China’s Huawei, and 70 Affiliates, Placed on U.S. Trade Blacklist….

The overall strategery here is brilliant. After two years of rope-a-dope…. Trump exits the corner for the championship rounds in the trade fight: First the body blow, China boxed-in with trade confrontation and consequences of retreat from agreement (Mnuchin and Lighthizer);… Then whammo, the roundhouse XO placing telecom under national security review (Navarro and Pillsbury); then upper-cut, Wilburine places Hauwei and affiliates on Commerce Dept. trade blacklist… Lions and Killers and Strategists, oh my.
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) – The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it is adding Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and 70 affiliates to its so-called “Entity List” – a move that bans the telecom giant from buying parts and components from U.S. companies without U.S. government approval.
U.S. officials told Reuters the decision would also make it difficult if not impossible for Huawei, the largest telecommunications equipment producer in the world, to sell some products because of its reliance on U.S. suppliers.
Under the order that will take effect in the coming days, Huawei will need a U.S. government license to buy American technology. Huawei did not immediately comment.
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement President Donald Trump backed the decision that will “prevent American technology from being used by foreign owned entities in ways that potentially undermine U.S. national security or foreign policy interests.”
The dramatic move comes as the Trump administration has aggressively lobbied other countries not to use Huawei equipment in next-generation 5G networks and comes just days after the Trump administration imposed new tariffs on Chinese goods amid an escalating trade war. (read more)
There is simply no-way these step-by-step actions were not done without a massive amount of long-term planning and forethought. Planning that had to be happening well before President Trump’s November 2017 ‘golden ticket‘ tour of Asia. Well before….
(Reuters) […] Washington has also turned up the heat on other fronts, from targeting China’s tech firms such as Huawei and ZTE to sending warships through the strategic Taiwan Strait.
As the pressure mounts, Chinese leaders are pressing ahead to seal a deal and avoid a drawn-out trade war that risks stalling China’s long-term economic development, according to people familiar with their thinking.
But Beijing is mindful of a possible nationalistic backlash if it is seen as conceding too much to Washington.
Agreeing to U.S. demands to end subsidies and tax breaks for state-owned firms and strategic sectors would also overturn China’s state-led economic model and weaken the Communist Party’s grip on the economy, they said.
Trade analysts say China could reward other global companies at the expense of U.S. firms, replacing for example Boeing planes with Airbus jets where possible.
But there is considerable risk for China in transitioning its retaliation from tariffs to non-tariffs barriers on U.S. companies because doing so would intensify perceptions of an uneven playing field in China and incentivise some firms to shift sourcing or investment outside the country, they say.
Trump has called for U.S. firms to move production back to the United States.
“The medium- to long-term ramifications on supply chains are being deeply underestimated. I would be severely concerned if I was China,” Robert Lawrence, a nonresident senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, recently told journalists in Beijing, where a group from the think-tank met with senior Chinese officials. (more)
Bliss!!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
You know what China backtracking on the trade deal reminds me of? When Trudeau backstabbed Trump. Let’s take a walk down memory lane…
“There’s a special place in hell for any foreign leader that engages in bad faith diplomacy with President Donald J. Trump and then tries to stab him in the back on the way out the door,” Navarro said, echoing the words of Trump’s chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow.
Kudlow faced a massive backlash on social media earlier on Sunday after he accused Trudeau of “stabbing the US in the back” with his promise to retaliate against US tariffs at the final presser.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Speaking of Kudlow, apparently PTrump ripped into him after Larry said that Americans would pay for a portion of the tariffs last Sunday talk show. What team are you on Larry?
https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/443761-trump-kudlow-had-it-out-after-comments-on-who-is-hurt-by-tariffs
LikeLike
From your article:
“:An unidentified White House official told The Washington Post that the president and Kudlow spoke after the aide’s appearance on “Fox News Sunday” last weekend.
“Trump called Larry, and they had it out,” said the official, according to the newspaper, which added that two other sources described the exchange as cordial.”:
So source Washington Post (fake news) has 3 unnamed leakers.
LikeLiked by 9 people
One of those weird random thoughts – – Anyone else ever notice that when they’re on our side, they’re whistle blowers, but their side are leakers?
And it applies to both sides of the aisle………..
LikeLike
He is obviously on the “not lying team”. Americans will pay the entire portion that China doesn’t absorb. That is a fact.
