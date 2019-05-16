UK Intel: On Second Thought Maybe “Huawei is a Risk to Britain”…

Funny how that happens. Less than 24 hours after President Trump declared new tech telecommunication is a national security issue; and one day after Secretary Wilbur Ross bans Huawei (and affiliates) from buying parts and components from U.S. companies without U.S. government approval; all of a sudden the UK is having second thoughts.
…Huh, go figure:
LONDON (Reuters) – China’s Huawei poses such a grave security risk to the United Kingdom that the government must not allow it to have even a limited role in building 5G networks, a former head of Britain’s MI6 foreign spy service said on Thursday.
In what some have compared to the Cold War arms race, the United States is worried that 5G dominance would give any global competitor such as China an advantage Washington is not ready to accept.
The Trump administration, which hit Huawei with severe sanctions on Wednesday, has told allies not to use its technology because of fears it could be a vehicle for Chinese spying. Huawei has repeatedly denied this.
But British ministers have discussed allowing Huawei a restricted role in building parts of its 5G network. The final decision has not yet been published. (read more)
Oh, and we are not naive enough to overlook the current status, and subsequent leverage, of the executive declassification process which might well outline how the U.K. intelligence apparatus was aligned to defeat President Donald Trump in 2016.
…”Well, where we go yuan, we go all didn’t work out… now what”?
The lion is out of the cage. Woe be unto those that constantly poked and harassed the caged lion. They are going to get a thumbs down for sure!
Christopher Walken: The Lion Speech
Sums it up
Can’t hear this one enough.
It is so what is happening.
Maybe the Italian intelligence officials did not agree Huawei was a risk…
Exactly right! Trump waited patiently for Mueller to wrap up, with no interference whatsoever. No executive privilege. All the cards were played…except the ones Trump was holding. Trump will now show his cards…the cards of the winning hand. It’s called WINNING!
Or possibly lose a thumb!
😀
70 years of Communism and survival at any price has produced a completely Marxist attitude toward morality: to achieve power and success, do anything, say anything, lie, cheat, steal, all is fair to ruin the West and America and to raise up Communist (and Crony Capitalist) China.
…”Well, where we go yuan, we go all didn’t work out… now what”?
“Trust the Plan”? NOT!
This is very interesting. There’s so much winning playing out on multiple levels, daily.
Yes, they also have a lot to hide. 🙂
Who knows what we might find when Colyer’s report is declassified.
No kidding! I seriously think that all Americans should be able to join in a class action law suit against the government for violating our right to privacy, due process, and warrantless asset forfeiture. We should seek trillions of dollars for harm done to us. Would make for a nice “tax refund”….and a redistribution of wealth that I could support!
Get a job! I want to see this great country to rise from the ashes once again as it did in 1865 and I don’t want one dime in the process.
You want”redistribution”? Go to work and separate as much money from your employer as you can! Not interested in giving you any of mine filtered through the government.
I agree!
Reparations by another name. Jail them or hang them, but don’t try to buy us off.
“Oh, and we are not naive enough to overlook the current status, and subsequent leverage, of the executive declassification process which might well outline how the U.K. intelligence apparatus was aligned to defeat President Donald Trump in 2016.” …
Okay, Sundance, very well … but this Gentle Reader thinks that “this story is still probably 24 to 76 hours half-baked …”
As I recall the line from that iconic film, it went something like, “Oh, no. It’s completely baked.”
UK is feeling the power of our warrior Trump
” the executive declassification process which might well outline how the U.K. intelligence apparatus was aligned to defeat President Donald Trump in 2016.”
My popcorn and Irish butter is ready and waiting.
I am having my popcorn with Italian butter.
Come on, Brexit! Lets see a housecleaning in British intel, of all the marxist embeds, like in Italy. As for Germany, lost cause probably.
Scrolling the homepage today,….I THINK,….yeah pretty sure THIS is what WINNING looks like!
Dutch: Rumor has it May may be gone in June and maybe before President Trump’s visit!
But we hear that rumor almost every month….
