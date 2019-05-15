Unusual Agreement – Friedman and Bannon Align on China (Somewhat)…

Good discussion between Tom Friedman and Steve Bannon on the ‘big picture’ of the U.S. -vs- China geopolitical trade confrontation. Friedman is an insufferable prog on methods, but he recognizes the President Trump approach is necessary. Worth Watching:
.
Where academic Friedman is helplessly naive is on the key point of how a coalition approach toward China is a pipe-dream. When it comes to economics each entity has unique self-interests. Put fifty self-interested governments together (ie. TPP) and you end up with paralysis of analysis and no action; as each entity fights to hold their own interest over the group interest….. While China grows in the background.
Trump is a Gordian knot cutter. He smartly understands that allies, specifically politicians, are now ‘globalists’ in their outlook. Each nation within an assembly of nations actually undermines their own long-term interests because their emphasis is on scraps and retention of their percentage of a diminishing pie.
It takes a strong unilateral leader, who can take strong unilateral action, to confront the communist single-minded, deliberate and purposeful will. There can be no half-measures when confronting systems that are purposefully designed to end with the loss of economic security for nations. China is an economic bully; by the time a consensus is formed to confront the bully, the battle is lost.
President Trump is defeating China specifically because he carries a focus to protect the interests of the U.S. first and foremost; and by extension he is protecting the economic freedom of the allied global community. This makes the international elites uneasy, because their opinion is not present in the war-room; but it is specifically because their voices are absent that Trump is able to achieve success.
President Donald Trump is not the refined soft-spoken general the international community wants; but history will show vulgarian Trump is exactly the general the international community needs at this specific moment in time.
This is the era when an economic Titan is needed. We are fortunate to have such a dragon-slayer in President Trump.
The Friedman coalition should shut up, sit down, and just say thank you.
Meh. Two men in search of their testicles deciding to ride PDJT’s coattails.
I agree. Even a broken clock is right 2 times a day.
Screw Bannon and his ilk.
I disagree with both of you. That’s allI wanted to say, thank you.
You are certainly welcome to your opinion…although that means you DISAGREE with PDJT:
Nothing to read between those lines!
Thank you for this post. At least you’ve given specifics. I wasn’t aware of that statement. only aware of that book by Wolf, I think his name was, and that supposedly, Bannon had had some discussions with him at the White House, and that Bannon claimed Wolf was off the mark, da da da….
PoCoNoMo
“Its strange how some people ignore the logic just because they believe what they like to believe and ignore the truth.”
Gunny, what’s strange to me is that not one person has identified the root cause that allowed for the expropriation of our nations wealth to anywhere, let alone China.
Our wealth had to first be confiscated through the deadly harvest of inflation, once that process had fully matured, then the confiscated wealth had to be converted into debt (monetize the debt) so as to retain it’s use as our currency. Once that was established a full on pillaging of The People’s wealth was ‘managed’ through double digit inflation and the ensuing stagflation. Think Jimmy Carter. So then Reagan showed us how to get out of the mess (lower taxes generating more GDP, Govt IS the problem, etc) but the debt is kept as a psychological weapon to keep The People in servitude.
Bottom line is once the locusts(money changers) had devoured enough wealth to leave the majority of Americans just enough to get by on, they had to set their sights on another workforce to enslave. Who better than the billions of Chinese people who are already enslaved through communism. With our dollar being a debt based fiat currency, it was simply a matter of currency manipulation to work out and they’re(locusts/money changers) off to the races again.
Until The People realize that the greatest expropriation of wealth has been/continues to be achieved through a debt based fiat currency and the incestuous relationship between the Federal Reserve and the very Congress whose Constitutional duty it is to both coin it(FAIL) and maintain it’s value(superduper 1000000% FAIL), it won’t matter who is President. BTW: There is a solution. God sent an app for that.
Later.
I like too
Two men that keep a knife and fork in their breast pocket.
Help me out here, Harry. They keep a fork and knife in their breast pocket… the better to eat you with? A la The Big Bad Wolf? I feel like I’m missing the metaphor here. Maybe I can even pick up a new one to use – once I understand it!
Metaphorically; Always ready to eat a slice of pie someone else made.
It’s something I remember my Grandfather saying circa 1965 about my uncle, his son-in-law. My grandmother was known for making great pies and my uncle would always inquire, “Got any pie?”
The only thing I know for sure is that after Trump strikes a trade deal with China, Obama will stick his head out and attempt to take credit for it.
Obama will have to get in his “You did not negotiate that”. The MSM will jump In on the act and tell us how Obama laid the track that Trump rode his train on.
