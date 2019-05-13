Steve Hilton Excellent Recap on China Trade Confrontation…

Looking at the retaliatory response from China today; there’s lots of great news. China is doing exactly what President Trump quietly predicted. They are walking directly into his trap. Trump is a friggin’ genius…. more on that coming.
This video from Steve Hilton last night was very well presented.
I would say President Trump is doing the right thing for America if he is angering nutjobs like Joy Behar and Poopie Goldberg. And they are very angry.
They are angry because deep down they know Trump will be correct. Again.
You can’t actually make the name Whoopi worse.
When the Thespian Witches are Screeching Non-Stop, you know you are right over the Target and it’s time to Drop the H-Bombs!
The Free Ride (the reality of so-called Free Trade) for our enemy- the Communist Dictatorship in China, is Over.
It is decision time for Canada and Mexico. Want access to the U.S. – the biggest market in the world? Then stop cheating with “made in China” inputs in so-called “made in Canada”, “made in Mexico” goods.
Every day containers pour into Canada and Mexico for the U.S. Market.
Some of President Trump’s detractors seem to be permanently angry and/or permanently outraged . They have made a wobbly career out of their disappointment in not having Hillary as their leader. They could be doing some harm to themselves physically ( the mental harm is already well underway and apparent) as all that stress they enjoy probably blows their blood pressure levels through the roof.
Very encouraging.
I wonder what Branstad has been telling Xi? He is good friends with Xi, and an official “best friend” of China. Has he been telling Xi to wait it out or has he been urging Xi to make the deal?
MAGA President Trump MAGA
My only ‘regret’ in all of this is that pretty soon, it’s going to get even harder to keep up. I fully understand THIS is precisely what the #resist movement is actually about. They want to stop Trump from fixing things. They like it broken. They love having the ability to steal billions of dollars within the government and have the news dissipate into the news cycle. Trump is a direct threat to that and a threat to their long term practices.
Trump doesn’t just threaten them “here and now.” He is setting the standards we have of politicians in the US. We were used to saying things like “lies, damned lies and campaign promises.” No more. And there are only two types of radicals who will do exactly what they say they will do — Trump and the communist left. We just have to do our part to ensure it’s Trump and not the communist left.
@ Daniel
Absolutely Correct!
Just remember, there are more of US than them.
Like Sundance always says…there are TRILLIONS at stake…when you are talking TRILLIONS you are talking big stuff…death and murder…pray for POTUS Trump and his family.
It now is becoming clear that stopping trade with China. – writ large across the Western world- is the end game. China will then capitulate or the CCP will be crushed from within. Sounds really good to this American!
Notice he says the activity in China ramped up in the 80’s.
I believe they watched what Reagan did to U.S.S.R., and realised they were vulnerable to same thing.
Best defence being good offence, they ramped up efforts to undermine the U.S., recognising that U.S. was biggest threat to them.
Quite right, Dutchman.
In the video, Steve points out a little known detail. Our economy does not rely on China given:
only 2.7% imports from China
and
exports to China account for only .9% of the US economy .
Even if we were to eliminate trade with China – the US economy can only be minimally impacted.
If the Dems don’t vote ~20 billion in aid for farmers to offset the tarrifs, they can kiss 2020 goodbye. Funny thing is, they know this, but now a HUGE fight will flare up between the Left’s #resist and #beatTrump2020. “Give Farmers Money!” Wait. What? “No. Never help Trump in any way!” Get your popcorn!
Newt on China (8:35)
Mornings with Maria
The side twit “Jackie DeAngelis” asks Newt if PDJT is bringing this “hardline” action against China only NOW because there’s strength in our economy.
Talk about cognitive dissonance!
Does this twit think that PDJT is only taking advantage of a coincidental domestic economic boom because it happened to occur? She obviously has completely missed his total strategy and his planned timing of these events. What a maroon! Maria needs to find more intelligent guests.
Sounds like, from your inference Sundance, that Trump is going to use this as leverage for getting the USMCA done. This type of trade war is going to create a HUGE amount of demand in the market and Mexico/Canada just might have what it takes…
If Brexit party prevails in elections, and england walks away from E.U. due to no deal, PDJT makes trade deal with England, manufacturing floods back into England who’s economy turns around, and its “Katie bar the door!” As countries exit the E.U.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I agree that this is a huge potential opportunity for the UK but I think the cards are already on the table for Mexico and Canada – it’s time to get pressure on USMCA to get done.
Part of the reason why NAFTA was such a failure was for the backdoors which existed therein for China to poach the market.
China needs the U.S. The U.S. doesn’t need China. There must be much weeping and wailing and gnashing of teeth on Wall Street and in the U.S. Chamber of Commerce today. Gird for battle. They will use the media, the Democrats, and the bought and paid for GOPe to fight President Trump tooth and nail.
LikeLiked by 5 people
So true, Elric. And right on cue, Demonrats display further deterioration of what’s left of their collective mind. Oh my God! The sky is falling. Again. So tiresome.
The very good news is that VVSGPDJT has this and saw China for what it is decades ago. He’s now going to correct the imbalance. MAGA!
Steve is spot on! Glad he is with us!👍🏻🇺🇸 Thank God Trump has ⚾️⚾️ if steel!!
“Of” not “if”. iPhone keyboard sucks!
Excellent commentary.
I like “Joe China”. That meme and the facts behind it ought to stick tenaciously for awhile.
NO ONE can accuse President Trump of shifting his position on China since forever. He is on video for thirty-plus years saying the Exact. Same. Thing.
Mitch China, as well. In fact, d.c. might as well stand for the “District of China”.
The port is important, but how,about getting back ownership of D.C.?