Following exoneration, President Trump is MULTIPLYING the FRONTS in the WAR to RESTORE America!
Opponents – domestic and foreign – have yet to see him HAMMER DOWN.
It’s coming. SOON.
Agree with all said here ^^^^^
I totally believe this, BKR. The opponents of President Trump have been messing with the wrong man. He has no fear.
I’m a Brit, and having Theresa May as PM is the equivalent of you having Hillary.
Its not enough she’s pushing her crappy EU deal, she’s destroying the Tory party in the process. Mind you it needed destroying.
Our CINO’s are just as awful as your RINO’s.
LikeLiked by 20 people
From what I’ve read and from chats with friends in the UK, Theresa May is cooked.
Hasn’t her own party demanded she step down or provide a date for step down?
It’s not only the Brexit debacle.
We need to remember she is waist deep in this coup. Her former job (when it was happening) was Defense Minister, head of Brit Intel. Remember pallets of cash?
Nigal Farage’s Brexit Party will decimate the “Conservative Tory” Party in 2 weeks. Then on to the General Election in 2020. The Tories and Labour (sp) are both dead to regular deplorable Brits.
Surprising. Brit politics pretty chaotic. How foolish to allow China near a big security project. Trade winds don’t serm to be blowing China’s way.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m curious… why drop “Q” lingo into your posting?
Who/what is “Q”?
LikeLiked by 9 people
This is what military I tell looks like? LOL
This is what military intelligence looks like? LOL
HAHAHAHAHAHAHA! And that’s his mom’s basement btw.
A little warning would’ve been nice bert :0)…I don’t know, this might be Hillary trying out a new wig so she can go out on the down-low.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is precisely the lack of warning that determines the width and fineness of the covfefe spray on your computer screen.
I was eatin’ my ham sammich….hurts a wee bit when it comes out the nose…:0)
Is that a picture of a young Jerry Nadler?
May I ask….why not drop “Q” lingo into the posting?
People have to lighten up a little.
Rumor has it May may not be PM when President Trump visits Britain in June!
I am sure May does not want to meet with Trump! So her departure is likely tied into the coming de-class!
Italy was just the first spring house cleaning! May going is the UK’s spring house cleaning. Australia is next?
What is really pissing me off is that Trudope’s name hasn’t been dragged into this mess! Look he is guilty! Please find/make/invent/create a starring role for Trudope! After all he is a drama teacher!
See SD has even posted a photo of Trudope colluding/conpiring with May!
What more evidence do you need!
Are you waiting for the other sock to drop?
No, he’s waiting for the other eyebrow to drop.
Socks knew….5👀
Looks like it’s every woman and eyebrow for themselves now.
Forget us Ausiies down under Wes, we’re going in the opposite direction unless a miracle happens on election day on Saturday.
The bloke favoured to win is a union hack in the pockets of the Chicoms and Muzzies plus he plays footsies with rabid greens and SJW’s.
Looks like we won’t be renovating in Australia, looks like we’ll be demolishing before (hopefully) rebuilding.
As far as I can tell once there’s a green party the end is nigh.
Arrest: Seems like little has changed in Australian union politics since I was there in 1982!
Worked in a NSW coal mine near Singleton. Union leaders all seem to be communist Brits back then too! There were 22 different unions involved in producing and shipping coal.
They would all take turns going on strike one after the other but never two at a time!
I also found it funny how different words had different meanings!
Was building an electric mining shovel. Some days I had no crane operator! Next day I would ask crane operator, great guy, what strike was about! He said he didn’t know but would probably know in a couple of weeks why!
He was the guy who asked me what the “Do Not Hump” signs on parts of the shovel parts meant! I told him it was notice for the US railway guys to not slam railway cars together to couple the railway couplers together!
Next thing I know he had attached one of these “Do Not Hump” signs to the back of his crane! His message however had a quite different meaning!
Another time at a motel restaurant that I stayed at, one of the young waitresses blurted out that she had just finished “stuffing” the turkey in the kitchen before gasping and turning beak red! So funny!
