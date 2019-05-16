UK Intel: On Second Thought Maybe “Huawei is a Risk to Britain”…

Funny how that happens. Less than 24 hours after President Trump declared new tech telecommunication is a national security issue; and one day after Secretary Wilbur Ross bans Huawei (and affiliates) from buying parts and components from U.S. companies without U.S. government approval; all of a sudden the UK is having second thoughts.

…Huh, go figure:

LONDON (Reuters) – China’s Huawei poses such a grave security risk to the United Kingdom that the government must not allow it to have even a limited role in building 5G networks, a former head of Britain’s MI6 foreign spy service said on Thursday. In what some have compared to the Cold War arms race, the United States is worried that 5G dominance would give any global competitor such as China an advantage Washington is not ready to accept.

The Trump administration, which hit Huawei with severe sanctions on Wednesday, has told allies not to use its technology because of fears it could be a vehicle for Chinese spying. Huawei has repeatedly denied this. But British ministers have discussed allowing Huawei a restricted role in building parts of its 5G network. The final decision has not yet been published. (read more)

Oh, and we are not naive enough to overlook the current status, and subsequent leverage, of the executive declassification process which might well outline how the U.K. intelligence apparatus was aligned to defeat President Donald Trump in 2016.

…”Well, where we go yuan, we go all didn’t work out… now what”?