LikeLiked by 1 person
WRONG. Not a single American will pay one extra cent because of the tariffs IF they buy American products.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If you want to change the subject of the question, sure. But that wasn’t the question ..was it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I buy product from Thailand, So Korea, Japan & China. China has to compete for my business against these other countries if China goes up 25% they will place themselves at the bottom of my list. But I’ve only been buying Chinese if I have to so tariffs mean nothing to my customers, likewise many other companies do the same, there will be very little difference in pricing to the US customer because all businesses have suppliers other than China and the customer prices reflect the aggregate wholesale pricing.
So no subject was changed, was it??
Any business that is solely dependent on China or any other single Company lacks the ability to negotiate a price so if China goes up 25% those businesses will buy less product from China shifting to other Companies in other countries including the US.
Bottom line is I won’t be buying from China, my prices won’t change, none of my Customers will be paying the Chinese Tariffs, some companies and suppliers might bump their prices but other companies that are looking for new business will not & most companies are looking for new business. We might pay a little more for some things but no one will be paying 25% more for anything so no the American consumer will not be paying the Tariffs and the only way the Chinese hang on to their US market share is to lower their price 25%.
Any company passing the 25% tariffs on to their customers will be sending their customers to me or some other company.
LikeLike
Will they?
Why do Americans buy Chinese?
Because they are artificially cheap.
Tariffs compensate for that, and alternatives that have “reality price’s” can compete.
The deeper Problem: the devaluation of the Dollar that was hidden by plentiful Chinese goods.
LikeLike
Please explain deeper. My thought is that if we buy artificially cheap things the value of the dollar goes up. China has devalued their own currency so that their exported goods are cheaper for the end user. Was it a typo?
LikeLike
Keep buying that Commie China junk then!
LikeLike
Buy American and hire American. It’s simple.
LikeLike
Masterstoke, lots of planning behind this!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Checkmate!!!! China
LikeLiked by 2 people
Definitely agree Michael.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you, M’Lady
LikeLike
C’mon guys. This is just not fair. I’m wondering how many decades of preparation this administration has undergone for this moment. I know it’s 2 or 3 from Trump himself, probably more from others. Trump is saving the US from itself for decades to come (at least financially). He’s threatening GOAT status.
LikeLiked by 19 people
I think all his fellow happy trade warriors are similarly with Trump. So that’s a lot of years of collective Trade acumen. Trade as in “let’s make money for the US” first!
LikeLike
He’s not saving the US from ITSELF! He’s saving it from the crap lawmakers that have for decades thrown the American people and the US under the bus for their own purposes. 😡 God bless President Trump ❤️🇺🇸❤️
LikeLiked by 5 people
The National Emergency order does not specifically name China/Huawei on purpose, but that is the target.
Any Huawei/ China apologists, and they will be popping up, are dollars to donuts on the great payroll. They should be FARA-ed.
China’s modernisation and growth model ( think China 2025) is utterly dependant on IP and data theft.
Congress has a new bill tightening visas for researchers and students connected to the Chinese military.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-china-visas-congress/u-s-lawmakers-want-to-tighten-visas-for-chinese-students-researchers-idUSKCN1SK2RQ
#ChinaCheats
LikeLiked by 15 people
I’ve posted this on several treadlines and blogs, but I’ll post again here.
Chinese students should not be allowed in US University STEM programs.
A trail of IP theft that is seldom mentioned is at US university research labs where successful processes and technologies eventually became start-up companies.
Most US university research result in dead-ends through no fault of the researchers, its research.
Seldom do Chinese students major in fluff programs, no middle Euro art or 16th century architecture majors. Most are in STEM (sci-tech-eng-math) programs at major universities, these are the majors that get the students into the CCP or move them up the CCP hierarchy when they return to China. Most Chinese STEM students are vying for entrance into Masters Programs w the ultimate goal of university research centers and labs. I agree that Chinese students are intelligent, seldom miss class and generally out-study most students. But know this, most Chinese students are platinum level cheaters and didn’t earn their access into university research centers and labs on their own. But CCP donations and the universities’ love for diversity is paramount.
