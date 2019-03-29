Crisis Response – President Trump Announces Plan to Close U.S-Mexico Border Next Week…

President Trump tweeted earlier today that he plans to close at least a portion of the U.S-Mexico border next week in an effort to force Mexico to take action and stop the constant caravans of migrants.  Because the economic consequences to border closing will be so severe (cross-border trade) it is prudent to provide advanced notice so everyone can prepare:

Something has to change. Doing the same thing repeatedly and not changing the outcome is not a sustainable policy.  There is a major ongoing crisis at the border.

(Via NBC) […] Trump has threatened to close the border before. In December, amid the partial government shutdown, Trump threatened to close the border if Democrats didn’t agree to fund the construction of his border wall.

The border was not closed, and the shutdown ended with Congress allocating a fraction of the money for a border wall that Trump desired.

Arrests all along the southern border have skyrocketed in recent months. Border agents are on track to make 100,000 arrests and denials of entry there this month, more than half of them families with children. (read more)

 

  1. Sandra-VA says:
    March 29, 2019 at 3:30 pm

  2. paulraven1 says:
    March 29, 2019 at 3:33 pm

    Tired of threats. Just do it.

  3. starfcker says:
    March 29, 2019 at 3:36 pm

    This is a fight worth having.

  4. concerned3 says:
    March 29, 2019 at 3:39 pm

    Don’t forget about the wire transfers of money back to Mexico!

  5. Lone Pine says:
    March 29, 2019 at 3:39 pm

    All talk no action Trump is completely unserious about immigration. Javanka is obviously calling the shots IMHO. I’m tired 😓 of this Gowdy-esque Kabuki theater 🎭…

  6. Seneca the Elder says:
    March 29, 2019 at 3:40 pm

    Best. President. Ever.

  7. joan p calhoun says:
    March 29, 2019 at 3:43 pm

    Hallelujah!

  8. Finbar O'Shaunnessey says:
    March 29, 2019 at 3:46 pm

    It shouldn’t be closed. It should be slammed.

  9. Running Fast says:
    March 29, 2019 at 3:50 pm

    False flag in 4,3,2…