Of course only an Aussie would know what naughty she had said! LOLs!
You’re welcome here anytime! Just fly into Mexico City…there are many buses into the US from there…or you can just walk in…just say “amnesty” and we’ll hook you up good!
That’s SUBSTITUTE DRAMA TEACHER! He just substitutes for a real person.
– The Lost Canuck
Derek: Well please substitute Trudope into this Tomorrow Clancy narrative! He deserves no less!
Tom – hate auto correct!
I was a Brit but I got the Hell out of England back when I was twenty one years old. Florida is so much better than Feltham, surrey. In my mind, the UK has always been a sh!thole. It was never fair.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Devilbat: Ah, yes, good old Sunny England!
In 1983 while working in Siberia, I worked with a Brit ex-pat. I left for a 10 day vacation to England. When I returned I told him except for coastal fog in Wales I had not experienced very much rain. The first thing he said to me was I must be lying about visiting sunny England!
My Father’s side left sunny England in 1890s for Canada due to air pollution! Much earlier ancestors donated one of theirs, Bridget Bishop, to be the first witch hung in Salem in 1692!
Is that the Feltham near Heathrow with the correctional facility?
Talk about poking globalists in the eyes with a sharp stick. As if the tariffs on China didn’t unglue them, this is the first of many stories like this we will hear in the near future, IMHO.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It is known for sure (at least since Snowden‘s revelations) that the US does mass surveillance in Europe, and they use backdoors in technical equipment.
While this in known for sure for the US and US technological companies, in the case of China and Huawei, this only is speculation and not based on any concrete facts.
So, there are certainly much stronger security reasons for European countries avoiding American companies like Cisco than for avoiding Huawei. Anyway, the reason why the US so strongly opposes Huawei is hardly that they have any information about backdoors in Huawei‘s equipment (if they had, we would probably know by now), but that Huawei lacks the backdoors for American spying. For Europeans, this should be a strong argument for replacing Cisco etc. with Huawei (apart from Huawei being technologically superior).
Some Americans probably think that Europeans are obliged to use equipment that facilitates US spying – that‘s how vassals are supposed to behave. But many Europeans are tired of being US vassals.
Adrian: Well the Dutch found a backdoor! But the irony is true!
Adrian–Tired of what?? They are happy with us giving them money and to send our young men over to save their sorry butts from their enemies.
Right, Adrian: Pure speculation that a China mole would be proud of.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is “vassal” a synonym for “parasite?”
And Italy just shanked 6 too Intel people – aka the Italian La Cosa Brennan.
LikeLiked by 3 people
How is Europe a U.S. vassal? Just because, over the centuries, the best of Europe came here is no cause to whine.
They are a vassal because they have to be someone’s. Otherwise socialism collapses. EU doesn’t pay NATO dues, cheats on Iran sanctions, doesn’t really even have much of a military, and for decades have lost their best and brightest to the US to be entrepreneurs across the pond. They’re our vassals , beee-otches, etc. For one reason – they hate their citizenry and never had a bad-ass history like the US.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A bunch of shopkeepers and farmers beating out their well trained army.
Not to mention the UK needing the US in WWII.
Churchill practically crawled over here on his hands and knees to beg our President to help out financially.
So we did and saved them AGAIN.
Hahaha! Xi’s nuts is a vice! Love this. I follow Kyle Bass on Twatter, and he keeps saying that China is OUT OF HARD CURRENCY (USD), and is now defaulting on external payments. Turn those screws, President Trump!
LikeLiked by 1 person
May and British intel just sh€t the bed. Perhaps they should have their heads placed on pikes at the Tower of London. Make sure it is covered in pork grease so the ass lifters can enjoy it.
On second thoughts perhaps Microsoft and Apple are also a risk to Britain.
