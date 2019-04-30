Horsetrading – Pelosi and Schumer Meet POTUS for Infrastructure Deal…

Well, it looks like the outcome of a horsetrading deal is starting to assemble. President Trump meeting with Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer et al, to discuss a $2 trillion infrastructure deal. Despite their schemes and plots this is worth watching:
Democrats don’t want the baggage of a tax increase heading into 2020… so Schumer punts the financing of the $2 trillion to President Trump; forcing the White House to deal with the dirty part (likelihood a gas tax increase), while Schumer/Pelosi keep clean hands on the high-brow aspect of beautiful infrastructure. That part is politically predictable.
That said, CTH can see the outline a deal where Democrats exchange votes for President Trump’s trade deals (specifically USMCA); to offset the Wall Street Republicans that will vote against the trade agreements; in return for provisions of an infrastructure deal that will benefit Pelosi/Schumer.
The devil is going to be deep in the details because Democrats will attempt to use any massive spending bill to purchase (and repay) votes and activism from their political constituents, ie. Union Leadership.
(White House) Press Secretary’s Statement on President Trump’s meeting on Infrastructure:
“Today, President Donald J. Trump, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senator Richard Durbin, Senator Patty Murray, Senator Debbie Stabenow, Senator Ron Wyden, Senator Tom Carper, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, Representative James Clyburn, Representative Ben Ray Lujàn, Representative Richard Neal, and Representative Peter DeFazio had an excellent and productive meeting on rebuilding our Nation’s crumbling infrastructure including roads, highways, bridges, tunnels and railroads, modernizing our air travel system, and expanding broadband access for our great farmers and rural America.
The United States has not come even close to properly investing in infrastructure for many years, foolishly prioritizing the interests of other countries over our own. We have to invest in this country’s future and bring our infrastructure to a level better than it has ever been before. We will have another meeting in three weeks to discuss specific proposals and financing methods.
The President and the Democrat leaders also agreed to a meeting in the near future to discuss prescription drug prices. We look forward to building on this Administration’s success in having lowered drug prices for the first time in 50 years. President Trump feels there is a long way to go – drug prices should be much lower than they are today.
The President looks forward to working together in a bipartisan way and getting things done for the American people.” (link)
Flashback – Three Days after inauguration, January 23, 2017:
(January 23rd, 2017)
First!
Somewhat on point: Poloosi just said if Barr doesn’t testify in congress he’ll be “obstructing” Congress. Beginning of attempt to pressure (blackmail) Barr (usual demo way — see Obama berating Supreme Court at state of the Union). Let’s impeach Barr! (and obstruct real justice)
Pelosi has her own House DOJ now. She can actually have him arrested.
How does that work?
Next is it really legal as trying to understand how the house can do this.
Good luck with that. Lol.
When she radically changed the rules, she became her own DOJ. She is using our tax dollars to pay people to delve into President Trump’s GRANDCHILDRENS’S personal records. Daughter Tiffiany’s debit card transactions while a college student. Nothing is off limits to her.
It is a disgrace that this country would even allow this harassment of an elected President and his family.
Swamp creature Robert Reich penned an article for Newsweek out today saying Barr should be arrested. At least a planned threat.
ROBERT REICH: CONGRESS SHOULD BE READY TO ARREST ATTORNEY GENERAL WILLIAM BARR IF HE DEFIES SUBPOENA | OPINION
https://www.newsweek.com/robert-reich-arrest-william-barr-attorney-general-supboena-congress-1408786
They did this so if he attached a “wall” to this it would go with a tax increase so they would say “Mexico was supposed to pay for it.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mexico was always going to “pay” for the wall via trade deals. Other ideas were floated from time to time but it was originally and steadfastly suggested and talked about that Mexico would pay via trade deals and balancing our trade with them. It was not them handing a check over to the US. But that is what the media paints it and low info viewers and voters remember (kind of like the whole silly “i can see Russia from my house” fake news). Need to get in charge of this talking point! Make videos etc. to cover this.
Increased border Fee (Tax).
