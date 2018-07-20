Peter Strzok Statements About Weiner/Abedin Laptop Conflict With DOJ Inspector General Claims About Weiner/Abedin Laptop…

Former DOJ/FBI Attorney Lisa Page testified to a closed joint-committee on July 13th and July 16th. Has anyone else noticed how democrats are not demanding a release of the Page transcript?
With the exceptional help of John Spiropoulos we investigate a conflict completely ignored by media and congress. Peter Strzok, the FBI’s lead Investigator in the Clinton email investigation, never intended to investigate the laptop before the election. The evidence, in his own words, is in the report by the Inspector General. In addition, the IG report includes a jaw dropping contradiction regarding the investigation of the laptop. Strozk says one thing; the FBI’s computer experts say another. It calls into question the entirety of the laptop investigation. WATCH:
.
There is a great deal of inconsistent application of law surrounding the DOJ/FBI investigative authority during 2015 and 2016. There is also a great deal of fatigue surrounding discussion of those inconsistent applications. Contradictions, inconsistency and obtuse justifications are as rampant in our midst as the political narratives shaping them. Perhaps that’s by design.
Reading Chapter 11 of the IG Report reinforces an acceptance that not only is there a need for a special counsel, but there is a brutally obvious need for multiple special counsels; each given a specific carve-out investigation that comes directly from the content of the Inspector General report. This issue of the handling of the Weiner/Abedin laptop screams for a special counsel investigation on that facet alone. Why?
Well, consider this from page #388 (emphasis mine):
Midyear agents obtained a copy of the Weiner laptop from NYO immediately after the search warrant was signed on October 30.
The laptop was taken directly to Quantico where the FBI’s Operational Technology Division (OTD) began processing the laptop. The Lead Analyst told us that given the volume of emails on the laptop and the difficulty with de-duplicating the emails that “at least for the first few days, the scale of what we’re doing seem[ed] really, really big.”
Strzok told us that OTD was able “to do some amazing things” to “rapidly de-duplicate” the emails on the laptop, which significantly lowered the number of emails that the Midyear team would have to individually review. Strzok stated that only after that technological breakthrough did he begin to think it was “possible we might wrap up before the election.” (pg 388)
The key takeaway here is two-fold. First, the laptop is in the custody of the FBI; that’s important moving forward (I’ll explain later). Also, specifically important, FBI Agent Peter Strzok, the lead investigative authority in the Hillary Clinton MYE (Mid-Year-Exam), is explaining to the IG how they were able to process an exhaustive volume of emails (350,000) and Blackberry communications (344,000) in a few days; [Oct 30 to Nov 5]
Note: “OTD was able “to do some amazing things to rapidly de-duplicate” the emails on the laptop.”
OK, you got that?
Now lets look at the very next page, #389 (again, emphasis mine):
[…] The FBI determined that Abedin forwarded two of the confirmed classified emails to Weiner. The FBI reviewed 6,827 emails that were either to or from Clinton and assessed 3,077 of those emails to be “potentially work-related.”
The FBI analysis of the review noted that “[b]ecause metadata was largely absent, the emails could not be completely, automatically de-duplicated or evaluated against prior emails recovered during the investigation” and therefore the FBI could not determine how many of the potentially work-related emails were duplicative of emails previously obtained in the Midyear investigation. (pg 389)
See the problem? See the contradiction?
Strzok is saying due to some amazing wizardry the FBI forensics team was able to de-duplicate the emails. However, FBI forensics is saying they were NOT able to de-duplicate the emails.
Both of these statements cannot be true. And therein lies the underlying evidence to support a belief the laptop content was never actually reviewed. But it gets worse, much worse….
To show how it’s FBI Agent Peter Strzok that is lying; go back to chapter #9 and re-read what the New York case agent was saying about the content of the laptop.
The New York FBI analysis supports the FBI forensic statement in that no de-duplication was possible because the metadata was not consistent. The New York FBI Weiner case agent ran into this metadata issue when using extraction software on the laptop.