The track Obama laid down went nowhere. So Trump paved it over and got somewhere.
However…I think it is two men IN search OF their 2 testicles to PUT INTO THEIR NUTS@CKS!!!
Ok so Bannon made himself out to be more important in the campaign and WH than was true. He leaked negative stories to the press and book writers too? My impression was that the deep staters in the original Cabinet were doing that, as well as undermining the MAGA agenda, specifically the Econ pressure PDJT is exerting on the world.
What were Bannon’s responsibilities and was he not fired by a deep stater in the Cabinet?
What is he saying or has he said publicly that is anti-MAGA?
I am legitimately curious and confused by these anti-Bannon posts. But very interested In the background info that brought you to these conclusions.
I’m late to the discussion but despite knowing both men’s history, especially with respect to PDJT and MAGA trade reset policies, I think the discussion they had was sufficiently revealing to demonstrate a frank admission from both men that there isn’t any viable alternative to the strategy/ approach being taken by President Trump.
There is utility to having on record Friedman’s admission, direct or indirect, since he has been such a wrong headed economist up to now. Take the wins however small or fleeting they may be. But I don’t think that history will eventually show that this win is either fleeting or small.
I agree with GB. Bannon has his history with Trump but I have yet to find that the does not support Trump or acknowledge Trump’s skill at negotiating what is good for this country. It was good to see that he was clean shaven and looked in control with his presentation in the interview.
Speaking of China,
Q: Why do the Chinese like Joe Biden and his son so much?
A: Because buy one, get one free.
The Friedman coalition should shut up …
Exactly. That’s why I didn’t allow the video to annoy by watching it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No. This one isn’t bad…. you should watch it.
Friedman concedes that President Trump is necessary.
It’s pretty important because media figures who are immeasurably superior to us in intellectual prowess (eye-roll) look to Friedman to economic analysis.
Their heads must have been exploding hearing him acknowledge Trump’s approach.
I think it is now quite apparent that China has much more to lose in this trade game. If China wants to play tough boy, manufacturing will be going back to the USA or other economic competitors.
OMG, Trump is being a democrat, redistribution of China’s wealth lol.
Nah, he’s reclaiming OUR wealth.
And once they leave, how LIKELY are the jobs, to EVER ‘come back’to CHINA, as long as CCP/Chicoms maintain control?
WHY would they ever go back?
Even the best of us get giddy with success, even when it’s not our own success. This makes us blind to certain realities.
The one thing our “Captains of Industry” have repeatedly and wilfully ignored is the cost of doing business in China.
This cost includes corruption, kick-backs etc as well as giving up intellectual property.
Once these companies leave, they will realise that doing business in China wasn’t that much to get giddy about. China will have a difficult time getting these businesses back.
Furthermore, with the rapid advances in technology, labour input costs are declining as a percentage of total cost. (Think how many assembly workers at an old Model-T assembly line compared to the minimal numbers of workers in a modern assembly line).
This means China is losing its comparative advantage as each year goes by. Getting companies to re-invest in China will be more difficult than in the 1990’s.
And I will add, for both China and India, there’s the cost of shipping in raw materials and shipping out products. Plus the associated fees, tariffs, or whatever they call them.
I was forced to send manufacturing of certain products to India. The executive suite was giddy with the cost of labor differences between the US and India. But add in all the other costs, plus supply chain delays, and we mostly lost money. India could not resupply on time, so we lost sales and customers, too.
My Chinese coworker also says that the cost of labor in China is increasing due to the one child policy. Now all those singletons have to support a much larger elderly population and there’s fewer workers available to fill jobs so that’s driving up labor costs.
They, the manufacturers, will go back to China when the Democrats are in total control again. They will find that production in the USA is not profitable via government intervention under Democrats and they will leave. We will then go into a deep recession that only the Democrats can manage…..do you get my drift…..vote the Dems in power again and see how quickly life becomes a struggle for the lower middle and upper lower classes.
All others will manage with government intervention or they will have made enough money to see it through for a while. That is, if the Democrats can manage to maintain and allow a somewhat free enterprise system to operate in the USA. I think I have just explained why DJT decided to run for president in 2016
Mr. Bannon -Peoples of China will have to rid off rigid commie system-if they want enter “modern world trade system…If Russia after 74 yrs of communism done it so they(CHINA) will have /will be forced to do it .
I have had a two conversation with an individual on Linkedin about trade.
