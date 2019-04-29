MAGAnomics – Consumer Spending Up Bigly, Price Inflation Remains Low…

The professional financial punditry can’t explain it. Flummoxed academics run around bumping into walls amid economic numbers that continue to defy expectations. All caused by a simple return to common sense ‘America First’ MAGAnomics.
Low unemployment (3.8%); wages growing (+3.2%); inflation stable (1.6%). These measures all have a cumulative impact on paycheck-to-paycheck Americans. Prices for durable goods are stable and wage growth is exceeding inflation. That means more disposable income in the middle-class…DUH. Which, when combined with the increased pay from lower middle-class tax rates, is exactly the intended outcome of MAGAnomics.
Today the BEA is out with consumer spending results for the first quarter that defy expectations. Consumer spending on goods increases 1.7%. Overall spending +.09 in March, reaches highest gain in ten years. The deplorables are spending their higher wages. Go figure. Meanwhile core inflation drops to 1.6%. The pundits are shocked.
(Reuters Headline) “U.S. consumer spending roars back, but inflation tame” – WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. consumer spending increased by the most in more than 9-1/2 years in March as households stepped up purchases of motor vehicles, but price pressures remained muted, with a key inflation measure posting its smallest annual gain in 14 months.
[…] “The economy is in a sweet spot for now with not enough inflation to cause the Fed to raise rates, and with inflation not low enough to worry Fed officials that economic demand is weakening, which could require rate cuts,” said Chris Rupkey, chief economist at MUFG in New York.
Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, surged 0.9 percent. That was the biggest rise since August 2009 and was also driven by increased healthcare expenditures. Spending rose 0.1 percent in February.
Data for January was revised up to show consumer spending rising 0.3 percent instead of the previously reported 0.1 percent gain.
[…] In March, spending on goods rebounded 1.7 percent, with outlays on long-lasting manufactured goods such as cars shooting up 2.3 percent. Spending on goods fell 0.5 percent in February. Outlays on services increased 0.5 percent last month, driven by healthcare spending, after rising 0.4 percent in February.
Inflation was benign, with the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index excluding the volatile food and energy components unchanged in March after edging up 0.1 percent in February. That lowered the year-on-year increase in the so-called core PCE price index to 1.6 percent, the smallest increase since January 2018, from 1.7 percent in February. (more)
It really is quite funny to watch the professional financial class try to wrap their arms around what is happening. Cue the audio visual:
The “Vhobbles”
.
Dr. Rajeev Dhawan, it just ain’t that complex. The U.S. is where the growth is. We are in the period where exporting U.S. wealth (globalist policies) has been slowed/halted. We are confronting protectionist tariffs abroad which impede our exports, and simultaneously applying reciprocal tariffs toward those who want access to our U.S. market. As a consequence, capital investment is returning to Main Street USA (nationalist policy).
This is the heart of MAGAnomic policy.
Low unemployment; rising wages; stable inflation and resurging U.S. blue-collar manufacturing is the key (steel/aluminum tariffs assisting).
This internal dynamic means the U.S. consumer can fuel the the U.S. economy while President Trump, Secretary Ross, Secretary Mnuchin and Ambassador Robert Lighthizer utilize the leverage of tariffs, to negotiate better America-First trade deals.
CTH 2016[…] Understanding the distance between the real Main Street economic engine and the false Wall Street economic engine will help all of us to understand the scope of an upcoming economic lag; which, rather remarkably I would add, is a very interesting dynamic.
Think about these engines doing a turn about and beginning a rapid reverse. GDP can, and in my opinion, will, expand quickly. However, any interest rate hikes (fiscal policy) intended to cool down that expansion -fearful of inflation- will take a long time to traverse the divide.
Additionally, inflation on durable goods will be insignificant – even as international trade agreements are renegotiated. Why? Simply because the originating nations of those products are going to go through the same type of economic detachment described above. [What the USA previously went through]
Those global manufacturing economies will first respond to any increases in export costs (tariffs etc.), by driving their own productivity higher as an initial offset, in the same manner American workers went through in the past two decades. The manufacturing enterprise and the financial sector remain focused on the pricing.