This is where espionage driven IP theft weave with university research centers and labs that provide a roadmap to find what needs to be stolen. Start-up companies that spin off from the research centers and labs are the most viable to result in commercial or military usage and success. Also provides easier espionage hacks into the start-ups early which is when they are most susceptible. As a start-up prospers and collaborates w or purchased by major corporations, the roadmap Chinese researchers provides the agents of espionage with the intellectual property “DNA” they need to find and steal. IOW, major Corps have 100s of millions of files stashed on their networks, having the “DNA = keywords or formulas or recipes or directory titles” can significantly simplify the theft and reduce detection of their incursion.
LikeLiked by 16 people
A friend if mine at a large university, a math prof, says a disproportionate number of students who are caught cheating – are Chinese immigrant.
He has testified at student conduct hearings, and can explain via the math problems how they cheat, all logical and documented.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Chinese students are the platinum standard of campus cheaters. Seldom is there a STEM class w only one or two Chinese students, 4-6 is standard size for group cheaters. In STEM programs there could be 2 or 3 Chinese groups cheating. Don’t get me wrong, Chinese students attend classes, learn and study as well as any student, but they have ways to cheat that a thesis could be written on.
Most universities turn a blind eye about Chinese cheaters, the Chinese students pay full tuition, funding and donations by the CCP (Chinese Comm Party) to upgrade or build new labs or tech is numerous and in $$$ millions.
LikeLiked by 8 people
That reminds me, does anybody know what Di Fi’s been up to lately??
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Chinese government certainly knows DiFi’s every movement. Ask them. 🙂
LikeLike
I’ll take your word for it Boss man. I have a hard enough time with English.
LikeLike
Reviewing 5G on the Senate Judiciary Committee.
LikeLike
….”Chinese students should not be allowed in STEM programs”…..?????
Are you KIDDING me right now??
Get rid of the cheaters. Period. No need too smear EVERY Chinese student w/ this crap.
If you think ALL Chinese students are cheaters, I’ve got a bridge to sell you…..
Dang. That’s sick.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Perhaps you have a plan for sorting out the cheaters from the honest ones. In case you haven’t noticed we are at war. If it were up to me I’d shut the gate on ALL Chinese students, immigrants, H1Bs, you name it. And our dear leader Trump is in on it.
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/05/14/survey-only-2-in-15-americans-aware-of-soaring-illegal-immigration-to-u-s/
And here for the truth on immigration:
https://www.alipac.us
And a little primer from a bill Trump signed in Jan 2019:
SEC. 224. (a) None of the funds provided by this Act or any
other Act, or provided from any accounts in the Treasury of the
United States derived by the collection of fees available to the
components funded by this Act, may be used by the Secretary
of Homeland Security to place in detention, remove, refer for a
decision whether to initiate removal proceedings, or initiate removal
proceedings against a sponsor, potential sponsor, or member of
a household of a sponsor or potential sponsor of an unaccompanied
alien child (as defined in section 462(g) of the Homeland Security
LikeLike
Guess we didn’t learn much when we allowed the Nazi hierarchy of scientists to find new homes in the U.S., Russia and South America. The U.S. was inundated with Saudi money and students back in the 1980s, which resulted in text books and curricula at major universities rewriting the history of Islam, the peaceful religion. We see how that has worked out. The Chinese have followed suit, to the detriment of our national security, academic direction and adoption of technology that has not been appropriately tested and evaluated.
“Stop the World, I Want to Get Off” is no longer just a musical.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very glad to see that about Chinese students. Hope that bill is the start of recognizing that backdoor theft of.. everything.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And this report just came out
https://nationalinterest.org/feature/chinas-economy-not-so-big-after-all-46887
China’s economy only half the size of US and growing slowly. China has been cooking the books. Everyone knew it, now we have the data.
#ChinaCheats
LikeLiked by 20 people
@ A2: 👏👏👏
Thanks I have been saying something similar for quite a while, I think the 2008 numbers were vastly exaggerated. Great post !
LikeLike
Can’t China just do the same to say Apple Iphones etc.? All made in China
LikeLike
That would leave a mark wouldn’t it but for China.
LikeLike
Sure, but the problem here is that Apple is a U.S. firm. It could simply *move* its production elsewhere. Hmm to Taiwan, South Korea, Philippines…. OR WAIT FOR IT. Back to the U.S.!