CHAPTER 9: The case agent assigned to the Weiner investigation was certified as a Digital Extraction Technician and, as such, had the training and skills to extract digital evidence from electronic devices.
The case agent told the OIG that he began processing Weiner’s devices upon receipt on September 26. The case agent stated that he noticed “within hours” that there were “over 300,000 emails on the laptop.”
The case agent told us that on either the evening of September 26 or the morning of September 27, he noticed the software program on his workstation was having trouble processing the data on the laptop. (pg 274)
The New York Case Agent then describes how inconsistent metadata within the computer files for the emails and Blackberry communications, made it impossible for successful extraction. The FBI NY case agent and the Quantico FBI forensics agent agree on the metadata issue and the inability to use their software programs for extraction and layered comparison for the purposes of de-duplication.
Both NY and Quantico contradict the statement to the IG by FBI Agent Peter Strzok. However, that contradiction, while presented in a factual assertion by the IG, is entirely overlooked and never reconciled within the inspector general report. That irreconcilable statement also sheds more sunlight on the motives of Strzok.
Next up, there were only three FBI people undertaking the October Clinton email review. To learn who they are we jump back to Chapter #11, page #389.
The Midyear team flagged all potentially work-related emails encountered during the review process and compared those to emails that they had previously reviewed in other datasets. Any work-related emails that were unique, meaning that they did not appear in any other dataset, were individually reviewed by the Lead Analyst, [Peter] Strzok, and FBI Attorney 1 [Tashina Gauhar] for evidentiary value. (pg 389)
Pete Strzok, Tash Gauhar and the formerly unknown lead analyst we now know to be Sally Moyer. That’s it. Three people.
This is the crew that created the “wizardry” that FBI Director James Comey says allowed him to tell congress with confidence that 1,355,980 electronic files (pg 389), containing 350,000 emails and 344,000 Blackberry communications were reviewed between October 30th and the morning of November 6th, 2016.
Three people.
Pete, Tash, and Sally the lead analyst. Uh huh.
Sure.
The Inspector General just presents the facts; that’s obviously what he did. Then it’s up to FBI and DOJ leadership to accept the facts, interpret them, and apply their meaning.
No bias?
But FBI is committed to bias training?
FUBAR.
There is an actual hero in all of this though. It’s that unnamed FBI Case Agent in New York who wouldn’t drop the laptop issue and forced the FBI in DC to take action on the laptop. Even the IG points this out (chapter #9, page 331):
We found that what changed between September 29 and October 27 that finally prompted the FBI to take action was not new information about what was on the Weiner laptop but rather the inquiries from the SDNY prosecutors and then from the Department. The only thing of significance that had changed was the calendar and the fact that people outside of the FBI were inquiring about the status of the Weiner laptop. (pg 331)
Those SDNY prosecutors only called Main Justice in DC because the New York case agent went in to see them and said he wasn’t going to be the scape goat for a buried investigation (chapter #9, pg 303) “The case agent told us that he scheduled a meeting on October 19 with the two SDNY AUSAs assigned to the Weiner investigation because he felt like he had nowhere else to turn.” … “The AUSAs both told us that the case agent appeared to be very stressed and worried that somehow he would be blamed in the end if no action was taken.”
On October 20, 2016, the AUSAs met with their supervisors at SDNY and informed them of their conversation with the Weiner case agent. The AUSAs stated that they told their supervisors the substantive information reported by the case agent, the case agent’s concerns that no one at the FBI had expressed interest in this information, and their concern that the case agent was stressed out and might act out in some way. (pg 304)
Why would the New York Case Agent be worried?
Consider Page 274, footnote #165:
fn 165: No electronic record exists of the case agent’s initial review of the Weiner laptop. The case agent told us that at some point in mid-October 2016 the NYO ASAC instructed the case agent to wipe his work station. The case agent explained that the ASAC was concerned about the presence of potentially classified information on the case agent’s work station, which was not authorized to process classified information.
