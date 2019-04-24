Bank of Canada Lowers GDP Forecast Amid Continued Upward GDP for U.S….

A tale of two contrasting sets of economic priorities. The U.S. economy continues to outpace all economic forecasts. Recently U.S. retail sales, wage growth and housing starts have exceeded all expectations. Tomorrows announced U.S. GDP growth is positioned to exceed all previous doomsayer predictions from the professional financial back-bench.
However, the economic results in Canada are going in the opposite direction. The Bank of Canada cut their GDP forecast from 1.7% to 1.2% today. A forecast drop of half a percent is a massive drop considering the prior rate of growth was meager at best.
Two full years into the advancement of America-First priorities, the international community is now admitting they can only find growth and value in U.S. investments.
(Via Reuters) […] The [Canadian] central bank now expects economic growth in the first half of 2019 to be lower than anticipated in January, when it released its last monetary policy report, due to a slowdown in Canada’s oil sector, the negative impact of global trade policies and a weaker-than-expected housing sector.
It lowered its gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for the year to 1.2 percent from 1.7 percent in January, and said it was monitoring the impact of developments in household spending, oil markets and global trade. (read more)
With the slow-bleed continuing we can expect to see Canada quietly putting pressure on their U.S. liberal counterparts to support the USMCA. Yes, the irony is delicious. Ms. Freeland will try to stay under the radar while supporting Trump’s trade construct.
Meanwhile, U.S-China trade talks are due to resume next Tuesday, as negotiators USTR Lighthizer and Secretary Mnuchin head to Beijing with wind in their economic sails….
Honestly, every time I see that woman I want to slap her. By the way, the second angle of that picture with Trump surrounded is even better than the first one. I have never seen it before. Our magnificent El Presidente’….
POTUS looks like he’s holding court — trade court🤣
“Two full years into the advancement of America-First priorities, the international community is now admitting they can only find growth and value in U.S. investments.”
Putting my money where my mouth was, I called up my investment adviser in March of 2017 and asked them to advise me when they were going to start shifting the portfolio weight away from multinationals and “emerging markets” investments and into domestic large and small cap. I sent them a few of Sundance’s economics articles and have a few time last year as well. It only took them about 8 more months to get it right (they’re cautious and have more “trusted” sources). But we’re doing fine now.
I cannot stop grinning GB. It is amazing how long it takes to nudge “experts” along the correct path.
We did the same thing, GB. Pulled everything out of the global markets and put it all into American funds at least a year ago.
I put my money where my mouth was too..
Did the same, plus
• NO Banks
• NO Insurance
• NO Fixed Income
• NO Big Pharma
• NO Real Estate
They knew it was coming. They have been bleeding us dry for years. Our economic growth is staying here instead of being bled all over the world. Can you imagine before the income tax and a zillion other taxes the government ran mostly on revenue from tariffs. We had a big surplus and then we started just giving our money away to other countries that continued with tariffs. How generous of us /s.
Looks like Trudope is STILL following along in his mentor’s (Obozzo’s) path! Destroy the democratic style of government, and way you can! Don’t worry “Justine” … Auntie A.M. will see to it you get a nice sleeping bag in the refugee camps! So very sad to see a once great nation sliding into the abyss of Socialism! All because of a bimbo in a too tight dress, and a momma’s boy who collectively know nothing …. but love to strut around like they do!
When not down south we spend about half the year in the Muskoka lakes district of Ontario, Canada. Up there they call Sparklesocks Trudeau “Vanilla Obama” – his ‘policies’ are indistinguishable from Obungler’s, and he’s even less qualified if that’s possible.
Canadians tell me he’s toast in this October’s national election – here’s hoping.
“Vanilla Obama” – that’s a good one. Poor Canada…
This Trudeau child should never have gotten anywhere near the reins of power in Canada and he wouldn’t have if he didn’t have that last name. Like him or hate him, his father Pierre was nobody’s fool and Justine is proving to be nothing more than a fool trying to play the big boys game.
Former PM Harper was right…he’s just not ready.
I agree he’s toast this October.
Justine Turd-Doh.
The province of Prince Edward Island elected a Conservative government on April 23, when they had their provincial election. The Green party is the opposition.
From the link below:
“The Tory victory represents the latest in a series of gains for right-leaning parties, including wins in Alberta, Quebec, New Brunswick and Ontario — all within the last year.”
https://globalnews.ca/news/5195605/pei-provincial-election-results/
Canada wasn’t really serious about trade.
It’s more important to complain about gender justice, climate nonsense and appeasing the Chinese.
The gender stuff is necessary to get Canadians to uncritically agree with the Chinese driven agenda.
So Canada is killing the poor plants with a tax on their food???