Sure it would take a large chuck of up-front capital investment… but it would probably be better than having to raise your product prices by upwards of 25% to stay in line with the tariffs… Hmm I wonder which company has the most cash on hand out of anyone else in the U.S. to make big moves like this? Yes, you guessed it:
Apple.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is from two years ago, but it remains true to this day:
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/these-are-the-5-us-companies-with-the-biggest-overseas-cash-piles-2017-04-26
“Apple Inc. AAPL, +1.20% has the most cash overseas of any U.S. company at about $230 billion, according to Moody’s Investors Service. Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook has said he would be willing to bring that money home if it were not subject to the current U.S. corporate tax rate of about 35%.”
“Bring that money home….”
I bet Tim Cook is looking real hard at other options right about now.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Oh, and keep in mind that the quote above was from BEFORE Trump’s Tax cuts
It’s almost like President Trump foresaw this exact moment.
😉
LikeLiked by 8 people
Planned it, actually.
LikeLike
I thought the tax cut legislation allowed them to bring that over seas cash back home.
LikeLike
I think it was posted on this site earlier: Apple employs millions of Chinese, mostly in the countryside. The Chinese required to Apple set up manufacturing sites AWAY from the big cities because the cities could not handle the influx of so many people. It was also a way for the communists to keep the peasants from literally revolting–give them good-paying jobs (good paying for the boon docks in China), keep the peasant in the country, and Apple got cheap labor. If China now turns the screws to Apple and Apple moves production elsewhere, millions of peasants would then have no job, no means to put food on the table, etc. And hungry people, as history has shown us many times, are desperate people and will riot using the very stones in the syreet as weapons. Law and order would collapse and China would have to roll in the tanks, ala Tianamen Square.
LikeLiked by 4 people
*street, not syreet
LikeLike
Sundance, thank you for the articles on trade, especially with China. I have always known about the trade imbalance, but only in a passing way. You have raised my awareness and educated me. I find myself waiting for these articles. I love to see PDJT play hardball. MAGA
LikeLiked by 19 people
Agreed x 1,000 CD. Sundance University provides an education unlike any other and I am grateful to have stumbled in. Compelling reading, every time. MAGA!
LikeLiked by 13 people
Ditto. I love the Trade articles and I love what our President and his “little friends” are doing. MAGA.
LikeLiked by 8 people
@ Chip ” I love to see PDJT play hardball. MAGA”
Hardball heck,VSGPOTUS has brought back the 16″ guns from the Iowa!!
They put the largest Howitzer to shame.
He is firing one full broadside after another into a target rich environment!
Go Donald Go!!! MEGA MAGA
Winnamins to Winfinity and beyond
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is his time. They could take him off the ballot in 2020 and he’d still win.
As Rush likes to say ‘Don’t doubt me’.
LikeLike
The Czechoslovak report on Huawei as a security threat
https://ccdcoe.org/uploads/2019/03/CCDCOE-Huawei-2019-03-28-FINAL.pdf
LikeLiked by 9 people
Very excellent of you to post this link. I just downloaded the pdf. Of note in the report – Huawei is not the first Chinese company to be effectively banned from the US.
LikeLike
This should flush out the China bought US. politicians, LOL! Any pol that screams about this should have their finances investigated. JMHO
LikeLiked by 23 people
Or does mad crazy things to get rid of Trump, I suspect them too. Swalwell, what is the point of all he does? FARA him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe Swalwell is a boy-toy for the senior members of the house?
LikeLike
It flushed out Biden quickly. He is a disaster. We all must vote in 2020, and get everyone and their dog voting, too. TRUMP 2020!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
Dear Huawei:
We are the country thar put a man on the moon before real computers. We saved men out in space in a broken bath tub.
We bailed Europe out of two World Wars, and we started hi tech. Last I checked, you couldn’t get a rocket off a launch pad without Bill Clinton giving you our technology!
Now, you openly steal our technology and IP from greedy, stupid CEOs. And then you open competing companies – with our technology – to put them out of business! And we fund all this.
No more. New Sheriff in town. BTW, we’re not vindictive, we’ll still sell you pork so your people don’t go without. If you’re reasonable.
Cause if you continue to be thieving pr-cks, we’ll put another tariff on the other $300 Billion of goods that we haven’t tarrifed … yet.
Che che.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Of course you will honor your obligations as agreed to when membership in the WTO was initially granted.
NOT.
Sorry dragon. Your panda mask has slipped one too many times.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 14 people
LikeLike
I am totally dumbfounded on how PDJT & the wolverines are ripping China’s heart out . MAGA , I wonder if Iran & Putin will take notice of what is going down and possibly reconsider aggression they have been planning ?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Putin yes – Iran no.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Now I wonder if this will put a crimp in Iran’s long range ballistic missile plans? They will have to rely on Chicom technology and not ours.
