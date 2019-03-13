Senator Lindsey Graham Discusses FISA Abuse Investigation…

Posted on March 13, 2019

Chairman Lindsey Graham appears on late-night-interuptus to discuss his Senate Judiciary investigation into allegations of FISA abuse, etc.

  1. stringplayer55 says:
    March 14, 2019 at 12:30 am

    So, Lindsey has had an epiphany about how the FBI and DOJ targeted Trump. I wonder if he has had an epiphany about his good friend, the one who shall not be named. Does he see his role in the smear of President Donald J Trump?

  2. Derek Hagen says:
    March 14, 2019 at 12:31 am

    Nice deflection on the question of Obama’s involvement.