♦ Inflation on imported durable goods sold in America, while necessary, will ultimately be minimal during this initial period; and expand more significantly as time progresses and off-shored manufacturing finds less and less ways to be productive. Over time, durable good prices will increase – but it will come much later. [By that time, U.S. manufacturing will have reestablished position and offset any import pressure.]
♦ Inflation on domestic consumable goods ‘may‘ indeed rise at a faster pace. However, it can be expected that U.S. wage rates will respond faster, naturally faster, than any fiscal policy influence because inflation on fast-turn consumable goods becomes re-coupled to the ability of wage rates to afford them.
The fiscal policy impact lag, caused by the distance between federal fiscal action and the domestic Main Street economy, will now work in our favor. That is, in favor of the middle-class. (full outline)
We have not had the benefit of this economic success in the past 40 years because corrupt multinational interests were paying and bribing -via lobbyists- politicians and public officials within the administrative state to block independent U.S. wealth.
Wilbur Ross, keepin’ it simple.
♦The Modern Third Dimension in American Economics – HERE
♦The “Fed” Can’t Figure out the New Economics – HERE
♦Proof “America-First” has disconnected Main Street from Wall Street – HERE
♦Treasury Secretary Mnuchin begins creating a Parallel Banking System – HERE
♦How Trump Economic Policy is Interacting With The Stock Market – HERE
♦How Multinationals have Exported U.S. Wealth – HERE
The reason why the professional financial punditry can’t explain it is because they’ve been taught to SOLELY rely on models and not facts. If they don’t like the numbers, then tweak your model and – viola’ – you create an alternate reality that can be used as a political talking point to steer the “great unwashed masses” into voting for your preferred candidate.
This is the PERFECT example of what is wrong with nearly every major university in this nation: facts and real data doesn’t matter. Feelings and utopic dreams do.
LikeLiked by 10 people
“facts and real data don’t matter” – better
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am hoping the the “great unwashed masses” use empirical evidence to determine if PDJT’s policies are working, and not relying on the medi.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Me too!
LikeLiked by 1 person
While I support everything that PDJT and the MAGA policies are doing, one aspect of this that is rarely if ever mentioned is the impact on fixed-income senior citizens. We are an increasingly large percentage of the populace, especially with the “boomers” retiring at significant rates for a few years now.
Just remember if you hear or read about some older folks’ less-than-ecstatic opinions of the increases in costs, regardless of how relatively modest they are reported to be, every increase detracts from the fixed income persons purchasing power. We don’t have job promotions and wage increases to anticipate that will offset or maintain parity with inflation at any rate.
For the record, I’m not complaining at all. I feel good for working folks and families. I was fortunate enough with enough forward vision to now be in a relatively good position. But I understand that a lot of folks weren’t as fortunate or learned to be as forward thinking while they were working and thus had planned accordingly.
Just keeping one foot in hard reality while enjoying the MAGA show.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thank you for your comments GB Bari. I am one of those barely scraping by.
I lost most of my money in the crash. Then my well went dry and half of what I had left went to drilling deeper to find more water. Now I have virtually nothing but my Social Security which is less than $850 per month. Of that I have to set aside $200 to pay property taxes and home owners insurance.
I have a rather uncommon disability that requires a specific diet that I can no longer afford. The result has been that I have gone from 110 lbs down to 83 lbs. Life has become very difficult.
Two weeks ago I relented and contacted Social Security to see if I could apply for SSI. My assets are worth more than the tiny amount that they allow and I am not eligible. I contacted the food stamps folks and learned that I am eligible for $10 per month.
I contacted real estate agents to see about selling my house and leaving California. Apparently there a new laws in effect that mandate expedited escrows now. The day escrow closes I have 14 days to vacate my house. It is physically impossible for me to find a place and move in 14 days. I have no money to find a place before escrow closes.
I have no family and I am the youngest of all my friends and I am close to 70.
I try very hard not to dwell on my situation. I remind myself all the time that there are millions who are much worse off than I am. If it weren’t for my faith in God I would be in the depths of despair.