LikeLike
The moves by President Trump against communist china are brilliant, timely yet overdue,
and very necessary to fight back against the war that communist china is waging against
the United States, and indeed the world.
And of course, it almost forces the globalist companies that chose china over America
to move back to America, or at least to get out of china.
WE LOVE WINNING. WIN WIN WIN WIN WIN!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Over the decades, Globalists and their Central Bankers made it impossible for international, and even domestic companies, to survive unless they transfered crucial competencies, manufacturing capability, market share and intellectual property to China.
Those companies had no choice. They will replace their globalist CEOs and return to a nationalist base as Trump paves the way.
China is the globalists’ keystone in global governance. Trump is chipping it away.
LikeLiked by 1 person
FM spot, Geng Shuang said, that the US was
“abusing its power to maliciously smear and beat down on certain Chinese “
“We urge the US to stop using the pretense of national security to carry out its unreasonable suppression of Chinese companies, and to provide a fair and just environment for Chinese companies investing and operating normally in the US that is free of prejudice companies”.
payback is a b***h Geng Shuang
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂
https://www.scmp.com/news/china/politics/article/3010396/donald-trump-signs-executive-order-laying-ground-us-ban-chinas
LikeLiked by 9 people
China asked for it with their last second destruction of months of negotiation. They doubled down with their state-run opinion pieces about never bowing down.
LikeLiked by 2 people
the Chinese are corrupt self serving liars.
Remember when they assured the world community they were not militarizing the South China Sea..and then they did.
They are completely ruthless and untrustworthy.
The whole of Asia mistrusts and hates them. I know , I just lived there for 12 years
This response by Trump to Chinas long term bullying is to be wholly welcomed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know someone high up in the agriculture business. . Don’t even get him started on the topic of technology transfer. Why we do business with China is a mystery. Their crappy products may be cheaper in the short term, in the long term, we PAY through the nose. It is not worth it.
LikeLike
Leave wonderful China alone! Any attack on China is an attack on my bank account … … I mean … … on apple pie, motherhood and me.
Joe $$$ Biden
LikeLiked by 7 people
It was so easy for China and other countries to take advantage of and steal from the toughest badass country out there when that country is run by globalist puppets and corrupt traitors
Now, take an America First, pro American people patriot, who also just happens to be a brilliant businessman and the toughest badass on the world stage, and the old status quo is turned upside down in an extreme way
It’s over guys. The days of Bush, Clinton and Obama are over
Right now, China has two options
One, be stupid and get your ass kicked before you’re forced to yell “Uncle” and submit to the level playing field Trump is calling for
Two, use your smarts for something else besides deception and stealing, and help yourselves in order to get out of a unwinnable and dangerous situation by agreeing to do the right thing
Chinese leaders are smart? Prove it, otherwise Trump is already off his corner stool, punching his gloves together and waiting for the next round
LikeLiked by 3 people
Fact. Chairman Xi Mao 2.0 only has a primary school education. We make fun of his Chinese all the time as he stumbles even reading his speeches written by others.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A2 – I had not ever heard that before. You mean he’s like the Nicolas Maduro of China? And, he’s head of the Party, the Military and is President of the Country… for life?
LikeLike
Nice. Is he actually running the show or is he a figurehead?
LikeLike
Love this comment, AllIwant. Thanks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Its been 2.5 years of mastery, and the liberal MSM and pundits still don’t understand it. The recent timing is so clear, so evident.
Trump delays new tariffs.
China backtracks.
Trump applies new tariffs.
China adds tariffs (smaller).
POTUS declares a national emergency.
Now, 70 (Chinese?) telecom companies blacklisted.
Magic wand baby!
LikeLiked by 7 people
What if China loses its ind and starts making military moves?
LikeLike
They have nothing to gain, China is focused on domestic issues and maintaining control within their own borders. They can’t even feed their own population. They’ll accept a smaller bamboo forest in exchange for staying in power. China should be proud of what they’ve accomplished, but their human rights record is abysmal.
LikeLike
Sundance, others: what happens if China stops buying our T Bills?
(I’m sure POTUS has a plan.)