No. That’s revisionism.
Mexico was going to pay for it via fees or remittance taxes not the magic wand.
Trump softened his position to get USMCA done, but let’s not pretend he didn’t say MEXICO WILL LAY FOR THE WALL outright.
The wall is bieng contructed and he just stopped giving Mexico 💰 So I guess Mexico is paying for it.
Candidate Trump in August of 2015 on his campaign website floated several ideas of how he would make Mexico pay for the wall. He continued to float many ideas as time progressed, well after he was inaugurated. He has explored many options.
One thing people seem to always forget: PDJT is a businessman.
He always looks at the bottom line of any and all deals and policies.
If he can get the wall built out of “bottom line” net savings for whatever policies, deals, trade agreements etc. he is able to negotiate domestically, and with Mexico, using money from those net savings that otherwise would have gone to Mexico, then he considers that as having had Mexico “pay” for the wall.
I thought when he said that Mexico would pay for the wall that we would be DEPORTING enough illegal aliens from Mexico that the $138+ BILLION per year that they cost us would be relieved sufficiently to spend the funds on border protection.
Hope springs eternal. Still hoping.
You have to agree that PDJT has said – he never expected that he would receive the bullheaded resistance to stopping illegal alien invasion that has come from both RepubliCONS and DemonRATs. Illegal immigration was such a huge issue in his campaign and the 2016 election that he (incorrectly) assumed the Republicans would recognize that fact and support him and their voters.
I think that President Trump has been personally surprised and disgusted by the level of graft and backstabbing deceit that is rampant in DC.
But he is a fighter so he has not given up.
The tall guy in the back looks like the kid in Deliverance. Maybe incest…
That’s my idiot senator Ron Wyden from Oregon (who by the way lives in NY)! He is as creepy as they come!
LikeLiked by 9 people
I was wondering who the Lurch imposter was! Thanks for the ID. 😄
Yes, he absolutely is.
He only shows up in this state around election time. A vile human.
>>”Democrats don’t want the baggage of a tax increase heading into 2020… so Schumer punts the financing of the $2 trillion to President Trump; forcing the White House to deal with the dirty part (likelihood a gas tax increase), while Schumer/Pelosi keep clean hands on the high-brow aspect of beautiful infrastructure. That part is politically predictable.”
Trump cannot raise taxes even if he wanted to. Only Congress can do that. If there is a tax increase it will have the hands of Pelosi and Schumer (and McConnell and McCarthy) on it.
Cut the very large corporate farmers off the Farm bill and demand proof of citizenship and stricter work requirements for food stamps. We Can get at least 500 billion a year that way
LikeLiked by 5 people
Perhaps he could stick a few billion in there for the wall. All polling (I know) indicates immigration is the leading issue going into 2020.. ahead of roads and bridges. And I figure the demoncrats will use the infrastructure $ to pull the unions back onto the plantation. Maybe PDJT could designate the wall as part of our infrastructure.
I’d rather end chain migration first.
I’d rather end birthright citizenship.
But I don’t expect the CoC’s Congressional annex to show the testicular fortitude to actually fix that.
I wish that the WH would in some way thwart these two from post WH meeting press conferences in front of the WH. Gives them too much credibility
Once again, President Trump delivers!
If it was anyone else trying to negotiate with the democrats, I’d be worried, but I’m not with President Trump at the helm, because you know he knows exactly what they’ll try to pull and will simply walk away if it’s not good for the American people
On another note, if I’m not mistaken the President donates his salary, but I’ve got to say, he should get a huge bonus for sitting down and dealing with Nancy and Chuck
Can you imagine having to sit with those two repulsive, corrupt and treasonous scumbags and act cordial? My composure would be gone in about two seconds
Please save me the “Trump is s perfect Lion” psalm. How mant Omnibus and Porkulus bills were passed with ZERO Walk funding?
Two wasted years with Ryan and Legosi, which led to the Standoff, which hurt him and the economy.
