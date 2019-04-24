BIG! – NSA Recommends Dropping Phone Surveillance Program….

Perhaps the weaponization of the NSA database was the biggest research project we ever took on. That said, CTH prudence requires a lack of commentary. For a background on this story see the [“SIDE NOTE“] previously presented HERE. “The candle is not worth the flame.”
(WASHINGTON DC) The National Security Agency has recommended that the White House abandon a U.S. surveillance program that collects information about Americans’ phone calls and text messages, saying the logistical and legal burdens of keeping it outweigh its intelligence benefits, according to people familiar with the matter.
The recommendation against seeking the renewal of the once-secret spying program amounts to an about-face by the agency, which had long argued in public and to congressional overseers that the program was vital to the task of finding and disrupting terrorism plots against the U.S.
The latest view is rooted in a growing belief among senior intelligence officials that the spying program provides limited value to national security and has become a logistical headache.
Frustrations about legal-compliance issues forced the NSA to halt use of the program earlier this year, the people said. Its legal authority will expire in December unless Congress reauthorizes it. (read more)
…”It is up to the White House, not the NSA, to decide whether to push for legislation to renew the phone-records program. The White House hasn’t yet reached a policy decision about the surveillance program, according to the people familiar with the matter.
The White House National Security Council and the NSA declined to comment.”…
[…] In remarks over the past month, Gen. Paul Nakasone, the director of the NSA and chief of U.S. Cyber Command, has declined to offer specifics about the status of conversations about the metadata program, but he has acknowledged officials are reviewing whether it is necessary.
“It’s a collaborative process, and the administration will make the decision,” Mr. Nakasone said this month at a Marshall Forum event in Washington. “We are taking a look at it, what is the value of it, what are we able to get from it…I think the question becomes, is this a tool that we continue to need to have for our nation’s security?” (link)
May God continue to bless Admiral Mike Rogers…
Do not go about your day without contemplating the scale of this decision; and more importantly the ideological shift on the freedom continuum. 97% of our nation will have no comprehension of the importance of this story.
One of the hurdles in revealing the scale of the story behind the abused FISA process are the current interests of the intelligence community. Those who benefited from the abuse of the system have used “national security interests” as a shield to avoid revealing the history of Obama-era political surveillance and spying.
However, if the intelligence apparatus says they no longer want/need the surveillance system; that is, the specific aspect used for prior abuse; well, the shield is removed;… and, as a consequence, the history of how the NSA database was abused for political spy operation can then be revealed.
Love to all.
Wolverines !!
That’s a mighty big concession to make, wow.
Don’t forget the “motto” of the IC: “In God we trust, all others we monitor!”
The next big concession they’ll have to make is admitting that fighting terrorism begins with (dare I say it) having meaningful BORDERS! And not waiting until they’re already running amok in the interior of the country! What a concept!
I wonder if Sundance has that copyrighted, or if we can share it around since it’s such a great graphic!
I’m sorry. I support pretty much everything SD and all the treepers support but I fear this is political correctness run amok.
Let us be clear. This program (if it’s the one I think it is) is invaluable if used against possible Muslim terrorists.
Let us continue to use it against these people- who seek to destroy this country. If they could use a dirty bomb in Times Square they would do it ASAP. And we need to be protected against that.
Let us hope that any public discontinuation of any such program is not the whole story. And let us dump pc crap when we need to.
Then quit using it against other people.
How bout just enforcing the laws that are on the books. Typical response to wrong doing… make a new law. Maybe they can make spying a hate crime.
“Those who would sacrifice Liberty for Security deserve neither.”
The FBI has received intel many times about pending attacks and chose not act on it. So what good was the intel gathered again?
LikeLiked by 4 people
That program worked out flawlessly in the matter of the Tsarnaev brothers. How many times did RUSSIA warn us they had been radicalized?
LikeLiked by 4 people
And that’s just one of the problems of thinking of Russia as our mortal enemy in all things.
Sorry but I disagree with you on this. With everything that’s been discovered about our government do you really think that a program like this will be used exclusively to “protect” Americans. If you do I have some rare sand to sell you from Iraq. You act as if a Muslim terror attack hasn’t happened on American soil since the NSA put this in place.
Sorry to say but freedom is messy sometimes. The most powerful crime syndicate in the world is the US Government. It is a legal mafia. This program should have never been in place even in the hands of a benevolent government let alone this dumpster fire.