LikeLike
We buy em back. No biggie.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Perhaps at a discount. There is a lot of cash on the sidelines also.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have posted this before many times
https://chinapower.csis.org/us-debt/
LikeLiked by 4 people
@ A2: 👏👏👏
LikeLike
I heard this morning on News Max that China had gone to the smallest amount of our T Bills that they have ever had, I think they have been dumping them for a long time now and not really buying the amount they use too, Lets just hope they don’t dump the whole trillion that they own but the other poster is right We, or someone else would just buy them
LikeLike
rustybriteches,
“Lets just hope they don’t dump the whole trillion that they own ….”
I have no clue how T Bills are actually used – when you say “dump”, does that mean force the U.S. to buy back or they let the other buyers, who buy T Bills, know that they want to sell?
LikeLike
I hope Donald and his “friends” are having the time of their lives. We sure are!
WE LOVE YOU DONALD! THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Well lookee here, a Congressman Rick Larson (R) gave an interview with CCP official mouthpiece, Xinhua on how Pres Trump’s Tarriffs are undermining America.
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2019-05/15/c_138060719.htm
Is he on the #GreatChinaPayroll ?
LikeLiked by 3 people
They got his party affiliation wrong. Rick Larson is a Democrat.
LikeLiked by 4 people
TY. Sneaky bastards. I thought that sounded odd.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ands Larson’s a WA. state Dem- some of the biggest A$$-lickers of Chinese “business”. Boeing, Microsoft, etc.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Larson is a Democrat, not Rino.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s big TARGET ME FIRST plea for attention.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good info
LikeLike
SunDance, this is JUST as you predicted a few days ago.
The Wilbur Ross stick now being used on the Chinese for their duplicity…….
It’s ALWAYS great to have your foresight on these matters…….
LikeLiked by 5 people
Lol the image of Wilbur running them down with a stick. Giggle.
LikeLike
Someone is probably securing the razor blades in Donohue’s and the Cock Bros. homes?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Donohoe has been CoC-blocked at every turn by Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And our vsg Pres. is leaving the rotting corpse of “collusion” hanging in the tree to keep the baying pack busy while he gets some real work done for America.
Anybody think they’ll ever learn?
LikeLiked by 8 people
No sign of it yet. Stupid Uniparty keeps making plans, plan blows up in place, make NEW plan, which promptly blows up,..wash, rince, repeat.
When will they ever learn, …when will they eeeeevver learn?
LikeLiked by 8 people
Comrade Hu of the Ministry of Truth
has spoken, he sounds depressed
Hu Xijin 胡锡进
@HuXijin_GT
·
27m
Most Chinese agree that the US is more powerful than China and Washington holds initiative in the trade war. But we just don’t want to cave in and we believe there is no way the US can crush China. We are willing to bear some pain to give the US a lesson.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂
LikeLiked by 3 people
Personally, I think we should treat China like we did the USSR. No trade whatsoever and no trade with anybody else who trades with them. They will never deal honestly, communists never do.
LikeLike
By degrees, ironclaw,..by degrees.
A2; they are in denial, not helped by getting cooked books data from CCP, disguising just how f*cked they are, and having an exagerated sense of self, baded on huge population.
A huge population can be a major disadvantage, once they get p*ssed off.
LikeLike
@ Dutchman;
remember when the people took to the streets of Moscow with Boris Yeltsin leading. The scuttlebutt was the enlisted soldiers refused to act. The question is will this generation of Chinese soldiers shoot their own people. Previous ones have
LikeLike
China will have to pull their economy out of the crash they are steering it towards using falsified economic data at every level. Besides central coordination and corruption issues to boot. Interesting times ahead.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pride is one of the 7 deadly sins. It will be China’s undoing.
LikeLike
Are you seriously saying we try to isolate 3+ Billion people? There are more people in South East Asia than in all of the rest of the world combined.
Good Luck with that math
LikeLike
don’t confuse SE Asia with Communist China.
The folks in SE Asia are very pro- USA and very fearful of Communist China.
I have travelled all over Asia ( building stuff there) and I can tell you for a fact that people see the Chinese (gov + business) as ruthless scumbags , not to be trusted.
Don’t under estimate the younger Chinese business people though. They are very smart , very ambitious and no matter what will succeed on the world stage. They do realize though that their country has been getting away with murder business wise and at some stage this would halted. I guess that time is now 🙂
LikeLike
I just wish our federal government would do something to stop RoboCalls. I hate that crap.