I am a major MAGA supporter. I voted for our president and if I am still alive I will vote for him again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m so sorry Patty! Have you considered one of those reverse mortgages that pay you every month? You are basically using your equity but I believe you can never lose your house. That might be an option so you do not have to leave your home.
https://homeguides.sfgate.com/can-lose-house-reverse-mortgage-9366.html
LikeLike
Thank your for your comment tigger. Yes, I did that last year. My house was built in 1942 and the reverse mortgages require that your house meet or exceed late 1970s building codes. I would have to almost rebuild my house from the frame up to qualify. The improvements would have to be made before they would accept my application.
LikeLike
Oh that is such a disappointment. I hope that a way will open, a friend that needs a place, a change in the SS rules. I will be thinking of you.
LikeLike
Thank you so much tigger! One of my greatest joys in life is that I live out of town. I love listening to the birds singing, cows mooing the in the distance, the sweet scent of the oranges now in bloom. God has blessed me with this peaceful life and I am very thankful.
LikeLiked by 1 person
G B Bari
if the middle class is taken care of , they will be sure to take of the seniors. . If economy is strong, it cures a lot of ails.
If people have money they are willing to help .
LikeLike
Maybe, I hope you are correct, but you may be a bit optimistic. My son’s generation are fairly cynical of Social Security and Medicare into which they are forced to pay, but from which they will likely never receive benefits after the programs go bankrupt. They really aren’t interested in supporting older generations who they see as having pilfered their money in a one-way ponzi scheme.
OTOH, I truly don’t know how pervasively that attitude extends through the younger generations.
One example, the Medicare hospital insurance fund is now forecast to be out of money by 2026! That’s only seven years from now. On the upside, the SSI Disability fund has been extended by 20 years due to decreasing claims under the past two years of MAGAnomics.
LikeLike
Paul Krugman still is saying we are heading for a recession, even a depression. Dems can’t accept Trump’s smoking hot economy. Trump as an incumbent with this economy will be re-elected easily.
LikeLike
Yep. Just another talking head with a PHD or some other alphabet soup degree of ‘status’.
Faculty lounge theorists. I can’t believe Rick got him to admit that he was actually looking for 1.3.
Hey, professor! It’s called real consumer confidence!!!
Truth is being revealed.
And that is what the MSM tries desperately to control.
News flash: Donald Trump is POTUS
Talk about bitter clingers…
We haven’t even started to grow yet.
Lastly, to quote the great Milton Friedman ‘Inflation is made in 1 place: Washington DC’
LikeLiked by 1 person
THAT last line by Friedman is SOOOOooo spot on.
LikeLike
“The reason why the professional financial punditry can’t explain it is because they’ve been taught to SOLELY rely on models and not facts.” Spot on. When I was a fuzzy cheeked youth taking statistics in college, the last lecture of the year, the professor “proved” that the US had suffered no casualties in WW2. I always thought of it as an academic proving “figures don’t lie but liars figure.” That demonstration of the falsity of the alternate reality has always, thankfully, stuck with me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep. Had a similar thing demonstrated to me at the end of my statistics class as well. That’s why Mark Twain’s words resonate so well with me.
LikeLike
I believe the problem with “modern” economists and most economic pundits is even worst that you describe, they believe Wall Street is the US Economy, that is why they are so flummoxed and cannot (rather do not) want to confront the truth about the President’s economic policy, which has its focus on the US Voter as opposed to solely only Wall Street.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How true!
LikeLike
Best part about their “contrived” models is that they’ve been statistically tweaked relentlessly to reverse-engineer “a degree of compatibility/consistency” with their most-recent “forecasting error”.
Suddenly, President Trump has “CHANGED ALL the VARIABLES”:
• Making some DEPENDENT (new “drivers” like capex expensing)
• Making others INDEPENDENT (Sundance’s “detachment” from global supply chains)
• Introducing new MULTIPLIERS (multiple knock-on effects export-import shifts)
• Removing old SUPPRESSERS (tax and regulatory drag)
Past Economic Models are USELESS, and self-professed Economists are CLUELESS!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I did my part within the last year.
LikeLike
I will believe a change has really happened (tho I do not doubt is has happened) when the tv/cable/satellite commercials sell goods not insurance (of all kinds), ‘gimme’ donations for all causes, weight loss plans and other non-goods type ads.