I am a small business owner and see our growth over the last two years at almost 200%
I see and talk to my customers, machine shops and manufacturers and they are all booming and having problems getting qualified high skilled workers -machinists, welders etc.
So this dude on Linkedin says its all a big lie that POTUS Trump is purveying.
I ask him what is the lie. He says that China is paying the tariffs. He says it is US exporters/importers that are paying the duties and it will bleed down to us at the taxpayer level.
I have tried to find some articles that counter that because he says im just a nobody Trumptard and hes been doing this for years.
All I find is an echo chamber saying the same thing.
Can you refer me to some articles you have written that are third party showing support for the tariffs.
He claims this site is a whack job brietbart site. So the links and discussions I have provided he disregards.
Thanks,
Dan
Dan, I’d look at it this way. If there is anything, or even the slightest chance that there might be one iota of something else negative to say about President Trump, you can bet your last dollar it would be all over the fake news.
According to a static analysis, it makes sense that increased costs to importers would be passed on as best they can be but that doesn’t account for substitution by consumers and by importers. Maybe more to the point it doesn’t account for currency movement.
As the yuan devalues, the purchasing power of the dollar increases absorbing some of the hit. As supply chains reconfigure, especially those that can manufacture here in the USA, the tariffs are negated.
If tariffs are driving up prices, then why is inflation so low?
https://www.bls.gov/news.release/ximpim.nr0.htm
It is funny how people think that tariffs are going to raise prices. If prices were that easy to raise, wouldn’t companies have raised them already? All of this time, companies could have been charging up to 25% more, yet they have passed up every opportunity to do so? Why…because they were so intent on passing the savings onto you? This is what people believe?
The reality is that companies face downward-sloping demand curves. Thus, it is simply not easy to raise prices without affecting demand. Companies were complaining about tariffs precisely because it could force them to eat those tariff costs in gross margin. Of course, they could not advertise that…so they argued how consumers would be affected by price increases…as if companies would have any problem with price increases they could get away with.
Friedman said very little. He mostly asked questions, which Bannon answered.
This is worth watching. Freidman makes an aside reference to TPP but you can tell he doesn’t believe it would work.
I knew Friedman was not the sharpest knife in the drawer when he presented Enron as a model for the future (The Lexus and the Olive Tree).
Unexpected gifts are the best and even a blind hog finds an acorn now and then. Friedman is still Friedman and Bannon is well, whatever. BUT – regardless of the messengers, an unambiguous endorsement of VVSGPDJT’s brilliant China plan is really good to hear.
Good to hear…I am encouraged that the masses could become enlightened as more of their talking heads get the low down about China (ref yesterdays CTH): https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/05/14/video-overview-of-the-u-s-vs-china-trade-confrontation/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Excellent. Thank you.
Full interview:
He looks like Otis from Mayberry.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Spot on!
Too bad we don’t have more Steve Bannon’s out there. He is against the globalists and he still supports PDJT….Don’t even think isn’t….
I always liked his radio voice, but the President is right, he’s Sloppy Steve.
And this one, where some other facets, like smaller Main Street investors cumulative investments and how they’d be impacted when/if China hits the skids. Also CCP & Wall Streets’ inextricable interconnectedness & the pressures they inflict on President Trump.
Personal friendship between Mr.Reagan and Gorbachev in short 3-4 yrs profoundly changed everything ..VSG PDJT always call Xi his friend I believe in next 5.5 yrs president Trump will ” transform” Xi same way as Mr. Reagan did…
Xi was the FIRST World leader to visit POTUS. NOT IN DC , but the Opulent Mar-a-Lago.
First impressions are lasting.
“Anything you can do, I can do better….”
PoCoNoMo,
Well….it is a good try…but you do not understand.
Most of us have been educated by Sundance and our own intellectual acuity.
You are actually sounding like the MSM with their Globalist fetching’s.
So you should really just relax and enjoy the ride to China becoming “irrelevant’
Have a nice day….
Trolls are going to troll just like trolls like to rile up for something, but sure isn’t what they have between the ears…of course, they could be humanoid bots that have been taken over…”I am Borg, Don’t be afraid, We will Assimilate you.” By DAMN…PoCoNoMo is a BORG!!!…Holy to Catfishes…PoCoNoMo really is something that is left behind when the filet is gone!!!
Well I was having a nice day till some Gunny sack said I sounded like a MSM Globalist. Whatevs.
Mr. Bannon still does not get it. When asked “Why would China agree to it?” he replies that they will be forced to agree, that we will force the communist regime to play by the rules. But they will NOT play by the rules. Mr. Bannon projects his values on the Chinese. But they don’t think like us, partly because they are Chinese, but mostly because they are ideologically Marxist. Friedman misses it as well.