The case agent told us that he followed the ASAC’s instructions, but that this request concerned him because the audit trail of his initial processing of the laptop would no longer be available. The case agent clarified that none of the evidence on the Weiner laptop was impacted by this, explaining that the FBI retained the Weiner laptop and only the image that had been copied onto his work station was deleted. The ASAC recalled that the case agent “worked through the security department to address the concern” of classified information on an unclassified system. He told us that he did not recall how the issue was resolved.
Now watch embed tweet video:
.
Summary:
- There were only three people in the Mid-Year-Event team granted authority to physically do the Clinton email review.
- They were: FBI Agent Peter Strzok, FBI Attorney-1 Tashina “Tash” Gauhar, and an Sally Moyer, the lead analyst.
- FBI Agent Peter Strzok says they were able to cull the number of emails through the use of “some amazing things to rapidly de-duplicate” the emails.
- The New York FBI case agent assigned to the Weiner investigation, a certified Digital Extraction Technician, as well as the FBI forensics team in Quantico say it was impossible to use the conflicted metadata to “de-duplicate” the emails.
- Someone is lying.
- FBI Director James Comey said his investigative unit used some form of “wizardry” to review the content of the Huma Abedin and Anthony Weiner laptop.
- The Inspector General makes no determination as to who is telling the truth; and never asked the question of whether an actual review of the laptop emails took place.
- The FBI still has possession of the Abedin/Weiner laptop.
.
.
Simplest solution is to leak the entire Weiner laptop contents.
Wherever the chips may fall.
Does it still exist?
And the child porno files… did they ever exist? Mr Prince, hello Mr Prince are you out there? What about the story fo the hardened NYC detectives weeping over the contents of the weiner laptop…? Etc Etc. More dis-information perhaps. We can do without it. Credibility will be lost. Or was this a RU troll play?
That would be an entire National Forest of “Chips’
That’s the laptop NYPD was in tears about and said they were going to release it, if I remember correctly?
“to do some amazing things” to “rapidly de-duplicate” (the tens of thousands of emails)
In what workplace would that assessment of a big pile of work be acceptable?
Remember when Comey attempted to spin that Big Lie?
Ahhhh, the good old days when we were young…..
Like Sessions will actually do something about it
Just a random thought, what if somehow Crowd Strike got their hands on that laptop for some reason and were inserted into the reporting chain.
“Perhaps that’s by design.“. Ya think?
Ah yes, those “amazing things”, like…
Lies
Dishonesty
Deception
Corruption
Criminality
Sedation
Obfuscation
Bias
Treachery
Immorality
The entire usurpation is so obvious, so in your face, it’s becoming a parody in & of itself
Yep, Friday was a very good day.
The DNC hacked the DNC server !
When they discovered the leak, the DNC had CrowdStrike concoct a cover story. Since Guccifer was in FBI custody, they created 2.0 fiction. When more leaks happened CrowdStrike concocted Fancy Bear and Cozy Bear, all using WikiLeaks published CIA “Vault 7” software to place Russian ISP fingerprints on the leaks. Weiner laptop has massive criminal evidence. The 160 terabytes that Putin delivered in Helsinki is explosive. NSA technology director, William Binney destroys the DNC RussiaGate frame up….
The obvious solution is to ask, well, Director Wray, has anyone looked at the laptop in the last 20 months? If not, why not start now?
IF they haven’t done it by now, they NEVER will
I’m betting that laptop in FBI’s possession has been damaged beyond repair someway somehow.
Arrest if it can even be found! My guess is when they go to re examine it will be somehow missing and no one can understand how that could happen! Remember Bill had Sandy Berger I’m certain Hillary has her own Berger and has already obtained the laptop and it’s with Jimmy Hoffa in the Meadowlands.
So frustrating. I’ve said for months that nothing would come of all this. That Rosenstein is involved in the cabal. That we should be very concerned that Mueller would begin passing out immunity. I was sincerely hoping I was wrong. But, it doesn’t seem that way at this point. I lay all of this at the feet of AG Sessions. At this point I can only conclude that he is involved. I don’t want to believe that last part. Occam’s razor.