LikeLike
Trump’s economic policies are literally shocking the world and scaring many who are losing big. Amazing how it is flying under the radar. Simply too scary of a story for the media to cover. This is they prime example of trillions at stake that SD mentions. Trump is upsetting the global order decades in the making. Really upsetting the apple cart!
LikeLike
The left is totally devoid of any such notions about the economy beyond their certainty that we are headed for a recession that will destroy us totally, compliments of FAKE NEWS CNN. They keep saying, on social media, Trump has done noting but play golf destroy our Foreign Relations and feather the nest of his own family. I must have posted his list of accomplishments at least a thousand times on social media, but it’s wasted time….they can’t hear anything that doesn’t fit their narrative; perfectly normal behavior. How do we breach that concrete wall?
LikeLiked by 1 person
“How do we breach that concrete wall?” You can’t. The abyss between them and us is too deep and wide. At times it feels as if we are one people living in two countries.
LikeLike
Good news for us deplorables. I believe the only economic news the Dems can jump on – and no doubt they will – is the high gasoline prices
LikeLike
Oil has dropped $3 a barrel and wholesale price per gal of unleaded gas has dropped from $2.10 to $2.04 a gal.Patience my son.
LikeLike
But, in Calimexistan, a gallon of 87 octane goes for 4 bucks. For 91 octane “premium” it’s 4.50. In self serve, that is. And away from the freeway -it costs more along the freeways.
This is a state with huge reserves of oil and natural gas. Just drive on the “oil highway” along Kern County. Or check out the oil derricks from Santa Maria to Huntington Beach!
Amazing how the Commies can take some thing good and wreck it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A lot of states on the coasts have been taking advantage of dropping energy prices by raising taxes to make up the difference. Funny, you never hear about them dropping any taxes though. Taxes on energy and everything else go in only one direction.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Now can we please B-slap the congressman trying to stop USMCA / tariffs for Mexico and Canada?
LikeLike
It is worse than that: He is a senator and a Republican, too.
LikeLike
We must stop this insane movement before more people find out about it and want to come live here.(sarc)
LikeLike
WOW!!!! People have jobs and hence money to spend and they buy stuff!!!! Who woulda thunk?
LikeLiked by 3 people
You got that right, FL GUY? Went to the dept stores this weekend and almost every ad in store was anything but Caucasian. The mall was packed in my location with Hispanics, more than a month ago, certainly more than a year ago.
“Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two thirds of u.s. Economic activity, surged 0.9% biggest rise since aug. 2009.”
The invaders are funding the surge. Government handouts, and seasonal work are increasing. The invaders go south of the border for winter, now they are back. Also the increase of invading caravans add to increased consumer spending.
Moral of that rant: they are not leaving anytime soon the economy would tank and no president will accept that responsibility. When is enough enough?
LikeLike
Sundance,
My father, son and I have a blog posting in today’s American Thinker (“Trump’s 3.2% economic growth puts Bush and Obama to shame”) about the latest GDP growth numbers. The statistics that we cite go right along with the excellent numbers you are citing:
1. We compare Trump’s average 2.8% growth with Bush and Obama’s 1.9% growth rates. (They were identical.)
2. We point out that both Bush and Obama had zero growth in middle class income, but under Trump median household income (after subtracting for inflation) is climbing at a 2.5% clip.
3. We attribute Trump’s success to his trade and climate policies.
Our second paragraph is especially fun:
“Anybody who wants to know how the American economy would look today if someone espousing policies like Obama’s were still president only need peek over our northern border. Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau stayed in Obama’s Trans Pacific Partnership trade agreement and in Obama’s Paris Climate Accord, despite Trump pulling the U.S. out of both agreements. How has Canada been doing? Just 1.6% GDP growth over the latest year and 0.1% growth during the latest quarter!”
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2019/04/trumps_32_economic_growth_puts_bush_and_obama_to_shame.html
LikeLiked by 8 people
Your article was excellent but a lot of folks are bailing out of American Thinker due to their change from disqus comment board to some other thing that most of us don’t like. Your article only getting 21 comments was sad.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m one of those who bailed out. The hew “Comment” system is simply terrible.