The Marxist regime does not represent the interests of the Chinese people, any more than the regime in Caracas represents the interests of the Venezuelan people. If the Chicoms can’t feed or employ all the Chinese people, they will simply starve or kill people until they can. 10 million, 20 million, 60 million, no matter to them. They will NEVER agree to this trade deal. Never.
The Soviet Union fell. Now it is time for the Chicom regime to fall. And that has been PDJT’s end game all along. The Chicoms woke up to it at the last minute. That’s OK. Either way, they go down.
Very illuminating discussion. It appears Friedman is coming around.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
That’s what he always does. Just like post-9/11 when he was a cheerleader for the Iraq War (when Americans were understandably susceptible to that). Whatever side he takes, he’s most interested in posing as a Deep Thinker. I always enjoy hearing Matt Taibbi take Friedman apart. https://delong.typepad.com/egregious_moderation/2009/01/matt-taibbi-flathead-the-peculiar-genius-of-thomas-l-friedman.html
As a Minnesotan, I would like to apologize to the nation for Tom Friedman, although he is right on this one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL
When Congress Turned On to Globalism by Curtis Ellis
https://amgreatness.com/2019/02/20/when-congress-turned-on-to-globalism/
FTA Excerpt when it started…”Think of it as the day Congress turned on to globalism.”
George Ball.. a globalist of the first order.
Congressional Record (bold and italics emphasis missing)
[T]he widespread development of the multinational corporation is one of our major accomplishments . . . Today a corporate management in Detroit or New York or London or Dusseldorf may decide that it can best serve the market of country Z by combining the resources of country X with labor and plan facilities in country Y—and it may alter that decision six months from now . . .
But to fulfill its full potential, the multinational corporation must be able to operate with little regard for national boundaries—or, in other words, for restrictions imposed by individual national governments.
To achieve such a free trading environment we must do far more than merely reduce or eliminate tariffs. We must move in the direction of common fiscal concepts, a common monetary policy, and common ideas of commercial responsibility. Already the economically advanced nations have made some progress in all of these areas through such agencies as the OECD and the committees it has sponsored, the Group of Ten, and the IMF, but we still have a long way to go . . . [W]hat we seek at the end of the voyage is the full realization of the benefits of a world economy.
Implied in this, of course, is a considerable erosion of the rigid concepts of national sovereignty, but that erosion is taking place every day as national economies grow increasingly interdependent, and I think it desirable that this process be consciously continued. . . . [I]t seems beyond question that modern business—sustained and reinforced by modern technology—has outgrown the constrictive limits of the antiquated political structures in which most of the world is organized, . . . the present crazy quilt of small national states. And meanwhile, commercial, monetary, and antitrust policies—and even the domiciliary supervision of earth-straddling corporations—will have to be increasingly entrusted to supranational institutions . . .
[B]usiness decisions are frustrated by a multiplicity of different restrictions by relatively small nation states that are based on parochial considerations, reflect no common philosophy, and are keyed to no common goal.”
Grateful we have Patriots like Curtis Ellis working with and for PDJT45!!!!
(Posted earlier on https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/05/14/video-overview-of-the-u-s-vs-china-trade-confrontation/#more-163776
highdezertgator, so thankful to have VSG President Trump as our Jonathan E in this real-life version of Rollerball!
This is not about cheap TV’s and T-shirts…. more stuff in a storage unit or in the basement, attic, garage…. it is about Free People versus slaves to Marxist Communist Totalitarianism.
We are not negotiating with “China” (citizens), we are negotiating with the “Communist Chinese Party”.
Any post or conversation regarding “negotiating with China” should always include CCP!!!
These two “pundits” repeat the same mistake made whenever “experts”, economists and “free traders” discuss China. They hold some false belief that China is a “normal” country, with a normal economy that follows the normal forms. They still ignore the fact that it is “China Inc.” working for the financial benefit of its board (the Party Central Committee and Military) and that the economy is concerned because economics is just another WMD to the Chinese Government on the global side of operations.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Conmunism uses a collection of ideological and economic claptrap, to fool millions of useful idiots into submitting to the rule of a small click of criminals.
“Islamism” does EXACTLY the same thing, but uses phoney religious ideology, but the goal is the same. Domination, control and subjugation of the masses, by a small, elite group.