Wall
Not sure what economy you are posting about. The economy is booming and has been getting better since January of 2017. Record low unemployment, higher wages for the first time in 20 years, record sales by most manufacturers who make their products in the USA. We can’t keep up with the demand, and it gets better each month, each quarter, each year. We are still hiring. Some manufacturers have seen a 300% increase in their revenue and a 300% increase in employees. I am sorry you are not enjoying our Great Economy, And yes, President Trump is a perfect Lion. Best President for Business Ever!
Just having to sit across the table from the snakes Pelosi and Schumer means POTUS Trump must have the patience of Job.
God bless him and protect him and America from their evil schemes.
This is the part where you run up the credit cards prior to going bankrupt. The fun part is everyone is doing it, China, EU, Japan. How soon until it will blow sky high? No debt based fiat money system has ever survived. Will President Trump summon the ghost of Andrew Jackson and take on the third Bank of the United States aka the Federal Reserve?
That’s why he’s doing it. He knows the Fed is going to be finished as we know it. At the end of his spree, he’ll tell the Central Bank to go stuff their debt and we’ll have a shiny new country for free.
EJS,
You comments are ‘right over the target’ so to say.
Problem is, you assessment goes right over the heads of most people.
Hell, just print more money. Problem solved. Right, AOC???
When do the makers(The People) demand accountability from the takers (Govt)?
I mean, my God, to just keep proposing to tighten the financial noose of debt with not even a passing mention of repayment is absolutely demoralizing. Maybe it’s by design.
When children are irresponsible with their allowance, are you supposed to just double it?
As Reagan said ‘Govt is not the answer, Govt is the problem’.
God is the answer and has already given the solution.
But I digress, the simplest solutions seem to elude most people.
Until the temple (Eccles building) is stormed and the tables of the money changers overturned this nation, or any other, will not be free. I believe President Kennedy was ultimately killed because he was preparing to do just that, amongst other things.
Trump has been talking about $$$ for infrastructure at least since 2015. So this comes as no surprise to me. It is one of the things that I disagree with the president.
The constitution does not authorize congress to appropriate money for infrastructure, broadband, water systems, energy, schools or housing (which is what Pelosi & Schumer wrote in their letter to Trump). The majority of these $$%+$ would merely end up in high population democrat controlled areas.Why should I be forced to pay for their own state screw ups?
The states should be funding this… not the federal.
Here’s a good link
http://www.burtfolsom.com/?p=1447
Agree with you here.
At $22T in the hole, the last thing we need is a Porkulus II bill that Pelosi and Schumer like to spend money we don’t have.
Incorrect. A1§8.1 taxes for …general welfare. A1§8.7 …and Post roads.
lighthouse maintenance
Revenue cutters
Good point, thankyou. But consider this, if we are going to build these things sooner or later (no matter state funding or Federal funding) is not it better to do it while POTUS is keeping an eye on things?
If you remember POTUS has a different take on infrastructure involving partnership between private industry & GV’t . Don’t be so sure the GV’t is going to stump up the lion’s share of the $$$.
Generally true. Gov. should enable private investors to build.
Problem is that isn’t happening. When it comes to infrastructure we are far behind other industrial nations. In some parts it looks like Africa.
Most of Asia is far better equipped than us. It’s like they’re living in another time.
Europe too but has the big advantage of having their cities close to each other.
Something has to happen within the next 10 years. And I rather have it happen with Trump in charge.
My state charges a gasoline tax specifically for infrastructure maintenance. What the hell did they do with all that money every day? You can guess which state….Chucky Shut yourMouth Schumer.
Heard about this “horsetrading” deal on the radio today, all the interviews/comments were with Chuck U. Schumer; funny how that is, we never hear from the Senate GOP even though they are in the majority. Wonder why that is.
Like I said, it’s payola.
We can’t afford 2 trillion more. No to a gas tax, and let the airlines pay for the airports.
Sorry for the double post
If my calculations are correct, that’s 40 billion per state. This country should look like Disney World when it’s all over.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s a good thing the President is essential in charge of the “Green New Deal”. Get the congressman from FL on the phone who came up with the republican “GND”.