LikeLike
The fake feminist Trudeau continues to embarass himself and his country, this time referring to Japan as “China” during Japanese Prime Minister Abe’s visit:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/04/oh-canada-blundering-justin-trudeau-twice-calls-japan-china-in-meetings-with-shinzo-abe-video/
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve been figuring that the lefists won’t pass the trade pact with Mexico and Canada…and sure enough here comes their helper bees in the RINO party saying to Trump…No Way Jose
The Senate’s senior Republican issued an ultimatum to President Trump on Sunday, saying either he cancels his trade-war tariffs or else he can forget about getting his U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal through Congress.
From Washington Times
Sen. Charles E. Grassley, chairman of the Finance Committee and president pro tempore of the Senate, said Mr. Trump’s eagerness for tariffs on steel and aluminum imports has become a major hindrance in talks over approving the USMCA trade deal.
“If these tariffs aren’t lifted, USMCA is dead. There is no appetite in Congress to debate USMCA with these tariffs in place,” the Iowa Republican wrote in an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal.
The uniparty goal is simply to strip Trump of any wins from here on out. If that means some Socialist and his or her crazy climate stuff that will destroy the country, fine, there’s ways of making money off that. Decline is not a bad thing for these guys, lots of money to be made on the way down.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So, we eliminated NAFTA and will revert to the pre-NAFTA trade policy with Canada and Mexico according to President Trump, Chuck. No?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ok. So what is the pre-NAFTA policy on Chinese dumping of cheap products into our country? Does the pre-NAFTA policy allow Mexico and Canada to export their products assembled from Chinese parts and steel into our country?
If the pre-NAFTA trade policies are acceptable, why did we ever need NAFTA or its replacement, the USMCA?
LikeLike
POTUS simply
• CLOSES the Mexican Border until the Border is SECURED
• EXTENDS the closure until Congress fixes Immigration Laws
• Cancels NAFTA, since Mexican Trade is dead in the water, anyway
• Slaps TARIFFS on Autos to pique the interest of China & Europe on Trade Deals
• Extends the Tariffs to ALL Imports from China to accumulate IP Theft REPARATIONS
• Announces he’ll work those Deals for submission to a favorable Congress in 2021
• Claims Victory with our increased Tariff Income and reduced Trade Deficit
LikeLiked by 1 person
Falback: Trump cancels the original NAFTA.
LikeLike
Fallback.
LikeLike
There is no such thing as “Free Trade” with a totalitarian society.
There is only managed trade because “comparative advantage” is determined for political and not economic advantage .
Since NAFTA to Trump, China has managed US-China trade.
From Nov 2019 to date, the Trump Administration has managed US-China trade. Here’s an interesting-looking analysis of how Trump’s “Wolverines” have managed the *who pays* for increased US tariffs on Chinese imports.
The link and a two-line summary are below:
“We calibrate a simple economic model and find that a 25 percentage point increase in tariffs raises US consumer prices on all affected Chinese products by only 4.5% on average, while the producer price of Chinese firms declines by 20.5%. The US government has strategically levied import duties on goods with high import elasticities, which transfers a great share of the tariff burden on to Chinese exporters.
http://www.econpol.eu/publications/policy_brief_11
The difference in U.S. economic growth between 2016 and 2019 reflects this new “U.S. – China trade managed by the Trump Administration for American growth” reality.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The disconnect between the flummoxed “experts” and reality brings to mind this scene from the movie Back to School:
Back to School – Rodney Dangerfield’s First Economics Class (3 minutes)
LikeLiked by 2 people
That Rodney Dangerfield character wasn’t in the club either but certainly knew how things actually work.
LikeLike
Always instructive, and funny.
LikeLike
Anyone remember BHO Energy Secretary Chu thought we should be more like Europe and suggesting $9 per gallon gasoline prices? I can’t think of one thing the BHO regime did to better America. I think they were put in place to tank the economy, but it was too big and diversified to be done by government policy alone.
I thank the Lord for President Trump, Cheap and abundant energy, sane taxation, fair trade, sane immigration policy, and other initiatives, is MAGA!