When there is a switch that can be flipped, someone will flip it.
Did you read the article ?
❤️ it Sundance. Goes to prove how smart President Trump is and how smart the Fake News is. They will learn what is important and what is propaganda. Before long, even the sheeples will realize what propaganda they have been pushing. If they think their ratings fell after the Mueller/Weissmann report release, they ain’t seen nuthin’ yet!
Well illustrated, SD. 😂
In dispensing with the program I hope they do not destroy evidence!
And the small black dot that the media is focused on is fake and paid for by Hillary Clinton.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yeah? But are they telling any truth?
Don’t they have a decades and decades long history of not disclosing the truth?????
LikeLike
Yes. Partly. Trump is the President. Thus ended their truth!
AMEN Annie!
AMEN!!!!!
The truth is the surveillance state is feeling the pressure of what is about to happen with spygate and the surveillance is trying get out ahead of the negative publicity. Their solution is to poush this bullshit in a flaccid effort that government will take care of remedying its past wrongs. It never works. What has to happen is that this program needs to be eliminated in its entirety as it concerns U.S. citizens’ communications and a law with severe criminal penalties must be passed that criminalizes any government actor collecting and/or storing electronic communications of U.S. citizens absent a court order granting a warrant, an order approving a warrant signed by a real court not the make believe fake FISC
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yup! There is a plan or narrative behind this move. And I think you’re hovering over the target.
Exactly those dirty dogs!
It’s about time. This program was appalling from its inception. Now, if one could only believe that it would really stop…
LikeLiked by 6 people
My concern is, as previously posted, the perpetrators of abusing this system need to be brought to Justice, by being hung with their own words, so none of the phony defences will work, either with juries, OR the American people.
And, the way to do that is by USING this system, they abused, to heal the wound.
Look how much we learned, JUST from the lover texts. THINK how much we could learn from the texts, emails and phone calls of ALL the perpetrators, going back to 2010, say?
Are they now saying dismantle it, because of reasons given, or because everything needed to put a noose around every neck, is located right in one place.
Is this the most blatant case of “destruction of evidence” in history?
Perhaps a restraining order, to at least ARCHIVE the material?
Wow… God Bless Trump, our Nation, Rogers, and Sundance!
LikeLiked by 4 people
As far as I’m concerned, Adm. Rogers deserves the MOH! He put himself at great risk attempting to save the country.
As far as I’m concerned, Adm. Rogers deserves the MOH! He put himself at great peril in an attempt to save the Republic.
Dear Lord in heaven, has the hell frozen over? I can hardly believe what I am reading.
This would be a great victory!!🇺🇸
Big is an understatement
Send Hillary over to the NSA with a hammer.
LikeLiked by 3 people
” the logistical and legal burdens of keeping it outweigh its intelligence benefits…”
Hi. Remember me? I’m the 4th amendment. I’ve been feeling a little neglected.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Excuse me for a second…….not to be a wet blanket on this……
But it sounds to me that they are trying to “downplay” the issue of monitoring calls during the time Obama was eavesdropping on everyone…..
Obama is basically caught….but now we are basically hearing:
“There is no intelligence benefit”
“Oh yeah we were monitoring everyone, but their was no intelligence benefit… so don’t worry about it….”
I’m not saying….keep on monitoring…no way…
To me it smells…..if I am off base fine
And as Dutch stated……What are they gonna do now?
Delete all the phone call data?…..Even on the crooks who did this?
Too much data? Did anyone get a glimpse of that center in Utah?
How about….”Oh yeah…..now we are not going to monitor any phone calls from the Chinese”……” No intelligence value”
Nope…this stinks….something’s up
..
I do not believe you are off base at all.
Gunny, my first thought was that of course they want to shut it down because they are afraid it will be used against THEM. It’s ok to use against us, but not ok to be used against them.
Just my first reaction. Like you, not saying it needs to stay, just too coincidental that they want to shut it down just as things, for them, start to heat up.
I think it is a very good idea. I don’t see how they would be able to determine from the millions of text and calls in a day who was planning a terrorist attack. I know they use keywords, etc, but really is a serious terrorist going to spell it out for them. It was never a good idea.
They couldn’t figure out the Douglas shooter in Broward County and the sheriff and FBI had interviewed him multiple times. He was a kid. What would they possibly do with an organized terrorist group?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Other friendly allies are doing the phone spying of our behalf.