Interesting that the two are talking! Friedman is a bag of wind for the globalists (and a neocon to boot) but he’s talking seriously about Trump’s effort to redefine America’s role – from piggy bank to robbed, and first to open its markets to everyone, regardless of the response – to dominant economy that advocates free trade, but protects steel and aluminum to remain able to manufacture its own war materials, and insists that trading partners open their markets to the same extent. Bannon is a Trump fan, and hyper-enthusiast for both Trump team and vision.
Thank you for linking to this. Maybe others on Friedman’s side of the Progressive – Conservative divide will sit down to talk with real conservative voices. Maybe Bannon will get invited to speak on PBS NewsHour. Friedman – Bannon is a lot more balanced and informative than Shields and Brooks, who seem to compete each week on answering the question: how shameful has Trump been this week?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can someone translate what Bannon said immediately after “Trump is like the CEO….”?
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Lighthizer is like the Skaddon Arps deal lawyer.”
Thanks! I can only imagine what that means, but close enough. 🙂
I wasn’t familiar with it either but this might explain…(please excuse the link to the NYSlimes, was the first media source to pop up in my quick search)
LikeLike
Thanks. That definitely explains it. These guys are up on their current events minutia.
Greg Craig will not go down alone. He likely forced his firm to come forward.
https://www.lawfareblog.com/document-greg-craig-indicted-fara-charges
Craig was only indicted because the ostensible appearance of “equal justice” had to be meted out to justify the manafort arrests.
Craig will never go to trial. He will get a suspended sentence & lose his license for a year.
https://www.lawfareblog.com/document-greg-craig-indicted-fara-charges
Thousands of minds heard bannon speak for the first time and contrast to the daily drones hitting trump hard on everything from tweets to diet cokes – they heard a smart and articulate differing point of view, that hey! Trump might actually be right.
I’m not underestimating this reality. The more talk of trump smartly outmaneuvering China , democrats, et al, the more support he will receive.
We need this.
For the life of me I can’t understand the negative treepers who just look to castrate the messengers instead of analyzing the message. It’s what the left does so well – we should discipline against slamming Trey Gowdy, graham, and now Bannon. Jeeez! Wiz!! These people have a role to play. Sundance can’t do it alone.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Next you’ll be saying ‘we’should chastise those who critisise Romney, Ryan or McCain, cause “Hey, they are Republicans, and we all need to stick together against the Dems!
Get behind me Satan!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I still think this was all theater by the two of them. Don’t forget, Bannon has stated years ago “being Darth Vader in the media is a good thing”. I think this pulled heat off of Trump during the whole “white nationalist” craze which seems to finally be dying down. Probably not though…
Yeah. To fool the same folks who bought into Qanon, the Davinci Code, fake-moon landings. etc.
Bannon is all theater that stars only him. PDJT is all MAGA for US!
Love it Sundance. Exactly!!! And finally!
Forget about the EU backing the US (particularly the Trump admin) on anything, much less joining along side us in the fight to rein in China. They’re cowards and will happily allow DJT to take the slings and arrows whilst they make “behind closed doors deals” with Xi, (Merkel/Germany autos).
In the end, when China is brought to heel, the cowards will be the first at the trough. All the more reason for bilat deals with ALL countries. TPP is the equivalent of the US negotiating with 28 countries to reach ONE agreement.
Citizens of EU member states have as much power/input over their “leaders” as do Chinese citizens hold over the CPP. Sure President Trump is battling Wall Street/CoC/Congress, but look no further than Brexit for how little elections matter. UK citizens truly didn’t have a chance for a Brexit via a UK referendum, no, they need permission from all 28 member states.
EU is, IMHO, Marxism/Conmunism as implemented in western europe. The have, effectively through “boil the frog slowly” and offering shiny object incentives “Ohh, look you can travel from France to England,without needing to go thru passport control!”
Succesfully (?) implemented a centralised government buerocracy in Brussels, unaccountable to the people.
So, what have you got, people of Europe?
A ‘soft’ Conmunist regime, if you can keep it. Had Brexit gone through, of IF Farrage Brexit party succeeds in taking control, and walking away from EU,..
I think its pretty obvious PDJT would fastrack a trade agreement with England, and it would be “Katie bar the,door” as EU ‘member states’ raced to leave the EU.
THATS why they had to, so BLATANTLY thumb their nose at British people, and how BOTH parties operated in England shows EXACTLY how ‘two’ parties in America work.
The ‘Brexit PARTY’, now formed in England and leading in polls, are the Deplorables of England.
Its a shame that Politics in America requires PDJT to be forced to work with MvConnell, etc. Hopefully at SOME point he will be able to openly break with Republicons, and call them out for their duplicitous, traitorous behavior!