LikeLiked by 5 people
It’s not fair that we do so well in the USA while the rest of the world suffers Barry-O. We’re told how selfish we are Bill Clinton. It’s not fair that we are the only super power Madeline Albright, on and on. Everything that cultural Marxist do is meant to diminish the USA. In their harebrained thinking, if we have less more will go to Zimbabwe et al. Not a single mention about the way these country’s conduct their business, dictatorial Marxist sh_tholes that will never get out of their own way. You don’t fix the world by killing the Golden Goose the USA. As far as the NWO is concerned finishing us off is job number one.
LikeLike
I can certainly attest to this! Having more money burning holes in my pockets is an impressive -and glorious- thing! I have certainly spent more money in the past few years than I have in my entire life (excluding my house, which I purchased during the Obama depression at an incredible low… he and Bushy-boy crashed the housing market, which collapsed prices… so I did great, but the couple I purchased the house from lost big)! I have purchased a Jeep (oh yeah!), tons of stuff for my house (furniture, appliances, etc), and I am planning a major re-model this year – none of which I would have done under the Obama nightmare depression! Soon I think I will buy me a few new firearms! MAGA!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great pull! This is one of the best 3 minutes Hollywood has ever produced!
LikeLike
The scene with Sam Kinison is also pretty good. 🙂
(Off-topic, so I didn’t post the link)
LikeLike
Monstrously high pent-up demand. Deplorables remember what it is like to live normally. We haven’t been for decades. Deplorables have been living with stuff that is broken and worn out and couldn’t afford to repair or replace it. And for eight years Obama told everyone this was the “new normal,” they we all had to get used to it because the good days were gone for good. We must suck it up and eat our dirt because it was our fault that poor third worlders were poor. We didn’t deserve what we had. We didn’t build it.
So now the backlog of broken and worn out stuff is being fixed and replaced, with some left over for a vacation and some new clothes. And you know what? We’re also looking closely for “Made in the U.S.A.” on the labels. Welcome back, America.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Like!!!
LikeLike
Sundance,
I wrote about this yesterday over at Chicagoboyz weblog.
President Trump’s ‘Xanatos Gambit’ Trade Policy
Posted by Trent Telenko on April 27th, 2019
https://chicagoboyz.net/archives/59670.html
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
In the meantime, the Democrat 2020 candidate announced the 2020
economic platform of:”The beatings will continue until morale improves.”
LikeLike
Along with, “We hate you. Now give us all your money and freedoms. First, apologize for being alive.”
LikeLike
Interesting that the article is almost reduced to a headline.
There is less information in that article than Sundance provides in every post about the economic milestones that occur every quarter.
Seems that the editors at the Boston Herald really don’t want their readers to know just how good and how broad and how deep this MAGA-driven economic expansion really is..
LikeLike
Observations from a smaller limb.
Personal savings rate remains above 7% at 7.3% of disposable income. This amounts to $1.16 trillion. A comparison on the international stage is that that this amounts to over one quarter of the annual GDP of Germany.
😎
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, well, those of us past a certain age have seen that those who can’t do end up as academics or career civil servants. There are always exceptions to the rule, but in general, the lofty PhDs are never accountable for results. Just write journal articles for their own consumption.
LikeLike
Yes.
Refer back to the clip from Rodney Dangerfield’s hilarious comments on the Business 101 professor’s theoretical example of a “business” , from the 1986 movie “Back to School”. Hollywood absolutely nailed the truth about pompous cloistered academics in that scene.
LikeLike
My pay increased measurably in 2019 and I am now able to put 10% more monthly into my retirement plan. Also paying down my mortgage and student loan, finally! Woohoo!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Those poor snowflakes want President Trump’s economy to fail so badly they can’t stand themselves. Them who seek to unseat him as President had better drop the MUH Russia and racist mantra and start honing their economic message (which they don’t have)
LikeLike
I nearly finished my PhD (had thesis done) before deciding that JD/MBA was a better career path. And then spent several decades on the front lines with mostly multinational corporations, including 6 years in Germany and countless trips to Europe, Japan, China, and South America. Speaking from much personal experience, Everything Sundance has pointed to is correct.
