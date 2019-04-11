Baker Transcript Highlights Additional Evidence Behind Strzok/Page Texts: “Lock In Trump”…

In the Day #2 transcript released today FBI chief legal counsel James Baker was asked about a specific series of Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages on the evening President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey.

Comey was fired on May 9th, 2017.  Later that night Peter Strzok and Lisa Page had the following text conversation:

5/9/17 8:14pm And we need to open the case we’ve been waiting on now while Andy is acting.

5/10/17 05:29am We need to lock in [REDACTED] in a formal chargeable way. Soon.

5/10/17 05:30am I agree. I’ve been pushing and will reemphasize with Bill [Priestap].

FBI chief legal counsel James Baker’s response to questions about this text message exchange indicates that President Trump (‘Trump’ or ‘POTUS’) was the name under the redaction.

This is in line with FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe previously saying he did actually open an immediate criminal investigation on May 10th, 2017.

According to his own admissions (NBC and CBS), Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe immediately began a criminal ‘obstruction’ investigation the next day, Wednesday May 10th; and he immediately enlisted Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

These McCabe statements line up with with text message conversations between FBI lawyer Lisa Page and FBI agent Peter Strzok – (same dates 5/9 and 5/10):

It now appears that important redaction is “POTUS” or “TRUMP”.  [Yes, this is evidence that some unknown DOJ officials redacted information from these texts that would have pointed directly to the intents of the DOJ and FBI. [WARNING: Don’t get hung on it.]

The next day, Thursday May 11th, 2017, Andrew McCabe testifies to congress. With the Comey firing fresh in the headlines, Senator Marco Rubio asked McCabe: “has the dismissal of Mr. Comey in any way impeded, interrupted, stopped, or negatively impacted any of the work, any investigation, or any ongoing projects at the Federal Bureau of Investigation?”

McCabe responded: “So there has been no effort to impede our investigation to date. Quite simply put, sir, you cannot stop the men and women of the FBI from doing the right thing, protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution.”

However, again referencing his own admissions, on Friday May 12th McCabe met with DAG Rod Rosenstein to discuss the issues, referencing the criminal ‘obstruction’ case McCabe had opened just two days before.  According to McCabe:

… “[Rosenstein] asked for my thoughts about whether we needed a special counsel to oversee the Russia case. I said I thought it would help the investigation’s credibility. Later that day, I went to see Rosenstein again. This is the gist of what I said: I feel strongly that the investigation would be best served by having a special counsel.” (link)

BAKER TRANSCRIPT:

11 Responses to Baker Transcript Highlights Additional Evidence Behind Strzok/Page Texts: “Lock In Trump”…

  1. littleanniefannie says:
    April 11, 2019 at 12:14 am

    Still don’t get the FBI legal redactions.

    Like

    Reply
  2. bertdilbert says:
    April 11, 2019 at 12:16 am

    Sundance, you need to edit the dates from 2016 to 2017.

    Like

    Reply
  3. A2 says:
    April 11, 2019 at 12:23 am

    McCabe and Baker are lying under oath. RR was right to fire Comey and get the counterintelligence investigation out of their hands.

    So far the President has only stated praise for RR. RR also with new AG Barr said, no collusion.
    Good guys wining for the President, but more importantly for the country under assault by ideological agents who violate the Law and the Constitution.

    Like

    Reply
  4. littleanniefannie says:
    April 11, 2019 at 12:23 am

    So Baker says “what does “collusion” mean and what does “prove” mean”? That tells you what they had in 2017 pretty clearly, doesn’t it??

    Like

    Reply
  5. evergreen says:
    April 11, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Part of Barr’s charter will have to be holding law enforcement and intelligence to the highest ethical standards. The enforcers and the civil rights abridgers (via legal exemptions) must be on the absolute best behavior. Their failure to adhere to this standard should be punished as a matter of course; their abuse of this privilege ought to be criminally prosecuted in the extreme.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • rodney raborn says:
      April 11, 2019 at 12:35 am

      Exactly, which is in Harmony with what the president means when he says “THIS CANT HAPPEN AGAIN TO ANOTHER PRESIDENT”. It must be dealt with in away so that future DOJ/CIA/FBI will think TWICE!!

      Like

      Reply
  6. BlackKnightRides says:
    April 11, 2019 at 12:32 am

    McCabe’s statement ADMITS on May 12th that the OBSTRUCTION investigation he launched two days earlier LACKED CREDIBILITY as a fraudulently-initiated action.

    … Recognizing that he testified the day after launching it that

    “There has been NO EFFORT to IMPEDE our investigation [RE Senator Rubio’s inquiry on previously ongoing investigations or projects]”. [emphasis added]

    … “[Rosenstein] asked for my thoughts about whether we needed a special counsel to oversee the Russia case. I said I thought it WOULD HELP the investigation’s CREDIBILITY. Later that day, I went to see Rosenstein again. This is the gist of what I said: I feel strongly that the investigation would be best served by having a special counsel.” [emphasis added]

    Like

    Reply
  7. Derangement Syndrome says:
    April 11, 2019 at 12:37 am

    McCabe is such a liar, I bet he was pissed about the special counsel appointment; but only because he thought he could do a better job!

    In hindsight, Rodentstein made the prudent but incorrect move, to get the investigation away from hopelessly biased Andy McCabe.

    The truth is, McCabe was a man of action, but also stupidity. Although, his quick action russian-inquiry against Sessions either neutered the keebler elf, or gave Jeff the traitor cover to watch the President get taken out from the sidelines. I’m leaning towards the latter. Rodentstein thought McCabe would blow the investigation, their one chance to get Trump, so he needed the “well respected” political assassin Bob Mueller to crush Trump. McCabe would’ve made quicker, bolder moves, like those instant investigations he sprung, Andy may have gotten to Trump to make a rash decision.

    Instead, slow and steady Bob failed, as Trump played the long game, and made no mistakes.

    Like

    Reply
  8. Bendix says:
    April 11, 2019 at 12:43 am

    It’s a good thing we have that First Step Act. It will open up some more prison space.

    Like

    Reply