LikeLiked by 4 people
O/T, but they are. Today: https://www.fcc.gov/document/chairman-pai-proposes-robocall-blocking-default
LikeLiked by 2 people
Do not call doesn’t work for me, or anyone who I know. In my business, I need to answer all calls within reasonable hours. The RoboMonkeys don’t help.
They offer to pay off my student loans (never had one), get health insurance (don’t need ‘cuz I use the VA), and win a fabulous vacation. Wouldn’t it be cheaper for them to just send me cash money?
LikeLike
And our VSG Pres. is leaving the rotting corpse of the “report” hanging in the tree to keep the slavering, baying hounds distracted while he goes quietly about Making America Great Again!
LikeLike
Honestly I wouldn’t be surprised if China does something militarily aggressive. Trump is literally trumping them. This is embarrassing for them. It’s amazing that ANY of our past presidents had this ability but never thought to stand up to them because their masters (special interest) either told them it was a bad move, or, told them they weren’t allowed to. MAGA
LikeLiked by 2 people
Anticipate Venezuela. Because it’s easy.
LikeLike
Anticipate Venezuela. Because it’s easy.
LikeLike
And on our “home” territory. I think it is ill-advised but China may be locked into TDS-level decisions now. They think if they can score a victory against Trump the whole Trump “myth” deflates. But the the Trade numbers are against them and there’s nothing they can do about it. Unless the UniParty gets rid of Trump somehow.
LikeLike
I am guessing that PDJT will allow China to save face by withdrawing all their tentacles in North Korea. That doesn’t mean all trade deals are withdrawn. There are consequences for their actions. But North Korea can be somewhat free.
Missile test firing stopped. Real Estate boom for NK because of private property and private equity developments. And so much more.
LikeLike
Blacklist Huawei? B…b…but, they prOMised they’d behave.
LikeLiked by 2 people
All this time the fake news has been “Muh, Russia! Collusion!” when the real news is “Muh, Wilbur Ross! Collusion!”
How long have those two, PDJT and Sec. Ross, been colluding?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Never in a million years would I have ever thought I’d be interested in trade policy….but then there was never a President Trump before!!! Mr. President you make me so proud!!! What a fearless leader and man!!! Thank you Lord for protecting this man!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I pray for Trump every night.
LikeLike
Confucious says “gnarly take-out order require double bagging.”
LikeLike
“Lions and Killers and Strategists, oh my.”
Sometimes you need a little humor with your popcorn.
LikeLike
Damn it, I love my damned President….
LikeLiked by 1 person
What an education Sundance provides for we the people; most important, the sentinels and patriots.
Very grateful to be a visitor here, learned of The Treehouse before the Trump election, spread the word of the monster vote to all who were depressed and resigned to the corrupt communist win.
Lo and Behold! America won!!
We were blessed with Donald J. Trump,
Savior and Patriot of America,
Exposing Swamp Sickness, disinfecting the Body Politic. MAGA, baby!
LikeLike
Nice! MAGA! Trump 2020!
LikeLike
Something I noticed lately – President Trump has stopped calling Chairman Xi as “my good friend” in his tweets. Normally, when he would bash China, he would in the same breath also praise Chairman Xi. I don’t see that happening in his tweets in past few days.
But knowing President Trump, if China changes their tune, he will be back with “my great friend Chairman Xi”. That is a trait of a true businessman / politician – there are no permanent friends or enemies.
LikeLike
Overall, given the extant and growing disparity between ChiCom and U.S. GDPs plus projected long-term growth rates, Trump’s Pilliwinks Policy [qv] vs. Peking’s 30-year geopolitical/economic lamprey infestation catches Hsi & Co. at a critical moment in their (typically autarchic) One Belt/One Road thrust to harness global supply-chains via Second and Third World debt peonage.
What’s fun about Trump is that he’s always far ahead not only of sovereign State competitors but conventional academic, private- and public-sector wisdom as well. With SD’s puissant aid, we rationalize these moves in retrospect, but Trump has been mulling every aspect from a billionaire mogul’s perspective for nigh-on thirty years.
Providence smiles on the U.S. … but in mounting DJT like a William Tell to the rescue, it seems Kipling’s “Gods of the Copy Book Headings” have not (yet) lost faith in the Founders’ American Experiment, our ever-optimistic, generously inclusive, American Dream.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beautiful!!! 🇺🇲🇺🇲🤘
LikeLike