Expose and therefire destroy the Republicons, and the Uniparty is destroyed. It actually IS that simple.
What Bannon said during the campaign resonated with me. “We built China a middle class at the expense of our working class.” Truer words were never spoken.
I look at this as chemotherapy. When the cancer was in situ (localized) it could have been easily treated. But Drs. Bush I, Clinton, Bush II and Obama kicked the can down the road and now we need very strong chemotherapy. It will be painful but if we don’t treat this cancer, it will consume us.
Last night Lou Dobbs had James Freeman on and the two got into a hot and heavy “debate”. I sided with Lou. Freeman was arguing how tariffs will raise prices; Lou argued that a multi million dollar deficit was just as bad. As they were debating, I kept wanting Dobbs to ask Freeman just how heavily he (Freeman) was invested in China (“emerging markets”).
Rather than focus on citizen Donald Trump’s tax reforms of years before he ran for office, maybe we need to focus on EVERY PUNDIT telling us before s/he starts arguing against tariffs just what is in his/her porfolio; how much of it is invested in China and other “emerging markets” and how much is invested in USA. That would shed a lot of light on the subject. All the “free traders” raked in the cash while the blue collar workers were taking it on the chin and the upper income earners (key word “EARNERS”…they’re the ones who pay the big taxes not the 1% which pay on capital gains).
who were paying taxes out the wazoo to support the country while middle and working class income EARNERS were losing income.
LikeLiked by 3 people
My only comment on your excellent post is Dr’s Bush1, Clinton, Bush2 and Obama didn’t simply stand by and allow the cancer to metasticise; they intruduced the toxic substances that CAUSED the Cancer.
Other than that, spot on!
IMHO
yy4u,
Reminds me of a suggestion, years ago that ‘professional politicians should be like stock car drivers, with patches sewn all over their Brooks Bros. suits, clearly indicating their sponsors;
BIG Ag, etc. Perhaps the same for all pundits; come on, TELL us who your sponsors are!
An awful lot would have BIG patches saying “China”, for sure.
That might make an excellent webpage and/or app, every Corruptocrat available to view with all his/her/its “sponsors” displayed meme-like on their vestments, proportional to their level of investment and compromise. Click each patch to get the full scoop. Would be an exhauusting enterprise to assemble and maintain, for sure, but quite valuable.
Man, would I love to know the back story on this. Friedman is so knee jerk which makes his analysis (not referring to video) invalid. And that has been proven timand again.What humbling experience brought him to this?
Must of been a whopper.
Whatever the answer I guarantee President Trump is at the root.
Very recently Friedman took a trip down to the Border to find out what was going on there. He had his eyes opened and saw there really is a crisis.He was interviewed on tv and said the US needs very big strong wall with a gate — a “smart gate.”
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
“Sitting down and shutting up is unfortunately not a skill set that Friedman and Bannon possess.” Ron White, (who would be much more entertaining with less potty-mouth, imo) in his ‘getting thrown out of a bar routine’, could have been describing Friedman and Bannon: “I had the right to remain silent, but not the ability.”
We have a commentary about this called “Trump’s China Tariffs will Succeed” in today’s American Thinker. My son, father and I argue that Trump’s tariffs will work, whether or not they lead to a trade agreement. Here’s a paragraph:
Trump also threatened to place tariffs on the other Chinese goods being imported each year into the United States. This gives the U.S. leverage that China can’t match. As a result of its mercantilist strategy, China exported $540 billion worth of goods to the U.S. but only let $121 billion worth of U.S. goods into China in 2018. (Mercantilism is the “beggar-thy-neighbor” economic strategy of maximizing exports and minimizing imports in order to grow at one’s trading partners’ expense.)
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2019/05/trumps_china_tariffs_will_succeed.html
Yup, read it, sir.
My first stop every a.m., before I come here, is AmericanThinker. Great site, I don’t ALWAYS agree, but gives a great variety of conservative commentary of events.
Then I confess I ‘scan’Faux’ briefly, just to see if their is,some ‘breaking story’, like an earthquake or something, cause I won’t go to CNN.
And then I come HERE. Between Sundances posts, and reader comments and posts, I get the rest of my news needs met.
DONATE people, to the sites you frequent!
AmericanThinker is great, as of coarse is CTH!
People need to wake up, communist China is dangerous and our pompous, wrong-headed academics and media talking heads and self-serving ($$$$) politicians and others have given China decades to enact their nefarious plan. Thank you God for POTUS Trump and his understanding of this and his fight for America!