And no prevailing wage bs to by Union votes for D’s.
You underestimate government corruption.
The San Francisco Bay Bridge, half a bridge, was supposed to cost $1B. Ended up at over $8 B (incl interest); and multiple problems, including FAULTY CHINESE STEEL AND BOLTS. But it is “pretty”.
July 2000: Interim retrofit of old east span of Bay Bridge.
August 2007: Caltrans audit of suspension steel fabricator in China notes welders lack bridge experience.
September to November 2009: Caltrans crews discover damaged steel.
September 2013: Bay Bridge opened at a cost of $6.5 billion.
May 2015: Tests showing signs of saltwater intrusion into the bridge tower’s foundation and damage to its anchor rods. In addition, there were reports that anchor bolts holding the Bay Bridge signature tower to the bay floor failed.
January 2016: Big chunk of concrete fell from Bay Bridge tunnel at the Yerba Buena Island.
February 2016: Steel reinforcements on Bay Bridge tunnel show signs of corrosion.
August 2017: Questions arise regarding strength of steel supporting the bridge.
January 2018: Microbes corroding submerged Bay Bridge welds.
http://www.ktvu.com/news/timeline-history-of-major-bay-bridge-milestones-and-problems
Just look at the photos.
https://m.sfgate.com/bayarea/article/Caltrans-bay-bridge-microorganisms-corrosion-12528952.php#photo-7775176
Watching Chuck and Nancy is such a comedy show now! I don’t even listen to what they are saying. It’s their uncomfortable body language I watch and it makes me wonder, “In what ways Trump screw them over again this time?”
Don’t discount Chuck and Nancy’s political shrewdness. PDJT may be business savvy, but those two crooks know how to manipulate and maneuver in the swamp with the Uniparty – the President’s arch enemy.
Just throw some language in there that none of the infrastructure projects can go to family of members of Congress.
Trump will propose taking money from other government programs with a lot of waste. Democrats won’t like that as they prefer to fleece us through more taxation.
For example, Arizona has a new public safety fee (tax) 32$ per vehicle registration that came out of nowhere.
Our government wastes enough money to fund this infrastructure plan three times over.
If we stopped financing the invasion we could save plenty to pay for the wall and beautiful new infrastructure 😍
Sarah Sanders said something interesting today: “We spend more on other countries than we do our own infrastructure.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
All “green new” infrastructure? or are the Dems dropping that part now to do some real work? 🤣. I would hate another gas tax cuz I’m in Cali and it’s $4/ gallon already- but whatev.
Meanwhile…
China and Russia are forming a VERY unholy alliance. In the not so distant future, we could be crushed. However, we would die with the list of charges on President Trump’s Master Card statement from 20 years ago in our hands. Hope it’s worth it, Chuck and Nancy.
Don’t sign a deal with Cheating China.
Let me get this straight. They don’t knoiw what they are going to do yet, but they know it’s going to cost 2 trillion dollars?
Call me old fashioned, but I always thought you started with what you need to get done, then figure out how to do it for as little as possible.
When you hire a contractor, do you say “I want to spend $75,000”, then tell him you’ll decide later what you want him to do?
LOL – “How much confetti can $2T buy me?”
Customer: How much does that car cost?
Salesman: Ho much you got?
It’s really easy to do when it’s not their money is my guess.
Exactly! Where is our Builder president?
Why can’t he say, “Prepare the list of projects that are OPTIONS. I want:
– permits ready?
– start date
– end date
– total project cost
Unspoken: the proposed funding balance. I believe previous Federal programs may have been a 75 / 25 split, the Feds paying for 75%. Trump originally proposed 75% State, 25% Feds. The States and local municipalities balked.
Compromise? Or will he be rolled again?
Joe;
The union of civil engineers (whatever) have issued numerous ‘white papers’ over the years, detailing the # of bridges, water systems etc that are failing or in danger of failing, etc.
So, we KNOW what needs to be done, according to the experts. Just as,we have border patrol telling us what neefs to be done, on the border.
