Tom Fitton Discusses Judicial Watch FOIA Discovery and Bruce Ohr Transcript…

On Thursday of last week Judicial Watch received a 300+ page release of Bruce and Nellie Ohr communication with government officials as the result of their 2017 FOIA submission. The following day, Friday, representative Doug Collins released the transcript of Bruce Ohr testifying about his activity and contacts with DOJ and FBI officials.
Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton appears with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the revelations within both the testimony and FOIA release, saying Bruce Ohr’s testimony confirms how closely the Department of Justice and FBI were working with Clinton operative, Christopher Steele.
Advertisements
Well what do you say or comment on regarding this interview. For Tree House members the circus goes on. Maybe and just maybe when the Mueller investigation is finished we will see some push back from the President and the Attorney General. But I doubt it. Trump will be lucky to survive impeachment if McConnel deems it so.
LikeLike
Wanna bet on whether POTUS has the goods on McConnell’s wife and Sec. Transportation Elaine Chao … along with her Chinese family?😎
LikeLiked by 3 people
One thing I loved about Elaine Chao. She stood up to those Leftist bullies when they accosted her husband in the restaurant and in the street. Whatever her politics, Elaine Chao apparently has the guts so many of these DC politicos lack.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I bet he does!
And, all his cards are ‘Trump’ cards.
He’ll hold ’em and play ’em when the time comes to end the ‘game’.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hope so… I still feel that the fundamental reason why we have seen little to no accountability for HRC is because she has big dirt on most of the swamp. Big dirt on BHO equals a get outta jail card. Perhaps one day we will see an honest leader who takes responsibility and accountability seriously. p.s., dear DOJ guys who follow Sundance, please share this comment with AG Barr, thanks in advance for your help.
LikeLike
Yup. It sure is a circus with the probability rising that none of the putschists will be held to account. How can anyone expect any prosecutions when President Trump himself prefers tweeting witch hunt to declassification of all the documents and communications that will she’d incontrovertible proof of the actions of the coup plotters?
LikeLike
“Maybe and just maybe … ” … “…we will see some push back from the President ….” says “Craig D”. You aren’t paying attention.
LikeLiked by 1 person
hmmm………impeached for what?
from here, it’s Mueller’s bunch that has the explaining to do. How, Mr. Mueller, could you miss such obvious indications of malfeasance within the FBI / DOJ?
perhaps the Page / Strzok texts would be a clue?
or……….Bruce Ohr’s two way shuttle for information?
LikeLiked by 2 people
The whole “Get Trump” is metaphorically like a massive volume of water behind an earth berm dam, with Judicial Watch and the (too few) good (R)s and a few honest journalists digging on the dam’s foot. In time, the water pressure cannot be held back by the undermined dam, and the deluge is unleashed.
At the same time, we are witnessing a race between the forces for good, versus the (D) led impeachment. Since the Chamber of Commerce (R) traitors are likely to vote to convict PDJT of the fabricated Impeachment, It is down to a race to see who wins. Will PDJT be able to expose the witch hunting DoJ FISA abuses and clean out the DoJ before being thrown from office? I pray so.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fitton: “confirms to a SHOCKING degree…worked with…Clinton operative”
Can’t decide to laugh or cry that he chose to say ‘shocked’. I just don’t know if the coy statement that works towards a jury is the right tone for an audience that may contain independents still not sure why everything conducted by DOJ/Mueller is wrong. How do we inspire conservatives who have never registered to vote for 45 2020.
Opinion time slots on Fox are not going to move anybody they don’t already ‘have’.
Do Churches really need to give up their 501c3 status to start politicking from the pulpit? I don’t think there is going to be any other way. If the VA Governor doesn’t convince small Churches everywhere to figure out how to assemble and not lose a claim not for profit status then something is wrong with GRASSROOTS MAGA KAG planning.
LikeLike
Fitton for AG!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I bet POTUS has the goods on some of the Dems who are harassing him—–Schiff and Nadler for example, After Mueller is over—I think he will blow the whole conspiracy to take him out wide open. He will do it when the time is right. Bank on it !
LikeLiked by 2 people
NC: From your lips to GOD’s ears to Action to Perp Walks!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe I am an unrealistic optimist—dont think so, as am usually a cynical realist—but this is IMO going nicely toward a ‘Big Ugly’ denoument. Three indicia:
1. Tempo is increasing. Crescendo (increasing loudness). This snippet is an example of both. Collins releasing the Ohr transcript is an example, proving Fusion GPS’ Glenn Simpson perjured himself in his previous congressional testimony. Schiff coaching Cohen is an example—then Jim Jordan points out Cohen still perjured himself multiple times despite the coaching. Schiff outed as having lied in his written Nunes response last year. All that just this past week.
2. General awareness is increasing. PDJT tweets are increasingly specific. Growing media coverage—MSM reporting Cohen likely perjured himslef again! Left leaners publicly prepping for Mueller to be a big disappointment.
3. Those at Big Ugly risk are falling relatively silent. Comey, McCabe, Brennan, Clapper almost nowhere in either MSM or social media, unlike just a few months ago. They have to know the storm approaches and they have no shelter.
As for timing, the closer to the election and elevating Dem nuttiness (AOC, Nadler) the more effectively devastating to Dems in 2020. No hurry. Enjoy the show.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Excellent comment. Optimism carries more weight when it’s coming from cynical realist (whose optimistic turn is based on observing recent signs/evidence). I’m not yet ready to start feeling optimistic, myself, but I will live vicariously through your optimism for the next few days (sort of like a contact buzz).
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe Ohr was used as a back channel with Christopher Steele, Glenn Simpsons, and the memory stick from his wife Nellie (and a stick from Simpson) for two reasons;
1: Ohr reported to Joe Pientka, who memorialized the information each time in a 302 report. The corrupt FBI/Justice could then use that “source” of information to corroborate the dossier, while hiding the fact that it came from the same source, Steele/Simpson/Fusion.(like the way they used the Yahoo news story.)
2: If Glen Simpson lied to the FBI he could be charged with lying to the FBI. Passing his “information” through Ohr insulated him from that risk.
It isn’t clear to me if the repubs got to see the Pientka 302s. I would like to know if Ohr is named in the 302, or if Ohr is referred to in the 302 as a “confidential source.” Even if Ohr is named, they could still refer to Ohr as a confidential source in a FISA warrant. If the 302 doesn’t say Ohr got the information from Steele and Simpson, in black and white, then you know for sure this was a scam.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All the liberal narratives will be washed away by a tidal wave of facts and evidence.
I continue to believe that this will happen, and soon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope you are right, but even if the lion’s share of facts and evidence come to light . . . leftist ideologues – e.g., almost all of the media hacks – are impervious to inconvenient facts. At this point, the left and the right essentially inhabit two different planes of reality. No matter what facts and evidence come out, the leftists will obscure, blend, and twist them into whatever shapes and forms they need to be so as not to inhibit their agendas.
LikeLike
Why does Fitton have to fight Trump’s DOJ so hard to get documents released? We know Trump is a huge fan of Fitton.
Trump should hire Fitton to be in charge of all FOIA requests. No one knows that process better than him.
LikeLike