This article by VDH about China will keep you up at night.
https://www.nationalreview.com/2019/05/china-strategy-build-economic-military-technological-superiority/
“Why would the Chinese ever agree to our terms”, “They’re never going to agree to give up anything”, whines Joe Kernen.
Every time I hear a “financial whiz-bang” rebuff “tariffs aren’t the way to go”, I just wish someone would challenge them, “ok hotshot, what’s your proposal?” unless of course you’re on the side of Communism.
Workers who can read an instruction manual and learn semi-skilled jobs and show up for work regularly, on time and with a good attitude are the scarcest resource in the world. The developed nations have miserable birth rates and cannot find enough young people to carry the burden of the aging and retired population who live off investments, retirement funds or public programs.
The United States has agricultural commodities and energy to export, but is weak in the other exports and high tech manufacturing in particular. Furthermore, robots work 24/7 without minimum wage, health insurance or mood swings.
Cisco Systems is a networking hardware company headquartered in Silicone Valley in San Jose, California. It has $70 Billion in the bank for research and development. In 2003, the Chinese company, Huawei, used code stolen from Cisco to leap far ahead in developing 5G technology. 5G makes it possible for the Chinese to control industrial robots and vast numbers of autonomous weapons. 5G permits data exchange at 2,000 times faster than 4GLTE.
At Huawei headquarters, there is a huge map of Guangdong City covered with tiny lights. Each light represents the location of every smartphone in the city. Online purchases and social media posts are instantly tracked. This means the State knows where everybody is, who they are with and what they are doing. Meanwhile, in Guangdong City, Huawei software chips power high-definition video cameras with facial recognition every 100 yards throughout the city.
Huawei is busy selling this technology to other nations. When it comes to such technology on this plane, Leon Trotsky is not far behind: “You may not be interested in strategy, but strategy is interested in you.”
President Donald J. Trump is fully tuned in to all of this. He is preparing to sign an Executive Order barring U.S. companied from using telecom equipment made by firms that pose a national security risk —- namely, Huawei.
However, 5G is an international game changer and the U.S. has every reason to fear what Silicon Valley data aggregators will find to their advantage. That leaves us needing to develop 5G and be wary of its side-effects at the same time. Seeing what the “spooks” did to Donald J. Trump is not cause to celebrate the possibility of their getting equipped for the 5G universe.
Every country has people who won’t or can’t come up to the standard of being able to read an instruction manual and learn semi-skilled jobs and show up for work regularly, on time and with a good attitude. Sure there are lawns to mow and beds to change and dishes to be washed, but everybody wants the employee to be trustworthy, reliable and dependable. Everyone would like to be able to hire a “professional” who actually does the job reasonably well, reasonably priced and within a reasonable time.
President Donald J. Trump is fine with Japan coming to the United States and building her products here and thereby escaping U.S. tariffs. Many of our universities are all but dependent upon foreign students for their enrollment. The targeted immigration, which President Donald J. Trump prefers should begin with making it appealing for the top educated youth from around the world to remain in the United States and build their lives here.
Steve Bannon is a shrewd student of reality. Tom Friedman is an educated barnacle whose view is largely affected by his place stuck on the hull of an establishment freighter in dry dock. Friedman is largely uncomfortable when he can’t hear his echo. That fact that these two have crossed paths is largely unremarkable. They are not a team in any meaning of the concept. Bannon is also a bit of a loose cannon. When he speaks as if he is speaking for President Donald J. Trump, he isn’t.
Yeehaw. Shot across the bow.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-china-trump-telecommunications/trump-signs-order-to-safeguard-u-s-telecommunication-networks-idUSKCN1SL2QX
sundance’s Friendly Panda–Red Dragon metaphor succinctly sums up China.
Liberty, and the many fabulous freedoms it provides, are the most precious gifts a human being can enjoy on this earth and yet Liberty is not valued or even permitted in China.
The “social contract” concept where people mutually agree to give up some rights in order to gain other rights and build a stable and peaceful society definitely has its limits. P Trump has chosen the best approach and refused to further submit the USA’s decisions or rights to any other country or group. Fair and equitable trade with individual countries does not require giving up more state rights and freedoms.
Most of the countries in Europe chose to surrender many of their state’s rights to a vast centralized liberal bureaucracy, But as Bannon and Friedman pointed out, China sees the EU as another golden opportunity to exploit and raid like they did the USA under Obama, Bush etc. If the EU leadership still only sees Panda China, then by the time the Dragon has completed its cunning evisceration and exploitation of their economies, it will be too late to minimize the results.