Since 99% of all of the terror-related events involve not only the Arabic language but also accomplices from networks linked to Arabic-speaking nations, they are in a better situation to monitor phone issues.
And let’s not forget there is more than one way to intercept a conversation.
All in all, I think this is a very good decision.
Pure window dressing. This means one of 2 things. Either the NSA has a new replacement program in place or the NSA wants more money. Government agencies never give up power or turf, ever. Congress/president created this monster years ago & Congress/president must be the one to kill/neuter it. This kill/neuter means both an elimination of the program and a law making it illegal for anyone in the government to collect and/or store electronic communications of U.S. citizens without a court approved warrant, a court meaning a real court and not the make believe pretend court known as the FISC.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The NSA was repositioned in terms of autonomy. That does changes the calculus in terms of chain of command and old guard.
None the less your point deserves fair consideration.
“How can you tell Government is lying? They will tell you in a press release.”
I disagree.
This is not NSA giving up turf. This is a DIRNSA who, like Rogers before him, is a patriot and who understands the problem.
I agree that our government will not give up anything. Those of us with copper home phone lines still pay a tax on long distance calls to pay off the Spanish American War. They have changed the rates many times and canceled it a few, but within two years there it is back on everyone’s bills. The only way to get rid of it is to convert to cell phones.
Now, what are these programs the NSA has put on every hard drive manufactured in the USA for two decades?
Do smart meters pick up the hidden microphones in TVs and kitchen appliances that David Petraeus warned us about? He got fired for that.
Max De I concur. “Either the NSA has a new replacement program in place…”
Ever notice how the feds quietly drop air craft and many people wonder why a success bird is mothballed? Like the U-2, A-12, SR-71?
It’s because they have something superior already on flight status which the hoi polloi will find out about decades after the fact.
Since zero terrorists have been caught by this surveillance, I say shut it down except for collecting the FBI and DOJ’s phone calls and emails because they have shown they need to be constantly monitored.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Lots of terrorists — oops! — I mean Democrats have gotten into Congress through this program…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Evelyn Farkas just pooped a kitten…
More like a sabertooth.
Very good. Very good indeed.
KAG! …by poking the eyes out of the NWO on the citizens USA. If you listen really hard you’ll hear John McCain screaming about this up from hell.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This may put Tracfone out of business.
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump is not playing. Drain that swamp!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow! Do I hear a tiny ring of freedom? #MAGA 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cue Suspicious Cat….
When the Patriot Act authorized, for the first time, the legal use of NSA’s formidable electronic spycraft for domestic use, I shuddered. I was, at the time, an upper middle mgr of a technical/engineering office at the NSA [GS-15] involved in the design, implementation, and deployment of some fascinating capabilities — all of which were always pointed outwards at non Americans. Which was until the Patriot Act our only legal targets.
What the current DIRNSA is admitting is that the complexity to try to use these capabilities and REMAIN IN COMPLIANCE with the 4th Amendment has proved to be impossible — AND the intelligence “take” on legal surveillance has been marginal, at best, anyway.
I retired before Obama took over, but even before I left I was privy to many at work who struggled to comply with tasking that previously had been flat illegal.
I fully endorse Gen Nakasone’s recommendations, and I hope the President fully implements his recommendations.
And BTW — we will learn more about how vitally important former DIRNSA Gen Rogers’ contribution to saving our country truly was. I suspect his testimony will be a feature in upcoming legal proceedings against former, and maybe current, FBI, DOJ, and Intel seniors who used these capabilities corruptly and illegally.
Communication between all the conspirators of Russia-Gate could be in that warehouse full of data. Maybe put a hold on all the data collected between 2009-2019. Until the trials are over that is…Then burn it all.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bill,
Yes, cue suspiscious cat, indeed. They had no problem abusing the system, to commit treason, amongst other things.
They got 99% support in Congress to renew the program,..but now that it occurs to them that everything needed to hang ALL of them is sitting right there, in that metadata, all of a,sudden they want to destroy the evidence?
I understand the tendency to declare victory, and once the data is used to hang those who abused it (being HUNG, instead of hoist, on their own petard)
Sure, burn it to the ground, and salt the earth.
But not so fast,….
Yep Dutch…..Wholeheartedly agree….as per my posts above…….They are gonna destroy the evidence…….
Oops!