But then, there’s politics. Continueing the tariffs on China, or a REAL DJT trade deal with China (which I am sceptical off) would provide the $, in balancing our trade deficit.
Seems fair, since the U.S. financed MASSIVE infrastructure in China, THROUGH the trade deficit.
Billions every month, through tariffs, eventuall adds up to TRILLIONS.
But, PDJT may not be able to SAY that, in quite so ‘up front’ a manner, we’ll see.
I suspect the Dems/ uniparty will torpedo the idea, by piling so much pork and crony capitalism, and green new deal crap in it, that PDJT will refuse to eat their crap sandwich.
The dem base will be furious with the leadership, for making ANY deal with ‘bad orange man’.
PDJT has long experience as,a deal maker, and has really learned a lot about Politics, in the last two years.
I suspect he will play this adroitly, and the Uniparty, licking their chops at this opportunity, will come up empty, once again.
I heard the socialists proposal includes dollars for climate change.
I called the USMCA chip. Has to be done first.
And why does Trump take the responsibility of coming up with new revenue sources?
Cuts unlikely. President Trump also ran on cutting government, but nothing substantial has happened there. He originally asked for a 10% cut; then a 5% cut. Have we reached that anywhere?
I understand pragmatism rules, and getting the economy going was job #1, along with the BORDER. So cutting or even reducing the rate of growth takes a back seat … and the UniParty Porkfest continues. And now its all about getting re-elected. And the best continues.
What substantial cuts could possibly be made in the real world?
– reduce the Energy Dept to a cabinet-level position?
– eliminate / merge OMB?
– Social Security: new revenue (raise earnings cap to $200k); and cut (gradual raise of retirement age).
There wouldn’t be a SS shortfall if employers were REQUIRED to WITHHOLD and match the contributions of EVERYONE who worked for them!
Turn education back over to local communities. Still waiting on that one.
Devos needs to go.
I know this much – if Pelosi and Schumer are happy, I’m not.
I’ll be happy when the USMCA is done. The benefits of the President’s trade program for American workers will far exceed the cost of this pork barrel spending.
Not so. If they are happy they are off guard. They haven proven to be good at outwitting Donald Trump.
haven’t
All they did was decide they are going to spend 2 trillion dollars and they are giddy about it?
What morons.
Horse Trading – where they get the horse and we get the horse $hit.
What happened to all of obama’s “shovel ready” jobs for infrastructure? Trillions up in smoke and nothing to show for it.
Trusting President Trump this time. This has been on his mind for years.
I’m only 5 minutes in, but call the Po-Po!!!! There’s been a slaying on the street outside the White House!!!!
MAN ALIVE!!! This is better than that Oval Office meeting when it was Pelosi, Schumer, Pence, and the Trumpet!!!
Please ask the President to ensure the Democrats help pass the USMCA vote FIRST!
No offense, but historically they have a BAD HABIT of squirreling out on their deals.
Habit? A practice and a Strategy. Welching.
Bu that time both USMCA and a Japan deal may need ratifying. Was the South Korea deal passed? Do it!
AND CONFIRM ALL APPOINTMENTS!
Humm, a 50 / 50 compromise split: $1 Trillion from states; $1 Trillion from the Feds. Brilliant.
Pelosi happy to hear PDJT interested in including broadband? Guess she hasn’t been paying attention.
https://www.broadcastingcable.com/news/white-house-releases-update-on-rural-broadband-initiative
Both Pelosi and Schumer know that the dems MUST pass an infrastructure bill. MUST. They got nothing else. Just a two-year investigation that came up craps. She needs this to save her and what’s left of the regular dems from the snotty nosed AOC children nipping at her ankles. With this Nancy can make them sit down and shut up. Plus, any opposition the children mount helps adult dems in primaries against them, so Nancy may be rid of some of them by 2021.
PDJT knows all this. And knows exactly how to play it. A thing of beauty to watch.
NONE of this is to be trusted: there is no way DEMS co-operate with President Trump on anything and give him any kind of a win, even a shared one.