As Bannon stated, it might already be too late for Germany–who are also energy dependent on Russia.
Good stuff indeed. And of course, as it has been for two years, the Republican Party is the biggest cowards. Even Schumer knows this is the right thing to do.
Good stuff indeed. And of course, as it has been for two years, the Republican Party is the biggest cowards. Even Schumer knows this is the right thing to do.
I read somewhere today that China is likely to lose more than 300 manufacturing factories due to the imposition of Trump’s tariffs. I recognize that China is still actually communist, but they have willingly or unwittingly already created an environment of rising expectations among their people. They have over the last couple of decades found a way to try and co-mingle capitalism with central control. (To me that is more fascist in its nature than communist). But the fact is they have generated those rising expectations among their people who aren’t going to be satisfied with being thrown back into the streets.
I believe China fears having more Tienanmen Square events which are certain to arise if people see their rising expectation hopes thwarted. China also is completely dependent on their foreign exports to continue their ruse so I believe that China is going to make many concessions (maybe not all that are hoped for).
I think we were on the cusp of finalizing a trade deal with China (and also the EU) but the Democrat efforts to constantly attack and hopefully remove Trump from office have emboldened our foreign competitors (adversaries) to think maybe they can just wait Trump out until he is replaced with someone who will permit the status quo to continue. Democrats are our greatest enemy and they need to be politically squashed. Their sedition has OBSTRUCTED incredible things from coming into being.
I like Bannon. He is a very sharp and very strategic thinker. Exactly why there was friction between he and Trump is hard to say. Maybe that was a play act, maybe it was just two alphas not meshing.
Either way, Steve has interesting perspectives.
Friday, 5-10-19,
He had a live feed from Oslo to China 🇨🇳:
Bannon’s goals are far reaching. He opened doors for POTUS NO ONE ELSE WOULD BOTHER TO DO.
TO WIT:
He introduced POTUS to Nigel Farage.
He may look like a vulgarian.
Beneath his sloppy exterior, he is Alexis de Tocqueville 2.0
Think about it.
There is a method to his madness. He never intended to settle into the WEST WING. For long,
In contrast to previous political thinkers, Tocqueville argued that a serious problem in political life was not that people were too strong, but that people were “too weak” and felt powerless as the danger is that people felt “swept up in something that they could not control”.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alexis_de_Tocqueville
Friedman has been writing about China for years. His interview of Bannon is interesting. Friedman also admitted recently that we’ve got a huge problem on the border. So, he actually agrees with Trump’s two main goals. But then he tries to smooth it over with elites and liberals by advising Democrats how to beat Trump – basically court Never Trump Republicans.
Is Bannon saying he thinks China is going to become a free trading democracy?? I don’t. I don’t think the Chinese are going to give up their system. We should just try to stop them from stealing our technology.
I agree with John Mearsheimer – I think we’re heading toward a multi-polar world with China and Russia being the other major world powers, and China challenging the U.S. position economically and militarily from here on out. Mearsheimer thinks we need to lure Russia into our orbit. I agree with that also. Gonna be tough though, especially after all this hysteria about Russia-gate. Complete insanity.
During the Obama administration they tried to cozy up to the Russians (remember Hillary’s ridiculous Reset button). “Tell Vladimir I’ll have more flexibility after the election.” Pulling the defensive missiles out of Poland. “Hey Mitt, the 1980s are calling and they want their foreign policy back.” – Obama’s response to Romney calling Russia our greatest geopolitical rival in the 2012 debates. Russia was just fine back then.
But then Trump makes overatures for the US and Russia to work together where we had common interests, and all at once Trump is Putin’s poodle and is coluding with them to rig the election. What a bunch of flaming hypocrites these insane Democrats are.
“communist”….? In name only.
Nothing even resembling that above village / town level.
More a Statist oligarchy that controls by convincing the masses Mao lives but with money. “Look, you now have cars and apartments, we bring you prosperity via Chinese state capitalism but we are all still a communist collective at heart… no chance of you going back to the village now, eh comrades?”
To my way of thinking, “if you cannot or will not stand for ‘your own country first,’ why the hell did your people elect you?” Here we see the workings of a truly experienced negotiator who recognizes that global trade, like local trade, must be among equals who seek their own interests first while trading opportunistically. That’s how you create a global trade system that is redundant, fault-tolerant, abuse-resistant and therefore truly strong. Anything less is “a house built upon the sand.” It won’t be there when you need it most. We’ve already seen that happen many times.