I READ the post, but put fingers to tapping, before brain engaged. I was MIS-reading this as the program that stores phone calls, emails and text every one.
If this is just the program that stores what phone companies have, what # called what # when, and how long talked, thats DIFFERENT.
I thought it was the FISA related data base used for 702 about requests.
So, still suspiscious. Are they throwing a bone, hoping like me others will confuse the different programs?
Is this an attempt to preserve the bigger program, or first step to shutting it all down?
Estimates of that computer in Utah range between 3 and 300 million gigabytes for each American citizen. Your home computer might have 1000 gigabytes so the US Government has 3000-300,000 times more. You can bet they are recording the conversations.
Every phone conversation for a lifetime recorded. Think about that.
Or is this what they want us to believe?
They are passing the buck to the people that benefit from the blackmail and extortion to end it.
The people that could end it wont!
They have had many chances to do so.
A significant portion of voice communications now travel over the Internet (Skype, Voip, etc.)
Would this stop the collection of that data?
It appears they are only talking about discontinuing collection of telephone call meta data.
Or is this what they want us to believe?
They are passing the buck to the people that benefit from the blackmail and extortion to end it.
The people that could end it wont!
They have had many chances to do so.
It’s not as if the meta data isn’t already being collected and stored by the telecom companies, available to law enforcement at any time pursuant to a valid warrant issued by a real judge. Now let’s take a close and serious look at the FISC, since it appears NO ONE has been up until now. The United States caught spies for half a century with regular criminal warrants issued by regular federal judges. Of course, we still had a Fourth Amendment then.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That stinks. On less guarantee that some will listen to me.
Wait…whats that sound?..is that the swamp circling the drain?
As long as they continue to record and save all the calls, texts etc by the FBI, etc so we can continue to weed out all their crimes.
These guys only discontinue programs once they have built a bigger better new one. I’d take it tongue in cheek.
Not always 🙂
They are scared to death Trump might use the program against Demorats, like they used it against him- that’s why they want the program gone. As always demorats abuse policies to attack their political enemies, when done conservatives clean up their soiled bed linens.
Wow wow. Yes!!
And who has enough trust to verify it would be done?
Yeah, now that a republican is in office. I think we should use it to demonstrate liberal treason. Think of what is out there, not just Shiff leaking, but spying on judges for blackmail re rulings…. Benghazi….
How about the Chief Justice Roberts phone calls the two weeks before he called Obamacare a tax?
Bingo!!!
They don’t want the PANDORA’S BOX OF INTELL OPENED UP ON THEIR CREW!!!
Let me get this straight. NSA who has spent untold billions and decades stealing our personal data is suddenly concerned about breaking laws?
Poking one eye out leaves four more who’ve had virtually unfettered access to this data all along.
What difference at this point can it possibly make?
We need end-to-end encryption. It infuriates me that people on this blog are arguing for continued spying.
Police states begin with surveillance. Criminals hide behind secrecy.
“The National Security Agency has recommended that the White House abandon a U.S. surveillance program that collects information about Americans’ phone calls and text messages, saying the logistical and legal burdens of keeping it outweigh its intelligence benefits, according to people familiar with the matter.”
Those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.
– Benjamin Franklin
This is YUGE!
I’m confused. The WSJ linked in OP is only talking about metadata. Isn’t it true the NSA collects the contents of every phone call/electronic communication?
If NSA was getting info from phone company does that mean Ma Bell is collecting content?
Just what, really, are they giving up?
Maybe the infrastructure is finally in place for a”private” for profit concern to take over this meta data collection program, a private concern that would make google or facebook look like a single celled data collection organism, Hell it may be “google” that takes the handoff of this collection program from the “nsa”. Less rules that way. Fascism much?
All hail the Mighty Sundance who once again proves that the pen is mightier than the sword.
God bless you always, Sundance. You are truly an American Patriot whose work is helping to save our Country.
Are they going to shatter it into a thousand pieces so it can never be used again, or are they going to lay low with it until the heat blows over and the Marxists are back in power?
Hey, I’m just trying to ask the right f-ing question.
VPN
Let me guess what comes after the program comes to an end … the accidental deletion of ALL records?
And then what … restarting a new and improved program when a Democrat enters the White House?
The TIMING IS NOT COINCIDENTAL.
WHY?
Trying to get ahead of the story?
June, 2019 Big Ugly unfolding. “NSA database abuse? … oh, we shut that program down last month. Old story.”