They want the appearance of being reasonable, and then they will pull the football away, blaming President Trump for the “crumbling infrastructure” of America and thereby getting a 2020 campaign issue.
This is a “deal” by the Acme Company, and not to be considered serious at all.
Where were you when Trump had been talking multiple times about this since he decided to run for office?
Patience, Francis.
This is just the opening move, and DJT as Candidate was talking about infrastructure.
At EVERY opportunity (and as this plays out, he will have plenty) he can, and will say “the REASON we need to spend this much, is because for MANY, MANY years, Congress and administrations of BOTH parties have IGNORED necesary maintenance and upgrades to infrastructure.
I didn’t create this situation, THEY , the career politicians of BOTH parties, allowed our infrastructure to collapse.
I am just trying to address a situation I inherited.
And once again, by his presence and actions in the Oval office, he exposes more of the Swamp.
WHERE was McConnell? Scumer is MINORITY leader for the Senate. They stressed “Bi-partisanship”, and yet McConnell is absent?
Exposed BY his absence. Hah!
McConnell? He was having lunch at a strategy meeting with the COC.
If you notice, they are salivating.
They are drooling over the thought of $2 trillion.
Trump has them right where he wants them.
I knew this was coming: we hate Trump, we hate…. Wait, money?!”
The House GOP news conference today tells a different story on funding. McCarthy, Scalise, et al said Democrats demand tax increases in return for the infrastructure bill, i.e. GOP is throwing responsibility for tax increases directly on Democrats. GOP says Democrat demands are for changes in the Tax Reform and Jobs bill of 2017.
As there are never any Fake News members at GOP news conferences, this will never be reported in Fake News broadcasts.
I smell a rat.
I have been studying the US infrastructure issues for some time. Its complex, and dunno yet what PDJT actually has in mind. Some data helps the CTH discussion.
They ‘agree’ on a $2 trillion goal. Over what time frame? Lets assume a ‘shovel ready’ decade. So maybe $200 billion/year actual construction spend. On what ‘infrastructure’?
Some mentioned stuff is relative peanuts. Take air traffic control revamp. FAA has been working on this for 15 years, has spent $$35b, and needs another $15b (lets assume over 10 more years for simplicity). Airlines should pay, as it only benefits them. Ok that leaves $198.5b annual to be funded…
The prevailing rule of thumb on bridges, highways, and such is 80Fed/20state. That means only ~$159b/year to be funded.
The federal excise tax on fuel is $0.184/gal gas, and $0.244/gal diesel. Brought in a total of $36.4b in FY2016. Was last raised in 1993; inflation 1993-2018 was 73%. So doubling the fuel tax is essentially standing still, yet only raises ~$75b. Where does the other annual spend deal ~$84b/year come from? Hopefully not just from more deficits, the usual uniparty solution.
Going to be either ‘easy’ usual ‘money grows on trees’ solution, or quite complicated. This Deplorable hopes complicated for the sake of deficit situation.
You are trying to apply facts and logic to the situation 🙂
I’m just hoping that Trump is not going to dance to Pelosi and Schumer’s tune.
Why not a 50 / 50 split? Trump started out offering 25%, so he gives, they give.
You seem to contradict yourself: why not let airlines fund their towers, and companies their broadband?
Roads and bridges benefit commuters, business, safety. I read once we have 1,000 bridges needing repair or replacement. Why not make a substantial dent there?
Don’t underestimate gov’t corruption, incompetence waste. NorCal had a $1B retrofit of half the Bay Bridge turn into a $8 Billion boondoggle. And support cables are now deteriorating (micro fracturing); and it leaks. But Gov and Mayor Brown wanted a “statement” bridge. Oh, and $8 B … added no new capacity!
And really. No Green. Solyndra a disaster.
Union leaders willll make there constituents vote Republican
Union leaders willll make there constituents vote Republican
yeah… i’m just hoping their ‘public/private’ partnership doesn’t mean more toll roads falsely sold as ‘temporary, until we get them paid off’. cut the waste, stop the looting, drain that damned swamp already voters!