The “ carbon tax” is now “ price on pollution “ and it will put more money in people’s pocket .. so a tax that gives you money instead of taking it from you
Bet Trump can’t do that .. sarc
Our national mag Maclean’s has her on the cover after the NAFTA talks with the headline “ You are welcome Canada “
I left 3 years ago and love in Estonia .. lovely country .. only two genders here and men use the men’s room and ladies the ladies room .. No mosques:-)
Wait till Canadians find out there is another tax coming up: A tax on PLASTICS.
Yep, you read that right.
Anything made with plastic or a plastic component will be subjected to an additional tax.
Knowing that PLASTICS are present in almost everything we buy, what are we to do except pay the plastic tax to save the planet.
That is Climate Barbie’s brilliant new idea.
BTW, the new proposed tax was leaked and Cath McKenna’s office hasn’t replied to reporters.
P.S.: Expect Duct Tape sales to skyrocket.
Snort!
Socialists policies don’t work and have not worked through out history. When Bernie Sanders points to Socialistic Democratic EU as a model for the USA; when you peel back and take a close look at their policies. These domestic and tax policies are a failure too. You see it in their unemployment numbers, GDP and the labor participation rate. Other indicators is the social rot you see in communities etc…
Yeah I really don’t get it? We have Venezuela in the display window and yet idiots vote for Bernie and AOC. Just go get some of that magnificent socialism and leave us alone.
Comeuppance is a word, non?
Don’t worry an election is coming. PEI went Conservative this week. NFLD is next. October can’t come soon enough. It’ll take serious cheating or an act of God at this point for Twinkle Toes to remain in power.
how long can the American media ignore the economic reality?
They spent 8 years creating a false economic while Obama was president.
Ignoring economic reality is child’s play for them.
Joshua, so true – did you hear that guy who is running for the Republican nom make his little speech about how we can’t allow America to continue on it’s ruinous economic path???? I mean, seriously – these people are nutz!!! I think he is a former Mass. governor or something. Bill Weld.
Yes Bill Weld is a former governor of Massachusetts. And if you’ll rewind to the election of 2016, Bill Weld was also Gary Johnson’s VP on the Libertarian ticket trying to split the vote against Candidate Trump. Weld jumped off the Libertarian ticket to rejoin the RINOs for another roll in the hay against President Trump.
America’s media for the most part ignores ANY and ALL reality, preferring instead to live in their imaginary world with their imaginary friends and imaginary facts.
Mess with the bull, you get the horns.
Just have a good cry Justin.
Does anyone have an idea as to how much the USMCA will add to the U.S. GDP once it kicks in?
The linked article says:
“Still, the ITC’s model suggests the revised trade deal offers both economic growth — a 0.35 per cent boost to U.S. real gross domestic product (GDP), worth $68.2 billion — and employment growth (an estimated 176,000 jobs).”
Their figure seems low though.
Just listened to the Kudlow interview in the recent CTH post.
Kudlow: “We figure, that deal, 100 billion dollars in annual GDP over a period of time.”
Link : https://youtu.be/Cl3J_GTx4HE?t=363
I feel for our fellow travelers in Canada. Their government and media can go suck it though
Looks good on Trudeau and Freeland!
Just got back from wintering in Florida, & I am already starting to hate my own Country again!
Such professional and nice people in the US, compared to most Canadians!
I have been back for 5 days and the people that I knew when I left have actually gotten worse!
There is a lot of TDS up here in Canada.
Looks like there may be a ” snowflake” on the Rebel Media, monitoring the message boards! I just got a warning, but no mention of which comment they were referring to! They just asked me to read the posting rules and do it two more times and I am gone. I reply wanting to know which comment was offensive.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Funny story. I was there with a girlfriend and we both thought a gorgeous higher schooler was flirting with me. I didn’t learn til we came back Canada’s low consent age (16?), and previously unbelievably low age (14?). What the heck??!! Whacky liberalism?
Dr. Patrick Moore is out west, fighting the good fight for more oil and jobs.
So, you didn’t find Floridians … a bit uncultured? … big state, love the weather.
Floridians are a bit uncultered are they…why not just call them deplorable? Stupid clown comment.
I have a few properties in Vancouver and other areas of BC.
Beautiful area of the world.
PC …
It’s Robson Street. Roots is on par with Abercrombie.
Stanley Park has a Tea House.
False Creek area, truly magnificent scenery.
Horseshoe Bay with the ferries, as well as an endless amount of activity day and night. Golf or ski, same day.
Happy to help out if anyone is planning a trip or looking for ideas.
I worked in Canada for a few months almost twenty years ago….I found y’all to be wonderful people…..get out the vote. eh? better together than apart….
oops…well how do to you to perot con!
I’m curious and hope you, as a Canadian, can tell me. Are there any specific reasons why so many Canadians hate our most wonderful President or are they simply brain washed by what seems about to be your former government and the media (which appears to be as loathsome as ours)
Thanks
Brainwashed by the media. American media is readily available up here but even our own media is the enemy of the people.