China Joe
China Tom Donohue… China Mitch McConnell… China Bill Clinton…
China Joe
We Do Not Need Trade with China……just keep saying that.
Previous everyone was shouting: “What are we gonna do about China?”
“We must stop China”
Now it’s; “Oh my!!!…What are we gonna do without trade with China?
That’s crap. Read Sundance’s post yesterday on “The Golden Ticket”
President Trump has been working for months on a Trade deal with:
Japan, India, South Korea, Vietnam, and the Philippines.
The President is a pure genius. He has this trade deal lined up with the above countries that will fill any gaps caused by no deals with China, keep the tariffs in place, and deal with countries who actually “Do not like China”
And we still make billions from tariffs….Who else will buy from China?
The EU?….They are broke….Argentina…Broke….Russia?…Russia hates China and needs nothing from them…….
The Globalists, Congress, Wall Street were sucking us dry because they are bought and paid for by China
The Golden Ticket” Why do you think our President has “taken off” his Panda face?
The MSM, the Globalists, Congress, Wall Street, are all going nuts, because they are all;
“Owned by China” Listen to the interview provided above.
We should all be partying our butts off. The President has them all screaming.
It is classic…..He played China…..He will have the Golden Ticket for America
Read Sundance’s article from yesterday.
Screw China……..So funny…..Our VSG….. “He Broke Them”
Hey China……”Well……Bye…”
Agree 100%. Europe has contended with far higher consumer prices for decades and a VAT hurts their homegrown production. NO VAT, but tariffs yes! Just be certain that China does not use SE Asia countries for assembly of china made products as they do to abuse NAFTA.
And loving how he took out Jeb with China in the debate. Pointed out how China manipulates and all low-energy loser Jeb could say was, “C’mon.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wonder how many countries are silently cheering?
Some, not so silently. All the countries on the Pacific rim, that have been getting bullied by China for years, while previous POTUS’s did NOTHING.
Phillipines
Cambodia
Thailand
And India is probably smiling, too.
China supports Pakistan, another criminal cartel run country.
China has made lots of enemies of its neighbors, with its bullying hegemony, and now its chickens are coming home to roost!
The countries that put all their eggs into the collusion/impeachment basket are screwed.
Canada, China, EU etc. . The ones that knew better got on board early and worked with Trump on bilateral deals. South Korea, Japan, India.
Not sure where Mexico stands with our President. He says nice things about how they are helping. But he’s about to stick it to them something fierce.
God help us please to turn from our wicked ways. Help us to stand fast to Your wisdom and Your ways. We repent for our laziness and loose ways. We need You to turn us back to repentance and restoration today. We ask for a Great Awakening to the threat against us and for a people who will take a stand and fight for the freedoms You gave us an opportunity to live under. Have mercy on us as we war against the enemy within. Amen.
LikeLiked by 3 people
AMEN
AMEN!!
Amen!
I think POTUS should put an export tariff on food products (soybeans, corn, pork etc.) to china of 25%
But leave a loophole that you can get the stuff from Mexico, it is only a 10% tariff.
Hopefully the Mexicans would charge a 10% handling fee to make Mexico great again!
I see this as a win-win for us. Reduce some congestion at our ports, and provide some high paying jobs for Mexico.
MAGA
Heh, heh. Joe China and Mitch McChina.
Hilton really is starting to grow on me.
Remember “Those manufacturing jobs aren’t coming back?”
WHAT about manufacturing jobs that leave China, either to come to the U.S., or go to other countries? Countries that Have A trade agreement with U.S.?
WHY would they ever go back?
“PLEASE come back, so we can steal your I.P., and after 5 years your business!”
So, companies that move out of China, to avoid tarifs, are unlikely to move back, even if tarifs are eventually lifted.
And, with energy independance assured, PDJT has made U.S. most attractive option.
Hey, China! Those manufacturing jobs, food processing jobs, that are LEAVING?
Yeah, they AIN’T coming back!
Sucks to be you! Especially since you have a 2008 type financial crises looming….turn about is fair play!
Comment for Sundance regarding:
:
https://twitter.com/TheLastRefuge2/status/112800723125191884
I’m not denying Grassley is beholden to big Ag. But read his words again. Everything he says is true, and his “enough is enough” seems to be aimed at China. In this case he seems to be supporting the President’s position. The Enforceable trade deal is what we want and what China reneged on.
“Raising tariffs will hurt both US & China economies + more importantly will hurt US farmers/consumers/businesses Enough is enough China needs to negotiate seriously & quit moving the goalpost Enforceable trade deal needed for certainty”
Don’t lose sight of the actual end goal, enforceable trade deal, minimal or no tariffs.
Joe China for President!
LikeLike
Sorry for the double post!
Anyone seen a number for total exposure to China both direct and indirect to the USA? I presume the $100M number is direct and doesn’t include indirect via MexCan?
I parked this in an earlier thread, but this is more apropos to the topic. David Kennedy gives an in-depth history and forecast that comports w/SD. Mr. Kennedy, I believe also has the President’s ear.
*Brian* not David.
President Trump is the only one who would not advise Princess Leia to negotiate and conciliate with Jabba the Hutt. Life imitating Art
A couple of random comments as I sit in the Atlanta airport watching giddy CNN anchors covering the 2.3% stock market decline.
One, I don’t see anyone covering the turbulence this must be creating in China. Uncertain conditions are the biggest obstacle in making the decision to invest, and firms contemplating a new multi billion dollar facility in China must be having second thoughts right now. A stable alternative such as India must be looking better right now.
Two, China is raising the real cost of food for their people. We are raising the cost of electronics and cheap consumer products. I don’t see how this is a long term winning position for the Chinese.