Did I miss something? Is the House working on a budget to fund the government for 2020? Has it met budget deadlines? POTUS’ budget proposal called for cuts. Has the debt ceiling been raised to accommodate 2 trillion in spending? As I recall POTUS had a ‘get out of debt’ plan for (what was it?) 12 or 15 years?
I can understand having to negotiate with Pelosi as she is queen of the House, but Schumer? Isn’t that an indictment of the “republicans” in the Senate who hold the majority that he feels he has to negotiate with Chuck as welI? That he cannot count on all Republican votes?
How many Billions was the Stimulus Bill that Obama forced through?
My memory was it was for ‘shovel ready projects’. What was actually built with all that money?
I know in my area it was lots of local projects that were only shovel ready because the local populace wouldn’t pay for them… or the timeline for paying for them was several years out and because of the stimulus it freed up money for other projects.
It really got spread out. In NorCal, big projects may have included the Caldecott Tunnel 4th bore; and possibly the new Presidio approach to the Golden Gate Bridge.
In some smaller suburbs it paid for some new sidewalks and street lights.
A re-evaluation of this would be timely.
Didn’t a lot of $$ go for teacher pay, food stamp expansion, and other social programs?
Why not give the public 2 weeks to review and comment on the proposed list? Or will be just let them roll around in $2 Trillion?
The devil is in the details. To agree to anything like this, I’d bargain for:
– USMCA signed – REQUIREMENT; before infrastructure deal signed.
– Japan / South Korea deals signed
– Money for Wall Technology, sensors
– All nominations confirmed
– Give us the List with: project; total cost; start date; end date; permitted?
Even Pelosi has good and bad ideas. Caldecott 4th bore / tunnel $400M – good; Central Subway in San Francisco, $1.7B to go 1.7 miles? All for Rose Pak, a powerful Chinatown power broker. Bad.
Why would our Builder President not want this?
Pelosi chanting “jobs, jobs, jobs; to what is right for the american people, infrastructure, infrustrature”…all the buzz words of President Trump’s campaing….what could go wrong with the Dems stealing MAGA promises (fulfilled) interjected in Dem 2020 campaigns I don’t supposed some people will get confused and think all this is Dem ideas….no, they wouldn’t do that.
I am some reservations about this little joint venture.
The reason why they are so gleeful about broadband in the bill, is so that they can finally tax the thing and take over all broadband management. Talk about an eternal gold mine for congress. They are salivating, knowing this is the first step to take over the internet. Once it becomes a “right”, it will be totally controlled by the left. They will tax the living daylights out of it and it will become a well of eternal taxation until they stomp it out of existence and we go back to the 1900’s
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obama got a Tri$$ion dollars for infrastructure which disappeared faster than the speed of light. Joe Biden talked that fiasco up like all of America’s ills would be erased forever.
As I recall, that money went into a pipeline to special interests who kicked huge sums back to the DemonizingRats.
My cynicism is so great that I suspect that the DemonizingRats plan to pocket three dollars for every dollar that gets even close to the neighborhood of going to infrastructure. And those dollars will go to cities where “a glass of water with a ‘D’ by its name will get elected.”
12,000 sq. miles of city and suburban population holds the DemonizingRat voters who can win the popular election for a DemonizinRat presidential candidate. The other 3,785,000 square miles of the United States are the territory of the deplorables and fly-over country. The DemonizingRats can piss away 2 Tri$$ion in their 12,000 sq. miles without even blinking and get fatter and sassier doing it.
Get to the White House site and tell President Trump “NO NEW TAXES!”
Did you notice how Nancy mention all her interest groups were going to be featured in the product, i.e., unions, minority set asides, etc. Lets just build it good and solid at the least cost out of our pockets.
I don’t trust these rats at all. What is so dang important about broadband and why must every person have it?
Just look at the photos.
https://m.sfgate.com/bayarea/article/Caltrans-bay-bridge-microorganisms-corrosion-12528952.php#photo-7775176
