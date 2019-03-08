Representative Doug Collins Releases Bruce Ohr Transcript and Announces More to Follow (Full pdf)…

The push-back begins. Today, Representative Doug Collins spoke on the floor of the House of Representatives and announced his frustrated intention to start releasing transcripts from testimony by DOJ and FBI officials who participated in an Obama-era conspiracy to weaponize the DOJ and FBI against their political opposition.

This morning, I requested the link https://t.co/yA4Ig4L8at be placed in the record so the American people can review the transcript of Bruce Ohr’s interview. pic.twitter.com/wz2A2h78Na — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) March 8, 2019

Here’s the transcript:

According to earlier review of the transcript Bruce Ohr gave testimony he accepted a thumb drive from Glenn Simpson (Nellie’s employer – Fusion GPS), and another from his wife Nellie Ohr, and he passed them along to FBI Special Agent Joe Pientka.

When we overlay Bruce Ohr’s wife, Nellie, things start to clarify.

As we discovered yesterday, Nellie Ohr was working for the DOJ-NSD (national security division) in 2016, at the same time she was working for Fusion GPS.

Nellie Ohr was obviously a DOJ-NSD contractor providing analysis on issues relating to Russia and Organized Crime. The release from Judicial Watch outlined consistent Nellie Ohr work within government throughout the time-frame within their FOIA request. It’s likely, hell damn certain, the Nellie Ohr government work also extends beyond the time limits within the FOIA.

So we know, with certainty, Nellie Ohr was working for Fusion-GPS and the DOJ at the same time. This becomes more important when we overlay a Daily Caller report of Nellie Ohr’s testimony which showed her research focus into the Trump family travel:

“How about Donald Trump Jr.? Did you do more in-depth research on Donald Trump Jr. than some of the others?” she was asked. “I’m afraid it was relatively superficial. It was,” adding that, “I looked into some of his travels and you know not sure how much detail I remember, at this point.” “Ivanka Trump?” “I looked into some of her travels,” said Ohr. The goal was “to see whether they were involved in dealings and transactions with people who had had suspicious pasts.” (read more)

This becomes more of a central issue when we go back to the mistake about Michael Cohen within the Steele Dossier; that was also a mistake about travel. [Cohen in Prague] Our suspicion has always been that Nellie Ohr was exploiting her CIA authorized access to the FBI/NSA database doing research (ie. FISA abuse).

Additionally, it has always appeared to be evident that Nellie actually sent her research material to Christopher Steele (another Fusion GPS contractor), who was tasked to verify, find supplemental sourcing, launder the research and present it as a more official looking intelligence product…. The Steele Dossier.

It would just make sense the place where Nellie Ohr would be researching travel would be the FISA database (FBI/NSA). Where else could she access that information?

Since 2017 CTH research has outlined that Christopher Steele was never the factual source of all the material inside the Clinton financed dossier. Instead all indications of the granular details point toward Christopher Steele as the laundry process where Nellie Ohr and Glenn Simpson’s collaborative work was formatted into an intelligence product known as the “Steele Dossier”.

Our research of central dossier claims, suppositions, accuracy and inaccuracy, points toward a process where Nellie Ohr provided Chris Steele with her research material and then Chris Steele was tasked with verifying, finding second sourcing, and formatting the final product into a series of intelligence documents that could be passed back to the FBI.

In essence, Nellie has always been the material dossier author.

Fusion-GPS’s Glenn Simpson hired (contracted) Nellie Ohr in December of 2015. It is highly likely this arrangement was due to Nellie’s research access to the FBI/NSA database. Mrs. Ohr was almost certainly doing unauthorized wide-ranging FISA(702) searches using “about queries” (option 17) and “To/From queries (option 16)

At the conclusion of her effort, providing material she knew the FBI was exploiting for the Trump-Russia ‘spygate’ scheme, the memory stick Nellie provided to Bruce was the totality of all her raw research files. Those files included stuff Chris Steele had already compiled, and research raw stuff that neither was able to verify – and search results that ever made their way into the dossier.

Turning over all of the raw research would allow the FBI to explore and/or re-explore the information to see if they could extract more value. My suspicion is that memory stick provided the unlawfully extracted seed material for what the Mueller investigation ultimately used against Paul Manafort and Michael Flynn. [The Papadopoulos and Page stuff was not as valuable]

Within this hand-off, the FBI research and investigative unit, assisting Robert Mueller’s 2017 assembled team of prosecutors etc., was essentially the same FBI small group who were doing the 2016 ‘Spygate’ granular research.

Nellie’s files gave Team Mueller a head-start and they didn’t need to file for as many search warrants because Nellie had already explored the database and extracted the material they would later use. It’s really not a hard pattern of dot connection once you follow the timeline and process.

Lastly, to hammer this issue home, within the Judicial Watch FOIA discovery we now know that Bruce Ohr was working as an intermediary between Chris Steele, Glenn Simpson, and the Robert Mueller investigation.

Both Bruce and Nellie were a pipeline of information that extended far beyond the timeline of the 2016 election. The evidence shows they continued in their role long into Robert Mueller’s appointment.