I agree. And this is the only thing I’ve ever agreed with hiLIARy on: “what difference does it make at this point anyway”? Nothing will come of it. I pray that Pres Trump and his cabinet can do something, but there is just so much incredible corruption that I am getting tired and sad.
As I have said before, it appears the entire top layers of the FBI need to be done away with. THe corruption appears rampant. They are all compromised.
All of the redacted info needs to be unredacted and released to the public.
NYPD had the laptop for some period of time before the FBI. I suspect there is a copy or two of that hard drive in undisclosed secret safe deposit boxes or vaults. The data is out there, somewhere.
This whole mess makes me sick to my stomach. The leadership of the FBI and the DOJ in such duplicitous and deceivious actions in unconscionable; and, up until the alternative news red-pilling the public, was unthinkable.
So Horowitz is compromised… take 2.
Can somebody tell me what happened to the prosecutor, John Huber, assigned by Sessions to the IG investigation? I am beginning to believe that Sessions was a deep state plant in the Trump campaign. There is something dreadfully wrong with Jeff Sessions and his tacit opposition to the Trump presidency….
I work in IT and we use that term “amazing things” to explain what we do almost once or twice a century … they are trying the “you wouldn’t understand it” hand waving nonsense … the danger for them is that there are literally hundreds of thousands of Americans who would understand every word of a detailed explanation and quickly call BS when they tried some nonsensical BS …
There is only one reason to wave your hands in this case … you are lying …
While I do believe, sundance, that your conclusion that Strzok lied about this is very highly probable, it is not impossible for it to be true. Note that the problem was described as inconsistent metadata making the dedup efforts fail. This implies that the text of the messages, i.e. the actual data, was present on the Weiner laptop and on the data store to which his data was being compared.
Although several hundred thousand messages is a very large amount of information for a human analyst to read and grasp, it does not take all that much computation power to read that much data and perform numeric and logical operations of discrete pieces of it.
Just one example of how a dedup could be done as quickly as a few days would be to scan all messages, identify each individual one (trivial), and calculate a checksum for each one. Do the same on the message files being compared, and then look for identical checksums. The probability of different messages resolving to identical checksums is very very low. So low as to be ignorable.
The last step would be to extract for human eyeball analysis only those messages with unique checksums.
I’m retired now, but my career was in information technology and the last several years involved the analysis of very large data sets, and dedup was always part of the process whenever multiple data sets were being combined or compared. The code to do what I just described would have taken me no more than a few hours to write, debug, and test. Running that code against several hundred thousand – or even more – discrete messages would take some time: from a day or more on normal PC-class machinery to under an hour on a workstation accessing, for example, a Hadoop setup.
To repeat: I strongly believe Strzok is lying. But it is not impossible for his version to be true.
The normal course of a forensics job would be to image the drive and impound the actual device in an evidence locker. Then, you do all your tests with the image. I’m not sure that when they say, “they got the data from the laptop” they got it from the laptop or the image.
Peter Strzok’s “insurance policy” is his wife, SEC Director Melissa Hodgman, who has blocked the FBI’s probe of the Clinton Foundation for 21 months and counting.
She was promoted three weeks before the last Presidential election for one reason. To block the Hillary Clinton email investigation before and after the election.
https://brassballs.blog/home/peter-strzoks-insurance-policy-is-his-wife-sec-director-melissa-hodgman-who-has-blocked-the-fbis-investigation-of-the-clinton-foundation-for-21-months-and-counting
Boy, it’s great that the FBI still has possession of the Wiener laptop. I was getting concerned that it had fallen into the wrong hands. /s
If it wern’t for inconsistencies there would be no consistencies at all for this den of thieves.
MAGA! …by locking up some of this swamp scum.
The laptop seems like evidence that is now tainted, unreliable or compromised. Just imagine the scores of objections even a mediocre defense attorney could make concerning this laptop’s chain-of-custody and admissibility as evidence at trial.
It had to be deliberate, and THAT’S obstruction!
And it’s all being buried and covered up because the incompetent worthless Sessions refuses to name special counsels.
