the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.
” Meanwhile Russia is bleeding out financially in Syria.”. I doubt it. The bang for the ruble they get is amazing. The neocon project of using the Ukraine to surround Russia seems to have failed, but impoverishing all those ethnic Russians in the Ukraine might be a way of bleeding Russia.
Perfect example: Houston. America can rebuild Houston using American materials, American labor and American suppliers exclusively. The reality is that we give up market share because there is “Global Trade” which is generally financial in nature. One Belt One Road is chiefly a form of financial leverage: China loans Yuan (Chinese currency) for fixed rates of return (foreign currency). The Chinese are desperate to diversify their currency as one bubble will burst their entire portfolio.