For better or worse, US policies in the 50s and 60s were designed to rebuild Japan and Europe, leading to a lot of ingrained bad policy habits and multinational distorted globalism at the expense of ‘mainstreet’ US. PDJT cites many examples; I have personal knowledge of hundreds more.
The only thing I find surprising is how fast things have turned around once PDJT set to work.
IMHO, it is not only the policy course corrections (tariffs, new trade agreements, deregulation, tax cuts). It is something intangible in people’s attitudes, something on evidence in every PDJT rally.
Positive American ‘animal spirits’. Spend is more optimistic than save.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Inspirational, Ristvan … as always!
There are hundreds of ways for Americans to PIONEER, which is what we do best and how we tap deepest into those uniquely American “animal spirits” passed on by our forebears and forefathers.
POTUS vaulted “Better Governance putting America First” to the top of the list.
Everything he does opens new PIONEERING avenues for Business, Entrepreneurs, Charity, Families, Faith and Fellowship.
LikeLike
We’re living the AMERICAN RENAISSANCE!
LikeLike
Thank you ristvan. always love your posts. my vision of our economy (pre VSG PDJT) is that of a cork being pushed below water – WAY down. When the cork is released it rises faster & faster until it eventually pops out of the water rising high in the air. when it falls back down it floats.
LikeLike
INFRASTRUCTURE SOLUTION for MAGAnomics ECONOMY 2.0
=====
STATE Infrastructure Priorities – Business as Usual
• Roads
• Bridges
• 5g – Metropolitan
Funding Sources:
• YUGE Boost in State & Local Income Tax Receipts from GDP Growth
• CONTINUED Surge in Gas Tax Receipts from Transportation & Travel Growth
• Option: State & Local Spending Cuts
• Option: State & Local Retirement shift to 401Ks
• Option: Deportation of Illegals draining Local Services Systems
• Option: SALT Tax Cuts 1.0 to match Lowest-Burden States
=====
FEDERAL Infrastructure Priorities – First Things First:
• Border Security
• Immigration Control
• Election Integrity
• 5g – Rural
• Interstate Highway Privatization
Funding Sources:
• YUGE Boost in Federal Income Tax Receipts from GDP Growth
• Option: Federal 5% Spending Cuts
• Option: Federal Retirement shift to 401Ks
• Option: Workfare-for-Welfare
• Option: Deportation of Illegals draining Social Support Systems
• Option: Tax Cuts 2.0 to Accelerate GDP Growth
LikeLiked by 1 person
Critical Strategic Priority:
Do NOT let State & Local Government off the hook to pocket MAGAnomics Growth in Tax Receipts to squander it on government pay raises, patronage and graft.
LikeLiked by 1 person
BKR, what about opening mining and oil exploration on Federal land and then the government would get so many ($) per each ton or barrel of oil? Should be an easy/peasy way to pay off the debt. Buuuuuuuuuut, and a big BUT….no lock boxes. Those monies must/shall be used to only go toward national debt reduction.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Perfect … for the Trump 2021 Congress.
LikeLike
Never ceases to amaze me how the Republicans can run in at the last minente and do the Dems dirty work, this time around if the Republicans can kill off the USMCA they are really going to wish in the end they didn’t do so.. Pres Trump has already said that he would just go back to pre Nafta and be done with it and then we could trade with Mexico and Canada as we did before that worthless piece of paper was signed into law Grassley must want to go home after the next election
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’d love to see the President make a commercial where he and his economic team we’re all around his Oval Office desk where he received all these amazing economic stats and then contrast them with the statistics of decline and destruction from the previous administration and then say. “Democrats say we have to accept decline and that good paying jobs and economic renewal is impossible. Well, my administration has proven them dead wrong. And with your support and vote, we will continue to do the impossible: Make America great again!!” ☺️
LikeLike
“It really is quite funny to watch the professional financial class try to wrap their arms around what is happening.” This brought back to mind the million or so times that el Rushbo riffed on the “unexpected” unemployment numbers every time they were announced during the Obama interregnum. In that case, the commentariat was simply being dishonest. In this case, they’re revealing their inability to understand simple math.
LikeLike
To me the inflation explanation is simple: price transparency is resulting in downward pressure on goods that factor into the inflation index.
LikeLike