Canadians I think are also more gullible and trusting of our institutions and would never think that they would be lied to or manipulated by them.
Conservatives are the only people who have a grasp of how evil some things really are.
Liberals live in a make believe world that doesn’t exist but they would like to make real.
I agree. Nothing good about Trump in the news or the opinion columns.
John Good, out here in B.C. TDS is epidemic. It can all be attributed to the MSM. Our CBC ( Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.) truly is a government sponsored communist organization. CNN and the CBC is broadcast in every public space, and in many Doctors offices.
There is a large number of PDJT supporters out West, we will overcome the idiot Trudope.
God bless PDJT
It’s even worse than the topline numbers show. The price of crude oil is way up, and Canada is still struggling economically. They may be headed for recession.
Hold my Moosehead.
Canadian hunters are probably the more level headed Canadians.
Trudeau: “Hold my eyebrows.”
Ha…. a great beer.
40 years ago, I used to drink Molsons because I couldn’t afford real European beers…..20 years ago, I switched to Moosies because I couldn’t afford Molsons (and they had “Molson Ice” and “Molson Canadian” — which were essentially flavorless weak Molsons). Now I typically have a mix of pseudo-American microbrews. The times, they are a-changin’…….
Justine’s eyebrow is drooping again.
Meh… that’s OK. We’re Americans.
We’ll save the world.
Again.
I read a recent article about the USMCA claiming it would only have a small impact; but even this article admitted the country of origin changes were tough.
Second article I read that said the 2.5% penalty wasn’t a big enough penalty for not meeting quotas.
Sundance, why dixn’t they increase that to 6% or 7.5%??
The gravity of those photos – leaders of the most powerful countries in the world crowding each other out like teenage girls at a Justin Bieber concert, just to be closer to our President.
American exceptionalism? You better believe it! 🇺🇸
I’m praying for 2 terms, and a 3rd of Pompeo / Nunes / Jordan / ???
The top photo is a priceless classic, it ought to be in the Photography Hall of Fame and made into a mural in the Smithsonian. The postures/expressions of DJT, Abe/Abe’s background staff, and Bolton, as well as Merkel’s, tell the story, not a good one for the EU.
Delicious when President Trump is proven correct in his trade deals. The media won’t report it- but they all know it’s true 💯
I am waiting for Twinkletoes to repeat Obysmal talking: “this is as good as it gets” and “what does President Trump have, a magic wand?”
/sarc
I love the smell of scorched purple aubergine in the morning!
The B’s kicked the Leaf’s a-word last night. Now this.
1.2%… yeesh. That’s not a good look.
Terence Corcoran: As Canada gets more conservative, Canadian activists try making America socialist
That snicker was delicious…,
I know many Canadians would like to see Trudope gone. So would I!
However, the political reality is very different. The liberals long ago achieved what the Dems can only hope for! The liberals are Canada natural governing party and have been for over 100 years!
Getting rid of Trudope will be very difficult unless “Quebec turns their back on the liberals”. Very rarely do Quebecers ever turn their backs on the liberals! The liberal’s base is in Quebec!
Quebecers always vote strategically to ensure they always part of the ruling party. If Quebecers sense that the rest of Canada is going to vote against the liberal party then Quebecers will also vote against the liberal party to ensure the new ruling party has representatives from Quebec too!
This why it is critically important to watch what is happening in Quebec! If Quebec voters are tired of Trudope then he is history! However, I have yet to see signs of this happening!
Trudope’s recent scandals have not hurt him in Quebec one bit! Sadly in fact, they have probably helped him greatly as standing up and defending Quebec’s interests. This is what most English Canadians are forgetting. Quebec’s French media are not reporting bad things about Trudope!
All Trudope needs to get re-elected is to carry Quebec 100% (grossly over represented), as they normally do 9 times out of 10, then pick up some seats in downtown Toronto and Vancouver, as they normally do 7 times out of 10, to win a majority.
Toronto and Vancouver probably have more seats than the 6 smallest provinces put together!
How the rest of Canada votes does not matter one iota!
I hope this gives Americans a little better insight into Canadian politics!
From an ex-Quebecer now living in Toronto. (Parents originally from Ontario and Saskatchewan.)
Another trick the liberal party uses that English Canadians often miss, is their habit of speaking in French to convey one message for Quebecers then switching back to English to say something else to English Canadians!
The English media never ever points out the two very different messages!
…and the man in the back said everyone attack and it turned into a ballroom blitz…
sorta like argentina…brazil…spain…Venezuela will be a YUGE bargain someday……yuge….watch for the crash and buy the ADR’s on the cheap…
cheep…cheep
oops….canyada…(chortle(…