Surely anyone with access to rudimentary knowledge of the Internet knows how IT technology from every significant IT company is already used for spying – which is why Windows 10 was called out and how Five Eyes collects information on every nation – although the main listening post in the US is not specifically used on American citizens since that is up to other partners who then share what they have recorded with the US! 1984 has been here for some time although it was a while before the 1984 character of Napoleon could be installed in charge. Singling out Huawei is only impressive to the simple minded and uninformed! … of which happily, at least as far as the current Administration is concerned, there is no shortage.
Simple-minded and uninformed, like thinking Napoleon is a character in 1984?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Probably the same ones that thought “Edelweiss” was a Nazi song palafox.
The China moles are uncommonly thick today.
In both senses of the word THICK.
As a matter of fact, there are security issues with pretty much any hardware or software vendor. A major distinction is how much is known about them.
There hasn’t been any doubt in my mind that the British IC knew something was up, even if they didn’t participate directly. And when the head of British Intel resigned out of the blue right after our election to “spend more time with his family,” that sealed it for me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Big: Maybe it was really to spend more time with his favorite M16 honeypot!
I don’t want “leverage”. I want action. I want their mask ripped off.
Don’t step on superman’s cape.
The answer? 6G! Every time you use your phone, it sends fingerprints, DNA, blood samples, and up to 40 years of internet browsing history, emails, and phone records straight to Hillary Clinton’s server. Not to mention it can custom tailor millions of digital ads just for you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
And the BEST thing about 6G is the built-in FISA warrants! Tired of waiting in line or having to make up some BS excuse to listen in on your neighbors? With 6G, you can download all your neighbors’ data with a simple click or swipe. See what they’ve been doing in the bedroom. Check to see if they’ve been secretly complaining about your yard art. Find out if he’s cheating on her. Works with any participating Democrat-approved Silicon Valley tech provider, too!
LikeLiked by 1 person
6G: the amp that goes to 11.
And with the new Logic-Proof Algorithms imbedded in 6G, you’ll never again be subjected to rational thought, facts, opposing viewpoints, or negative bank balance notifications again! Comes with a free, two-month trial of Weed Magazine and our Crappers Guide to San Francisco interactive road map.
The legendary author Arthur C. Clarke wrote a very good novel about this very concept, called “The Light of Other Days,” speculating about the possible societal effects of such a development. I gave it 4.5 stars, not that that means anything. Here’s this from the blurb:
“When a brilliant, driven industrialist harnesses the cutting edge of quantum physics to enable people everywhere, at trivial cost, to see one another at all times: around every corner, through every wall, into everyone’s most private, hidden, and even intimate moments. It amounts to the sudden and complete abolition of human privacy–forever. Then, as society reels, the same technology proves able to look backwards in time as well. What happens next is a story only Arthur C. Clarke and Stephen Baxter could tell. The Light of Other Days is a novel that will change your view of what it is to be human.”
It was a very good read, entertaining and thought-provoking. I highly recommend it.
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/823062.The_Light_of_Other_Days
It looks increasingly like a number of National IC’s on the Continent are getting ready to “pay the price.”
I look forward to watching the systematic total destruction of the NWO every single day.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Kill. Kill. Kill.
And salt the earth under ’em for good measure.
Dumb and dumber !
Proof that Trudope is colluding/conspiring! What more evidence do you need!
I think they are finally getting the idea that Trump doesn’t bluff!
This article on Daily Mail says that May is sticking with Huawei. It was last updated about an hour and a half ago. I’m not sure if that’s true…. (But what is true is that she’s an idiot).
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7039143/Theresa-defies-Donald-Trump-sticks-plan-5G-deal-Chinas-Huawei.html
Last I heard the UK had cut its military and its deployable forces again. Keep pretending that you matter while you push away your biggest ally.
This had something to do with it. Report to Parliament released at noon 16 May.
Boom.
https://henryjacksonsociety.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/HJS-Huawei-Report-A1.pdf
You take the Huawei, and I’ll take the low way. I’ll be in Scotland before ye
UK doing some buttering up.
Also Dutch Intelligence on Huawei security threat
https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-netherlands-huawei-tech/dutch-spy-agency-investigating-alleged-huawei-backdoor-volkskrant-idUKKCN1SM0VC
